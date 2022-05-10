Finance
Choosing a Divination System – Tarot, Runes Or I-Ching?
There are many divination systems out there, that allows a person to foretell the future events. Europe is famous for Tarot cards, that became a symbol of the western occultism. China on the other side is known for I-Ching, complex and mystical art of hexagrams. And the cold North is known for Runes, magical symbols given to humans by gods. Which system is the best, which one should you choose?
This is a question I’m often being asked when people begin their journey into the occult arts. Many wants to learn some divination system, as they perceive it as mandatory element of their occult practises. Well, you can literally divine from everything – bones, ash, tea, coffee, MacBook Pro if you want – because the object you’re using for divination purposes is just a way of focus. For example, in popular scrying (often known as crystal ball reading) the crystal ball is a mean of focus only and there’s no difference if you’re going to use a crystal ball, a quartz, a mirror or a glass of your LCD monitor.
Personally, for beginners I recommend one of three divination systems – European Tarot cards, China I-Ching and Norse Runes. Which one should a beginner choose? Well, I-Ching is very complex and it requires great interpretation skills so you would have not just learn all the hexagrams possible (and there’s a lot of them, 64 to be accurate) but also different ways of interpreting them. But if your memory is good and you have a plenty of time for learning, then I-Ching will be the best choice – it’s most accurate divination system when used properly.
And if you believe you want something darker and more mysterious, then I recommend learning about Tarot. This 500-years old European system is one of the most mysterious, and at the same time it’s probably the easiest to learn – it requires some time, too, but in the end within few weeks you can start giving readings for people.
And probably the most difficult not to learn, but to use, is runic systems. 24 runes are easy to memorize, and there are easy to cast, but interpretation is very difficult. In most cases, you need to use your innate psychic abilities in order to understand the meaning of cast runes, and the message they contain. That is why runes, probably the most powerful of divination systems, are also the hardest to use on daily basis. But being an accurate runecaster means you earned a respect and skills.
Which one would you choose? Try each system if you want, try to feel which one works better for you, and then pursuit further. Do not try to learn all the divination systems, there is no need for that. If you will learn one good enough, it will provide you with answers to all your questions. Seek perfection with one system, and not minor skills in all.
Finance
How An Online Nanny Pay Calculator Works
If you’re thinking of hiring someone to help with your childcare duties, you might be concerned about the financial implications of becoming an employer. There are a number of things to take into account when you’re considering outsourcing childcare, so it’s best to be aware what your obligations will be.
While it is a great option for working parents, employing a childcare provider to assist with domestic duties isn’t as simple as many parents first think. Not only will you need to negotiate a salary, but there are also certain legal requirements that you must adhere to.
For instance, you are legally obliged to ensure your nanny receives an employment contract within two months of their start date. You are also required to make tax and national insurance contributions, as well as give a clear outline of what your employee’s weekly or monthly salary will be before they commence employment with you.
Using an online resource like a pay calculator will help you work out the estimated monthly cost of employing a nanny. Not only will you be able to work out what you can afford to pay them, you will also get an idea of your general expenditure when tax and national insurance are taken into account.
For instance, if you decide to pay your nanny a net weekly amount of £230, the pay calculator will work out that the estimated monthly cost to you will be £1133.56, which is inclusive of tax, employee’s and employer’s national insurance contributions. If you decide this is too much, you can amend the your weekly payment amount accordingly.
This is an incredibly valuable tool to help you figure out how much you can afford to pay for childcare. It is simple to use and takes just minutes to find online. However, the process usually only applies to employees with only one job who are on a standard tax code (1100L) during the 2016/17 tax year.
If you are looking to obtain details relating to a proposed annual gross salary, or if your employee has more than one job, it’s a good idea to contact an agency that can advise you on all legal and employment matters relating to childcare. Similarly, if you haven’t yet found a nanny, you might want to enlist the help of an expert.
You should be able to find a company offering legal advice to parents by searching online. Here, you will be able to enlist the help of a specialist to find a qualified and trusted nanny in your area. The company will then be able to assist you in all administration matters relating to your new employee until his or her contract has ended.
Services will range from advice about the current rates and thresholds; DBS checks; employer’s costs and liability insurance; interview questions; employment contracts and insurance. Some will even be able to take care of your payroll for you, leaving you free to get on with your day-to-day life knowing your obligations are met.
This sort of company will be comprised of specialists in finance; childcare recruitment; payroll procedures; administration and, of course, parenting. It’s important to find an adviser you can trust that knows the struggles of working parents and is committed to helping you lighten the load, so spend some time researching your options online.
Once you have registered with the service of your choice, you will then be able to reap the benefits of their expertise in the childcare and employment sectors, allowing you to recruit and employ a nanny with confidence, knowing that all of your legal obligations are being met.
Finance
Missouri Expungement Basics: 4 Things to Know About Missouri Expungements
Missouri law permits individuals to expunge, i.e., erase or remove, four kinds of records:
1. MINOR IN POSSESSION (MIP) OF ALCOHOL.
Missouri authorizes the expungement of a conviction for Minor in Possession (MIP) of alcohol so long as certain requirements are met, including being age twenty-two or older when you seek expungement and having been guilty of just one Missouri MIP offense in your lifetime.
2. ALCOHOL-RELATED DRIVING OFFENSE (DWI / OWI).
Missouri code additionally allows the expungement of an individual’s first alcohol-related driving infraction, however, specific requirements must be complied with in order to qualify, including that the conviction occurred a minimum of 10 years ago, the offense was a misdemeanor (as opposed to a felony), and you received no similar convictions during the course of the same ten years. If granted, the judge will order the expungement of all records of your arrest, plea, lawsuit, or conviction.
3. MISDEMEANORS.
Effective July 12, 2012, a brand-new Missouri statute now permits the expungement of certain misdemeanor conviction records. To be eligible, you must have been pronounced guilty of one of the following types of misdemeanor offenses and finished all required probation or sentences at least ten years ago:
–Financial: Issuing a bad check; fraudulently voiding payment on a check; or improper use of a credit or debit card;
–Property Damage: Negligent burning; tampering with a vehicle; damaging property;
–Other: Trespassing; gambling; peace disturbance; and/or public intoxication.
Additionally, a restricted few felony convictions may be expunged if you completed all required probation or incarceration at least 20 years ago, including issuing a bad check; fraudulently stopping payment on a check; and/or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. To be eligible, you may not have been found guilty of another misdemeanor or felony throughout that ten or twenty year time period.
4. ARREST RECORDS.
Finally, Missouri expungement law permits a record of arrest to be expunged if the arrest did not lead to a conviction and you establish that you were not charged, there was no probable cause for the arrest, and you have no previous or subsequent convictions. It may be difficult to meet each of these requirements, and especially the lack of probable cause factor, due to the fact that it is a pliable standard that varies case by case, making it hard to establish, especially without an attorney.
The Missouri expungement procedure includes verifying your eligibility, drafting legal documents for filing with the court, and a potential court date to determine whether your expungement should be granted. You have a right to represent yourself in Missouri courts, but you should speak to a Missouri expungement lawyer if you have any doubts about your qualification for expungement or the expungement process. Lawyers can bill either a flat fee or by the hour to prepare an expungement. Flat fees for standard Missouri expungement cases are around $750.
Expunging your Missouri record can clean up your criminal record, creating opportunities for better employment, credit rating, education, and housing. But getting an expungement requires getting all the facts and then taking action.
Finance
Basics of Estate Planning: Funding Your Trust
Property you own can be transferred to your heirs or chosen beneficiaries upon your death in one of several ways. If the particular asset is owned by you and another individual, as in the case of a residence which you jointly own with your spouse with a right of survivorship (JWROS), the property will automatically pass to your spouse upon your death. Assets may also pass by means of a beneficiary designation, such as in a transfer on death deed or in a pay on death account with your bank. A third possibility is property passing via the probate process, either in accordance with your will or (in the absence of a will) in accordance with the laws of intestacy.
A fourth means of transferring ownership of your assets is by means of a trust agreement, such as a revocable living trust. This method offers a number of advantages as the choice component of an estate plan. A well-designed trust agreement can be the vehicle by which your assets are transferred after you die. In addition, the trust can include detailed instructions as to how your assets should be managed by your appointed successor trustee in the event you become incapable of managing them yourself. However, in order to take full advantage of a trust’s benefits, your assets must first be placed in the trust.
When your estate planning lawyer refers to funding your trust, he/she is talking about placing your assets into the trust. Let’s look at some basic principles relating to this important, but often overlooked, aspect of creating a trust as the foundation of your estate plan.
What is so important about funding the trust?
A well-designed trust agreement is but an empty shell and of little or no value to you (the settlor) or your intended beneficiaries unless it actually holds your assets. Should you die prior to placing your assets in the trust, those assets will likely be subject to the probate process (unless they are otherwise held JWROS or pass in accordance with beneficiary designations. However, assets which are retitled in the name of the trust will immediately be subject to the management and control of your chosen successor trustee.
Should I transfer all of my assets into my trust?
Not necessarily. It is true that many of your assets should be transferred as soon as the trust has been created, including such assets as the following: your personal residence; stocks, bonds and mutual funds you own in your own name; checking/savings accounts and certificates of deposit; personal property and collectibles; business interests, such as stock in corporations you own, partnership interests and membership interests in limited liability companies; and, your intellectual property rights, such as patents, trademarks and copyrights. An important aspect of establishing your trust should include a comprehensive review of all of your assets with your estate planning lawyer in order to determine which of those assets should be transferred to the trust.
Why not just transfer all of my assets into the trust?
There are a few categories of assets which should not be owned by your trust. For example, any individual retirement accounts, pension plans and 401k accounts should not be owned by your trust. A transfer of such retirement plans to your trust may well be treated by the IRS as a taxable distribution of the entire account, and thereby trigger an unwanted tax liability to you. In general, you would do well to remember that estate planning with respect to retirement plans is a complex subject area and one that should be addressed with your lawyer.
If you own a second home, either as rental property or as a vacation home, you should also carefully consider whether transfer of that property to the trust is advisable. Is this property subject to a mortgage which includes a “due on transfer” provision? If so, your lender may treat a transfer of the property to your trust as triggering your obligation to pay the loan in full. Again, this is an area you need to discuss with your estate planner.
How do I go about transferring those assets which should be placed in my trust?
The answer here is: it depends on the particular asset being transferred. You would transfer your residence into the trust by recording a quit claim deed in the real property records in the county in which the property is located. So, for example, if you are the sole owner of the real property, you (being the grantor) would transfer the property to “yourself as trustee of the [name] of the trust”, as grantee. You will want to be careful here to not merely title the property in the name of the trust. A transfer to “the John Doe Trust,” may not be recognized as legally effective; instead, the transfer should be to “John Doe, Trustee, of the John Doe Trust under agreement dated January 1, 2001”.
Your checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit can be transferred to your trust by asking your bank to provide you with the appropriate signature cards, which will then need to be signed by the current trustees of your newly created trust.
Will I need to have new checks issued to me in name of the trust?
Most likely, you should not have to do that. Retitling your checking account in the name of the trust should not have any effect on the account holder’s name printed on your checks.
How do I transfer stocks and mutual funds I own?
Assuming your shares and mutual funds are held by your broker, you will need to instruct your broker to change the title of your personal accounts to the name of your trust. This may involve completing a new brokerage account application. Your broker may require you to provide evidence of the trust’s existence, in which case you will need your lawyer to draft a certificate of trust to be signed by you as settlor.
If you are holding original stock certificates for a publicly traded company, you may need to open a brokerage or investment account in the name of your trust, and then deposit the original stock certificates with the brokerage or you may need to contact the transfer agent designated by the corporation which issued the stock and follow their instructions for retitling the stock in the name of your trust.
What if I own interests in a partnership or limited liability company (LLC)?
You will need to transfer your partnership or LLC membership interest to your trust by means of a written assignment of interest signed by you and acknowledged by the managing partner or managing member of the LLC. You should first review the governing partnership/LLC operating agreement to ensure that the agreement does not preclude such a transfer.
Do I need to title my car and RV in the name of the trust?
Although you can transfer title of your personal vehicle(s) and/or RV(s) to your trust, it might well be preferable not to do so. If you have a vehicle accident, the fact that your vehicle is titled in the name of your trust might result in the injured party believing you have deep pockets, thereby encouraging a lawsuit. You might be better advised to segregate a high-risk asset (such as your vehicle) from your lower risk assets.
To summarize, employing a revocable living trust as the foundation of your estate plan will allow your assets to be distributed after your death without having to go through the probate process. Having a trust will also allow your chosen successor trustee to manage your property while you are incapacitated, thereby avoiding the necessity of an expensive guardianship or conservatorship process administered by a court. However, in order to fully realize the benefits of a trust, you must properly fund your trust. We recommend you use the above guidelines as the basis for a comprehensive review of your assets and discussion with your estate planning attorney.
© 10/23/2017 Hunt & Associates, P.C. All rights reserved.
