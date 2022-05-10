News
Column: Chicago White Sox getting their swagger back as reinforcements — and warm weather — finally arrive
When everyone predicted last month the Chicago White Sox would run away with the American League Central, general manager Rick Hahn voiced concern about the possibility of getting off to a “little rocky” start.
“Just the nature of the offseason, the shortened spring, the steep schedule expectations early in the year were going to create some volatility in the roster and likely in performance,” Hahn said Monday afternoon. “I didn’t quite foresee losing eight in a row followed by (winning) six in a row. But it’s not a total shock that we haven’t quite found our sea legs or that this team hasn’t quite found its identity.”
Actually this Sox team already had an identity, forged during its run to the postseason in 2021. But only lately have we seen that cocky, us-against-the-world attitude on display.
A six-game winning streak will do that, and the return of third baseman Yoán Moncada and reliever Joe Kelly from the injured list Monday only added to the team’s swagger.
The switch-hitting Moncada might not solve all of their early issues hitting right-handers, and Kelly must prove he’s totally back about 6½ months after incurring a right biceps nerve injury for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Still, they’re two valuable ingredients to this White Sox stew.
The Sox came home to summerlike weather Monday to begin a homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Michael Kopech, who has dominated since joining the rotation after his sabbatical in the bullpen last season, took the mound against the Guardians in search of his first win.
It makes sense the Sox have handled Kopech with kid gloves — 23 innings in his first five starts — in spite of a sparkling 1.17 ERA. But does manager Tony La Russa foresee Kopech throwing into the eighth or ninth inning at all this season?
“You’re fooling yourself or somebody if you predict what he’s going to get today,” La Russa said before Monday’s start. “If he’s cruising, he can pitch seven or eight if he’s having quick outs. If not, maybe half of that.
“We know the reality is this is his first (full) year as a starter. It’s a long season and we’re going to err on the side of caution as far as extending him.”
Kopech showed his frustration in the dugout after being removed in the fifth inning of his last start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, though he later said he understood the Sox were looking out for his well-being.
It’s hard to come out when you’re almost unhittable. Kopech had limited right-handed hitters to a .114 average entering Monday’s game with no extra-base hits against him.
“I don’t even think he’s brought anything near his ‘A’ game out yet, and he’s absolutely dominated guys,” fellow starter Dylan Cease said Monday. “When he’s clicking on all cylinders, it’s going to be scary.”
Cease, who may be on his way to his first All-Star selection, said Kopech is relearning how to be a regular starter for the first time since 2018. He missed all of 2019 after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and sat out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“He’s obviously already a good pitcher, and he had done it for spurts out of the bullpen,” Cease said. “But now it’s the next step of getting through the lineup a couple times. He absolutely has the stuff to do it.”
It has been a minute since Kopech and Moncada became the first two prospects Hahn acquired for the rebuild when he sent ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox at the 2016 winter meetings. Injuries and COVID-19-related absences have prevented both players from living up to the early hype, but it’s easy to forget Moncada has played only four full seasons while Kopech had only eight career starts entering 2022.
If the promised land is on the Sox docket, both players must be vital cogs on the ride.
The Sox optioned Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte to open Moncada’s roster spot. Kelly took the place of reliever Aaron Bummer, who was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday with a right knee sprain.
“Just kind of a freak thing that happened in Boston,” Bummer said. “Just on the last two pitches felt something. We’re definitely playing it smart. We’re playing it safe this time of the year and not trying to push anything, and it’ll be healthy for the long run.”
Kelly’s health bears watching after Hahn signed the veteran in March to a two-year, $17 million deal with an option for 2024. Kelly once suffered a back injury cooking crawfish for his teammates in 2019.
“He was cooking some Cajun food,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I guess he was standing a little longer than he wanted to. That’s what he told me.”
With their never-ending series of untimely injuries, the Sox hopefully can keep Kelly away from the stove in 2022. Hand him some takeout menus from our many fine restaurants.
It couldn’t hurt. The Sox have become experts in overcoming obstacles the last two-plus seasons, and their early travails could be a mere blip come October.
“One of the beautiful things about this game is over the course of a long summer, the true talent and true ability of the team tends to prevail,” Hahn said.
Summer arrived early Monday, interrupting our miserable Chicago spring.
We can only hope it’s a long one.
News
Dolphins signing former American Heritage standout Sony Michel
The Miami Dolphins are bringing a South Florida product back home and adding another tailback to a crowded running back room.
The Dolphins are signing former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, a former Broward County high school football standout at American Heritage, according to a league source.
Michel has collected 3,137 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns and two more receiving in four NFL seasons after he was drafted as a late-first-round pick out of Georgia in 2018. His first three were with the Patriots, the Dolphins’ AFC East rival, and he spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
He was won two Super Bowls between his two prior stops. As a rookie on the 2018 Patriots, he scored six touchdowns during the team’s run to the Super Bowl victory over the Rams.
At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Michel can present Miami with a between-the-tackles runner in a crowded backfield that mostly has quick, elusive running backs. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency and have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning from last year’s roster.
Michel started his NFL career with back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons for New England in 2018 and 2019. Although Michel averaged a career-high 5.7 yards per carry in 200, he missed about half the season between a quadriceps injury and stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
During his time in New England, Michel shared the backfield with another Broward County high school football standout in James White (St. Thomas Aquinas). The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams in the 2021 preseason.
Michel bounced back in Los Angeles last season, playing all 17 games, starting seven, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Super Bowl champs. For his career, Michel has 47 receptions for 386 yards.
Michel first became a household name in South Florida when he burst onto the local high school football scene as a standout eighth grader for American Heritage. He and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie formed a dynamic duo that lifted the school to its first state championship in 2013.
A five-star recruit out of high school, Michel played his college football at Georgia, where he went alongside McKenzie. There, she split backfield reps with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb before getting drafted by New England with the 31st pick of the 2018 draft.
News
James Stavridis: The next front in the Ukraine war will be on the Black Sea
On the surface, the tiny Ukrainian navy, just 5,000 active-duty sailors and a handful of small coastal boats, appears to be significantly overmatched by Russian maritime forces.
The Kremlin’s Black Sea fleet consists of over 40 frontline warships. The Russians seem poised to cut off the Ukrainian economy from access to the sea — essentially re-creating the Anaconda strategy U.S. President Abraham Lincoln used in the 19th century to choke off the Confederacy.
But Russian success is hardly guaranteed, as the Ukrainians are proving as surprisingly stalwart at sea as they have been on land, already pulling off a handful of successful engagements against Russia’s naval forces.
What does the maritime component of the Ukrainian war look like in the months ahead?
Just over a decade ago, I visited the Crimean port of Sevastopol and had lunch with the Ukrainian chief of naval operations, Viktor Maksimov. We were able to walk out onto the bridge wing of his flagship and surveil the Russian navy just up the waterway.
This was before the 2014 invasion of Crimea by the Russians, but even then, the Ukrainian admiral correctly said: “Sooner or later, they will come for this port. And their fleet is much stronger than ours.”
At the time, I discounted the idea of a full-fledged invasion, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has now proved me wrong twice. Sevastopol is very much in Russian hands, and it affords them a distinct advantage in potential combat at sea.
The Russians have over three dozen capable combatant ships with immediate access to the crucial waterways of the northern Black Sea, and at least partial control over 60% of Ukraine’s coastline from Crimea through the Sea of Azov to the Russian mainland. Ukraine has lost its major warships, which were seized or destroyed in 2014, and has to take a guerrilla approach. So far, it is playing a weak hand very well.
The shocking sinking last month of Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the cruiser Moskva, was a good example of how the Ukrainians are going to approach war on their coast. They used an indigenously produced short-range cruise missile, the Neptune, and caught the Russians off guard. A failure of the Russian air-defense system, coupled with poor damage control, led to the loss of the ship, its heavy cruise-missile battery and (according to the Ukrainians) hundreds of its crew of around 500.
The Ukrainians recently announced they used Turkish-manufactured drones (which are appearing more and more frequently on battlefields globally) to sink two Russian patrol boats.
The upshot of both the strike on the Moskva and the sinking of the two gunboats is that the Ukrainians intend to contest control near the coast. Western hardware will be essential of course — the U.K. has pledged to deliver hundreds of antiship Brimstone missiles this month — but so will real-time intelligence and targeting. In war at sea — where ships cannot hide behind terrain features, obviously — this is crucial. The battle of Midway in World War II, for example, turned in America’s favor almost entirely on the ability of U.S. intelligence to direct the outmanned naval force.
The Russians will have to come up with new strategies. This might include using the sea as a “flanking zone” to come around the lines of the Ukrainian defenders on land, similar to the bold move by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in landing at Inchon on the Korean peninsula in 1950.
Another possibility would be blockading Ukraine’s most vital port, Odesa, to try to sever the Ukrainian economy from global markets. Third, the Russians will likely try to provide intense supporting fire from the sea against Ukrainian targets ashore — they recently demonstrated the ability to launch a land-attack cruise missile from a submarine, for example.
To counter, the Ukrainians can take a page from their land forces, which have been destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles by the hundreds using relatively inexpensive weapons provided by Western allies. The U.S. Navy’s SEALs have a good range of capabilities to disable shipping, and some of these systems should be made available to the Ukrainians.
President Joe Biden’s proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine includes coastal-defense hardware. And other North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, such as Norway, have very good coastal systems they could provide.
It’s worth considering an escort system for Ukrainian (and other national) merchant ships that want to go in and out of Odesa. This would be similar to the Operation Ernest Will escorts provided to merchants in the Gulf during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. (I participated in those as operations officer on a U.S. cruiser).
The West could also give training in anti-ship warfare to the Ukrainian navy outside the country, perhaps in nearby Constanta, Romania. (The Romanians recently began providing an outlet for Ukrainian goods from that port.)
At the high end of the confrontation/risk spectrum, the allies might consider a humanitarian maritime mission to evacuate civilians (or even Ukrainian military forces) from the doomed city of Mariupol. Designating this a humanitarian effort would make it difficult for Moscow to attack the ships taking part, but they should be appropriately armed combatants prepared to defend the mission.
The vast Black Sea is mostly international waters. NATO warships are free to travel nearly wherever they want, including into Ukraine’s territorial waters and its 200-mile exclusive economic zone. Conceding those waters to Russia makes no sense. Instead, look for them to become the next major front in the Ukraine war.
James Stavridis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a retired U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO, and dean emeritus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He is also chair of the board of the Rockefeller Foundation and vice chairman of Global Affairs at the Carlyle Group. His latest book is “2034: A Novel of the Next World War.”
News
Kristian Winfield: Why Joel Embiid was my MVP pick this season
Three different players could have won NBA Most Valuable Player this season. But the candidate that best fit my definition of “value” this season, and whose value has been substantiated through two playoff rounds, did not hoist the award on Monday.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic took the crown, according to ESPN, over Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Yes, the three most dominant players in the league all hail from overseas.)
The league is expected to make the official announcement during Monday night’s playoff games.
Jokic’s name reigning supreme a second consecutive season should remind you that an ostensibly popular opinion isn’t always the prevailing thought.
I voted for Embiid as MVP because he’s the most dominant player we’ve seen since Shaquille O’Neal. Like Jokic, Embiid played first half of the season without his co-star (Ben Simmons), then had to carry the Sixers in the second half of the season with James Harden not shouldering his load until Game 4 of the second round.
If you could fuse Shaq and Kobe into one hooper, you’d probably get Embiid: the Cameroonian legend who can dominate on the low block, shoot over you in the high post, knock down an open three and still take you off the dribble.
None of that includes the value he brings defensively, which has been on display in each of the Sixers’ last two playoff games. The 76ers were dead in the water, down 0-2, with Embiid nursing an orbital fracture, recovering from a concussion and playing with a torn ligament in his thumb. With him back on the floor, rocking a black protective mask, the series tied at two-apiece. Embiid, the best player on the court, shifted the momentum in his team’s direction.
But the MVP, and its accompanying league-wide awards, are regular-season honors in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league. Jokic has done nothing lately because his shorthanded team proved no match for the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile Embiid and Antetokounmpo remain on national television, dominating their opponents with brute force and skill that’ll pave a definitive path to the Hall of Fame.
Jokic is undoubtedly a worthy MVP. If Larry Bird was Serbian, he’d probably look and play something like The Joker. The Nuggets were in position to compete for a playoff spot because Jokic was on the floor. The same can also be said of Antetokounmpo’s Bucks and Embiid’s 76ers. Remove either from the equation and both franchises don’t go hunting for playoff wins.
Maybe it’s not the result that’s jarring, but the timing of its announcement. Why wait nearly a month after the regular season to announce results that can be tabulated overnight? (Ballots for voting members were due April 12.)
While we’re on the subject of NBA awards votes, here’s how I voted for:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
1) Joel Embiid (PHI)
2) Nikola Jokic (DEN)
3) Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
4) Devin Booker (PHX)
5) Kevin Durant (BKN)
The Nets lost 11 straight and fell from first to 10th with Durant out of the lineup with an MCL sprain back in January. If that’s not value, I don’t know what is.
It’s also valuable being the best player on the best team in the league.
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
1) Ja Morant (MEM)
2) Darius Garland (CLE)
3) Jordan Poole (GSW)
This was almost as tough as voting for MVP, because I was looking for somewhere to sneak Desmond Bane onto this ballot, too. Morant evolved from a star to superstar season-over-season in Memphis, while Garland took the reins from the injured Collin Sexton to fill in as a star in Cleveland. It’s a crime Poole didn’t finish third and missed out on the spot to San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, who continues to be who I thought he was: a third tier point guard.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1) Marcus Smart (BOS)
2) Bam Adebayo (MIA)
3) Mikal Bridges (PHX)
I thought it was abominable that more voters chose Rudy Gobert over Miami’s Adebayo on DPOY ballots, but like MVP voting, its to each their own. I am happy to be part of the movement that ushered in our first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in the 90′s. Smart is as advertised, as is Phoenix’s Bridges.
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
1) Tyler Herro (MIA)
2) Kevin Love (CLE)
3) De’Anthony Melton (MEM)
If there’s an award for deepest team in the NBA, the Grizzlies are probably top-three, and not No. 3. Melton torched the Nets for 22 points in March when Morant wasn’t on the floor. He’d been a steady presence for Memphis this season, but that was definitely an outside-the-box pick that easily could have gone to Phoenix’s Cameron Johnson.
I found it laughable Herro wasn’t the consensus Sixth Man by basketball pundits given he is the second-leading scorer on the top seed in the East.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
1) Scottie Barnes (TOR)
2) Evan Mobley (CLE)
3) Cade Cunningham (DET)
I watched Barnes strip Durant on back-to-back possessions and made my mind up at that moment I was watching the Rookie of the Year. Mobley’s a franchise cornerstone in Cleveland, but Barnes had the better opening season in my book.
COACH OF THE YEAR
1) Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
2) Monty Williams (PHX)
3) Ime Udoka (BOS)
I value coaches who do more with less, and for the Grizzlies to go 20-5 this season in games without Morant is a direct nod to the coaching Taylor Jenkins has done this season. Monty Williams’ Suns are the best team in basketball and he’s more than deserving of the honor, but I don’t think the Grizzlies are supposed to be here.
FIRST TEAM ALL-ROOKIE
1) Jalen Green (HOU)
2) Cade Cunningham (DET)
3) Ayo Dosunmu (CHI)
4) Scottie Barnes (TOR)
5) Evan Mobley (CLE)
SECOND TEAM ALL-ROOKIE
1) Jonathan Kuminga (GSW)
2) Herbert Jones (NOP)
3) Josh Giddey (OKC)
4) Chris Duarte (IND)
5) Franz Wagner (ORL)
FIRST TEAM ALL-DEFENSE
1) Bam Adebayo, Bam (MIA)
2) Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM)
3) Rudy Gobert (UTA)
4) Mikal Bridges (PHX)
5) Marcus Smart (BOS)
SECOND TEAM ALL-DEFENSE
1) Herbert Jones(NOP)
2) Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
3) Robert Williams III (BOS)
4) Fred VanVleet (TOR)
5) Jrue Holiday (MIL)
FIRST TEAM ALL-NBA
1) Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
2) Jayson Tatum (BOS)
3) Joel Embiid (PHI)
4) Devin Booker (PHX)
5) Luka Doncic (DAL)
SECOND TEAM ALL-NBA
1) LeBron James (LAL)
2) Kevin Durant (BKN)
3) Nikola Jokic (DEN)
4) Ja Morant (MEM)
5) Trae Young (ATL)
THIRD TEAM ALL-NBA
1) Bam Adebayo (MIA)
2) DeMar DeRozan (CHI)
3) Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN)
4) Stephen Curry (GSW)
5) Chris Paul (PHX)
