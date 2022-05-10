Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $30K As Markets Show Signs Of Paranoia
Bitcoin has lost almost 10% of its value during the past 24 hours, falling below $30,000 for the first time since July 2021. And one analyst worries that the largest cryptocurrency might fall even worse.
BTC’s Tuesday decline is more than 55 percent lower than its November 2017 all-time high of $69,000. Year-to-date, Bitcoin prices have decreased by 34%.
Year-to-date, Bitcoin prices have decreased by 34%. The world’s most sought-after crypto asset plunged to $29,870.30 around 8 p.m. EST, TradingView data shows.
Suggested Reading | Shiba Inu: Biggest Dollar Holding Among Wealthiest Ethereum Whales
Bitcoin Drop Correlated To Stocks
Traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies both saw a sell-off as a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening and recession fears.
The last time the largest cryptocurrency by market value dipped below the $30,000 level was on July 20, 2021, when it reached $29,301 before rebounding.
As institutions have joined the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets over the past year, their correlation with stock prices has grown. Consequently, Wall Street is having a difficult day as tech stocks continue to experience significant selloffs. The Nasdaq index decreased by 4.3%.
BTC total market cap at $594 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Analyst Sees BTC Dropping Lower
Bitcoin could “perhaps receive a mini-bounce near $35,000, but unless we break the trend line at around $37,000, I’m predicting for $29,000 in the coming weeks or week,” says crypto analyst Wendy O in a new social media video.
Numerous cryptocurrency investors have suggested that Bitcoin is the digital era’s version of gold, a potential flight-to-safety investment and inflation hedge.
The price behavior of cryptocurrencies, however, implies that the market does not view these extremely volatile assets as reliable value repositories during times of economic instability.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Carnage Continues As BTC Disintegrates To $34K
Crypto Market Feeling The Pinch For Weeks
Similarly to the stock market, the cryptocurrency market has been under pressure for weeks as investors cope with sustained growing inflation, the ongoing swirl of economic events deriving increasingly from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and stricter U.S. monetary policy by the Fed.
“Bitcoin’s long-term fundamentals are intact, but a recovery to record highs will take a very long time. Bitcoin will begin to stabilize when the carnage on Wall Street finishes, and many investors are still in panic-selling mode right now,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, stated.
The central bank increased interest rates by 50 basis points last week and pledged to shrink its holdings; instead of purchasing bonds to stimulate the economy, it will dispose of them to combat inflation.
The values of cryptocurrencies are quite volatile. Experts say this is something crypto investors will continue to face.
Featured image Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Tumbles To $2.2K, Can The Bears Push ETH To $2K
Ethereum extended losses below the $2,500 level against the US Dollar. ETH even tested the $2,200 support and remains at a risk of more losses.
- Ethereum remained in a bearish zone and declined below $2,300.
- The price is now trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,380 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but the bears might remain active near $2,400.
Ethereum Price Dives 10%
Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $2,500 pivot level. ETH traded below the $2,400 and $2,350 levels to move further into a bearish zone.
The price declined below the $2,300 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, ether tested the $2,200 support zone. A low is formed near $2,200 and the price is correcting losses. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $2,569 swing high to $2,200 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,350 level. The first major resistance is near the $2,380 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,380 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is now forming near the $2,400 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $2,569 swing high to $2,200 low. A close above the $2,400 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,550 resistance or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,400 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,250 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,220 level. The main breakdown support now sits near the $2,200 level. If there is a downside break below $2,200 and the recent low, ether price might accelerate lower. In this case, it could even decline towards the $2,080 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now moving in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is correcting losses and is near the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $2,200
Major Resistance Level – $2,400
Blockchain
Bitcoin Dives To $30K, Why Short-term Recovery Seems Possible
Bitcoin extended losses and even spiked below $30,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now consolidating and might correct higher towards the $32,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $33,500 and $32,000 levels.
- The price is now trading below $32,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There are two important bearish trend lines forming with resistance near $32,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might correct higher, but the bears might remain active near $32,000.
Bitcoin Price Declines 10%
Bitcoin price remained in a major downtrend and extended downsides below the $35,000 level. BTC traded below the key $33,500 and $32,000 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.
There was a close below $32,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even traded below the $30,800 level and spiked below $30,000. A new multi-week low is forming near $29,755 and the price is now consolidating losses.
On the upside, bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $31,250 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $36,060 swing high to $29,755 low.
The next key resistance could be near the $32,000 level. There are two important bearish trend lines forming with resistance near $32,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The key breakout zone could be near the $33,000 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $36,060 swing high to $29,755 low is also near the $33,000 zone. To start a decent recovery wave, the price must settle above the $33,000 level. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $35,000 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $32,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,200 level.
The next major support is seen near the $30,000 level. A downside break and close below the $30,000 support might spark more downsides. The next major support could be $29,500. Any more losses might send the price towards the $28,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 40 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,200, followed by $30,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $31,200, $32,000 and $33,000.
Blockchain
Biggest Dollar Holding Among Wealthiest Ethereum Whales
Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently has the largest dollar holding compared to the rest of 100 ETH whales.
In fact, CoinMarketCap has SHIB on their top 20 coins in the market cap category. Although SHIB seems to be gaining traction, this was quite the opposite a few days ago. Shiba Inu has suffered a major dip at only 216,260 transactions even though it has been listed by (HOOD) or Robinhood Markets Inc.
The total burn rate so far is at 31.71% or coming from the initial burned supply of 410,339,763,887,291 from SHIB’s total supply of 889.660.236, 112,708.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Carnage Continues As BTC Disintegrates To $34K
SHIB At No. 11
To everyone’s amazement, SHIB has also made it to CoinMarketCap’s coveted list at the 11th position. Basically SHIB is next to SOL which is currently in the 10th level and ahead of the APE on the 12th position.
Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu had a major price drop of 5.17% and a drop of 24.07% in the course of 30 days.
The current price of SHIB is now at $0.00001891 or roughly around 0.000000000545 BTC. More so, SHIB has a trading volume of $533,696,977 in a span of 24 hours. SHIB also has a current market cap of $10,385,504,641.
SHIB total market cap at $8.22 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Crypto Market Stronger Than Stock Market
The stock market is going strong but when you compare it to the crypto market, the gains of stocks would be minimal compared to the crypto space. Crypto has been going strong ever since the pandemic; going to as high as $1.6 trillion or a jump of 1,100%.
It’s not just the kings of crypto Bitcoin and Ethereum that are driving the crypto market value up but also Shiba Inu (SHIB) which have been attracting new investors into the crypto space. The meme coin SHIB were on fire especially in 2021.
Suggested Reading | APE Takes A Beating As It Sheds 50% Of Its Price
2021: SHIB’s Strongest Year
SHIB has an intra-year gain at a roaring 121,000%. The token can only be purchased for $0.000000000073 on January 1, 2021, and after 10 months, it climbed to a whopping $0.00008841. So, basically, if you invested $1 on January 1, 2021, you would have been a millionaire by October 27.
Shiba Inu is definitely an investable asset as we are witnessing it today. A yearly of 46,000,000% is just amazing, to begin with, and can lure in new investors.
Shiba Inu did not make it alone. Yes, the token had some help, especially from the market dynamics of crypto like derivatives and options or short-selling. More so, the token is popular on social media because Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly supports the token – and it has been a win-win setup for both.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $30K As Markets Show Signs Of Paranoia
Earn Money Online – Forex Trading
Invest In The Car Bumper For Your Car Protection
Column: Reinforcements arrive for Chicago White Sox, but a 6-run 9th-inning meltdown keeps them from a 7th straight win
Ethereum Tumbles To $2.2K, Can The Bears Push ETH To $2K
The History of the Modern Money Clip
New Book Provides Practical Strategies for Dream Realization
Stock Market Quotes
E-Governance
Using Gifts to Avoid the US Estate Tax
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion