News
Dolphins sign former American Heritage standout Sony Michel
The Miami Dolphins are bringing a South Florida product back home and adding another tailback to a crowded running back room.
The Dolphins have signed former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, a former Broward County high school football standout at American Heritage, the team confirmed Tuesday. Michel will get a one year, $2.1 million deal, according to ESPN.
Michel has collected 3,137 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns and two more receiving in four NFL seasons after he was drafted as a late-first-round pick out of Georgia in 2018. His first three were with the Patriots, the Dolphins’ AFC East rival, and he spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
He was won two Super Bowls between his two prior stops. As a rookie on the 2018 Patriots, he scored six touchdowns during the team’s run to the Super Bowl victory over the Rams.
At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Michel can present Miami with a between-the-tackles runner in a crowded backfield that mostly has quick, elusive running backs. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency and have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning from last year’s roster.
Michel started his NFL career with back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons for New England in 2018 and 2019. Although Michel averaged a career-high 5.7 yards per carry in 200, he missed about half the season between a quadriceps injury and stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
During his time in New England, Michel shared the backfield with another Broward County high school football standout in James White (St. Thomas Aquinas). The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams in the 2021 preseason.
Michel bounced back in Los Angeles last season, playing all 17 games, starting seven, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Super Bowl champs. For his career, Michel has 47 receptions for 386 yards.
Michel first became a household name in South Florida when he burst onto the local high school football scene as a standout eighth-grader for American Heritage. He and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie formed a dynamic duo that lifted the school to its first state championship in 2013.
A five-star recruit out of high school, Michel played his college football at Georgia, where he went alongside McKenzie. There, he split backfield reps with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb before getting drafted by New England with the 31st pick of the 2018 draft.
()
News
Police: Woman critically injured when boyfriend slashes her throat at downtown St. Paul light-rail station
A man slashed his girlfriend’s throat in downtown St. Paul Monday night, critically injuring her, according to police.
It happened on the light-rail platform outside Union Station and officers responded at 7:50 p.m. Police found a bystander holding a pink fleece jacket to the woman’s wound because she was bleeding profusely, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
Paramedics took the woman, who is in her 40s, to Regions Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, which she is expected to survive, according to Linders.
The suspect is the boyfriend of the woman according to police. St. Paul and Metro Transit officers searched the area for the suspect and didn’t find him. He hadn’t been arrested as of Tuesday morning.
News
Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst – if and when he retires again
The recently unretired Tom Brady already has his next job lined up.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion who retired at the end of last season and then took it back almost immediately has been hired by Fox Sports as its lead analyst whenever his playing career is done for real, Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced during an earnings call Tuesday.
“It is entirely up to him when he chooses to retire and move into what will be an exciting television career,” Murdoch told investors, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “That is up to him to make that choice when he sees fit.”
Brady is also expected to serve as an ambassador for Fox Sports, “particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.
The 44-year-old quarterback is “excited,” he tweeted, but still has “a lot of unfinished business on the field.”
Brady is set to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a trophy in 2021, for his 23rd NFL season in the fall.
The Fox Sports booth has seen recent shakeups, with Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jumping ship to ESPN. Kevin Burkhardt, the former SNY Mets sideline reporter, was promoted to lead play-by-play announcer.
()
News
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp, including Jaquan Brisker’s take on a scout’s ‘Ph.D.’ comment
The Chicago Bears’ new draftees and dozens of undrafted free agents and tryout prospects gathered in the Walter Payton Center on Friday in Lake Forest for the first practice of rookie minicamp.
The rookies got their first taste of NFL learning, and coach Matt Eberflus said his staff threw a lot at them to see what they could retain.
“For us, it’s more about can you function as a pro — mentally first,” Eberflus said. “Can you get the schemes and then the formations, the motions down, and then can you operate and make the play?
“And then can you listen to instructions? Can you practice the right way? Because you’ve got to be able to stay on your feet and practice the right tempo and do things the right way, and I think guys did a good job with that.”
After media sessions with Eberflus and several Bears rookies, here are four things we learned.
1. Jaquan Brisker said he brushed off a controversial comment a Bears scout made on draft night.
After the Bears drafted Brisker with the 48th pick in the second round, the former Penn State safety was involved in a social media stir — but not through any action of his own.
The Bears made scouts available to the media after each pick, and when talking about Brisker’s special presence off the field, scout Chris Prescott described him as “Ph.D. — poor, hungry and desperate.”
“You feel a tough, hard-nosed kid,” Prescott said. “He’s a — what would we call it? — Ph.D.? Poor, hungry and desperate. Football is his life. This is this kid’s life. There’s a lot to like about that when you see a guy who’s so passionate about football.”
Several people called the comments offensive after an ESPN tweet about it. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes spoke of the situation this week in a segment on how players can feel “dehumanized, disrespected and stereotyped” by evaluators, coaches and media during the draft process.
Brisker said Friday he didn’t hear about the comments until later because he was enjoying his draft night with his family.
“The Bears organization did a great job of communicating with me and things like that, so I don’t really let things like that get to me because I’ve already been through a whole lot,” he said. “People say a lot of things, but you know, that’s not really who I am. You can’t judge a book by its cover.
“I’m actually a great person, great football player and I also graduated from college at Penn State. I overcame a lot of things, but I don’t let little things like that get to me.”
When asked if he was offended by the comments, Brisker said: “No, sir. It really just brushed off my shoulders. I heard about it super late, but I’m good. I’m fine. It’s time to play football.”
The Bears and Prescott parted ways this week as general manager Ryan Poles made changes to his scouting staff, including dismissing college scouting director Mark Sadowski.
2. Kyler Gordon left practice but is expected to return to the field Saturday.
Gordon — the Bears’ top pick at No. 39 in the second round — came off the field limping during team drills, clearly in discomfort after defending a pass over the middle. While the former Washington cornerback did not return, he was merely experiencing cramps according to Eberflus.
“We’ll just get him hydrated and get him ready for tomorrow,” Eberflus said.
Gordon wasn’t the only member of the draft class to miss practice time. Safety Elijah Hicks, a seventh-round pick out of Cal, was unable to participate at all. Eberflus declined to provide a health update on Hicks, who fractured his foot during practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and had surgery shortly after.
Hicks’ rehabilitation isn’t expected to drag on, but for now he’s in a wait-and-see situation.
“When he’s ready to go, he’ll get back in there,” Eberflus said. “I’m not going to put timetables on it.”
3. Matt Eberflus asked former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman to speak to the rookies.
Gordon said he was initially confused when a Thursday evening meeting began with a montage of Tillman highlights. Then he looked around the room.
“We watched him at (Washington) all the time,” Gordon said. “We always practiced the ‘Peanut Punch.’ When he walked behind us, I was like, ‘Damn, that’s him!’ That was cool.”
Receiver Velus Jones said Tillman addressed the room from the heart.
“Man, it just shows the passion,” Jones said, “especially the passion he played with. And it goes for even the offensive (side of the) ball. (It’s) the passion you play with, the greatness, the determination.
“It really fired me up even though he was a defensive guy. Even just showing the history here: What are the standards? That definitely fired me up as a receiver.”
Connecting with standout Bears alumni has been a priority for Eberflus. He was thrilled Tillman accepted his invitation to speak and appreciated the message Tillman delivered.
“(It was) just about being a pro and being a Chicago Bear and what that means to him and what it means to the fans and what it means to the city,” Eberflus said. “To me, you can’t have enough of that.
“I told Charles, pass the word around. Talk to the guys. As you know, I texted a bunch of (former players) when I got the job. I’ve talked to several of them. They’re all welcome to come in. We would love to see them.”
4. The Bears have signed seven of their 11 draftees.
The Bears announced the signings of Hicks, offensive linemen Braxton Jones, Doug Kramer and Ja’Tyre Carter, running back Trestan Ebner, defensive end Dominique Robinson and punter Trenton Gill.
Gordon, Brisker, Jones and offensive lineman Zachary Thomas are the only draftees who haven’t signed.
()
No One Listened As the Economic Crisis Unfolded – Was Group Think to Blame?
Dolphins sign former American Heritage standout Sony Michel
Hyperdex Mainnet Launches On Its DeFi Platform
Police: Woman critically injured when boyfriend slashes her throat at downtown St. Paul light-rail station
Dealing With Your Bankruptcy Lawyer – 3 Big Mistakes People Make That Can Hurt Their Bankruptcy Case
Avail the Best Service From Auto Components Manufacturers in India
Hyperdex Launches Mainnet to Introduce Advanced Trading Features For DeFi Users
Blogging Tips – Five Things Every Blogger Should Know
Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst – if and when he retires again
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp, including Jaquan Brisker’s take on a scout’s ‘Ph.D.’ comment
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion