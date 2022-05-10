News
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
By ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin’s forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, watching as troops marched in formation and military hardware rolled past in a celebration of the Soviet Union’s role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.
While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.
“The danger was rising by the day,” Putin said. “Russia has given a preemptive response to aggression. It was forced, timely and the only correct decision.”
He steered clear of battlefield specifics, failing to mention the potentially pivotal battle for the vital southern port of Mariupol and not even uttering the word “Ukraine.”
On the ground, meanwhile, intense fighting raged in Ukraine’s east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under repeated missile attack, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.
Putin has long bristled at NATO’s creep eastward into former Soviet republics. Ukraine and its Western allies have denied the country posed any threat.
As he has done all along, Putin falsely portrayed the fighting as a battle against Nazism, thereby linking the war to what many Russians consider their finest hour: the triumph over Hitler. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in what Russia refers to as the Great Patriotic War.
After unexpectedly fierce resistance forced the Kremlin to abandon its effort to storm Kyiv over a month ago, Moscow’s forces have concentrated on capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial region.
But the fighting there has been a back-and-forth, village-by-village slog, and many analysts had suggested Putin might use his holiday speech to present the Russian people with a victory amid discontent over the country’s heavy casualties and the punishing effects of Western sanctions.
Others suggested he might declare the fighting a war, not just a “special military operation,” and order a nationwide mobilization, with a call-up of reserves, to replenish the depleted ranks for an extended conflict.
In the end, he gave no signal as to where the war is headed or how he might intend to salvage it. Specifically, he left unanswered the question of whether or how Russia will marshal more forces for a continuing war.
“Without concrete steps to build a new force, Russia can’t fight a long war, and the clock starts ticking on the failure of their army in Ukraine,” tweeted Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Nigel Gould Davies, former British ambassador to Belarus, said: “Russia has not won this war. It’s starting to lose it.”
He said that unless Russia has a major breakthrough, “the balance of advantages will shift steadily in favor of Ukraine, especially as Ukraine gets access to growing volumes of increasingly sophisticated Western military equipment.”
Despite Russia’s crackdown on dissent, antiwar sentiment has seeped through. A few scattered protesters were detained around the country on Victory Day, and editors at a pro-Kremlin media outlet revolted by briefly publishing a few dozen stories criticizing Putin and the invasion.
In Warsaw, antiwar protesters splattered Russia’s ambassador to Poland with what appeared to be red paint as he arrived at a cemetery to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
As Putin laid a wreath in Moscow, air raid sirens echoed again in the Ukrainian capital. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in his own Victory Day address that his country would eventually defeat the Russians.
“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” he said in a video. He added: “We are fighting for freedom, for our children, and therefore we will win.”
Russia has about 97 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine, largely in the east and the south, a slight increase over last week, according to a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment. Each unit has roughly 1,000 troops, according to the Pentagon.
The official said that overall, the Russian effort in the Donbas hasn’t achieved any significant progress in recent days and continues to face stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian military warned of a high probability of missile strikes around the holiday, and some cities imposed curfews or warned people not to gather in public places.
More than 60 people were feared dead over the weekend after Russian bombardment flattened a Ukrainian school being used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian officials said.
Russia is perhaps closest to a victory in Mariupol. The U.S. official said roughly 2,000 Russian forces were around Mariupol, and the city was being pounded by airstrikes. As many as 2,000 Ukrainian defenders were believed to be holding out at the steel plant, the city’s last stronghold of resistance.
The fall of Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to complete a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas. It would also give the Kremlin a badly needed success.
Odesa, too, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian officials said it came under repeated fire from missiles Monday. There were no immediate reports of any casualties, and authorities did not say what was struck.
The war in the country long known as the “breadbasket of Europe” has disrupted global food supplies.
“I saw silos full of grain, wheat and corn ready for export,” Charles Michel, president of the European Council, lamented in a tweet after a visit to Odesa. “This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries.”
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine:
News
Nasty Nestor Cortes shuts down Rangers in 1-0, 11k gem
Nestor Cortes, once known as the quirky lefty with the funky deliveries, is now simply known as the Yankees’ best starter. The left-hander delivered again, flirting with a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Yankees edged out the Rangers 1-0 at the Stadium in a matinee make-up of Saturday’s rained out game.
Cortes struck out 11, one shy of his career-high, and worked around four walks, but pitched 7.1 scoreless innings. The Yankees were also scoreless until Aaron Judge scored from first on Anthony Rizzo’s fly ball single to left-center field in the bottom of the eighth.
That was too late to give Cortes a win, but it did give the Yankees (20-8) the series win over the Rangers (11-16). They have won 13 of their last 15 games and seven of their nine completed series this season.
With Clay Holmes warming up behind him before the eighth inning even started, Cortes struck out Charlie Culberson on a 91-mile an hour fastball. Eli White connected on a 1-2 four-seam fastball and looped it into shallow center field to break up the no-hit bid.
It also ended Cortes’ day after throwing 103 pitches. Yankees manager Aaron Boone waited on the top step of the dugout for an extra beat to let the fans get up and give the young lefty the standing ovation he deserved.
Holmes coaxed a double-play ground ball out of Marcus Semien to end the Rangers’ threat.
Boone had righthander Chad Green get warmed up in the bullpen after Cortes walked Corey Seager to lead off the seventh inning. The Yankees got him out at second on Jonah Heim’s fielder’s choice, but Cortes then walked Nick Solak, sending pitching coach Matt Blake to the mound. With two on and one out, Cortes struck out Andy Ibanez on a 86-mile-an-hour cutter on the outside corner. Kole Calhoun grounded out to second base to end the inning and the threat.
As the only starter pitching on regular rest this turn through the rotation because of a scheduled day off and two rainouts, Cortes set the tone with a nine-pitch first inning in which he struck out the first two batters he faced. The cutter was his most effective pitch, getting 12 swings and misses with it. He had 17 whiffs total Monday.
He walked Heim to lead off the second inning, but then he retired 13 straight batters. He walked the No.9 hitter Eli White in the sixth.
After coming to spring training this March not knowing if he would be in the rotation or the bullpen, Cortes has been the Bombers’ best starter so far this year. He took his first loss of the season Wednesday night against the Blue Jays in Toronto, allowing just two earned runs on four hits and raising his ERA to a team-best 1.82 ERA. Since he made his 2021 season debut last May 30, Cortes had the lowest ERA (2.68) in the American League.
The tightrope that Cortes and Boone had to walk Monday was that while the lefty was dominating the Rangers hitters, the Yankees lineup hadn’t given him a single run to work with.
The Bombers had the bases loaded in the fifth inning when Judge sat on a 94-mile an hour fastball down the middle and then struck out swinging. Rizzo followed by getting called out on a 96-mph fastball down the middle.
News
Dolphins Q&A: Where is Miami most likely to add veteran free agent before training camp?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: According to OverTheCap, the dolphins currently have about 20 million in cap space. Do you foresee them bringing in a few veterans before training camp? If so, what positions? — Kevin Moia on Twitter
A: Center still has to be the No. 1 position where the Dolphins could use a veteran upgrade or a boost in competition between now and training camp in late July.
And center is also a position where a top remaining free agent, J.C. Tretter, whom another reader asked about, is available.
Tretter is a fit in the zone-blocking scheme the Dolphins will be running under new coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. At 31, he has been a reliable starter in the NFL the past five years with the Cleveland Browns, starting 16 games in each of those seasons.
The Dolphins return last year’s starter at center in Michael Deiter, but he also missed half the season with a foot injury and didn’t particularly impress when he was in there. A converted guard, the addition of another center could allow him to compete at both positions while being a viable reserve at either spot.
As Miami may look to mix and match offensive lines through the offseason and into training camp, the only other potential center option appears to be guard Connor Williams, who came over from the Cowboys in free agency. While only playing guard in the NFL — and mostly left guard, at that — he said he has previous snapping experience.
Aside from Williams, undrafted free agent signing Ty Clary out of Arkansas could play center, but he would appear to be a longshot solution. Robert Jones, who made last year’s active roster as an undrafted rookie, practices snapping on his own, according to a league source, but a move there doesn’t seem to be in the plans after a rookie season where he was a solid backup guard and started at right tackle in the finale.
The Dolphins could always add another pass rusher or edge defender. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is still available after the 29-year-old saw a resurgence in 2021 with nine sacks for the Browns. Former Deerfield Beach High standout Jason Pierre-Paul, also a three-time Pro Bowl pick at 33, is out there as a free agent.
Another former Pro Bowler, Carlos Dunlap, has been in communication with the Dolphins, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, who has also linked defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to talks with the team.
Melvin Ingram has visited the Dolphins earlier this offseason, as has inside linebacker Reuben Foster, who hasn’t played since 2018.
While another linebacker could still be possible, it seems less likely now that the Dolphins used their top 2022 draft pick on Georgia’s Channing Tindall. Longtime New England Patriot Dont’a Hightower is available, should he pique the interest of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
What could Dolphins’ draft strategy be?
How should Dolphins fill out O-line around Armstead?
Could AFC’s young guns at QB affect Dolphins’ commitment to Tua?
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
News
Giants get worse with Monday release of CB James Bradberry
James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday.
But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did.
Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team resolved this.
The Giants did not make an effort to extend Bradberry while the relationship was salvageable, which they could have done to spread out his salary cap hit if they had considered him irreplaceable.
New GM Joe Schoen also could have restructured Bradberry’s contract to kick some money into the future and retain him. But when he needed cap space earlier this spring, he opted to restructure corner Adoree Jackson instead – kicking some of his money into future years – and still cut Bradberry here in May.
The Giants will eat $10.3 million in dead money this season, and save $11.5 million in cap space, if they designate Bradberry’s release a post-June 1 cut, per overthecap.com.
Schoen could have saved another $2 million by resolving Bradberry’s situation by mid-March, but $2 million of his contract became guaranteed on March 17.
The Giants’ secondary is extremely thin. They did not meaningfully address the outside corner position in free agency or the draft. Jackson, a former first-round pick that the Titans let walk out the door in 2021, is their top outside corner at the moment.
Second-year corner Aaron Robinson is the most likely incumbent to challenge for a starting outside spot at the moment.
New Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale needs reinforcements. His former Ravens corner Jimmy Smith, 33, who knows the system, would be an obvious fit if physical health and contract line up for the unrestricted free agent.
Schoen has been trying to trade Bradberry all offseason. His failure to do so, and the fact that he cut Bradberry this late in the offseason, is discouraging given the quality of the player.
Bradberry won’t be a free agent for very long. Some potential trade suitors have just been waiting the Giants out.
They like and want the player but saw no point negotiating against themselves when the market wasn’t there after the Giants waited so long.
The Giants did have a trade ready to go with the Houston Texans for a late-round pick, according to The Athletic, but Bradberry and the Texans reportedly couldn’t agree on contract terms. And while the Giants were reportedly willing to pay some of Bradberry’s salary, they would have wanted a better pick in return if they did.
Houston was one of the three teams the Daily News reported as likely trade partners for Bradberry back at the NFL’s owners meetings in March.
It was not Bradberry’s job to help the Giants get something out of this mess, though, especially to join another rebuilding team. And his reluctance to play ball follows a pattern of former Giants not exactly feeling the love from previous last employer.
Former defensive coordinator Pat Graham left the Giants to become Josh McDaniels’ Raiders D.C. in Las Vegas after the Giants had announced he’d be returning, provided he didn’t get a head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings.
And recently released safety Logan Ryan filed a grievance against the Giants over a $3 million amount he believes he is owed, an amount he would have earned on March 19 if the team hadn’t cut him on March 17.
The jarring part of this is that Bradberry and Ryan were two of the best players on the Giants’ roster, and Schoen cut both of them in his first four months on the job. His release of Ryan cost the team money, too.
Graham’s defense led the Giants’ best win in five years, 17-12, on the road over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Dec. 2020. And this offseason has completely decimated the only real undeniable positive of the Giants’ recent on-field team.
Schoen inherited a salary cap mess, however, so change also was inevitable following the firings of GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.
The 2021 Giants’ overestimation of their own roster, their ill-advised free agent spending that year, a rash of costly injuries, and numerous contract restructures kicked $15-20 million more onto this year’s 2022 salary cap than the organization had originally anticipated.
Kevin Abrams, now the Giants’ senior VP of football operations and strategy, was ultimately the final signoff on all contracts and finances that went to ownership.
The most costly 2021 restructure was Bradberry’s: The team added $4.03 million onto his 2022 salary cap cost to create $8.06 million in space last season. That ballooned a costly but reasonable No. 1 corner contract into an inflated one.
His play also dipped in 2021, and Martindale prefers press man corners in his blitz-heavy scheme. Bradberry can do that but profiles more effectively as a zone/Cover-2 outside DB.
As it is, Schoen’s job is to do what’s best for the Giants long term. This is a rebuild with an eye on the future.
Still, he didn’t get anything back for one of his best players, a player who would have helped the Giants both now and in the future on the field – if the club had felt so, too.
