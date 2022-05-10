Finance
Comparative Banking – Will Non-Interest Banking Succeed?
1. INTRODUCTION
Islamic Banking or non-interest banking as it may be called could be simply understood to be a banking process where interests are not charged. Earnings on money lent can only be realized from a definite value creating process. Thus, non-interest banking legalises only profits. All other forms of interests charging are prohibited.
2. DISCUSSION/ COMPARISM
To discus this topic reasonably in this brief paper, it may be wise; to make an assessment by way of comparison and so compare non-interest banking as against the conventional form of banking that is predominant today. Thus, comparing profit and loss sharing against interest charging.
1 – Savings and Investments
These are the 2 most important determinants of economic growth and development in any economy. Contrary to the general apprehension, which purports that prohibition of interests may reduce the level of savings and may thus retard economic growth and development. A rise in interest rates, reduces the income of the borrower. It consequently reduces his propensity to save/invest. This happens because of the cost (interest) of funds he borrows.
2 – Unemployment and Inflation
When interests rates are high, cost of capital are high and eventually cost of production are also high. This causes a fall in the volume of enterprise thereby leading to the closure of production units, retrenchment of workers to cut down costs or because their services are no longer required, and producers may decide to increase prices of their goods and services to balance their ‘cost/income’ trend. Thus, inflation is triggered.
3 – Profitability and Productivity
Profit sharing promises leverage benefits to firms free of risk and a return higher than the rate of interest to the financier. Fluctuations in the rate of profit on equity under profit and loss sharing finance are likely to be smaller than the rate of profit on equity under interest finance, and profit and loss operations may have a small destabilising potential for the economy as a whole compared to financing on interest. For the financiers and the firms that borrow funds from them, the profit and loss sharing system is the best and most suitable.
3. RISK SPREAD
With the prohibition of interests; preference shares, debentures, commercial papers, treasury bills, bankers’ acceptance will no longer exist (at least in their interest earning forms). This does not in any way narrow the investment opportunities/portfolios available to banks. This is because other assets representing profit sharing arrangements will also exist automatically. Thus, the names of preference shares, commercial papers etc may not change, but their interest characteristics will be abolished.
In an Islamic financial system, the availability of assets with a variety of risk characteristics is a distinct possibility and there is no reason to assume that there is a limit to the diversity of assets in such a system.
4. CONCLUSION
In light of the above justifications, it is quite obvious that non-interest banking is here to stay. I am of the least doubt that from the inferences, which can be drawn from the comparisons above, non-interest banking, will succeed. This is because ‘profit sharing’ is superior as compared to other tools of macro-economic policy (that is, ‘interest charging’). Profit sharing has a quality, which most other macro-economic tools usually lack. This quality is stability.
Make Money By Paypal From Joining Free Online Survey Sites
As some you may or may not have known, you can very easily make money by Paypal from joining free online survey sites. I stress the word “free”, because you should never have to pay a survey site any money whatsoever to be a member of their community.
For quite a while, Paypal was taken away from free online survey sites. This is because of the huge amount of user fraud that happened to be going on from people on the internet. With Paypal implementing new fraud prevention steps, free online survey sites are once again giving you the option to get paid by them.
It isn’t a great secret that Paypal is a fantastic tool for sending and receiving money online. In the free online survey industry, it is “the” way to get paid. It is instant, secure, and you don’t have to wait for two weeks to get a check in the mail. The money from Paypal shows up in your account almost instantly when receiving money from free online survey sites.
Now, if you are a newcomer to taking surveys, or have never been a member of a free online survey sites, you are surely missing out on a great money making opportunity, especially with Paypal in the mix. If you really want to make money, the really isn’t a better, easier way to do it than by joining free online survey sites. Millions of people are taking surveys and getting paid for their opinion and there is always room for you to get your piece of the pie. Being able to make money with Paypal is just icing on the cake. Best of all, free online survey sites never charge you a dime. The only money switching pockets is from theirs to yours.
This is great news for people that want to make money online and for people that want an easy way to make money by Paypal. There are hundreds of thousands of people that have stopped doing high paying surveys, simply because of the fact that getting paid by Paypal was not an option. Well, that is slowly changing and this option should be coming to your favorite free online survey site very soon.
Being able to make money by Paypal from free online survey sites continues to be the best way to earn an income online.
How To Make Money With Free To Join Affiliate Programs
Have you always dreamed of making money online from your home? Do you want to become independent and work from your own home? There is a great way to make money online with free to join affiliate programs. Here are 3 top ways to make money with free to join affiliate programs.
Write articles to promote free to join affiliate programs
The first thing you can do to create an extra income with free to join affiliate programs is to promote them with articles. This is very easy to do and you don’t even have to be a good writer. All you have to do is write articles, submit them to different article sites, and make money.
Use Pay Per Click Search Engines to promote free to join affiliate programs
Pay Per Click search engines, like Google, have become incredibly popular for promotions. You choose how much you spend each day, week, and month. You bid on whatever keywords you want and you decide how much traffic you get to the products site.
Use free classified ads to promote free to join affiliate programs
Using free classified ads to promote free to join affiliate programs is one of the easiest ways to make money online. It doesn’t cost you anything and if you are willing to put the work in you can really make an income with this method.
Using these three methods to promote free to join affiliate programs can make you a great income. It is all about sticking to your methods and working hard to get to where you want to go.
How to Calculate the Value of Your Scrap Gold
The value of gold jewelry is typically based on two factors; the value of gold and the artistic value of the jewelry. These two factors combined make up the total value of a piece of gold jewelry.
When a person buys a piece of gold jewelry at a department store or a jeweler, they often pay two or three times more than the price of gold. For example, a bracelet may have $50 worth of metal, but it sells for $150. In contrast, when you sell your broken or unwanted scrap gold, you are paid only for the precious metal, not the artistic value of the jewelry. This is because the typical precious metal dealer is buying the jewelry for scrap, and it will soon be melted down in to bars of gold.
Gold is a commodity traded in the commodities markets. The price of gold is set by the supply and demand of millions of people buying a selling gold. Looking at the London PM Fix price, you can see that the price of gold is at an all time high. Back in 1976 one troy ounce of bullion sold for as little at $150.
The commodity held its value of around $400 an ounce for two decades, until at the turn of the century when gold prices started to skyrocket; up from $400 to well over $1400 an ounce in 2011. If you’ve been holding old or broken jewelry in the back of your jewelry box, there has never been a better time to sell.
Step 1
The first step to calculating the value of your scrap gold is to find the current value of gold. You can simply search Google for the phrase “spot gold”. You’ll find that Kitco offers the information you are looking for.
Step 2
You will need to sort your items based on the purity. Put your 10k in one pile, your 14k gold in another pile, and so on. You can typically find markings on the inside of rings, on the clasp of necklaces and bracelets, on the posts of earring, etc.
What do the different markings on my jewelry mean?
Real Gold – 8K, 9K, 10K, 14K, 14KP, 18K, 22K, 24K,.585,.417,.750
Plated Gold – Marked 1/20 12K GF, HGE, EP, Avon, Monet, or no markings
24k gold is pure, while all the other varieties have some percentage of non-precious metal mixed into the alloy. To calculate the purity, divide the marking by 24. For example, a bracelet marked 14k has a purity of 14/24 or 58.5%. A ring marked 10k has a purity of 10/24 or 41.7%.
Step 3
Now you know the price of gold and the purity of your jewelry. The next step is to find the weight of your jewelry. You’ll want to use kitchen scale or mail scale to weigh your jewelry. You will need to convert the weight into troy ounces to calculate the value. There are 31.1 grams per troy oz and 1.1 regular ounces per troy oz. (Don’t worry, there are examples at the end of this article)
Step 4
One last factor that plays a role is the percentage of the value you can actually obtain. If you were a refiner with a smelting plant and a list of customer orders for gold bars, you could sell you gold for 100% of spot value. If you are a precious metals dealer who works with refiners, you can sell your gold for about 95% of spot value. However, you as a consumer should expect to receive anywhere from 20% up to 65% of spot value.
Your local pawn shop and a few of the big name online buyers will try to pay as little as 20% of spot value. Your typical online gold buyer will usually pay 50% of spot value. Some of the better online buyers will pay as much as 65% of spot value. You definitely want to get a personal reference to get the best price!
Step 5
The last step is to do the math. Let’s do some examples.
You have a 10k class ring weighing 17 grams and today’s spot price is $1425 per troy oz.
$1425 * 10k/24k * 17/31.1 * 65% is $295
You have a set of 22k earrings weighing 0.1 oz on your kitchen scale and spot price is $1465 per troy oz.
$1465 * 22k/24k * 0.1/1.1 * 50% is $61
You have a 14k Herringbone necklace weighing 0.6 oz and spot price is $1385
$1385 * 14k/24k * 0.6/1.1 * 55% is $242
You have a 24k gold charm weighing 8 grams and the price of gold is $1412 per oz
$1412 * 24k/24k * 8/31.1 * 60% is $218
