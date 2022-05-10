Finance
BSNL Online Recharge – A Smart Way to Recharge
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is one of the leading telecommunications Companies that deals with wide range of comprehensive telecom services in India entailing GSM Mobile, Wire line, Internet Broadband, Carrier services etc. BSNL is the number one telecom operative system in India that offers all kinds of facilities and services in all the states and regions of India.
BSNL online recharge services provide tariff schemes that meet the requirements of different types of consumers. BSNL mobile recharge has set up multi-gigabit and multi-protocol convergent IP arrangement for providing voice, data and video facilities via its Broadband Access Network. Consumers can simply recharge their BSNL mobile phone via the Internet from the comfort of their homes.
Consumers need to register with the BSNL website before making an online recharge. After registering at the website, they can get a desired username and password. In order to recharge online, a customer has to login his/her account, and then needs to submit ten digit BSNL mobile number and afterwards, can opt various modes of payment available with prepaid recharge entailing net banking, credit card and debit card.
In case of net banking, customer needs to transfer the relevant bank website where he or she is required to submit Internet Banking login and password. In case of credit cards, consumers need to hand over a secure payment gateway where they need to submit their credit card details. The payment access carries the verification of transaction. In case of debit cards, a consumer is relocated to the relevant bank website where he is required to submit debit card details like number, expiration date, and CV number, etc.
BSNL mobiles can be recharged either with recharge vouchers, coupons or top up cards easily. These days, BSNL online recharge makes it quite convenient for the users to recharge their cell phones when their talk time balance gets low or is exhausted. In olden days, people used to carry paper recharge card and also they used to type all the numbers written on the card. Now there is no need to carry any cards and there is no need to go an ATM for withdrawing cash and then going to a coupon retailer. You can simply recharge your cell phone online with a few clicks on the Internet. By logging on to the internet, and providing your particulars with a few clicks and following the guidelines, you can recharge your mobile phone with comfort and without much trouble.
Book Summary: Getting Naked – The Three Fears That Sabotage Client Loyalty by Patrick Lencioni
Customer loyalty is the Holy Grail for all businesses. This needs to be the number one focus for the whole team. Everything else does not matter. According to Peter Drucker, the only goal of a business is to gain a customer. I would like to add as a corollary, the business team needs to make sure that clients become loyal.
Why is this important to me?
I understand that you are going to invest your time reviewing this book so it needs to be important and relevant. I have been studying ways to build business revenue for years. All the books about marketing, sales, management and leadership have something good to say. The issue is what you can put into action today and garners results tomorrow. The number one way to build any business is what I call WOM (Word of Mouth) referrals.
This trumps any sales technique, marketing campaign or pricing strategy. As you may know, loyal clients buy more (have a higher Life Time Value), forgive mistakes and refer business. Think about the power of having a full sales force on the street that you do not have to pay. This is what creating real client loyalty will do for your business.
Acquiring customers is not always easy. You have to be unique in your value proposition and approach. People want to do business with people they like. Wall Street arrogance may work in the back room but on the street will not win you deals.
Getting Naked is really a simple concept. For the sake of time, I will talk about the most important areas of the book.
1. No Ego – Tell the Kind Truth – This seems like total common sense but is hard for sales people and executives to do with clients. It does not mean they are lying, it simply means that they are holding back their full opinion for fear of losing the business. When you tell the kind truth and offer solutions upfront, the clients will love you for it. The fear of losing the business is the barrier that has to be overcome.
2. Fear of Feeling Inferior – Have you ever been in a sales presentation and the sales person uses a ton of buzz words? Typically what happens is that the sales person feels smart by using all of this jargon. The problem is this language alienates the clients because people have a hard time admitting they don’t know what you are talking about. The same holds true if you offer consulting to clients. Every business is different and there are different industry terms. When the client fires off a smorgasbord of jargon, you need to have the will to ask for clarification and simplistic explanations. Most technical people – engineers, accountants and researchers won’t do this because of the fear of looking stupid. An easy way to get around this is to simply make a statement to protect the client.
Sounds like this:
“Who else besides me does not know what this means?” When you do this, you protect the others that are not sure and make it easy for them to admit it.
3. Empathy – I realize many people will disagree with showing true empathy in business situations. At the end of the day, true bonding and relationships are built on empathy. Active listening and true empathy will cement your relationship with the client. Again, ego gets in the way because some executives and sales people have a need to “look professional”. Let me put this in context. Have you ever had a serious illness and the doctor had no bedside manner? The doctor shows no empathy. I know most people will kick that doctor to the curb even if they are the best in the field. Bed side manner and human relations are just as important as expertise.
Getting Naked is a good book. The concepts in it are very simple. The interesting part is that if you follow them you will grow your business but the question is – can you put your ego aside to do it?
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is humility. When you are humble and empathetic to clients, you can give them real solutions and help them even if it means changing their perceptions. This is not always easy because of the fear of losing the business but it works.
PayGate: The Credit Card Processing Company of Choice For Many Nigerian Businesses
Nigeria, once a country that was unable to make internet purchases or sell products online due to credit processing companies being scarce, now has a booming internet sales business. PayGate has helped pave the road for on line credit card processing in not only Nigeria, but other areas of Africa as well. PayGate started small over a decade ago and today is a leader in the industry and the choice for many business owners when it comes to credit card processing needs.
PayGate
PayGate is considered by many to be the preferred credit card processing provider in Nigeria. They are noted for having top notch customer service and quality products. They hire only the best when it comes to IT workers and their systems are monitored around the clock so that businesses can feel confident in using them for their credit card processing provider.
PayGate Recognized by Leading Banks
In Nigeria and South Africa, PayGate leads the industry in on line credit card processing. The company, according to their website, has been accredited by all major South African Banks who recommend PayGate to their business customers.
PayGate Offers A Variety Of Services
PayGate offers customers a variety of services and according to their company website they offer the following products:
- PayPoint – merchants can put through card payments or pay suppliers on the internet. This is a password protected ‘back office’ facility. It is ideal for call center use.
- PayBatch – merchants can process multiple card payments in batches.
- PayWeb – clients can sell products and services from their website.
- PaySubs – recurring payments like subscriptions can be automatically programmed for processing.
- PayBill – you can send out and get your invoices to customers paid by them with the simple click of a button.
- XML-service– for technically literate clients who demand total control, this facility allows your development team to customize your interface to PayGate in any way you prefer.
Additional Features of PayGate
In addition to the basic service features, PayGate also offers customers the following when it comes to their products and services:
· Fast transaction speeds.
· Easy integration into your current billing system.
· Quick to set up and get running for your business.
· Payment from customers is simple and customers have multiple payment options.
· An on-line data base that is secure and accessible for your business 24/7. This allows you to easily access client payments.
· Multiple user functions. You can allow multiple employees access to your account. Additionally, you can restrict areas that you do not want them to have access to.
The Purchase of a Used Cessna 172 is a Great Investment
Many new pilots who are looking for their first airplane to purchase turn to the plane that they used for training. For many pilots that plane would be the Cessna 172. It is probably the most common airplane that is used for training in the United States and perhaps the world. With the popularity of this single engine plane it is no wonder that new owners set their sights on buying a Cessna 172. The new pilot will often look for a used Cessna 172 as their first purchase.
Because the Cessna 172 is the most popular light weight aircraft manufactured there is a great inventory of the pre-owned Cessna 172 on the market. And although the resale value has remained high for the plane there are many fine bargains that you can find by searching and investigating. The used Cessna 172 has a great service record and certainly parts are readily available for any replacement needs. For the new owner the used Cessna 172 offers the opportunity to find a great plane at a good price. It is also an aircraft that you will be able to have confidence in to fly. You can search the internet for photos and specific information on the used Cessna 172 of your choice.
The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is a single engine plane with a unique tricycle landing gear. The reliability of the plane and the reputation of the plane are well documented. It is still in production today for owners who would like the pleasure of buying a new plane. It is a simple airplane with simple systems. That is why it is often used as a training aircraft for new pilots. This is why new owners like to buy the Cessna 172 as their first aircraft purchase. It is a simple plane that you can be happy with as you “fine tune” your piloting skills and log hours of flying time.
As the AOPA Air Safety Foundation has indicated the Cessna 172 is as safe as any plane can be. If a pilot maintains good skills and avoids big judgment errors, your used Cessna 172 will bring many happy hours of flying time to your life. You will enjoy the journey and the adventure of owning and flying a Cessna 172. It certainly is an icon of the small aircraft industry and remains that way today. Make your search for a used Cessna 172 a happy adventure. Good hunting!
