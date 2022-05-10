Blue Chip NFTs 101 – What Is The Proof Collective And Who’s Behind It?

The mysterious organization known as The Proof Collective defines itself as “a private members only collective of 1,000 dedicated NFT collectors and artists.” To join the Proof Collective someone would have to, you guessed it, own their NFT. So, in theory, anybody can be a part of it. In practice, though, the floor price for one of their passes is around 88 ETH at the time of writing. The size of the investment keeps the undesirables away.
The Proof Collective is all about NFTs. Because it’s the law, they run a private Discord in which you can probably receive the biggest alpha available. The organization also provides NFT info via its social media, produces a podcast in which they interview the biggest names in the NFT world, and, reportedly, owns a huge NFT collection. At least its members do.
According to the website, those members own 153K NFTs, including 148 CryptoPunks and 817 Bored Apes. Who are those members? We wouldn’t know for sure. Its founders are Kevin Rose, of Diggs fame, and illustrator Justin Mezzell. And it has been widely reported that the Proof Collective gave free memberships to digital artist Bleeple and motivational speaker and NFT millionaire Gary Vee.
Enter The Influencers
In the following video, one of the Proof Collective founding members, Internet legend and Diggs co-founder Kevin Rose, says. “This is the very beginning of what’s going to be a multi-decade journey to build a new media company.”
He also promises that Proof will combat FUD that comes with success by constantly shipping product. Moonbirds holders can expect benefits, airdrops, and physical objects related to the nascent brand.
What Is The Proof Collective?
The Proof Collective NFTs’ main benefit is the world’s most valuable currency: information. Besides a social club of sorts, the organization believes in “group bottoms-up-driven research.” Besides that, the members are early NFT adopters that own all of the projects you hear about on social media and are looking for the next one. If you play your cards right, that Proof Collective NFT might pay for itself in a few months.
The organization takes things one step further, though. As “a new media company,” The Proof Collective produces and releases its own NFT masterpieces. Their first product where the Grails, which mint was solely for the members of the organization and had the slogan, “20 artists. 20 unique pieces of art. Artist names revealed after the mint.” So far, they’ve unveiled art by Tyler Hobbs, Claire Silver, Mike Shinoda, Larva Labs, Rachel Ryle, and Gary Vaynerchuk among others.
The Proof Collective’s second product was the incredibly successful Moonbirds, who conquered the world on a bearish market. “There are a total of 10K Moonbirds, they were issued under the ERC-721 standard on the Ethereum blockchain. The mint price for each one was a whopping 2.5 ETH. That means that, at current prices, the Proof Collective made over $70M on that first day,” our report said.
At the moment, the floor price for the Proof Collective NFT is 88 ETH, which at today’s prices is more than $200K. And the prices of the listed for sale ones go up to a whopping 700 ETH. Currently, these NFT tickets sit at #17 in Cryptoslam’s “NFT Collection Rankings by Sales Volume” list. It has sold more than $800K in the last 24 hours and more than $52M since the Proof Collective’s creation.
BTC price chart for 05/10/2022 on Gemini | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
We Need A Little Controversy
Look, they don’t have any proof (no pun intended), but NFTethics suggests there’s something shady going on. “Some mentioned that we should check the purchases of proof collective, as many wallets only contains the proof collection and the floor is now 88 ETH. Wash trading is so common (…) these days that it’s not even noteworthy anymore.”
3/ Also nepotism is completely standard in the NFT space, so the fact that GaryVee (Gennady), his brother AJ, Beeple and some old friends received the Proof collective for free is standard. We saw quite a lot of other “old” friends that received the proof collective for free/$3. pic.twitter.com/o20NOgfIM4
Wash Trading is the process of buying and selling an asset in order to increase its perceived price. “In some situations, wash trades are executed by a trader and a broker who are colluding with each other, and other times wash trades are executed by investors acting as both the buyer and the seller of the security,” according to Investopedia.
Could the Proof Collective have done that? Maybe. But there’s no evidence, all of this is mere speculation.
In Conclusion
The Proof Collective entered the NFT space with a bang. The space has never seen an ascension this fast and a track record this clean. So far, they’ve done everything right. Does that guarantee future success? No, it doesn’t. But it certainly is impressive.
The Velas Ecosystem comprises decentralized goods built on top of its chain.
Let’s look at the top three most promising cryptocurrencies for 2022.
Cardano (ADA)
Although Bitcoin relies on a more energy-heavy proof-of-work method, Cardano has effectively deployed a consensus mechanism that is less energy expensive. Even if Ethereum is going to be upgraded to PoS, the process is likely to be slow. However, the technology produced as part of the project has through a rigorous peer-review process, allowing even the most radical concepts to be tested and proven or disproven.
According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.675945 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,008,144,819 USD. Cardano is down 1.78% in the last 24 hours.
Cronos (CRO)
A decentralized, open-source blockchain built by Crypto.com, Cronos (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency token of Cronos Chain. It is one of Crypto.com’s solutions for strengthening personal control over money, securing user data, and protecting users’ identities via cryptocurrencies.
According to CMC, the Cronos price today is $0.230423 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $140,784,967 USD. Cronos is down 6.00% in the last 24 hours.
Velas (VLX)
Velas claims to be the fastest EVM Blockchain globally, allowing for up to 75 000 TPS, all while maintaining the greatest level of security possible. The Velas Ecosystem comprises decentralized goods built on top of its chain to demonstrate the ease of use of decentralized, open-source products. A novel temporal architecture and transaction processing method are implemented in Velas’ high-performance protocol, which is more efficient than existing blockchains.
According to CMC, the Velas price today is $0.135281 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,001,599 USD. Velas is down 7.97% in the last 24 hours.
The global crypto market size falling below $1.6 trillion.
BTC’s dropped nearly under $32,000 for the first time since February.
The largest cryptocurrencies had a bearish week. A small great look at the top 3 DeFi tokens by Market volume.
Terre (LUNA)
The Terra smart contract platform was created on the Cosmos SDK (software for blockchain platform) in 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. LUNA is the native token, Terra is an algorithmic stablecoins-focused on the decentralized finance concept. Terra provides rapid and fast transactions by combining the price stability and widespread use of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC).
According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Terra is currently trading at $34.54 USD, with a 24-hour volume of $12,274,614,377 USD. In the previous 24 hours, Terra has dropped 44.26%. With a live market cap of $12,731,102,946 USD, the current CMC is 13.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche is a proof-of-stake blockchain with smart contract functionality that is a decentralized and open-source platform launched on the mainnet in September 2020. The platform’s native cryptocurrency is AVAX, it is a hard-capped rare asset used to pay fees, used to secure the platform via staking, and give a basic unit of account between the many Avalanche subnets.
According to CMC, With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,739,145,108 USD, the current Avalanche price is $47.56 USD. In the previous 24 hours, Avalanche has been down 4.04%. With a live market cap of $13,069,280,619USD, the current CMC ranking is 12.
Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink is a blockchain intermediate layer that enables globally connected smart contracts. It was founded in 2017. Chainlink enables blockchains to safely connect with external data feeds, transactions, and payment mechanisms via a decentralized oracle network. It will deliver the necessary off-chain information to the complicated smart contracts to become the strongest digital agreement.
According to CMC, With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,215,751,420 USD, the current Chainlink price is $8.94 USD. In the last 24 hours it has been down 7.09%. With a live market cap of $4,243,079,419 USD, the current CMC ranking is 29.
There are 467,009,550 LINK coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 LINK coins.
Over the past year, the trading volume of futures had surged. Thanks to the crypto bull of 2021, a wide range of decentralized projects have flourished, which has catalyzed the growth of the futures market. As the crypto bull advanced, the futures market remained popular throughout 2021. Right now, it has even surpassed the spot market and become the mainstream investment choice among crypto users. Meanwhile, the trading volume of futures has reached new highs despite the switch to a bear market. Earning multiplied returns by trading futures is one of the primary ways to profit from a bearish market.
Driven by the increasing market recognition for the prospect of crypto futures, competition in this category has intensified. As a growing number of crypto investors foray into the futures market, the major crypto trading platforms are involved in fierce competition. Today’s futures market is a big cake, and only platforms with sound products may grab more shares.
As a long-standing crypto trading platform, CoinEx started investing in the futures category a long time ago and has been committed to creating better futures products. The exchange is one of the earliest global crypto trading platforms with a full range of products and services. CoinEx took a long-term view when the spot market was flourishing and ventured into the derivatives market to provide users with versatile crypto products and services. This also laid a solid foundation for the growth of CoinEx Futures. In 2021, the trading volume of CoinEx Futures surged by 6,840% year-on-year, which was a huge breakthrough.
In a market where the major crypto trading platforms are trying everything to take more shares of the futures market, how should CoinEx stand out?
In the past, thanks to their strong resource reserve and funding capacity, large trading platforms had an absolute advantage when competing with rivals in a new field. Moreover, compared with less established platforms, the giants are also more experienced in the futures segment. At the moment, the number of futures investors is on the rise, and their requirement for futures products has also become increasingly rigorous. Apart from market recognition, investors’ interests hinge on many other aspects, spanning the product experience, the number of trading pairs available, the rules of the funding rate, the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism, insurance payments, and platform liquidity. At the end of the day, investors will come to realize that simple, easy-to-use products and professional, satisfying services are the crucial factors that attract them to a trading platform and persuade them to stay.
Recently, CoinEx has upgraded its slogan to “Making Crypto Trading Easier”, which indicates that CoinEx Futures will also shift towards simplicity and ease of use through improvements. By offering simple futures products, CoinEx will shatter the high threshold of futures trading as investors used to believe. Meanwhile, the exchange also aims to allow all crypto investors to trade futures with ease, moving futures trading out of the realm that’s exclusive to professional traders.
Most users who have traded futures on CoinEx are satisfied with its simple, easy-to-use features. First of all, with easy operations, convenient order placement, and clear position information, CoinEx users can trade futures through an extremely smooth process from the moment they start a position to the moment they close it. Secondly, before starting to trade futures on CoinEx, users can quickly master the key points through simulated operation tutorials provided by the platform, which help them avoid the common traps in futures trading. Finally, thanks to the all-inclusive, easy-to-use features, including TP & SL, one-click liquidation, and futures calculator, provided by CoinEx Futures, users can manage their positions effortlessly.
CoinEx now features more than 100 futures markets where users can trade both linear contracts and inverse contracts, with multiple trading pairs available. In addition, the exchange uses a unique price mechanism called the Mark Price, which is determined by the futures price on many mainstream platforms and protects users from abnormal market swings. Meanwhile, CoinEx has also introduced multiple futures mechanisms, covering the Insurance Fund and Auto-Deleveraging (ADL), to guarantee zero clawback for liquidation.
Many users have this misperception that “simple, easy-to-use products are never professional or secure”. In fact, the opposite is true — CoinEx Futures are backed by strong risk-control measures and security mechanisms, which enable smooth, secure, reliable futures trading services and help traders seize the first-mover advantage. It should be noted that CoinEx has never suffered any security breach since its inception 5 years ago. Though many of the top platforms faced scandals such as security attacks, CoinEx has managed to preserve its system security, allowing all crypto users to trade futures in a secure, steady manner on the exchange.
Security is essential to the existence and growth of crypto trading platforms, while simple, easy-to-use futures products function as the cornerstone of the general crypto market. CoinEx is all set to stand out from its rivals amidst the cut-throat competition.