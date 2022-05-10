Blockchain
Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Hit Three-Month High As Market Braces For More Downside
Bitcoin exchange inflows have been on the rise recently. Although there was a period where it had tapered off, it had continued to rise once more. The culmination of this has been a massive inflow into various centralized exchanges, presumably for investors to sell off their coins. Now the inflows have hit a new three-month high, painting a rather grim picture for the future of the digital asset.
Inflows Take Over
Bitcoin investors have been dumping their holdings since the digital asset started its descent from its $69,000 all-time high. Although outflows had rivaled inflows, the rate at which BTC was flowing into exchanges remained a cause for alarm.
In a chart posted by Glasnode Alerts, it shows how inflows have been moving in relation to price. Following the historical pattern of inflows increasing when the price is down, the market had seen more and more bitcoins moved onto exchanges for sale.
The exchange inflow volume on a 7-day moving average touched a three-month high of 1,729.605 BTC flowing into exchanges. This inflow had ramped up after bitcoin had lost its footing above $36,000, a critical support level.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Exchange Inflow Volume (7d MA) just reached a 3-month high of 1,755.021 BTC
Previous 3-month high of 1,729.605 BTC was observed on 08 May 2022
View metric:https://t.co/1S6EbDkdOO pic.twitter.com/8kSJPOLJXW
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 9, 2022
Whales Exiting Bitcoin
Usually, when exchange inflows get this high, it signals that whales are getting out of the digital asset. This is no surprise given the low sentiment that has plagued the market in recent times. Going by the charts, if this does descend into another full-blown bear market, then investors could be dealing with low prices for another year.
Naturally, whales who have a large stake in the market are trying to exit in order to avoid more losses. This is backed by the bitcoin’s relative unrealized profit hitting a new 18-month low of 0.462. This means that investors are taking a profit. Coupled with the number of bitcoin addresses in profit reaching a new 18-month low, it is no surprise that more holders are cashing out their gains.
BTC price slips to $33,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly though, small investors seem to be doubling down on their holdings. The number of addresses holding 0.01 BTC on their balances had touched a new all-time high on May 8th. This number now sits at 9,977,201 bitcoin addresses holding more than 0.01 BTC on their balances.
Daily transactions have also held up in the space. Data shows that it continues to trend at a daily average with 233,892 transactions recorded on May 8th. This came out to a dollar figure of about $30 billion which has been the average since the beginning of the year.
Nevertheless, the declining price of bitcoin continues to strike fear in the hearts of investors. At the time of this writing, BTC is dangerously close to falling into the $32,000 territory with a trading price of $33,100.
Featured image from The Indian Express, chart from TradingView.com
BTC Drops Dead to $30K, Tend to Drop More!
- BTC suffers for the fourth day straight.
- Drops down dead completely at $30K.
- Further downward trend high.
The king of cryptos, the Bitcoin (BTC) yet suffers the same fate four days in a row, straight. Ever since the Federal Reserve’s decisions on taxation increase for BTC and other cryptos, ultimately affected the entire market.
BTC dropped down from $39K to a staggering low of $35K just within a matter of a few hours. This fall alone accounted for a massive dip of more than 15%. Sadly, the same scenario persists for the fourth day now.
Currently, BTC is being traded for a staggering low price of $30,540, with the graphs sinking down by 11.59%, taking into account the past 24 hours alone. This indeed marks the lowest price of BTC ever for the year 2022. Apart from this, BTC has not been at such lows since July 2021.
In addition to BTC, the entire market is down. Prominent altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) all are at extreme bears. ETH is trading currently for the price of $2,239 and the SOL at $63.94. All this ultimately instigates a fear among traders upon both cryptocurrency as well as stock trading too.
Speculations in Dip Buys
Everytime, the king BTC suffers from a downward trend, speculations arise whether we can buy at dips or not. On one hand, a flock moves over fighting each other to get their hands on BTC as much as they could. On the other hand, many fear to even trade and most even black out by selling off at losses.
Similarly, the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele, puts out a tweet stating that he has managed to get on hands 500BTC, all for a mere price of $30,744. In spite of this, he is currently full of joy and still remains obnoxiously positive on BTC as always.
El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻
500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 🥳#Bitcoin
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 9, 2022
Furthermore, those BTC skeptics and analysts point out that BTC will suffer even greater losses in the forthcoming days. The first point is suspected to be hitting the ground at $28K deliberately. If prominent defense at this point fails, then BTC will be going straight into the ditches at $10K!
Ethereum Miners Surpass Bitcoin Miner Revenue By $224M
After the continuous sink in the mining profitability of both digital assets year-on-year, Bitcoin miners have been set back to seats as Ethereum miners consecutively surpassed them in mining revenue and recorded a gap of $224 million in April 2022.
This month was not so good for Bitcoin miners as they were able to generate around $1.16 billion only. Notably, this figure is down by $44 million from the previous month’s mining revenue of Bitcoin. The last month saw $1.7 billion in recorded income.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Bears Aim Big After Recent Breakdown Below $2.5K
Bitcoin miners’ total profitability was down by 31% from April 2021 to the present. In that time, $1.7 billion in revenue was recorded.
Similarly, the single-day high of BTC mining revenue in April was 3% low than the peak value of March. As per YCharts, the best-day high in March 2022 lasted at around $47.54 million and $46.01 million in April. And it dropped 23% from the best-day high of January, which saw $60.16 million.
Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum mining revenue in April increased by 3% generating $1.39 billion. While Bitcoin, at the same time, recorded $1.16 billion in mining revenue.
Still, the Ethereum mining revenue has decreased yearly from its previous marks recorded till April. The mining revenue of Ethereum in April 2022 is 17% below the previous year’s mining income of April 2021. Last year it was around $1.68 billion.
Ethereum Becomes Preferred Choice Of Miners In 2022
Although Bitcoin stands as the largest and most popular digital asset, Ethereum has become the most preferred choice of the miners seeing a higher income generated in 2022.
It was not the first time Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin in mining revenue; it surpassed BTC mining by $260 million in January, $190 million in February, and $130 million in March 2022.
To understand the reason behind disparities in the mining incomes of two digital assets, first, it needs to consider the fact that mining revenue is calculated per the value of cryptocurrency and earned coins within a specific timeframe.
Likely, Ethereum mining revenue increased in March 2022 and traded between $3,000 to $4,000 until most of April. And it traded in the range of $2,900 and $3,400 in March.
On the other side, the Bitcoin price in April traded between $37,000 and $44,000. And in March, it had a higher trading value ranging from $43,000 to $48,000.
Crypto mining is the process of verifying and adding new transactions to the blockchain for a cryptocurrency. The miner who wins the competition gets rewards with some amount of the currency and/or transaction fees.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Crypto Crash: $275M Has Been Liquidated From the Crypto Market
Cryptocurrency market is facing a huge downfall creating a tense situation for among all the users in just one day. All users are curiously witnessing the market crash with sad long faces. Also nervous about what will happen in the next 24 hours. On that note, the crypto market has liquidated more than $275 million from its market capitalization in the last 12 hours.
Further, the crypto market crash reflected a huge price fall in all cryptocurrencies right from the top one, Bitcoin (BTC). As per the quote, the bearish trend of BTC will automatically cause the downfall for all other altcoins in the market. Thus, the entire crypto world is now awaiting for the next unpredictable happening in the marketplace.
Moreover, the price crash of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been the trending talk of the town in the last 24 hours. All the users are buzzing around the value of BTC which faced a massive fall to $31K at the time of writing.
Crypto market liquidated $275M
Due to the tremendous market collapse, over $275 million has been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market. Moreover, the price drop of all digital currencies reflects a huge difference in the total market cap. Thus, the global cryptocurrency market cap has dropped below $1.5 trillion in the last 24 hours.
In addition, if the market continues the bearish trend, the liquidation can rise to billions affecting the overall market cap. So now, the curiosity increases among the crypto users and investors as the market is always unpredictable.
However, the massive price fall of Bitcoin affects the entire crypto market pulling the price status of all other digital assets as well. To be more specific, the price of BTC touched $30,000 just a few hours back. This, shook up all the crypto users to imagine the next move of the BTC and the market.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current status of Bitcoin is $31,433.81 with a downfall of 9.07% in the last 24 hours. Despite the downtrend, BTC remains at the top ruling the entire crypto space!
