Bitcoin Dives To $30K, Why Short-term Recovery Seems Possible
Bitcoin extended losses and even spiked below $30,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now consolidating and might correct higher towards the $32,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $33,500 and $32,000 levels.
- The price is now trading below $32,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There are two important bearish trend lines forming with resistance near $32,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might correct higher, but the bears might remain active near $32,000.
Bitcoin Price Declines 10%
Bitcoin price remained in a major downtrend and extended downsides below the $35,000 level. BTC traded below the key $33,500 and $32,000 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.
There was a close below $32,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even traded below the $30,800 level and spiked below $30,000. A new multi-week low is forming near $29,755 and the price is now consolidating losses.
On the upside, bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $31,250 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $36,060 swing high to $29,755 low.
The next key resistance could be near the $32,000 level. There are two important bearish trend lines forming with resistance near $32,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The key breakout zone could be near the $33,000 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $36,060 swing high to $29,755 low is also near the $33,000 zone. To start a decent recovery wave, the price must settle above the $33,000 level. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $35,000 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $32,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,200 level.
The next major support is seen near the $30,000 level. A downside break and close below the $30,000 support might spark more downsides. The next major support could be $29,500. Any more losses might send the price towards the $28,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 40 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,200, followed by $30,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $31,200, $32,000 and $33,000.
Biggest Dollar Holding Among Wealthiest Ethereum Whales
Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently has the largest dollar holding compared to the rest of 100 ETH whales.
In fact, CoinMarketCap has SHIB on their top 20 coins in the market cap category. Although SHIB seems to be gaining traction, this was quite the opposite a few days ago. Shiba Inu has suffered a major dip at only 216,260 transactions even though it has been listed by (HOOD) or Robinhood Markets Inc.
The total burn rate so far is at 31.71% or coming from the initial burned supply of 410,339,763,887,291 from SHIB’s total supply of 889.660.236, 112,708.
SHIB At No. 11
To everyone’s amazement, SHIB has also made it to CoinMarketCap’s coveted list at the 11th position. Basically SHIB is next to SOL which is currently in the 10th level and ahead of the APE on the 12th position.
Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu had a major price drop of 5.17% and a drop of 24.07% in the course of 30 days.
The current price of SHIB is now at $0.00001891 or roughly around 0.000000000545 BTC. More so, SHIB has a trading volume of $533,696,977 in a span of 24 hours. SHIB also has a current market cap of $10,385,504,641.
SHIB total market cap at $8.22 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Crypto Market Stronger Than Stock Market
The stock market is going strong but when you compare it to the crypto market, the gains of stocks would be minimal compared to the crypto space. Crypto has been going strong ever since the pandemic; going to as high as $1.6 trillion or a jump of 1,100%.
It’s not just the kings of crypto Bitcoin and Ethereum that are driving the crypto market value up but also Shiba Inu (SHIB) which have been attracting new investors into the crypto space. The meme coin SHIB were on fire especially in 2021.
2021: SHIB’s Strongest Year
SHIB has an intra-year gain at a roaring 121,000%. The token can only be purchased for $0.000000000073 on January 1, 2021, and after 10 months, it climbed to a whopping $0.00008841. So, basically, if you invested $1 on January 1, 2021, you would have been a millionaire by October 27.
Shiba Inu is definitely an investable asset as we are witnessing it today. A yearly of 46,000,000% is just amazing, to begin with, and can lure in new investors.
Shiba Inu did not make it alone. Yes, the token had some help, especially from the market dynamics of crypto like derivatives and options or short-selling. More so, the token is popular on social media because Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly supports the token – and it has been a win-win setup for both.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Primex Launches Its Protocol’s Alpha Version On Testnet
Primex Finance, a DeFi prime brokerage protocol, has announced the launch of the alpha version on its testnet. This version will let the users access and test the on-chain features of its upcoming mainnet. With this launch, the protocol progresses into its final phase of testing.
Primex was founded in June 2021 by PrimexLabs, a wing backed by Adoriasoft. This DEX-agnostic protocol facilitates interoperable cross-margin trading across multiple DEXs in the DeFi world. It revolves around lenders, liquidity providers (LPs), traders, community-based notaries and delegators.
Vlad Kostanda, co-founder of Primex Finance, said:
“It’s been a few months after we started the development process and finally, we’re launching the Primex Alpha, the first major step toward mainnet launch. The Alpha includes all the key features for mainnet, offering both Lenders and Traders a fun playground to check out the platform and test its functionality.”
Lenders and traders are the key players on this multi-component protocol. Lenders and liquidity providers invest their assets into liquidity pools via ‘credit buckets’, Ethereum-based smart contracts that are proposed by the community on Primex. While traders can access the liquidity from these specialized pools only to initiate trading on DEXs. These buckets follow predetermined parameters and support both volatile assets such as ETH, wrapped BTC (WBTC) and stable assets such as USDC, USDT and DAI. Traders are subjected to predefined conditions such as the use of specified use trading pairs and their maximum leveraged position. They should also deposit an initial deposit and a borrowing fee to cover their leverage. Lenders then gain high interest rates on these.
Notaries who are elected by the community via a stake-based voting system are responsible for proposing and evaluating credit buckets and traders’ profiles using AI scoring mechanisms. Trader’s scoring would indicate their on-chain reputation and will enable them to access high-risk buckets. These community-based bodies receive inflation and bucket fees as rewards along with the protocol’s token, PMX. Early lenders also receive PMX as lockdrops, said the developers.
The Primex Alpha initially lets lenders utilize three initial buckets that don’t deploy real assets. During this final testing phase on Alpha, test ERC-20 tokens can be minted from the Primex faucet. Traders will be able to borrow these tokens from the pools and conduct complex trading operations with stop loss and limit orders. While this first stage doesn’t involve real money, attracting testers to use the system and find out potential bugs is critical for the platform’s success. In this way, the mainnet’s functionality is subjected to feedback from its early users.
Such DeFi protocols aims to integrate prominent aspects of traditional finance such as margin trading, risk management and automated analysis into the decentralized ecosystem. By resolving several challenges in this ecosystem, Primex adheres to the goal of conferring flexibility and interoperability to cross-chain trading.
Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Hit Three-Month High As Market Braces For More Downside
Bitcoin exchange inflows have been on the rise recently. Although there was a period where it had tapered off, it had continued to rise once more. The culmination of this has been a massive inflow into various centralized exchanges, presumably for investors to sell off their coins. Now the inflows have hit a new three-month high, painting a rather grim picture for the future of the digital asset.
Inflows Take Over
Bitcoin investors have been dumping their holdings since the digital asset started its descent from its $69,000 all-time high. Although outflows had rivaled inflows, the rate at which BTC was flowing into exchanges remained a cause for alarm.
In a chart posted by Glasnode Alerts, it shows how inflows have been moving in relation to price. Following the historical pattern of inflows increasing when the price is down, the market had seen more and more bitcoins moved onto exchanges for sale.
The exchange inflow volume on a 7-day moving average touched a three-month high of 1,729.605 BTC flowing into exchanges. This inflow had ramped up after bitcoin had lost its footing above $36,000, a critical support level.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Exchange Inflow Volume (7d MA) just reached a 3-month high of 1,755.021 BTC
Previous 3-month high of 1,729.605 BTC was observed on 08 May 2022
View metric:https://t.co/1S6EbDkdOO pic.twitter.com/8kSJPOLJXW
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 9, 2022
Whales Exiting Bitcoin
Usually, when exchange inflows get this high, it signals that whales are getting out of the digital asset. This is no surprise given the low sentiment that has plagued the market in recent times. Going by the charts, if this does descend into another full-blown bear market, then investors could be dealing with low prices for another year.
Naturally, whales who have a large stake in the market are trying to exit in order to avoid more losses. This is backed by the bitcoin’s relative unrealized profit hitting a new 18-month low of 0.462. This means that investors are taking a profit. Coupled with the number of bitcoin addresses in profit reaching a new 18-month low, it is no surprise that more holders are cashing out their gains.
BTC price slips to $33,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly though, small investors seem to be doubling down on their holdings. The number of addresses holding 0.01 BTC on their balances had touched a new all-time high on May 8th. This number now sits at 9,977,201 bitcoin addresses holding more than 0.01 BTC on their balances.
Daily transactions have also held up in the space. Data shows that it continues to trend at a daily average with 233,892 transactions recorded on May 8th. This came out to a dollar figure of about $30 billion which has been the average since the beginning of the year.
Nevertheless, the declining price of bitcoin continues to strike fear in the hearts of investors. At the time of this writing, BTC is dangerously close to falling into the $32,000 territory with a trading price of $33,100.
Featured image from The Indian Express, chart from TradingView.com
