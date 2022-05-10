Cash Against Credit Card in Mumbai

Giving house or a portion of the house on rent is one of the common practices followed by mankind from the years. It can also be said that giving property on rent is the source of earning extra income by sitting at home. Going through this practice lots of people either extend the portion of their existing house or construct extra houses forgiving on rent. All these activities in the beginning seem quite simple to them and they exhibit their properties proudly in front of their known ones, but their happiness is not less than a bubble that vanishes in the span of few seconds.

From vanishing I do not mean that their property vanishes or collapses, but I mean the problems which they face before and after giving property on rent smashes their dreams of earning substantial earnings from property within the short period. This is mainly because of complications related to the property giving on rent, because giving property on rent is not stagnated to allowing someone to stay in your house and pay you the asked rent to you. There are lots of formalities which being as a landlord is expected to be followed by you, with this you also have a plethora of responsibilities towards your tenants to which are expected to be accomplished by you on demand.

Anyhow, all these problems can be realized only by the person who has constructed additional property only for the purpose of giving it on rent, because generally if someone has given a portion of his house for rent he can easily look after the matters related to tenancy. But, if a person has developed some additional property, then there are chances that he will definitely realize that managing a property giving on rent is everybody’s cup of coffee.

So how to get rid of this problem is the matter of concern among such landlords or property owners. Interestingly, with an objective to provide remedy to such landlords for their problems today there are various property management firms which look after towards all the matters related to giving property on rent. These groups or firms are mainly constituted by the group of experts having knowledge in dealing with the issues related to the property given on rent.

Types of Property Management Fees: Although property management fees refer to the amount charged for looking after the property given on rent, but depending upon their requirements the property management firms charge the fees in different formats. Some of them are referred below:

1. Monthly Management Fees: It is self understanding term and refers to the payment made to property management firm every month for the services rendered by it. This payment is made for the varied services offered by the group, including receiving rent from the tenants, regular inspection of property, property maintenance, attaining the complaints received from the tenants during odd hours, etc. The amount of this fee mainly varies from 7% to 10% of the monthly rent received from the tenants.

2. Leasing Fees: This fee refers to the investment made for advertising the property, showing the property to your prospective tenants, screening tenants and checking their previous credit score, getting all the legal documents prepared accordingly and various other tasks. This is generally one time fees and mainly varies from 75% to 100% of the rent for the first month.

3. Maintenance Fee: It mainly refers to investment made by the company for maintaining the condition of your property. As a general practice this type of fee is mainly charged on terms and conditions determined between the property management company and the landlord. If the landlord takes the responsibility of looking after the maintenance of property no fees is paid to the group, but in case if the responsibility is handed on the shoulders to the group. Then, depending upon the terms, conditions and maintenance fee is paid to the group.

4. Late Fee: If the tenant is not able to pay the rent on the determined date, in that scenario the management firm might opt for collecting the full portion of rent or certain percentage of rent depending upon the mutually agreed conditions.

5. Eviction Fee: There might be circumstances when the landlord might wish to get his house vacated before the end of the contract. In that scenario the management company can help him in getting the tenants evicted from the house either through mutual agreement or via court. Depending upon the efforts and time, the property management company can charge the necessary fees for the same.