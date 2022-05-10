Finance
Book Summary: Getting Naked – The Three Fears That Sabotage Client Loyalty by Patrick Lencioni
Customer loyalty is the Holy Grail for all businesses. This needs to be the number one focus for the whole team. Everything else does not matter. According to Peter Drucker, the only goal of a business is to gain a customer. I would like to add as a corollary, the business team needs to make sure that clients become loyal.
Why is this important to me?
I understand that you are going to invest your time reviewing this book so it needs to be important and relevant. I have been studying ways to build business revenue for years. All the books about marketing, sales, management and leadership have something good to say. The issue is what you can put into action today and garners results tomorrow. The number one way to build any business is what I call WOM (Word of Mouth) referrals.
This trumps any sales technique, marketing campaign or pricing strategy. As you may know, loyal clients buy more (have a higher Life Time Value), forgive mistakes and refer business. Think about the power of having a full sales force on the street that you do not have to pay. This is what creating real client loyalty will do for your business.
Acquiring customers is not always easy. You have to be unique in your value proposition and approach. People want to do business with people they like. Wall Street arrogance may work in the back room but on the street will not win you deals.
Getting Naked is really a simple concept. For the sake of time, I will talk about the most important areas of the book.
1. No Ego – Tell the Kind Truth – This seems like total common sense but is hard for sales people and executives to do with clients. It does not mean they are lying, it simply means that they are holding back their full opinion for fear of losing the business. When you tell the kind truth and offer solutions upfront, the clients will love you for it. The fear of losing the business is the barrier that has to be overcome.
2. Fear of Feeling Inferior – Have you ever been in a sales presentation and the sales person uses a ton of buzz words? Typically what happens is that the sales person feels smart by using all of this jargon. The problem is this language alienates the clients because people have a hard time admitting they don’t know what you are talking about. The same holds true if you offer consulting to clients. Every business is different and there are different industry terms. When the client fires off a smorgasbord of jargon, you need to have the will to ask for clarification and simplistic explanations. Most technical people – engineers, accountants and researchers won’t do this because of the fear of looking stupid. An easy way to get around this is to simply make a statement to protect the client.
Sounds like this:
“Who else besides me does not know what this means?” When you do this, you protect the others that are not sure and make it easy for them to admit it.
3. Empathy – I realize many people will disagree with showing true empathy in business situations. At the end of the day, true bonding and relationships are built on empathy. Active listening and true empathy will cement your relationship with the client. Again, ego gets in the way because some executives and sales people have a need to “look professional”. Let me put this in context. Have you ever had a serious illness and the doctor had no bedside manner? The doctor shows no empathy. I know most people will kick that doctor to the curb even if they are the best in the field. Bed side manner and human relations are just as important as expertise.
Getting Naked is a good book. The concepts in it are very simple. The interesting part is that if you follow them you will grow your business but the question is – can you put your ego aside to do it?
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is humility. When you are humble and empathetic to clients, you can give them real solutions and help them even if it means changing their perceptions. This is not always easy because of the fear of losing the business but it works.
PayGate: The Credit Card Processing Company of Choice For Many Nigerian Businesses
Nigeria, once a country that was unable to make internet purchases or sell products online due to credit processing companies being scarce, now has a booming internet sales business. PayGate has helped pave the road for on line credit card processing in not only Nigeria, but other areas of Africa as well. PayGate started small over a decade ago and today is a leader in the industry and the choice for many business owners when it comes to credit card processing needs.
PayGate
PayGate is considered by many to be the preferred credit card processing provider in Nigeria. They are noted for having top notch customer service and quality products. They hire only the best when it comes to IT workers and their systems are monitored around the clock so that businesses can feel confident in using them for their credit card processing provider.
PayGate Recognized by Leading Banks
In Nigeria and South Africa, PayGate leads the industry in on line credit card processing. The company, according to their website, has been accredited by all major South African Banks who recommend PayGate to their business customers.
PayGate Offers A Variety Of Services
PayGate offers customers a variety of services and according to their company website they offer the following products:
- PayPoint – merchants can put through card payments or pay suppliers on the internet. This is a password protected ‘back office’ facility. It is ideal for call center use.
- PayBatch – merchants can process multiple card payments in batches.
- PayWeb – clients can sell products and services from their website.
- PaySubs – recurring payments like subscriptions can be automatically programmed for processing.
- PayBill – you can send out and get your invoices to customers paid by them with the simple click of a button.
- XML-service– for technically literate clients who demand total control, this facility allows your development team to customize your interface to PayGate in any way you prefer.
Additional Features of PayGate
In addition to the basic service features, PayGate also offers customers the following when it comes to their products and services:
· Fast transaction speeds.
· Easy integration into your current billing system.
· Quick to set up and get running for your business.
· Payment from customers is simple and customers have multiple payment options.
· An on-line data base that is secure and accessible for your business 24/7. This allows you to easily access client payments.
· Multiple user functions. You can allow multiple employees access to your account. Additionally, you can restrict areas that you do not want them to have access to.
The Purchase of a Used Cessna 172 is a Great Investment
Many new pilots who are looking for their first airplane to purchase turn to the plane that they used for training. For many pilots that plane would be the Cessna 172. It is probably the most common airplane that is used for training in the United States and perhaps the world. With the popularity of this single engine plane it is no wonder that new owners set their sights on buying a Cessna 172. The new pilot will often look for a used Cessna 172 as their first purchase.
Because the Cessna 172 is the most popular light weight aircraft manufactured there is a great inventory of the pre-owned Cessna 172 on the market. And although the resale value has remained high for the plane there are many fine bargains that you can find by searching and investigating. The used Cessna 172 has a great service record and certainly parts are readily available for any replacement needs. For the new owner the used Cessna 172 offers the opportunity to find a great plane at a good price. It is also an aircraft that you will be able to have confidence in to fly. You can search the internet for photos and specific information on the used Cessna 172 of your choice.
The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is a single engine plane with a unique tricycle landing gear. The reliability of the plane and the reputation of the plane are well documented. It is still in production today for owners who would like the pleasure of buying a new plane. It is a simple airplane with simple systems. That is why it is often used as a training aircraft for new pilots. This is why new owners like to buy the Cessna 172 as their first aircraft purchase. It is a simple plane that you can be happy with as you “fine tune” your piloting skills and log hours of flying time.
As the AOPA Air Safety Foundation has indicated the Cessna 172 is as safe as any plane can be. If a pilot maintains good skills and avoids big judgment errors, your used Cessna 172 will bring many happy hours of flying time to your life. You will enjoy the journey and the adventure of owning and flying a Cessna 172. It certainly is an icon of the small aircraft industry and remains that way today. Make your search for a used Cessna 172 a happy adventure. Good hunting!
New and Free Ways to Make Money – Online Survey Site – Earn Extra Cash
We love freebies. Admit it, you also do. It’s like a serotonin-booster that just leaves us with so much happiness. Of course, the same is true for free opportunities to make money online. And this is doubly interesting since the very fact that it is for free makes it desirable enough. Another thing is that this same opportunity will pay for your time and ideas (and gives you a seat in your favorite coffee shop at least once a week).
A good way of turning this coffee shop fantasy into reality is to go and answer surveys online. These originate from companies who are dying to get the opinions of their future clients. “Free ways to make money online survey site earn extra cash fast”, that’s one sentence you won’t mind hearing again and again. And surely, that’s one sentence you wouldn’t want to miss. Making money out of answering survey forms might be ridiculous be who knows, this might just be the most profitable (and ridiculous) money making venture you could do during your free time. Talk about decreasing idle time and earning from it.
And of course, if there are paid ways of getting to these survey respondents recruitment companies then there must be some way to get to them for free. Surveyclub.com is an example of free survey websites. It gives its clients free notifications of what companies are currently hiring people to fill in some questionnaires for the latest product they are launching. So why should you pay for something that you can ultimately get for free? There’s no point in spending some dollars for membership when you could simply use it for a gasoline refill or something.
These free ways to make money online survey site earn extra will bring in some money into your pocket at the end of the month. Let’s be realistic here, you won’t be catapulted to sudden fame nor fortune for answering survey sheets. It pays modestly, with modest being defined as $50 a month and a maximum of $100. Not bad, considering that this is only a past time and not the family’s only source of income. $50 will get you a long way already. It can already suffice for a weekend treat of ice cream and movies for the kids.
The whole point of illustrating how much a survey respondent earns is to prick that bubble of illusion about answering surveys. It will not give you enough money to buy a bachelor’s pad or anything to that extent. With the abundance of online jobs, there are many more ways of earning and you can at least write web content articles along with answering survey forms. Maybe that combination will be able to keep you up with the rent. Add an advertisement in your website and you’re off to paying your utility bills on time. These other online money making opportunities, coupled with free ways to make money online survey site earn extra will well be able to address your monthly needs as a family.
