Crafting a Powerful Persuasive Presentation
When it comes to meeting people and presenting in person, you are in a good position to ‘read the room’, to get a sense of how your information is or isn’t being accepted. You can see first-hand the nuances of body language, facial gestures and signs of disengagement of people looking at their mobile phones.
With most of your meetings now happening virtually, it becomes more challenging to put your finger on the pulse of your client or prospects response via the small screen. It can be further complicated when your audience of one or many has their camera turned off forcing you to rely only on verbal clues.
The good news is that you can still deliver an impactful presentation that convert. Before sitting down to craft your next presentation, consider these three things; the objective of the presentation, the decision to be made by the client or prospect and how much time you’ll for delivering the presentation.
Once you know those first few things, you can then sit down to reverse engineer the layout and content of the presentation.
The Objective of the Presentation
When you just read the above paragraph, you might have thought to yourself that the objective and decision to be made are one in the same and they are not.
Before we can even begin to write the content of the message, you need to know what the objective of the presentation is. Determine whether the message is intended to educate on a product or service; to inform the audience, such as a company announcement or to get their buy in. Lastly, is it to inspire or motivate the audience as many corporate leaders might be doing for their employees and stakeholders.
The Business Decision to be Made
In preparation of any presentation you might be giving, you need to understand one key thing-that the presentation is being made so that the person or team members listening can make a decision. Your role as the presenter is to give them the information they need to make a decision to say yes, say no, move forward with the next meeting, raise their hand to an idea or at the very least ask questions.
Delivery Time
You are starting on the wrong foot with your presentation if you have not determined how much time you have to delivery your presentation. It is a huge mistake to have a presentation run longer than the audience is expecting and could effectively squash an opportunity as a result.
First and foremost, find out how much time you are given to speak. Then immediately knock off 10-15 minutes. This will ensure that you end early and allow time for any Q&A at the end.
So, if you are given an hour, plan for a about 45-50 minutes and then reverse engineer the presentation. This means you need to craft the presentation with this timing in mind. Perhaps you allow 5 minutes for the introduction and perhaps another 10 minutes for the conclusion and closing. That means I need to divide up the remaining 35 minutes for the body of the presentation.
The brain likes the number 3. That means your listeners will remember more of your presentation if you deliver the content as three topics. Those three topics along with their talking points would be spread across the 35 minutes for about 10 – 12 minutes for each topic being shared.
You can use this format for any amount of time given for your presentation.
So now that you know your objective, what desired decision the audience needs to make and how much time for delivery, we can now move onto building a persuasive presentation.
Building a Persuasion Presentation
When it comes to delivering your presentation, it is important that you have a structure to your talk-it allows you to establish a foundation for your talk.
There are two formats to consider:
A. Past, Present, Future
Start by having a discussion on where your audience (client, stakeholder, peers) was in the past.
Establish what is happening in the present (what are they achieving or not achieving).
Explain how you can improve their future, where you can take them.
B. Why you?, Why your company?, Why now?
Each time you give a presentation, there are three questions that you need to answer for the prospect or client, even if they don’t ask you directly.
You ned to answer the question of why they should work with you as an individual.
You need to answer the question of why they should consider your company, product or service, especially if they currently have a current vendor or company that they are satisfied with.
You need to answer the question of why they should work with your company right now. This is where you demonstrate the opportunity cost.
Presentation Format
The classic presentation structure has four main parts: An introduction, the body (the 3 main talking points), a conclusion and a close.
Building a persuasive presentation is never complete until you add a conclusion and end with a clear and confident close.
The conclusion provides a quick reference back to your attention-grabbing opening, pulls the loose ends together and brings your argument to an end. The presentation is only complete when you close, i.e., include a specific call to action.
So, there you have it. A process that will allow you to draft a presentation by first asking key questions, using your time strategically and then building the argument for your presentation.
Now That Bitcoin Is Here to Stay, What Next?
Bitcoin is a decentralized peer to peer crypto-currency, and the first of its kind. It is one of the most fascinating innovations in finance in at least the last hundred years. Bitcoin is completely determined by an algorithm and everything is open-source so there are no surprises. No central agency can control the supply of Bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies or even materials like gold. The world can only ever see a total of 21 million Bitcoins in existence.
Like any new disruptive innovation, Bitcoin has a fiercely loyal core group of supporters and followers who are passionate about the idea. They are the ones who take it forward and spread the idea and take it to the next level. Bitcoin has plenty of enthusiasts who are excited about the idea and how it can shape the future of finance, giving the power of money back to the masses instead of under a central control.
It is not just a passing fad. Bitcoin is here to stay. Miners are gearing up for the best of the best equipment to mine Bitcoin more effectively. Exchanges are investing heavily in the security and efficiency of the Bitcoin system. Entrepreneurs are taking their chances and building great businesses around this idea. Venture capital funds are beginning to support projects that revolve around Bitcoin (Coinbase just raised a $5 million venture fund from some of the best VCs, including the team that backed Tumblr).
There are plenty of scenarios, black swan and otherwise where Bitcoins can become a dominant force in the financial industry. There are plenty of doom and gloom scenarios you can think of where Bitcoin will retain it’s worth and value as hyperinflation consumes the fiat currency of a weak central government (there has been at least one recorded case in Argentina where a person sold his house for Bitcoin). However, that’s being too pessimistic. Even without anything bad happening, Bitcoin can happily live alongside the traditional currencies of the world.
Some of the greatest advantages of Bitcoin are realized in efficient markets. It can be broken down into a hundred million parts, each called a satoshi, as opposed to fiat that usually can be broken down only into a hundred parts. Also, transactions over this network are essentially free or sometimes need a small transaction fee to induce the miners. By small, we are talking about less than a tenth of a percent. Compare this to the 2-4% fee charged normally by the credit card companies and you being to see why this concept is so attractive.
So now that you’re convinced that Bitcoin is here to stay for the long run, how to make use of this? It is still in very early stages of development and there are plenty of places where you can make some Bitcoin. Faucets, for example, are supported solely by advertising and captchas and don’t have any catch – you enter your wallet id and you get free Bitcoins.
There are several other concepts from the Get-Paid-To world translated and made especially for the Bitcoin economy. For example, there are several ways in which you can take surveys, watch videos, and visit advertiser websites, all in exchange for some Bitcoins. This being new, it is a great way to test out the waters and secure some of these in the process. Remember that it is far easier to give away Bitcoins because micro-transactions are so convenient. There doesn’t have to be a real minimum payout and even when there is, it is usually very minimal.
In order to participate in the Bitcoin economy, you don’t need to be a technical expert or even delve very deep into the workings of the currency. There are several services you can use to make the process as simple as possible. It is all up to you to take that leap of faith and stay in the game for the long run.
Internet Marketing – Make Money Online
Internet Marketing can be a tricky business there’s no doubt about that right? Does this not make it worth it? No obviously not! The investment is small and the rewards can be life changing.
Many people ask how to make money online but don’t actually do anything. They look for a way out or the easiest way to do it. Internet Marketing can be your answer for making money online but you have to take action for a start, but it has to be the right kind of action!
All you have to do is start off on the right foot and avoid the people out there attempting to make a quick buck. Like “Guru’s” for example. If you don’t know what a “Guru” is in the internet marketing business then that’s a good thing. That means you avoided someone selling one of those one click wonder software’s…there really annoying trust me.
What annoys me more is that people actually believe these one click wonders exist! It’s painful to see people scammed countless times because I know how they felt. Your expectations are so high but then all of a sudden the software that was suppose to change your life doesn’t work. Plain and simple as that. It sucks I know, I’ve been there.
In this business you cant give up, you have to keep looking and try new things until something does work. The reward is completely worth it this is why you never quit. Right? Of course! It’s like riding a bike for the first time. If you fall off then you just get right back on and try again. Remember you have to work for what you want, it wont fall in your hands automatically. You might feel pretty crappy when your being scammed left and right but when you find what your looking for its spectacular!
You feel as if nothing is impossible and nothing can get in your way. This is why motivation is a key factor in this business, it really depends on your success. If your determined to have financial freedom you will earn this and you will find what works out there, trust me. If your unsure how to make money realistically online then I’ll help you out. You can make money on YouTube any day of the week. Create your own video that someone would find interesting and then post some affiliate links on it that is related to the content of your video.
So for example if you created a cool skate board video you could have links that direct the viewer to a skate board store. If they buy a skate board then you collect part of that sale. They have to be directed from your unique affiliate link though. It’s good to remember that if your new to Internet Marketing in general.
If you don’t have time to create a video of your own you can always ask the owner by email of a particularly popular video to post some of your links. Making money on YouTube is really that simple, anyone can do it!
Another way to make money online is to have your own niche website. You don’t have to own any of your own products of course. All you do is provide the links to other websites where you hope they will buy something, so can make the commission. The best niche websites depend on how much you narrow down your niche. This way anybody visiting your website will probably be looking for something related to what you offer.
There are many other strategies you can use to make money online but it’s all about finding what works for you. You have to like what you do to be good at it or you need the motivation behind it. I don’t know about you but the idea of financial freedom is enough to motivate me! One thing to remember is that making money on the internet is all automated. You put the work into the set up and then you let it go into the internet world which runs 24/7. Pretty awesome huh?
All affiliates out there are looking for some quality advice to aide their business. If your an affiliate looking for some help I recommend you take a look at this video. As an affiliate myself I’m always looking for programs/software that really offer’s what they promise. I was pleasantly surprised how great of a program this actually was; take a look I promise you won’t be disappointed. For beginning affiliates this is as good as gold too. You will have the chance to start off on the right foot! Unlike me who experienced what it felt like to start off on the wrong path!
ClickBank product after ClickBank product. I couldn’t get enough I was obsessed. Never found that one click wonder software…Don’t get me wrong you can find some quality ClickBank products out there but still watch out. Those sales pages are pretty convincing. If your wondering what ClickBank.com is, it’s a affiliate and vendor site where you can sell products or promote them. It’s a great source of income and the customer service there is top notch.
About SMS and Other Types of Messaging Services
SMS or Short Message Service started with the most basic type of text message, which can be done by using any type of mobile phone commonly used today. This is strictly limited to text – meaning no images or any other feature. In the recent years, though, other types of mobile messaging were introduced and made the world of advanced communication faster and more exciting.
In standard messaging, you can only send a maximum of 160 characters per message if it’s typed in English and selected European languages. If you’re using Asian, Middle Eastern, or other languages, the character limits are lower. If you wish to send one long message at one time, you can use concatenated messages.
Smart Messaging and Extended Message Service (EMS) were introduced later on by mobile phone industry powerhouses. Nokia began Smart Messaging on their phones to allow their users to do more in every message that they send. With this innovation, people can now send virtual business cards, images, ringtones, and other files stored in your phone. To perform this function, your mobile phone still uses the SMS text data communication process. It usually involves the same amount of money and time required of a standard text messaging service.
EMS is a collaborative creation of Alcatel, Motorola, Siemens and Sony Ericsson that was an answer to the Smart Messaging of Nokia. It also enables their users to send still and animated images, ringtones, business cards, and other non-text data using the standard messaging stream. In addition to this, however, EMS also allows message formatting, such as font styles and picture placements.
MMS, meanwhile, is short for Multimedia Messaging Service. More advanced than Smart Messaging and EMS, it enables you to include text, image, music, and other media files in one message. This type of message can have two or more pages.
The only problem with MMS is incompatibility between different phone brands and mobile carriers. If the receiver of your MMS uses a different phone or carrier, there’s a big possibility that your message may not appear on the receiver’s screen the way you intend it to appear. There may also be some phones that won’t be able to receive your MMS at all.
It is amazing how fast mobile communication is now evolving. There may be some flaws and limitations in what we are using now, but with the rapid developments that we were able to witness in the previous years, who knows what we can do with mobile messaging in next few months?
