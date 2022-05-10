Crypto Crash: $275M Has Been Liquidated From the Crypto Market

- People who own XTZ may vote on Tezos developers’ ideas for protocol enhancements.
Let us look at the top 3 projects by social activity as per CryptoDep.
Tezos (XTZ)
As with Ethereum, Tezos is an open-source blockchain platform built on top of smart contracts for decentralized applications. In contrast, Tezos’ infrastructure is more mature, allowing it to develop and improve without the risk of a hard fork in the future. Since they were first introduced, this has been a problem for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. People who own XTZ may vote on Tezos developers’ ideas for protocol enhancements.
According to CMC, the Tezos price today is $2.18 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $137,474,096 USD. Tezos has been down 14.36% in the last 24 hours.
STEPN (GMT)
Intending to encourage millions of people worldwide to adopt better lifestyles, STEPN is revolutionizing the fitness app industry. Another benefit of the software is a fully functional GPS system, which allows users to provide evidence that they did, in fact, work out. In addition, STEPN offers cash incentives to users and wants to include social rewards features, all of which help the project achieve carbon neutrality.
According to CMC, the STEPN price today is $2.25 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,313,548,739 USD. STEPN is down 13.62% in the last 24 hours.
PancakeSwap (CAKE)
It’s an automated market maker (AMM) — a DeFi program that enables users to swap tokens, providing liquidity through farming and raking in fees. Trade BEP20 tokens on PancakeSwap, give liquidity to the exchange and earn fees, stake LP tokens to earn CAKE, and stake CAKE to earn further CAKE. According to CMC, the PancakeSwap price today is $5.93 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $193,806,593 USD. PancakeSwap has been down 13.23% in the last 24 hours.