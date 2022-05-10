News
Breast cancer survivor and lingerie designer shatters taboos
NEW YORK — When Dana Donofree had a bilateral mastectomy and implant reconstruction after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2010, the then 28-year-old fashion designer discovered only medical and uncomfortable bras catering to women with the disease.
Such frustrations led Donofree to launch her lingerie company called AnaOno in 2014, aimed primarily for women who had breast cancer and had undergone some type of surgery. The Philadelphia company now offers a variety of wireless bras for women who had breast reconstruction, a mastectomy or lumpectomy because Donofree says every surgery yields different results. The collection also includes post-surgery loungewear.
While the designs were initially sold on her website and medical supply stores, AnaOno is found at mainstream online shops including Soma, ThirdLove, and more recently Nordstrom and soon Target.com. Her designs are also sold overseas in such countries as Spain, Israel and Canada. Her products incorporate four-way stretch, hidden seams, and gentle fabrics like imported modal, which don’t rub against scars. Other brands like Athleta now offer mastectomy bras, but Donofree said overall the selection is still limited.
Donofree, who has sat on various breast cancer nonprofit boards, is also breaking taboos about women and breast cancer. She has helped to embolden the breast cancer community, using breast cancer survivors of all shapes and ethnicities in her campaigns. Her runway events, which went on hiatus during the pandemic, have raised over $500,000 for metastatic breast cancer research.
Donofree is one of a number of breast cancer survivors creating their own products from beauty items to trendy headwraps to help others, says Melissa Berry, founder of Cancer Fashionista, an online resource offering beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips for women being treated for breast cancer and beyond. AnaOno expects to have 30,000 customers and nearly $3 million in revenue this year, nearly double last year’s numbers. Donofree says her goal is to reach 100,000 women and plans to expand into swimwear next season.
AP recently interviewed Donofree about how she’s filling the gap in lingerie for breast cancer survivors and how she’s advocating for the breast cancer community. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q. What were the type of bras being offered to breast cancer survivors before you started AnaOno?
A. Matronly, utilitarian … the quintessential grandma bra. So when there’s bedpans and wheelchairs, there was also your mastectomy bras and being a young woman who had just completely removed all of her breast tissue, including my nipples, it was just a very jarring experience that felt like the world was telling me that I was no longer allowed to act or look like a woman, that something inside of me was now broken. But this isn’t normal.
Q. What’s the design process?
A. AnaOno is boob inclusive. So if it’s two boobs, one boob, no boobs or new boobs, we have you supported. And the way that we’re able to do that is by modifying the design and the practicality of what a bra is meant to do. So I removed the underwire. I removed the sort of traditional cup design to a bra. So everything we have is multiple stretch, multiple different directions. We use that incredible, beautiful modal material, which is not typical for bra design.
Q. What was the initial reaction from stores?
A. Every time I went out and I traveled, I would look up all of the specialty lingerie stores in that city, and I would look up all of the plastic surgeons specializing in breast cancer reconstruction. And the reason was because I had to put my feet on the ground. I had to go boots on the ground, knock on doors, give my sales pitch. And in doing that, getting exposed to not just stores and specialty boutiques and plastic surgeons and medical practices, I realized just how disjointed the conversation was about what sort of surgeries we were having and what they were doing to our bodies and then what the solutions were on the other side.
Q. What was your breakthrough moment?
A. We had an opportunity to go on a global stage at New York Fashion Week (in 2017). You could see what a body looked like without breasts, or you could see what a body look like without nipples, because this was that harsh reality that people just didn’t understand unless you had been through it. And using art and fashion and conversation and advocacy all together really helped to propel a different sort of conversation. We can show the world what cancer really looks like. And that was a pivotal moment where we started changing the conversation.
Q. What kind of progress has the lingerie industry made in catering to breast cancer survivors?
A. I think there’s been a big shift in our movement, especially in the last decade. We stepped out as one of the first lingerie brands using real people and bras and underwear. It’s probably the hardest thing to showcase in a model. I think what we’re still missing is absolute inclusion now. The reality is … 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. This is a substantial amount of people that don’t have breasts or might only have one breast or have rebuilt their breast.
News
Nasty Nestor Cortes shuts down Rangers in 1-0, 11 K gem
Nestor Cortes had one question for Matt Blake this winter.
The Yankees 36th round draft pick, who doesn’t light up a radar gun with a high-90s fastball, spent the first five years of his professional baseball career just trying not to get released.
“He called and asked me if I thought he had an outside chance of making the team,” the Yankees pitching coach said. “I told him ‘I think you got a shot at making the team. We’ll see where it ends up.’”
Monday, Cortes proved himself more than worthy of that rotation spot again, striking out 11 and taking a no-hit bid into the eighth inning as the Yankees edged out the Rangers, 1-0, in the series finale at the Stadium.
The Yankees (20-8) have won 15 of their last 18 games and own the best record in the American League.
Cortes worked around four walks, but pitched 7.1 scoreless innings. The Yankees were also being shutout until Aaron Judge scored from first on Anthony Rizzo’s fly ball double to left-center field in the bottom of the eighth.
By then it was too late to get a win for Cortes, but he didn’t really care.
“I don’t think about (the offense). Not at all. My goal is always to keep my team in the game and go as far and as long as I can do it,” Cortes said. “And honestly I don’t concentrate on the other part, because I know it’s very hard. If they’re battling and we’re battling, we’ll come up with a positive outcome.”
There was enough for Cortes to take out of this game without the win, which went to Clay Holmes.
It was his third career double-digit strikeout game and second of the season. It was also his longest start in the big leagues and his fourth-career scoreless start. He has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his six starts this season and walked off the mound in the eighth inning with a 1.41 ERA and a standing ovation.
Aaron Boone was walking a tightrope. He was willing to let Cortes go, even as his pitch count soared, but also had to manage a scoreless tie to try and win the game and the series.
“It added to it. I was hanging on over there for dear life. It definitely added a layer of drama to it for sure,” Boone said of the Yankees being unable to give Cortes a cushion. “And obviously it makes every pitch even that much more meaningful and intense. Which makes it all the more impressive. There was no margin for error.”
Cortes didn’t need much. His cutter was on and he used it to set the tone with a nine-pitch first inning where he struck out the first two batters he faced.
“I felt like early on I was attacking the zone real well,” Cortes said. “I feel like you never know how long you can go without giving up a hit. After the fifth inning it felt like something kind of special was happening and I was just trying to maintain it.”
The cutter was his most effective pitch, getting 12 swings and misses with it. He had 17 whiffs total Monday.
With Holmes warming up behind him before the eighth inning even started, Cortes struck out Charlie Culberson on a 91 mile per hour fastball. Eli White connected on a 1-2 four-seam fastball and looped it into shallow center field to break up the no-hit bid. That also ended Cortes’ day after throwing 103 pitches.
In spring training, Cortes talked about coming to camp with the idea he had a spot on the team, but not sure if it would be out of the bullpen or in the rotation. His mentality through the minors was that if he gets outs, he gets another chance and even Sunday he said he still uses that as motivation when he goes out on the mound.
But the confidence is growing, despite needing a little reassurance last winter. He skipped pitching winter ball in Dominican Republic for the first time in his career to rest his body. He came into spring feeling like the Yankees would give him another shot.
Through their first 28 games so far this season, he’s been their best shot.
“I think he’s coming to terms with it, that he’s a major-league pitcher and he deserves to go out there and pitch every five days,” Blake said. “He gives us a chance to win and I think just knowing what his strengths are and he’s really good at just owning that and going after hitters and he’s not scared of the strike zone. And that gives him a chance every time.”
News
Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught
Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a chase with U.S. Marshals. Marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered, the sheriff said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.
“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Singleton said. “This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”
The two had been the target of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two instead fled the area.
The truck was found Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was seen at a car wash in the town, the Marshals Service said. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembles Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.
Investigators believe the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said, “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said. Investigators said they have been in contact with them about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.
News
Gophers add combo guard from Dartmouth in NCAA transfer portal
The Gophers men’s basketball program filled a need with the combo guard head coach Ben Johnson was seeking in the NCAA transfer portal when Dartmouth guard Taurus Samuels committed to Minnesota on Monday.
“Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota!!” Samuels on Twitter.
Samuels, a 6-foot guard from Oceanside, Calif., played three seasons in the Ivy League, averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 games last season. Samuels started 51 of 52 games over last two years and was a reserve in his freshman year in 2018-19. The Ivy League did not play in 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.
