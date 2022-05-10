Finance
Coin Book Reviews – A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars By Q David Powers
The 2nd edition of “A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars, A complete History and Price Guide” was released in paperback form on March 31, 2005.
The first chapter discussed the appeal and challenges of collecting Morgan Dollars and a few tidbits about the history of the Morgan Dollar. While only 5 and 1/2 pages long, the first chapter is filled with interesting facts. As you enter chapter two, the book goes back a ways and discussed the history of dollar coins in general going back to the Spanish Milled Dollars, then the Mint Act of 1792 and how US coinage began. There are several paragraphs discussing the early dollar coins, there popularity, or lack thereof, and how the dollar was eliminated and replaced with the Trade Dollar.
The book does a very decent job of describing the events that were happening during this time period such as the troubling times for silver companies and the political involvement to help them out that eventually led to the Morgan Dollar. Chapters 3 and 4 are packed with excellent information on the design process for the Morgan Dollar and them the minting process. For a new collector, this is very good information.
Chapter 5 discusses the five, yes five different mints that produced Morgan Dollars, although the Denver mint only produced Morgan Dollars for one year, the year 1921. Chapter five also gives a little bit of history about each of the mints.
Chapter 6 discusses the various hoards of silver dollars discovered long after the demise of the dollar. Some once thought scare dates were now plentiful as the US Treasury began releasing and selling Silver Dollars held in vaults for years.
Chapter 7 delves into the variety of ways you can collect Morgan Dollars. If you are at all familiar with Morgan Dollars, then you know that there is a multitude of ways to collect this coveted coin. Chapter 7 will give you many ideas to help you narrow down the way you may want to collect this series
Chapter 8 discusses grading and the ANA grading scale. If you are familiar with the scales, then there is not much new here. Also, this is also where I think the book could stand some improvement. There are pictures providing examples for each grade, but like most, if not all books about grading, there are only descriptions for MS60 and above. I would have liked to see large pictures for each MS grade. This would give collectors a clear indication of the impact of bag marks in regards to grading.
Chapter 9 discusses the many varieties within the Morgan series while Chapter 10 is where the real meat of the book is. Chapter 10 contains a page for each and every year and mint of the entire Morgan Dollar series. Each page contains information on keys to collecting, circulation strikes, prooflike coins, price guide, availability guide, mintage and distribution and varieties. Each page is jam-packed with information very specific to each date and mint. In addition, there is a summary for each year that discussed things going on at the time and other general information about Morgan Dollars for that year. This type of information no doubt took years to gather and is invaluable to the serious Morgan Dollar collector.
Chapter 10 is buy far the longest and provides incredible detail for each and every year and mint of the Morgan series. There is one page for each date/mint that provides information such as optimal collecting grade, PCGS population (although outdated as more coins become certified), estimated field population, total mintages, varieties, etc. In addition, there is a page for each year that discusses collecting and how life was during that particular year. In all, chapter 10 is for the series Morgan Dollar collector.
In summary, if you are a series Morgan Dollar collector, or just a beginner, this is a must have book. The information provided in this book is incredible and provides the collector with incredible information into collecting one of the most popular coins collected today.
This book gets 4 1/2 stars.
If this book had blown up pictures of Mint State type coins, it would have rated a 5. Since the Morgan Dollar is most desired in Mint State, it puzzles me as to why graded pictures are not provided.
What is Cyber Security?
It seems that almost everything now relies in internet and computers – entertainment, communication, transportation medicine, shopping, etc. How much of your life is dependent on internet? How much of your information is stored on your or someone else’s computer? With such a high dependency on computers, neglecting the increase in Cyber crime is extremely harmful.
Cyber security actually protects your personal information by responding, detecting and preventing the attacks. Cyber security is actually introduced to decrease cyber crimes. All banking institutions and businesses today run their business online. Hackers can hack your computer system and misuse your personal information and pictures. Various other dangers associated with cyber crimes are entry of virus into your system, altering your files, change of passwords, stealing credit card information and make unauthorized purchases.
Today, there are several universities and colleges that are offering Cyber degrees. In associated degree program you can learn about cyber forensics, data encryption, network security, etc. In the associate degree program a student is taught to use the recent technology and ensure that digital information communication is carried in an appropriate manner that is secured from surveillance or attack by expert hackers and malevolent computer users. Organizations and businesses will have ascending requirement for cyber professionals in future to protect their company’s records and private information.
A degree in this field will provide you with an opportunity to work as a computer support technician, systems administrator, network administrator or similar position. People with associate security degrees may enjoy following career opportunities and annual incomes:
Network Administrator: $58,190
Support Specialist: $40,430
Systems Administrator: $58,190
The career opportunities for cyber security profession is expected to increase in the coming few years. The demand for systems administrators and network administrators will grow at a rapid rate.
The typical coursework for the Associate Cyber Security Degree includes Cyber forensics, Computer hardware, Cyber security, working with Computers and Internet, applied mathematics and software support. In the degree course program a student is expected to learn about antivirus software, encryptions, firewalls, and other similar techniques to ensure the safety of data communications as per your company’s guidelines.
Buying Property in Messinia – Why Investors Interest is Growing
Messinia – An Investment Hotspot
Messinia is the latest area to become of interest to investors and developers in Greece. Messinia is located on the southwest of the Peloponnese which hosts some of the most significant and impressive ancient sites in Greece. The climate is usually mild and green in the winter and it’s not too hot in the summer. Messinia has and abundances of outstanding natural beauty and more than 100km of coastline, with some of the best and cleanest beaches in the whole of Greece.
Messinia offers many larger parcels of development land and there are many investment opportunities to be found. Particular attention is focusing on the areas of Finikounda, Methoni and Pylos.
Why the Interest in Messinia?
Interest has increased largely because the Government is actively encouraging investment in Greece with new laws aiming to stimulate local revenue. Messinia is one of the largest areas to benefit from these plans.
The private sector has also shown a great deal of interest in Messinia and have been buying large parcel of land for the development of holiday rental units. It is estimated that over the next 3 year Finikounda alone will have accommodation for over 2000 tourists. So it’s easy to understand the current interest in Messinia.
* Golf Tourism Developments in Messinia:
Petros Doukas, Deputy Minister of National Economy and Dimitris Avramopoulos, Finance and Minister of Tourism are keen to see more golf opportunities. Messinia has benefited directly from their campaign and planning consent has been given for 7 new golf courses in the area. The courses will all be within half-an-hours drive of each other. There will be 2 championship18 hole golf courses at Pylos and Romanou as well as 5 other smaller 9 hole golf courses nearby. Construction of the Championship courses is already under way and they are due to open in the spring 2008. This will bring an international cliental all year around. Studies have shown that more than 200,000 visitors to Greece annually are potential golf tourists. It is easy to understand the current interest to develop this high-end attraction in one of the world’s most attractive climates.
* New Road Plans for Messinia:
In addition and in accordance with the government’s guidelines for the ‘Good Road Plan’ a new motorway is under construction from Tropoli to Kalamata and is nearly completed. This will increase accessibility from Athens, directing traffic to the Messinia area and the commercial port of kalamata. Currently the drive from Athens takes 3.5 hour, but the new motorway will reduce this time to less than 3 hours. Another new major road is planned between Kalamata and Methoni further opening up the area.
* New Marine Planned for Velika:
Kalamata currently has one of the largest and best yachting marines in the whole of Greece. Many people choose to moor their yachts here over the winter. This has two effects for Messinia. Firstly, these people often buy houses to reside in during the winter. Secondly, Kalamata marine has more business then it can deal with. Hence, there is a new marine and luxury housing development planned for Velika which is situated between Kalamata and Petalidi.
* The City of Kalamata:
Kalamata has its own airport approximately 6km from the town providing direct access for visitors to Messinia. Also there are regular trains and express bus directly to Athens and connections for Athens Airport. The city of Kalamata is the main city for the southern Peloponnese. It has all the modern facilities that you would expect to find such as hospitals, doctors, schools, banks, theatres, cinemas, gymnasiums, sport facilities, hotels, restaurants, bars, all main shops, etc.
All in all, Messinia is set to be the next big boom area and is already a favourite with foreigners buying holiday homes and second homes. Hence the property prices in this area are increasing rapidly.
Who’s Buying Property in Messinia
Each year thousands of foreigners are choosing Greece as the destination to purchase property for permanent homes or as second homes for their holidays. These people are mostly British, Germans and Americans although there are increasing numbers of other foreigners appearing such as Canadians, Dutch, Czechoslovakians, Austrians, etc. Despite property prices in the Kalamata area rising by 30 per cent last year, which is above the national average of 10-15 per cent. Foreigners are still snapping up property for sales. Most of the foreigners who are looking for property for sale have visited Greece previously as tourist holidaying on the Peloponnese peninsular. A large number of pensioners have settled and brought homes to live in permanently. However, we are increasingly seeing younger couples or those with young families purchasing property, settling down and making a new live for themselves.
Government Fact and Figures for Messinia
According to the Greek National Land Registry, there are some 1,750 properties and estates in Messinia that are owned by foreigners. There are already many British people with holiday homes on the Mani peninsular where the government is now discouraging further development. However, there are relatively few that have ventured as far as the Messinian peninsular, thus the government is actively encouraging new developments here to stimulate foreign investors and home buyers.
Government Incentives
The government is allowing large parcels of agricultural land to be turned over to tourism making them a desirable long term investment. House may be built on such plots and rented for 7 years providing a substantial rental income. After which they can be sold off individually to regain capital. Then a further income maybe obtained from facility management.
Other Investment and Development Opportunities
* Large Plot of Land: Large parcels of large land are being turned over for development of complete villages. Finikounda alone is expected to have over 2000 beds for tourists within the next three years. Tourist developments will include houses and facilities such as shops, restaurants, bars, pools, Thalasso Therapy Centres, tennis clubs etc. They wil be sold on and provide holiday or second homes for the increasing number of foreigners looking for property in the Messinia area. Finikounda, Methoni and Pylos are proving to be a favourite holiday home hotspot for foreign buyers.
*Hotels: Another investment opportunity is to purchase a plot of land which would allow a permit for a hotel. With 4 new international golf courses opening in the area this is a potential goldmine.
Messinia an Investment Goldmine
Now is the perfect time for business people to consider Greece as an investment location. Investment properties are readily available in Messinia. They are to be found in the most superb locations with outstanding and unobstructed views that must be seen to be believed. The Government is actively encouraging economic growth in Messinia through new legislation. It’s also increasing local infrastructure and allowing new developments to stimulate revenue and jobs in the area. Investors can get in at the ground level and tap into the already proven foreign buyers market which is heading for a huge boom period. This translates into unprecedented opportunities that will pay off handsomely.
Memory Cards Complete Guide
Ever wondered what are these tiny chips? Confused by the names?
We are here to help you.
This article is about the various memory components available in the market for mobile phones.
Memory Stick
MS Memory Stick is a removable flash memory card format, launched by Sony in October 1998, and is also used in general to describe the whole family of Memory Sticks. This family includes the Memory Stick Pro, a revision that allows greater maximum storage capacity and faster file transfer speeds, and Memory Stick Duo, a small-form-factor version of the Memory Stick.
50.0 × 21.5 × 2.8 mm
Memory Stick Duo
MS Duo
31.0 × 20.0 × 1.6 mm
The Memory Stick Duo, which is slightly smaller than the competing Secure Digital format, was developed in response to Sony’s need for a smaller flash memory card for pocket-sized digital cameras and cell phones, as well as Sony’s PSP. Memory Stick Duos are available in all the same variants as their larger cousins (normal ones limited to 128 MB, larger Pro Sticks, with and without High Speed mode, with and without MagicGate support), and a simple adapter (often sold along with the Memory Stick Duo) allows a Duo to be used in any device that can accept their larger cousins.
Memory Stick Micro M2
15.0 × 12.5 × 1.2 mm
In a joint venture with SanDisk, Sony announced a new Memory Stick format on 30 September 2005. The new Memory Stick M2 (“micro”) measures 15 × 12.5 × 1.2 mm and could theoretically have 32GB in the future. Maximum transfer speed is 160MB/s. It will come with an adaptor, much like the Duo Sticks, to ensure compatibility with current Pro devices.
Multi Media Card
MMC
32 × 24 × 1.5 mm
The MMC card or MultiMediaCard was introduced in 1997 by SanDisk Corporation and Siemens AG. At that point the MMC card was the smallest memory card, about the size of a postage stamp, in the market based on flash memory technology. The MMC card is very similar to the Secure Digital Memory Card, actually the SD Memory Card is based on the MMC card. They have almost the same form factor the only differences are that the SD Memory Cards are slightly thicker and they have a write protection switch.
Since the MMC card had slow transfer speed, 2.5 MB/sec, in comparison to other memory cards, mostly compared to SD Memory Card, a new high performance version of the MMC card was introduced in 2005 by the name MMCplus. The MMCplus has today the highest, up to 52 MB/sec, theoretical data transfer speed in the whole memory card industry.
The MultiMediaCard Association announced that by the end of 2005 the secureMMC application will be available only for the MMCplus and MMCmobile memory cards. The secureMMC is a copyright protection application that features DRM, Digital Rights Management, and VPN, Virtual Private Network, capabilities.
Reduced Size Multi Media Card
RS-MMC
16 × 24 × 1.5 mm
MMCmobile (RS-MMC)
RS-MMC, Reduced Size MultiMediaCard, was introduced in 2003 by the MultiMediaCard Association (MMCA) as the second form factor memory card in the MultiMediaCard family. The RS-MMC is a smaller version of the standard MMC card, approximately half in size, and was specifically designed to be used by mobile phones and other small portable devices.
Dual Voltage Reduced Size Multi Media Card
DV RS-MMC
16 × 24 × 1.5 mm
In 2005 the Dual Voltage (DV) RS-MMC was introduced. It is basically the same card like the standard RS-MMC but operates with dual voltage, 1.8V and 3.3V, leading to lower power consumption which contributes to longer lasting battery life for the host devices. The DV RS-MMC and the RS-MMC are completely compatible with each other but since some mobile phones, mostly from Nokia, only operate with 1.8V cards the regular RS-MMC will not work. We recommend to always buy the Dual Voltage RS-MMC for being sure your memory card will function with the electronic device.
MMCmicro Card
MMCmicro
12 × 14 × 1.1 mm
The MMCmicro, formerly known as S-CARD introduced by Samsung, was adopted and introduced in 2005 by the MultiMediaCard Association (MMCA) as the third form factor memory card in the MultiMediaCard family. MMCmicro is the smallest, about the size of a fingernail, memory card in the MultiMediaCard family and among the smallest in the world. It was specifically designed for being used in mobile phones and other small portable devices.
The MMCmicro memory card is available with an adaptor, MMCplus. This makes it not only compatible to all MMC and MMCplus slots but also to all SD Memory Card slots. It is important to keep in mind that music stored on MultiMediaCards my not be able to play back when inserted into a SD Memory Card slot due to the copyright protection features supported by the SD slots.
Since the MMCmicro is the latest memory card to be developed and introduced to the market it is not that compatible to many mobile phones and electronic devices yet. Still it is expected to be one of the memory card formats that will dominate in the mobile phone industry among the frontrunner microSD and the under development Memory Stick Micro.
Secure Digital Card
SD
32 × 24 × 2.1 mm
The SD Memory Card or Secure Digital was introduced in 2001 by SanDisk Corporation, Matsushita (Panasonic) and Toshiba. The SD Memory Card was based on the MultiMediaCard, MMC, memory card standard and has almost the same form factor, the size of a postage stamp, the only differences are that the SD memory card is slightly thicker and has a write protection switch. Since MMC cards are thinner than SD Memory Cards they can be used in all SD Memory Card slots but not vice versa.
The SD Memory Card is today the most common used memory card. It can be found in most digital cameras, PDAs and in many other electronic devices. The SD Memory Card slots can be used for more than flash memory cards. The SDIO, Secure Digital In & Out, is the general name for the many expansion modules that can be found in the SD Memory Card’s form factor. SDIO modules can be inserted in the slot and be used for other functions like Bluetooth adapters, GPS receivers, digital cameras, TV tuners, etc
miniSD Card
miniSD
21.5 × 20 × 1.4 mm
The miniSD was introduced in 2003 by SanDisk Corporation in cooperation with Matsushita (Panasonic) and Toshiba. Later in that year the miniSD format was adapted by the SD Card Association as the second form factor memory card in the Secure Digital family. MiniSD is a smaller version of the SD memory Card format, about 60% smaller in volume, and offers the same benefits as the SD Memory Card expect of the writing protection switch.
MiniSD was designed specifically to be used in small portable electronic devices like digital cameras and mobile phones. But since all miniSD memory cards always come with a SD Memory Card adaptor, they are compatible to all SD Memory Card slots and thereby provide compatibility with the rapidly growing number of SD Memory Card compatible devices in the market.
MiniSD was the second, after SD Memory Card, memory card to be adapted by the SD Card Association, which today consists of three members. In 2005 the microSD was introduced as the third, and smallest, member of the Secure Digital family.
microSD Card also known as Transflash
µSD
11 × 15 × 1 mm
rashFlash, formerly known as T-Flash, was introduced by SanDisk Corporation in 2004 as the world’s smallest memory card, approximately the size of a fingernail. TransFlash was specifically designed for being used in mobile phones. Motorola was the first mobile phone manufacturer to adapt the TransFlash memory card standard.
In the 3rd quarter of 2005 TransFlash was adapted by the SD Card Association as the third form factor memory card in the Secure Digital family, after SD Memory Card and miniSD. After the adoption, TransFlash changed name to microSD. The microSD has exactly the same dimensions and specifications as the TransFlash and therefore both memory cards are completely compatible to each other.
Today the microSD is the most common used memory card in mobile phones and the SD Card Association’s objective is to make microSD a de facto memory card standard for all mobile phones. All TransFlash and microSD cards always come with a SD Memory Card adaptor, which makes them compatible to all SD Memory Card slots. The microSD is about 10% in size compared to SD Memory Card and about 30% compared to miniSD.
xD-Picture Card
xD
20 × 25 × 1.7 mm
The xD-Picture Card was introduced in 2002 by Fuji Film and Olympus as a replacement to the older SmartMedia Card. It is produced exclusively by Toshiba and can be found branded only under the name of Fuji Film and Olympus.
The xD-Picture Card format was developed to be used in digital cameras and is more or less only used in Fuji Film and Olympus digital cameras. Like SmartMedia Card, the xD-Picture Card does not incorporate a controller chip which allows it to have a small form factor but at the same time making it dependable to the host device’s controller chip.
