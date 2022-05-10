Finance
Differences Between Options and Stocks
To allow you to better understand the benefits of trading Options, I want you to first understand some of the similarities and differences between Options and Stocks before I explain more on them.
Here are some similarities between them:
– Listed options are securities, just like stocks. They trade like stocks, with buyers making bids and sellers making offers. They are actively traded in a listed market, just like stocks. They can be bought and sold just like any other security.
On the other hand, the differences are as follows:
– Options are derivatives, unlike stocks. (That is, they derive their value from something else, the underlying security). They have expiration dates but stocks do not. There is not a fixed number of options, as there are with stock shares available. Stock owners have a share of the company, with voting and dividend rights, but Options convey no such rights to their owners.
An option is a contract giving the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset (for example, a stock or index) at a specific price on or before a certain date.
It is a security, just like a stock or bond, which forms a binding contract with strictly defined terms and properties.
To start with, there are only 2 kinds of options, namely Call Options and Put Options.
All options will have expiration dates. The expiration date is the day on which the option is longer valid and ceases to exist.
I cover more trading basics and my advanced profits strategies in my options trading course.
Re-Branding A Health Care Delivery Facility
“Business problems are like mice – they go unnoticed until they start nibbling your cheese” – and that is when the alarms go off.
A tertiary care cardiac healthcare facility which had been functional for the last one decade and doing good business observed a static pattern in its revenue stream even though the hospital was having ninety percent occupancy (an impressive figure by the industry standards) – even with such high occupancy rates, the hospital was unable to scale up its revenues, which triggered the alarms for the management.
From the onset, the apparent problem was the static revenue stream in spite of average ninety percent occupancy – this symptom called for further probing, to diagnose the root cause.
On further analysis, a set of mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustible list was prepared which shed light on the problem…
Healthcare facility rebranding:
From a multi-speciality facility to a super speciality facility
Shift in the communication scheme
Upgradation of equipment and soft skills
Shift in the referral base
Optimum utilization of resources:
Streamlining the operational processes
Managing the accounts receivables
Healthcare facility rebranding :
On careful analysis of the hospital records, it was observed that the facility was running on ninety percent occupancy, but the majority of these cases were the low end general surgery/general medicine cases which blocked a hospital bed for the same many days as a high end surgery, but the returns were different – the remedial measures involved promoting the hospital as a super speciality centre, doing the high end work. The facility had excellent cardiac and nephrology infrastructure, which it never promoted and the general impression conveyed was of a hospital doing only routine medical work.
Promoting the superspecialities:
This calls for a special focus on the particular medical specialities for which we want the centre to be a super speciality centre – the medical specialists have to be promoted accordingly. They should be encouraged to participate in community programmes (via camps conducted outside the hospital) – this is an inexpensive medium for the specialists to reach out to the people and develop a rapport with the community at large; special CME (Continuous Medical Education) programmes should be conducted in the hospital facility and all referral physicians should be invited to attend – this enables a healthy interaction amongst the medical community and also showcasing the facilities of the hospital which generates trust amongst the referring doctors. The marketing collaterals used by the hospital should also be conveying the same message.
Streamlining the operational processes:
It was observed at another facility that even though the patient was discharged in the morning, yet the patient was able to leave the hospital only in the afternoon – because of a delay in the discharge summary and subsequent delay in the final bill, the hospital bed was blocked till afternoon and it generated no revenues for the facility. Streamlining the discharge process ensured a timely exit from the system and the hospital bed was free to allotted to a another patient.
Managing the accounts receivables:
A major portion of the clientele of the hospital are the corporate customers and insurance companies – their clients avail treatment on credit and the hospital receives payments after a specified number of days as maybe agreed upon.
Generally the hospital should send across all the bills on the month end to maintain its receivables cycle – but due to its internal processes not being in their proper place, the hospital was unable to send the entire receivables before the 10 th of the following month and then the corporate/insurance company would make payments, as per the days specified in the agreement from the date of receiving the bills. The hospital should ensure timely dispatch of bills to maintain its receivables cycle in order.
Make Money Online Free – How To Make Money Online Without Spending A Dime!
Everyone wants to make money online… that is the ultimate dream, being able to work from home. A lot of ways to make money online involve start up capital though – what if you don’t have the money to invest?
That’s the problem faced by many, and most people need ways to start off making money without having to spend a dime. Some of these will only provide short term income, some can be developed into a sustainable long term business model – here’s three ways to make money online free.
1) Surveys
Thousands of work at home moms are making a good amount of money from their home computers filling in surveys for companies online – advertisers want to know what consumers want and they’re willing to pay for it.
All that’s needed to make money answering surveys is a keyboard – most survey companies have restrictions (country wise for example) so the best opportunities will likely be available only in the USA. If you can get sorted though, doing surveys is an easy way to bring in a few hundred dollars monthly.
The dangerous thing about surveys is that there are a lot of unscrupulous companies out there – make sure you do your research through a Google search to see if people have been paid out.
Choosing a survey company that is well established and with good payment terms is a great (and fun) way to make money online.
2) Freelancing
If you can write, design or code , you can make money online freelancing.
Freelancing is a multi-million dollar business nowadays, with more and more companies wanting jobs done but unable to do it themselves. One of the most common freelancing jobs is writing, where you can be paid to create articles, stories and sometimes even novels.
As long as you proofread your work for spelling and grammatical mistakes, writing should be easy if you have the talent for it. Again, be wary and take some percentage of payment before you start work to avoid being ripped off.
You may need to work cheaper at the beginning to build up a portfolio and some reputation, but once you do so do not be scared to raise your rates. You can find writing jobs at various forums and job boards.
3) Selling items
Websites like eBay mean that you can take stuff you don’t need anymore and sell them for a nice profit.
One man’s junk is another man’s treasure (or so they say) and that piece of jewellery sitting in the back of your cupboard that you don’t use anymore could be worth hundreds of dollars to the right person.
Auction websites allow you to list your old, not needed items for sale and make money – some require a listing fee but with most you only pay if you manage to sell the item.
Most auction websites have protection to deal with fake bidders or scammers, but make sure you only deal with people in the same country as you if possible, or people in registered countries like the USA, Canada and Australia.
The three ways above can be done by anyone and the best thing is that you don’t need any money to start up. You can start making money just minutes from now – so start looking and good luck!
Daniel Craig Workout – The James Bond Six Pack Abs Diet
Here is the secret to the Daniel Craig workout and his James Bond six pack abs diet.
Now that you have the James Bond workout program one of the things that you may want to have is a ripped, six pack abs. Unfortunately, doing situps and crunches is not enough to get those ab muscle showing. You must eat right in order to get rid of the fat that is hiding that incredible lean and flat stomach.
Here are the 2 main points in the Daniel Craig Workout Six Pack Abs Diet:
1. Daniel Craig Ate 3 Meals Per Day and 2 Snacks
2. The Daniel Craig six pack abs diet was not 100% strict. It had some flexibility in it.
NO refined sugars and carbohydrates before 2 PM. No starchy carbs (Rice, bread, potatoes etc.) are to be eaten after 5 PM. You are allowed to eat 2 pieces of fruit and you must drink 2 liters of water every day. A pre and post workout snack is critical.
Although in most diets alcohol is a big no-no– in the Daniel Craig workout six pack abs diet– he allowed himself to drink alcohol on just two days per week — Friday and Saturday’s.
A typical day in the Daniel Craig Workout diet went like this:
* Breakfast: two poached eggs and two slices of toast
* Snack: protein shake or fruits and nuts
* Lunch: meat or fish and either brown rice or a baked potato
* Snack: protein shake or yogurt with some added nuts.
* Dinner: meat or fish and some vegetables like salad spinach or broccoli.
Pre-workouts snacks should be half a banana and a sugary drink. And finally get eight hours of sleep each day to give your body and muscles time to rebuild and grow.
