Finance
Daniel Craig Workout – The James Bond Six Pack Abs Diet
Here is the secret to the Daniel Craig workout and his James Bond six pack abs diet.
Now that you have the James Bond workout program one of the things that you may want to have is a ripped, six pack abs. Unfortunately, doing situps and crunches is not enough to get those ab muscle showing. You must eat right in order to get rid of the fat that is hiding that incredible lean and flat stomach.
Here are the 2 main points in the Daniel Craig Workout Six Pack Abs Diet:
1. Daniel Craig Ate 3 Meals Per Day and 2 Snacks
2. The Daniel Craig six pack abs diet was not 100% strict. It had some flexibility in it.
NO refined sugars and carbohydrates before 2 PM. No starchy carbs (Rice, bread, potatoes etc.) are to be eaten after 5 PM. You are allowed to eat 2 pieces of fruit and you must drink 2 liters of water every day. A pre and post workout snack is critical.
Although in most diets alcohol is a big no-no– in the Daniel Craig workout six pack abs diet– he allowed himself to drink alcohol on just two days per week — Friday and Saturday’s.
A typical day in the Daniel Craig Workout diet went like this:
* Breakfast: two poached eggs and two slices of toast
* Snack: protein shake or fruits and nuts
* Lunch: meat or fish and either brown rice or a baked potato
* Snack: protein shake or yogurt with some added nuts.
* Dinner: meat or fish and some vegetables like salad spinach or broccoli.
Pre-workouts snacks should be half a banana and a sugary drink. And finally get eight hours of sleep each day to give your body and muscles time to rebuild and grow.
Finance
Three Questions Every Gambler Should Ask Before Filing Their Income Tax Return
If you take home casino winnings, or money from private card games, federal tax laws require you to report it as income. For the majority of gamblers this is considered hobby income, which means that not all gambling expenses can be deducted. But, when you qualify as a professional gambler you get to deduct all of your gambling expenses and losses, just like other business professionals. Here’s what you need to know:
1 – Are My Winnings Business Income?
One or two winning pots taken home from the casino or poker games with your friends does not make you a professional gambler. A professional gambler is operating a business, not just out to win a game or two. In an audit, the professional gambler will be required to prove that his or her gambling activities qualify as a business.
The IRS has classified gambling as a hobby because most people gamble for fun. This is why gambling winnings are generally included along with other miscellaneous income. This is bad because even though every penny of gambling income must be claimed, the hobby gambler does not get to deduct all of the expenses involved in producing that income. A professional gambler, however, can take full advantage of business tax laws which permit self-employed people to deduct all qualifying losses and expenses.
Tracking wins, losses and expenses is the same for both the hobby and professional gambler, and it must be done according to IRS rules if you want to survive a tax audit. Fail to do so and those expenses and losses could be disqualified. To escape the hobby classification a gambler must be prepared to prove that they are engaged in making “actual and honest” efforts to produce a profit. The desire to win big is not enough.
2 – Can I Prove That Gambling is My Business?
Documenting your gambling in a business-like manner is a critical part of proving to the IRS that you are not a recreational gambler. Professional gamblers need to keep a log of all gambling activities. This should include the date and location of every event, your starting bank, closing bank, and net win or loss.
All expenses involved in getting to each gambling event, along with hotel costs, entry fees, meals, tips and private coaching must also be documented if you want to survive an audit. If the casino “comps” your expenses they are not deductible; only expenses paid by you personally are deductible.
3 – Do I Have To Pay Self-Employment Tax on My Winnings?
There is no self-employment tax on hobby gambling income; however there is self-employment tax on most business profits.
Self-employment taxes fund your personal Medicare and Social Security accounts. When you are employed by someone else, your employer pays half of those taxes and you pay the other half. The self-employed person pays it all. However, many times the bulk of this tax can be avoided by funding a private retirement account set up for your business.
In other words, whether or not you pay self-employment taxes actually depends on how much you know about current small business tax laws. Working with a qualified tax accountant, one recommended by other gamblers, is the best way to reduce your self-employment tax.
If you think you qualify as a professional gambler you should not be preparing your own tax return. Because an audit is highly possible in this industry, you will want the guidance of a qualified tax accountant when dealing with the IRS.
Finance
Coin Book Reviews – A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars By Q David Powers
The 2nd edition of “A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars, A complete History and Price Guide” was released in paperback form on March 31, 2005.
The first chapter discussed the appeal and challenges of collecting Morgan Dollars and a few tidbits about the history of the Morgan Dollar. While only 5 and 1/2 pages long, the first chapter is filled with interesting facts. As you enter chapter two, the book goes back a ways and discussed the history of dollar coins in general going back to the Spanish Milled Dollars, then the Mint Act of 1792 and how US coinage began. There are several paragraphs discussing the early dollar coins, there popularity, or lack thereof, and how the dollar was eliminated and replaced with the Trade Dollar.
The book does a very decent job of describing the events that were happening during this time period such as the troubling times for silver companies and the political involvement to help them out that eventually led to the Morgan Dollar. Chapters 3 and 4 are packed with excellent information on the design process for the Morgan Dollar and them the minting process. For a new collector, this is very good information.
Chapter 5 discusses the five, yes five different mints that produced Morgan Dollars, although the Denver mint only produced Morgan Dollars for one year, the year 1921. Chapter five also gives a little bit of history about each of the mints.
Chapter 6 discusses the various hoards of silver dollars discovered long after the demise of the dollar. Some once thought scare dates were now plentiful as the US Treasury began releasing and selling Silver Dollars held in vaults for years.
Chapter 7 delves into the variety of ways you can collect Morgan Dollars. If you are at all familiar with Morgan Dollars, then you know that there is a multitude of ways to collect this coveted coin. Chapter 7 will give you many ideas to help you narrow down the way you may want to collect this series
Chapter 8 discusses grading and the ANA grading scale. If you are familiar with the scales, then there is not much new here. Also, this is also where I think the book could stand some improvement. There are pictures providing examples for each grade, but like most, if not all books about grading, there are only descriptions for MS60 and above. I would have liked to see large pictures for each MS grade. This would give collectors a clear indication of the impact of bag marks in regards to grading.
Chapter 9 discusses the many varieties within the Morgan series while Chapter 10 is where the real meat of the book is. Chapter 10 contains a page for each and every year and mint of the entire Morgan Dollar series. Each page contains information on keys to collecting, circulation strikes, prooflike coins, price guide, availability guide, mintage and distribution and varieties. Each page is jam-packed with information very specific to each date and mint. In addition, there is a summary for each year that discussed things going on at the time and other general information about Morgan Dollars for that year. This type of information no doubt took years to gather and is invaluable to the serious Morgan Dollar collector.
Chapter 10 is buy far the longest and provides incredible detail for each and every year and mint of the Morgan series. There is one page for each date/mint that provides information such as optimal collecting grade, PCGS population (although outdated as more coins become certified), estimated field population, total mintages, varieties, etc. In addition, there is a page for each year that discusses collecting and how life was during that particular year. In all, chapter 10 is for the series Morgan Dollar collector.
In summary, if you are a series Morgan Dollar collector, or just a beginner, this is a must have book. The information provided in this book is incredible and provides the collector with incredible information into collecting one of the most popular coins collected today.
This book gets 4 1/2 stars.
If this book had blown up pictures of Mint State type coins, it would have rated a 5. Since the Morgan Dollar is most desired in Mint State, it puzzles me as to why graded pictures are not provided.
Finance
What is Cyber Security?
It seems that almost everything now relies in internet and computers – entertainment, communication, transportation medicine, shopping, etc. How much of your life is dependent on internet? How much of your information is stored on your or someone else’s computer? With such a high dependency on computers, neglecting the increase in Cyber crime is extremely harmful.
Cyber security actually protects your personal information by responding, detecting and preventing the attacks. Cyber security is actually introduced to decrease cyber crimes. All banking institutions and businesses today run their business online. Hackers can hack your computer system and misuse your personal information and pictures. Various other dangers associated with cyber crimes are entry of virus into your system, altering your files, change of passwords, stealing credit card information and make unauthorized purchases.
Today, there are several universities and colleges that are offering Cyber degrees. In associated degree program you can learn about cyber forensics, data encryption, network security, etc. In the associate degree program a student is taught to use the recent technology and ensure that digital information communication is carried in an appropriate manner that is secured from surveillance or attack by expert hackers and malevolent computer users. Organizations and businesses will have ascending requirement for cyber professionals in future to protect their company’s records and private information.
A degree in this field will provide you with an opportunity to work as a computer support technician, systems administrator, network administrator or similar position. People with associate security degrees may enjoy following career opportunities and annual incomes:
Network Administrator: $58,190
Support Specialist: $40,430
Systems Administrator: $58,190
The career opportunities for cyber security profession is expected to increase in the coming few years. The demand for systems administrators and network administrators will grow at a rapid rate.
The typical coursework for the Associate Cyber Security Degree includes Cyber forensics, Computer hardware, Cyber security, working with Computers and Internet, applied mathematics and software support. In the degree course program a student is expected to learn about antivirus software, encryptions, firewalls, and other similar techniques to ensure the safety of data communications as per your company’s guidelines.
Daniel Craig Workout – The James Bond Six Pack Abs Diet
Three Questions Every Gambler Should Ask Before Filing Their Income Tax Return
Coin Book Reviews – A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars By Q David Powers
What is Cyber Security?
Primal Labs Sleep Refined Reviews – A Natural Melatonin Supplement To Reactivate Your Sleep Zone!
Buying Property in Messinia – Why Investors Interest is Growing
Memory Cards Complete Guide
Shower Door Enclosures to Fit Any Budget
BSNL Online Recharge – A Smart Way to Recharge
Smart Blood Sugar Reviews – Complete System To Control Blood sugar!
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion