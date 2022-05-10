Crypto Crash: $275M Has Been Liquidated From the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency market is facing a huge downfall creating a tense situation for among all the users in just one day. All users are curiously witnessing the market crash with sad long faces. Also nervous about what will happen in the next 24 hours. On that note, the crypto market has liquidated more than $275 million from its market capitalization in the last 12 hours.

Further, the crypto market crash reflected a huge price fall in all cryptocurrencies right from the top one, Bitcoin (BTC). As per the quote, the bearish trend of BTC will automatically cause the downfall for all other altcoins in the market. Thus, the entire crypto world is now awaiting for the next unpredictable happening in the marketplace.

Moreover, the price crash of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been the trending talk of the town in the last 24 hours. All the users are buzzing around the value of BTC which faced a massive fall to $31K at the time of writing.

Due to the tremendous market collapse, over $275 million has been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market. Moreover, the price drop of all digital currencies reflects a huge difference in the total market cap. Thus, the global cryptocurrency market cap has dropped below $1.5 trillion in the last 24 hours.

In addition, if the market continues the bearish trend, the liquidation can rise to billions affecting the overall market cap. So now, the curiosity increases among the crypto users and investors as the market is always unpredictable.

However, the massive price fall of Bitcoin affects the entire crypto market pulling the price status of all other digital assets as well. To be more specific, the price of BTC touched $30,000 just a few hours back. This, shook up all the crypto users to imagine the next move of the BTC and the market.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current status of Bitcoin is $31,433.81 with a downfall of 9.07% in the last 24 hours. Despite the downtrend, BTC remains at the top ruling the entire crypto space!