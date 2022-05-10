News
Dolphins Q&A: Where is Miami most likely to add veteran free agent before training camp?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: According to OverTheCap, the dolphins currently have about 20 million in cap space. Do you foresee them bringing in a few veterans before training camp? If so, what positions? — Kevin Moia on Twitter
A: Center still has to be the No. 1 position where the Dolphins could use a veteran upgrade or a boost in competition between now and training camp in late July.
And center is also a position where a top remaining free agent, J.C. Tretter, whom another reader asked about, is available.
Tretter is a fit in the zone-blocking scheme the Dolphins will be running under new coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. At 31, he has been a reliable starter in the NFL the past five years with the Cleveland Browns, starting 16 games in each of those seasons.
The Dolphins return last year’s starter at center in Michael Deiter, but he also missed half the season with a foot injury and didn’t particularly impress when he was in there. A converted guard, the addition of another center could allow him to compete at both positions while being a viable reserve at either spot.
As Miami may look to mix and match offensive lines through the offseason and into training camp, the only other potential center option appears to be guard Connor Williams, who came over from the Cowboys in free agency. While only playing guard in the NFL — and mostly left guard, at that — he said he has previous snapping experience.
Aside from Williams, undrafted free agent signing Ty Clary out of Arkansas could play center, but he would appear to be a longshot solution. Robert Jones, who made last year’s active roster as an undrafted rookie, practices snapping on his own, according to a league source, but a move there doesn’t seem to be in the plans after a rookie season where he was a solid backup guard and started at right tackle in the finale.
The Dolphins could always add another pass rusher or edge defender. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is still available after the 29-year-old saw a resurgence in 2021 with nine sacks for the Browns. Former Deerfield Beach High standout Jason Pierre-Paul, also a three-time Pro Bowl pick at 33, is out there as a free agent.
Another former Pro Bowler, Carlos Dunlap, has been in communication with the Dolphins, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, who has also linked defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to talks with the team.
Melvin Ingram has visited the Dolphins earlier this offseason, as has inside linebacker Reuben Foster, who hasn’t played since 2018.
While another linebacker could still be possible, it seems less likely now that the Dolphins used their top 2022 draft pick on Georgia’s Channing Tindall. Longtime New England Patriot Dont’a Hightower is available, should he pique the interest of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.
Giants get worse with Monday release of CB James Bradberry
James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday.
But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did.
Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team resolved this.
The Giants did not make an effort to extend Bradberry while the relationship was salvageable, which they could have done to spread out his salary cap hit if they had considered him irreplaceable.
New GM Joe Schoen also could have restructured Bradberry’s contract to kick some money into the future and retain him. But when he needed cap space earlier this spring, he opted to restructure corner Adoree Jackson instead – kicking some of his money into future years – and still cut Bradberry here in May.
The Giants will eat $10.3 million in dead money this season, and save $11.5 million in cap space, if they designate Bradberry’s release a post-June 1 cut, per overthecap.com.
Schoen could have saved another $2 million by resolving Bradberry’s situation by mid-March, but $2 million of his contract became guaranteed on March 17.
The Giants’ secondary is extremely thin. They did not meaningfully address the outside corner position in free agency or the draft. Jackson, a former first-round pick that the Titans let walk out the door in 2021, is their top outside corner at the moment.
Second-year corner Aaron Robinson is the most likely incumbent to challenge for a starting outside spot at the moment.
New Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale needs reinforcements. His former Ravens corner Jimmy Smith, 33, who knows the system, would be an obvious fit if physical health and contract line up for the unrestricted free agent.
Schoen has been trying to trade Bradberry all offseason. His failure to do so, and the fact that he cut Bradberry this late in the offseason, is discouraging given the quality of the player.
Bradberry won’t be a free agent for very long. Some potential trade suitors have just been waiting the Giants out.
They like and want the player but saw no point negotiating against themselves when the market wasn’t there after the Giants waited so long.
The Giants did have a trade ready to go with the Houston Texans for a late-round pick, according to The Athletic, but Bradberry and the Texans reportedly couldn’t agree on contract terms. And while the Giants were reportedly willing to pay some of Bradberry’s salary, they would have wanted a better pick in return if they did.
Houston was one of the three teams the Daily News reported as likely trade partners for Bradberry back at the NFL’s owners meetings in March.
It was not Bradberry’s job to help the Giants get something out of this mess, though, especially to join another rebuilding team. And his reluctance to play ball follows a pattern of former Giants not exactly feeling the love from previous last employer.
Former defensive coordinator Pat Graham left the Giants to become Josh McDaniels’ Raiders D.C. in Las Vegas after the Giants had announced he’d be returning, provided he didn’t get a head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings.
And recently released safety Logan Ryan filed a grievance against the Giants over a $3 million amount he believes he is owed, an amount he would have earned on March 19 if the team hadn’t cut him on March 17.
The jarring part of this is that Bradberry and Ryan were two of the best players on the Giants’ roster, and Schoen cut both of them in his first four months on the job. His release of Ryan cost the team money, too.
Graham’s defense led the Giants’ best win in five years, 17-12, on the road over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Dec. 2020. And this offseason has completely decimated the only real undeniable positive of the Giants’ recent on-field team.
Schoen inherited a salary cap mess, however, so change also was inevitable following the firings of GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.
The 2021 Giants’ overestimation of their own roster, their ill-advised free agent spending that year, a rash of costly injuries, and numerous contract restructures kicked $15-20 million more onto this year’s 2022 salary cap than the organization had originally anticipated.
Kevin Abrams, now the Giants’ senior VP of football operations and strategy, was ultimately the final signoff on all contracts and finances that went to ownership.
The most costly 2021 restructure was Bradberry’s: The team added $4.03 million onto his 2022 salary cap cost to create $8.06 million in space last season. That ballooned a costly but reasonable No. 1 corner contract into an inflated one.
His play also dipped in 2021, and Martindale prefers press man corners in his blitz-heavy scheme. Bradberry can do that but profiles more effectively as a zone/Cover-2 outside DB.
As it is, Schoen’s job is to do what’s best for the Giants long term. This is a rebuild with an eye on the future.
Still, he didn’t get anything back for one of his best players, a player who would have helped the Giants both now and in the future on the field – if the club had felt so, too.
Orioles beat Royals, 6-1, behind starter Tyler Wells and Ryan Mountcastle’s plate discipline in breakout fifth inning
If there’s a difference between what Ryan Mountcastle showed at the beginning of the season to now, the obvious distinction is in the results. But at a more minute level, manager Brandon Hyde ignores those results, focusing on how anxious and jumpy the Orioles first baseman looked early on compared with the control he now displays over the strike zone.
Perhaps there’s no better example of that difference than the fifth-inning at-bat from Mountcastle on Monday against the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards. Faced with a 1-2 count with two outs, Mountcastle fouled off three pitches — including two knuckle curves — before laying off a slider.
Then Mountcastle sent the seventh pitch he saw into left field to score two runners, the biggest hit of Baltimore’s six-run inning. It’s moments such as those that show the strides Mountcastle — and by extension, the offense — have made this month. The Orioles scored four of those runs with two outs, leading to a big inning and resulting in a 6-1 victory to secure the series over the Royals.
For as anemic as Baltimore’s scoring production was in April — the Orioles scored 62 runs last month, second fewest only to the Royals — they’ve already more than doubled that per-game output in May, with 40. They scored more than two runs in 10 games last month; they’ve done that six times in eight attempts in May.
And that production was more than enough to support right-hander Tyler Wells, who threw a season-high 75 pitches and completed six innings for the first time in his two seasons in the major leagues.
To set Wells up for the victory, that fifth inning began with a one-out walk by third baseman Tyler Nevin and a double by catcher Anthony Bemboom. Shortstop Jorge Mateo drove Nevin in with a single before his speed caused havoc on the basepaths.
Mateo swiped his ninth base, taking second and drawing a throw from catcher MJ Melendez. But that throw sailed into center, allowing Mateo to scamper to third and for Bemboom to cross the plate. From there, first baseman Trey Mancini drove in another run before a wild pitch and Mountcastle’s single brought home three more.
A runaway inning such as that helped extend the leash on Wells, who produced what could be his best start this season to back up what could be the best offensive inning of the season.
Another step forward
It’s another milestone for Wells, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missed the 2020 campaign because the minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus. The buildup has been slow, as he pitched out of the bullpen last year before making the jump into the rotation once more.
The last time Wells completed six innings was Aug. 25, 2018, when he pitched for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts in the Minnesota Twins’ system.
Wells settled after the first inning, when Bobby Witt Jr. singled, stole second and scored on a single by Ryan O’Hearn. He went on to retire 10 straight batters at one point, and with an extra day of rest due to the Saturday rainout, Hyde was comfortable stretching Wells to his longest outing in four years.
With a doubleheader Sunday, there was a potential for stress on the bullpen. But in three straight games, the performances from the starters erased any concern about overusing the bullpen. Right-hander Jordan Lyles pitched 7 1/3 in Sunday’s first game and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann went six innings in the nightcap. Coupled with Wells’ six innings, it was the first time the Orioles had three consecutive starters pitch six innings since August of last year.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Omar Kelly: Miami Dolphins position-by-position breakdown of revamped roster
The Miami Dolphins offseason makeover is nearly complete.
The Dolphins entered 2022 with the most cap space in the NFL, and that kind of financial freedom allowed the team to have an active offseason.
Two of the team’s top free agents — defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and and tight end Mike Gesicki — were retained, and Miami re-signed most of last year’s contributing defenders. Then the Dolphins extended the contract of the team’s best player (cornerback Xavien Howard) and potentially add six new starters, two of whom (receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Amstead) are Pro Bowl-caliber talents.
While minor alterations will continue to be made before July’s start of training camp, let us look at the depth chart and break down each unit as the Dolphins enter phase two of the offseason workout program.
Quarterback (4)
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skyar Thompson (R), Chris Streveler
Miami will spend a third season investing in Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to see if he can establish himself as a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter the past two seasons, completed 67.8 percent of his passes last year, throwing for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (90.1 passer rating). He’ll likely improve now that the Dolphins have put better talent around him, and aim to be more committed to the run game. But if Tagovailoa struggles or gets injured, don’t be surprised if Bridgewater, who was signed to a one-year deal with a base salary of $6.5 million, leads the Dolphins. Bridgewater, a Miami native, holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7. Streveler, a former CFL standout who spent the majority of the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, needs to prove he’s more than a camp arm. And Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick, needs to prove he’s worthy of an investment, either on the 53-man roster or practice squad.
Running back (6)
Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White (R)
Mostert has been a productive starter in the NFL and knows the run schemes new coach Mike McDaniel will attempt to install this offseason. He’s averaged 5.7 yards per carry, rushing for 1,610 yards on 284 attempts during his 49ers career. The problem is he’s rehabbing a knee injury and might not be completely recovered until midseason. Edmonds is a threat rushing and receiving, which means he could provide a Deebo Samuel-type presence in the backfield. Gaskin and Ahmed are decent backups who could blossom into respectable NFL starters with the right opportunity, and coaching. Doaks, a 2021 seventh-round pick, and White are realistically competing for a practice squad spot unless they ball out in camp and the preseason.
Receiver (10)
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, Erik Ezukanma (R), Trent Sherfield, Cody Core, DeVonte Dedmon and River Cracraft
The Dolphins traded for Hill, who has been a Pro Bowl selection all six of his NFL seasons, and his addition should benefit everyone on the team because he’s a threat to score every time he touches the football. The type of attention Hill demands keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night. Waddle set NFL and franchise rookie records in 2021, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars last season, and he should be able to take his game to the next level if he can stay healthy and learn the offense quickly. Wilson set career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. He’s a blossoming slot receiver, one that has the skill set and size (6 feet 2) needed to play outside. Williams’ talent will likely tease his new coaches, but he must master the playbook to extend his stay in Miami. Bowden Jr. sat out all last season because of medical concerns, but he could make an impact if he can learn the offense at a respectable pace. Ezukanma’s status as the Dolphins’ 2022 fourth-round pick will provide him every opportunity to make the 53-man roster.
Tight end/fullback (7)
Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter and fullbacks Alec Ingold and John Lovett
Gesicki signed his franchise tag, which means he’ll likely spend his fifth season with the Dolphins, serving as a hybrid receiver-like weapon. Miami’s new coaches believe they can help Gesicki become a better blocker. Until that happens, the Dolphins must rely on Smythe, who has started 41 games in that role for the last four seasons, Shaheen and Long, a 2021 third-round pick, to serve as the in-line tight ends. The addition of two fullbacks proves the Dolphins are about to become a run-heavy offense. The Dolphins will probably only keep four players, maybe five in this group and develop a tight end and fullback on the practice squad.
Offensive line (15)
Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little, Larnel Coleman, Adam Pankey, Kion Smith, Kellen Diesch (R), Ty Clary (R) and Andries Blaise (R).
Signing Armstead gives the Dolphins a pillar of granite at the left tackle spot, which will allow Miami to slide their protections to weaker areas. His athleticism shines in his run blocking, and should allow him to set the tone for the run-heavy offense McDaniel intends to build. Williams, who started 51 of 57 games during his four seasons with the Cowboys, will likely play next to Armstead at left guard, because that’s the spot he’s played most of his career. If Williams is used as a left guard, that means Eichenberg, Jackson, Hunt, Kindley, Jones and Little are battling to become the starting right guard and right tackle. Hunt, Miami’s top performer on last season’s offensive line, and Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick, seem like the front runners for the right guard and right tackle spot. But we’ll know more when pads go on. Adding a veteran center to compete with Deiter, who has had two inconsistent seasons as an NFL starter (2019 at left guard and 2021 as a center), would be ideal because he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Edge players (8)
Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Darius Hodge, Daeshon Hall, Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen, Cameron Goode (R)
Re-signing Ogbah, who has 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, forced four fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons with the Dolphins, was huge. That should allow the defensive front to pick up where it left off in 2021, as one of the NFL’s top sack and pressure producers, if injuries don’t come into play. Philips and Van Ginkel are youngsters who have a ton of potential, and they each could take another step forward as professionals. Most of Phillips’ eight sacks in his rookie season came in the second half of the year, when Miami stripped him of his linebacker responsibilities and made him a pass rushing specialist. It will be interesting to see how this 2021 first-round pick develops in year two. Hodge, Hall and Goode, a 2022 seventh-round pick, are developmental projects who must prove they bring value on special teams to extend their stay past training camp.
Defensive tackle (6)
Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Adam Butler, John Jenkins and Benito Jones
Wilkins is coming off a career-best season in all categories, and Miami picked up his fifth-year option as a reward. Sieler, who produced 62 tackles and two sacks, was one of the NFL’s best per-snap contributors in 2021. Davis is a force against the run, but needs to prove he can do more. Butler contributed 17 tackles and two sacks in the 591 defensive snaps he played in 2021 as a pass rushing specialist. Jenkins is a grizzled veteran who provides leadership, and Jones has spent the past two seasons developing on Miami’s practice squad.
Inside linebacker (5)
Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall (R), Duke Riley and Calvin Munson
Baker led the Dolphins in tackles for a third straight season. It will be interesting to see if this coaching staff views him as an inside or outside linebacker. He’s played both in his previous four seasons, but it’s clear that he’s not the instinctive run-stuffer Miami needs in the middle of its defense. Roberts had a career season with the Dolphins (83 tackles, one interception, one sack and two forced fumbles), but he’s a two-down player who struggles in pass coverage. Tindall, Miami’s 2022 third-round pick, has the athleticism to thrive in Miami’s hybrid defense, but will likely spend his first season as a role player and special teams contributor. Riley played well in spurts, and could do more in a second season in the same defense. But he’s been a journeyman in the NFL for a reason.
Cornerback (11)
Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams, Quincy Wilson, Javaris Davis, D’Angelo Ross and Kader Kohou (R)
Restructuring Howard’s contract, keeping him as one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks, was a wise move because it allows Miami to continue building its defense around Howard’s playmaking ability. The Dolphins got Byron Jones to restructure his contract, creating cap space to make some moves this offseason, and he should be at full strength following ankle surgery he underwent this spring. Placing a second-round tender on Needham just about ensures the versatile defensive back returns for another season, which is wise. Wilson is a 2017 second-round pick who has fallen on hard times the past few seasons. Ross has spent the past three seasons on New England’s injured reserve list or their practice squad. Campbell and Crossen should be viewed as core special teams contributors. Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, and Williams have talent, but are rough around the edges from a technique standpoint.
Safety (6)
Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Sheldrick Redwine and Verone McKinley (R)
Holland and Jones have the potential to become one of the NFL’s better young safety duos. The pair should be in position to take another step forward in 2022 if they can stay healthy and get proper coaching. Rowe had a decent season in 2021, contributing 71 tackles and forcing three fumbles, but he wasn’t nearly as impactful as he was in 2020, and that could encourage the Dolphins to release him, or re-structure the final year of a contract that will pay him 4.5 million in 2022. Fejedelem restructured his deal, creating $750,000 in cap saving for Miami. Re-signing Redwine, who has been an NFL starter during his brief career, could benefit Miami’s defense, and its special teams unit.
Special teams (3)
K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, LS Blake Ferguson
The Dolphins signed Morstead, a 13-year veteran who has averaged 41.7 net yards per punt, to replace Michael Palardy, who was a disappointment last season. Sanders missed 8 of 31 field goals last season, and must regain his consistency to justify the five-year, $22 million extension he got last offseason. The Dolphins also need to add a return specialist to the roster because having Hill, Waddle and Holland handle returns is a recipe for disaster considering how important their roles on offense and defense are.
