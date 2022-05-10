News
Driving License New Rules: Government has changed the rules for making driving license, now you will not have to go round RTO
Driving License New Rules 2022: The rules for making driving license have been changed by the central government. After the implementation of the new rules, the common man will benefit the most and you will not need to go to the RTO.
The common man is sure to get the benefit of the new rules. After the implementation of these rules, you will not have to make rounds of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to get a driving license (DL). The new rules of driving license made by the central government are much easier than before.
New rules will be applicable from 1st July 2022
According to the amended rule for making driving license, now you will not have to give any kind of driving test by visiting RTO. The new rules will be implemented from July 1, 2022, by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. After the implementation of the new rules, crores of people waiting for the waiting list to get a driving license will get relief.
DL will be made on the basis of certificate
To get a driving license, now you will not have to wait for taking the test at the RTO. You can register for DL in any recognized Driving Training School. After taking training from here, you will have to pass the test from there. The school will issue a certificate to those who pass the test. Your DL will be created on the basis of this certificate.
Both theory and practical will be necessary
The teaching curriculum for Driving License (DL) has been prepared by the Ministry. It is divided into two parts, theory and practical. The duration of the course for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) is four weeks, which will run for 29 hours. For practical, you will have to give 21 hours for practical on roads, highways, city roads, village roads, reversing and parking etc. For the remaining 8 hours you will be taught theory.
Guidelines for Training Center
Some guidelines and conditions have also been set by the Ministry of Road and Transport for training centers. It is also important for you to be aware of these guidelines.
1. At least one acre of land for training centers for two wheelers, three wheelers and light motor vehicles. It is necessary to have two acres of land near the training center for heavy passenger / goods vehicles or trailers.
2. It is necessary for the trainer to have at least 12th class pass. Also he should have at least 5 years driving experience.
3. The syllabus of Driving Centers is divided into 2 parts, Theory and Practical.
4. It is necessary to have biometric system at the training center.
5. The duration of the course is 38 hours in 6 weeks for Medium and Heavy Vehicle Motor Vehicles. There will be 8 hours of theory class and the remaining 31 hours of practical.
Boys volleyball comes up one vote short, won’t be a sanctioned high school league sport in Minnesota
For the second time in as many years, high school boys volleyball fell just short of becoming a sanctioned Minnesota State High School League sport.
The sport needed 32 “yes” votes out of 48 at Tuesday’s MSHSL representative assembly to be sanctioned. It received 31.
The close call left the hundreds of supporters present at the meeting in Brooklyn Park in a stunned silence. Tears were prevalent outside the meeting room in the immediate aftermath of the vote. Proponents of sanctioning the sport spoke of the opportunity and inclusivity boys volleyball — currently a popular and growing high school club sport with 1,400 participants across the state — brought to Minnesota high school athletics.
Making it a sanctioned high school league sport would make the sport sustainable and accessible to all, versus the club model, supporters argued. Organizers felt they had answered the questions that caused last year’s vote to sanction the sport to fall short.
But caucus responses suggested “no” voters again were worried about gym space, resources and the possibility of detracting numbers from other sports.
“There’s always drawbacks, there’s always challenges to adding or to taking away things, but my personal belief and my opinion is when it comes to budgets, when it comes to issues like this, budgets are made from values,” said Como Park athletic director Koua Yang, who spoke at the meeting in support of sanctioning the sport. “What do we value? If we value something, we include it in the budget. If we value something in the League, we include it in the League, and obviously we don’t value boys volleyball, according to this vote.
“We were close. It’s frustrating, because I know there’s a lot of people behind the scenes that put so much energy into this. The kids that poured their energy, their love and passion, put themselves on the line, put their courage on the line, put themselves in a spot where they were vulnerable, and they were denied today.”
Ravens sign RB Mike Davis to 1-year deal, adding veteran depth
The Ravens signed veteran running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal Tuesday, adding depth to a position with looming injury questions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Davis, 29, was released by the Falcons after the NFL draft last week. In his one season in Atlanta, he appeared in 16 games and started eight, rushing for 473 yards (3.6 per carry) and three touchdowns. He added 41 catches for 261 yards and a score. Davis, a former fourth-round pick out of South Carolina, has rushed for over 4 yards per carry just once in his seven-season NFL career.
Davis is the Ravens’ third running back addition since last month’s draft. The team took Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher, in the sixth round, then signed undrafted North Carolina State standout Ricky Person.
The Ravens’ top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are recovering from season-ending knee injuries, and their recovery timetable is unclear. Coach John Harbaugh said in March that both could open training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Reserve Justice Hill is also coming back from a torn Achilles tendon. The team’s only healthy veteran running backs are Ty’Son Williams and Nate McCrary, who’ll enter camp on the roster bubble.
Davis, the Falcons’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season, has 544 carries for 2,004 yards (3.7 per carry) and 14 touchdowns over his career, along with 166 catches for 1,064 yards (6.4 per catch) and four touchdowns.
Tech Companies Are Scrambling to Downsize While the Rest of Economy Is Overheating
There has never been a better time for Americans to find work. Job openings recently hit a record high, while unemployment rate has fallen to a pre-pandemic historic low. It’s a completely different story in the tech sector, which accounts for a relatively small percentage of the U.S. labor market but offers some of the highest-paying positions.
A wave of layoffs have hit tech companies large and small in recent months. Their CEOs cite reasons such as rising labor costs, in part due to inflation, as well as business slowdowns and a shortage of funds in both private and public markets. Even industry juggernauts, including Meta and Google, have frozen hiring for some engineering positions for the rest of the year.
Since the beginning of 2022, 54 tech startups have fired thousands of employees, more than double the number of companies with layoffs over the same period last year, according to layoffs.fyi, a crowd-sourced running list of companies that have cut jobs since the pandemic began. The largest cuts this year were seen at Better.com, an online mortgage provider made famous by its CEO’s Zoom firing spree in December 2021, and Peloton, whose at-home fitness equipment gained popularity during Covid lockdowns but is losing appeal as the pandemic ebbs.
Better.com fired 3,000 more employees, or 33 percent of its total workforce, in March. Peloton let go 2,800 corporate workers, or 20 percent, in February, citing an ongoing downturn in the company’s business.
For many companies, layoffs are a course correction after growing too fast for too long. The headcount at Cameo, which sells personalized videos from celebrities, “exploded” from 100 to 400 during the pandemic, CEO Steven Galanis said. The company laid off 87 workers last week. Investing app Robinhood, which slashed 9 percent of its staff in April, grew from 700 to nearly 3,800 employees between 2019 and 2021, CEO Vlad Tenev wrote in a blog post .
“Tech has been on fire for a long time. As a result, valuations became, in certain instances in both the public and private markets, disassociated from reality and irrationally exuberant,” said Anand Sanwal, CEO of CB Insights, a research firm specializing in private-market companies.
Tech is overdue for a correction
Between March 2020 and the end of 2021, the Nasdaq composite index, where the so-called “growth stocks” concentrate, gained more than 100 percent, far outpacing Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes. During the same period, Peloton’s share price surged 700 percent. Cameo’s share prices nearly tripled.
But that’s no longer the case in 2022. Year to date, the Nasdaq is down nearly 25 percent, and the Dow has fallen more than 11 percent.
“We’re seeing the market correct those imbalances now to bring a bit of rationality back to tech,” Sanwal said. While the tech sector is overdue for a correction, it is not isolated from the broader economy. “If the tech slowdown persists and layoffs accelerate, you can expect that certain industries that are highly reliant on tech spending, such as marketing agencies and recruitment firms, to also be impacted ultimately,” he said.
Fear of an economic slowdown has trickled down to the private market, leading venture capital investors to make fewer and smaller deals. In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. venture investments contracted to just over $70 billion, down from $95 billion in the previous quarter and 10 percent lower than a year ago, according to PitchBook, a provider of private capital market data.
“We expect more layoffs at VC-backed companies. A lot of these companies just need to reposition their business to make sure that they don’t need to raise funds in the next six months,” said Kyle Stanford, a senior venture capital analyst at PitchBook.
Most venture-backed tech companies are not profitable yet and rely on investors’ money to keep their employees on the payroll. So, when fresh capital dries up, they quickly find themselves running out of cash.
On Deck, a platform connecting startup founders that fired 25 percent of its employees earlier this month, had planned to raise between $100 and $150 million in venture funding, but ended up landing less than $40 million, according to TechCrunch, leaving the company only enough cash to operate for nine months.
Economists don’t see the stock market change direction anytime soon. With bond yields climbing and the Federal Reserve confirming its intention to keep raising interest rates, investors are increasingly moving away from stocks to bond assets. “Growth stocks perform well in a world with secular stagnation, low rates, low inflation and low growth. The immediate environment we are in does not resemble this,” said Megan Greene, an economist at Harvard Kennedy School. “So, investors have been shifting out of growth stocks, including tech.”
