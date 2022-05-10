Blockchain
BTC Drops Dead to $30K, Tend to Drop More!
- BTC suffers for the fourth day straight.
- Drops down dead completely at $30K.
- Further downward trend high.
The king of cryptos, the Bitcoin (BTC) yet suffers the same fate four days in a row, straight. Ever since the Federal Reserve’s decisions on taxation increase for BTC and other cryptos, ultimately affected the entire market.
BTC dropped down from $39K to a staggering low of $35K just within a matter of a few hours. This fall alone accounted for a massive dip of more than 15%. Sadly, the same scenario persists for the fourth day now.
Currently, BTC is being traded for a staggering low price of $30,540, with the graphs sinking down by 11.59%, taking into account the past 24 hours alone. This indeed marks the lowest price of BTC ever for the year 2022. Apart from this, BTC has not been at such lows since July 2021.
In addition to BTC, the entire market is down. Prominent altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) all are at extreme bears. ETH is trading currently for the price of $2,239 and the SOL at $63.94. All this ultimately instigates a fear among traders upon both cryptocurrency as well as stock trading too.
Speculations in Dip Buys
Everytime, the king BTC suffers from a downward trend, speculations arise whether we can buy at dips or not. On one hand, a flock moves over fighting each other to get their hands on BTC as much as they could. On the other hand, many fear to even trade and most even black out by selling off at losses.
Similarly, the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele, puts out a tweet stating that he has managed to get on hands 500BTC, all for a mere price of $30,744. In spite of this, he is currently full of joy and still remains obnoxiously positive on BTC as always.
El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻
500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 🥳#Bitcoin
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 9, 2022
Furthermore, those BTC skeptics and analysts point out that BTC will suffer even greater losses in the forthcoming days. The first point is suspected to be hitting the ground at $28K deliberately. If prominent defense at this point fails, then BTC will be going straight into the ditches at $10K!
Blockchain
Ethereum Miners Surpass Bitcoin Miner Revenue By $224M
After the continuous sink in the mining profitability of both digital assets year-on-year, Bitcoin miners have been set back to seats as Ethereum miners consecutively surpassed them in mining revenue and recorded a gap of $224 million in April 2022.
This month was not so good for Bitcoin miners as they were able to generate around $1.16 billion only. Notably, this figure is down by $44 million from the previous month’s mining revenue of Bitcoin. The last month saw $1.7 billion in recorded income.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Bears Aim Big After Recent Breakdown Below $2.5K
Bitcoin miners’ total profitability was down by 31% from April 2021 to the present. In that time, $1.7 billion in revenue was recorded.
Similarly, the single-day high of BTC mining revenue in April was 3% low than the peak value of March. As per YCharts, the best-day high in March 2022 lasted at around $47.54 million and $46.01 million in April. And it dropped 23% from the best-day high of January, which saw $60.16 million.
Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum mining revenue in April increased by 3% generating $1.39 billion. While Bitcoin, at the same time, recorded $1.16 billion in mining revenue.
Still, the Ethereum mining revenue has decreased yearly from its previous marks recorded till April. The mining revenue of Ethereum in April 2022 is 17% below the previous year’s mining income of April 2021. Last year it was around $1.68 billion.
Ethereum Becomes Preferred Choice Of Miners In 2022
Although Bitcoin stands as the largest and most popular digital asset, Ethereum has become the most preferred choice of the miners seeing a higher income generated in 2022.
It was not the first time Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin in mining revenue; it surpassed BTC mining by $260 million in January, $190 million in February, and $130 million in March 2022.
To understand the reason behind disparities in the mining incomes of two digital assets, first, it needs to consider the fact that mining revenue is calculated per the value of cryptocurrency and earned coins within a specific timeframe.
Likely, Ethereum mining revenue increased in March 2022 and traded between $3,000 to $4,000 until most of April. And it traded in the range of $2,900 and $3,400 in March.
On the other side, the Bitcoin price in April traded between $37,000 and $44,000. And in March, it had a higher trading value ranging from $43,000 to $48,000.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Price Plummets To Lowest Point In 2022, Will $33,000 Hold?
Crypto mining is the process of verifying and adding new transactions to the blockchain for a cryptocurrency. The miner who wins the competition gets rewards with some amount of the currency and/or transaction fees.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Crypto Crash: $275M Has Been Liquidated From the Crypto Market
Cryptocurrency market is facing a huge downfall creating a tense situation for among all the users in just one day. All users are curiously witnessing the market crash with sad long faces. Also nervous about what will happen in the next 24 hours. On that note, the crypto market has liquidated more than $275 million from its market capitalization in the last 12 hours.
Further, the crypto market crash reflected a huge price fall in all cryptocurrencies right from the top one, Bitcoin (BTC). As per the quote, the bearish trend of BTC will automatically cause the downfall for all other altcoins in the market. Thus, the entire crypto world is now awaiting for the next unpredictable happening in the marketplace.
Moreover, the price crash of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been the trending talk of the town in the last 24 hours. All the users are buzzing around the value of BTC which faced a massive fall to $31K at the time of writing.
Crypto market liquidated $275M
Due to the tremendous market collapse, over $275 million has been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market. Moreover, the price drop of all digital currencies reflects a huge difference in the total market cap. Thus, the global cryptocurrency market cap has dropped below $1.5 trillion in the last 24 hours.
In addition, if the market continues the bearish trend, the liquidation can rise to billions affecting the overall market cap. So now, the curiosity increases among the crypto users and investors as the market is always unpredictable.
However, the massive price fall of Bitcoin affects the entire crypto market pulling the price status of all other digital assets as well. To be more specific, the price of BTC touched $30,000 just a few hours back. This, shook up all the crypto users to imagine the next move of the BTC and the market.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current status of Bitcoin is $31,433.81 with a downfall of 9.07% in the last 24 hours. Despite the downtrend, BTC remains at the top ruling the entire crypto space!
Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Key Support as Bears Continue to Dominate
- The bears will possibly continue to reign over the crypto market in the next trading week.
- Ethereum has been down 8.97% in the last 24 hours.
On Monday, the price of ETH continued its downward trend, maintaining the lethargic tone of the previous week. In April, the price began a long-term downward trend. The bears will possibly continue to reign over the crypto market in the next trading week.
Further Losses Anticipated
The price of ETH is still vulnerable as it crosses the multi-month support level at $2,400. After recording swing highs of $4,867.81, the price had already begun to decrease. However, a rebound from $2,300 resulted in a 23 percent increase. After a brief surge, the price retraced its losses in the May series and reached the $2,300 range.
Additionally, the 50-day and 200-day EMAs are still under pressure on the ETH price. Therefore, chances are bright of further loss if the price drops below $2,000. As a result, investors may expect to get between $2,000 and $1,700 in liquidity from their investments.
A daily close above the session high might lead to a short-term rebound in Ethereum (ETH). The first step would be a breakout of Friday’s high of $2,757, followed by the 50-day EMA of $2,916. Unfortunately, because of the bear market that has gripped the whole cryptocurrency market, Ethereum (ETH) prices continue to fall, which is reflected in the large influx of funds into crypto exchanges.
Technical and on-chain analyst Ali Martinez revealed in his Santiment chart posted on May 9 that about 333,000 Ethereum had been put in wallets of well-known crypto exchanges during the previous two weeks. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,306.79 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,286,880,487 USD. Ethereum has been down 8.76% in the last 24 hours.
