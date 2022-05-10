Finance
E-Governance
1.INTRODUCTION:
World economies have recognized Information Technology as an effective tool in catalyzing the economic activity in efficient governance and in developing human resource. They have made significant investments in it and successfully integrated it with the development process, thereby reaping the benefits to their society. In India also, these developments have impacted the industrial, education, service and Government sectors and their influence on various applications is increasingly being felt of
late.
As the era of digital economy is evolving, the concept of governance has assumed significant importance. The e-Governance has consequently become an accepted methodology involving the use of Information Technology in improving transparency, providing information speedily to all citizens, improving administration efficiency and improving public services such as transportation, power, health, water, security and municipal services.
India has been harnessing the benefits provided by the Information & Communication
Technologies to provide integrated governance, reach to the citizens faster,provide efficient services and citizen empowerment through access to information. The aim is to redefine governance in the ICT age to provide Smart Governance. Several significant initiatives have been taken at the Centre and the State level in this direction. At the Central level, the government has extensively promoted the use of IT in managing
its internal processes and has drawn up a ‘Minimum Agenda of e-Governance’. The
Ministries/Departments have provision of 2 to 3 percent of their annual budgets to be spent on IT related activities.
The Government has enacted IT Act 2000, which provides legal status to the information and transactions carried on the net. Several State Governments have also taken
various innovative steps to promote e-Governance and have drawn up a roadmap for IT implementation and delivery of services to the citizens online. The applications that have been implemented are targeted towards providing G2B, G2C and B2C services with emphasis on use of local language.
2.DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY’S INITIATIVES:
As part of the increased thrust on e-Governance, Ministry of Communications &
Information Technology, Department of Information Technology, Government of India
has set up a Centre for e-Governance (CEG) at its premises – Electronics Niketan in New Delhi.The Centre, first of its kind in the country,
showcases several e-Governance applications and solutions that have been successfully
deployed in various states and offers such other services like technical consultation, proof of concept and thematic presentations. Conducting programmes for creating awareness among decision makers in the Centre and State Governments and helping them in defining and
implementing process and policy changes for effective e-Governance are other important
objectives of the Centre.The primary activities of the Centre are:
o To showcase the best practices in the area of Electronic Governance, which would
encompass technology, processes as well as public policies
Conduct programs for creating awareness among decision makers in the Central and state Governments
Demonstrate the feasibility of Electronic Governance to decision makers through
workshops, demonstration programs,video/teleconferencing, etc.
Help the Central and State Governments in defining and implementing process and policy changes
To enrich the repository of best practices through continuous interaction with subject matter experts from India and abroad.
The Centre also draws upon leading companies, technical institutions and business partners in India and abroad and help initiate projects to address specific needs. The Centre continuously strives to establish strong links with similar institutions worldwide to enrich the repository of best practices through interaction and
participation.
3. SOME E-GOVERNANCE PROJECTS/APPLICATIONS OPERATIONAL ACROSS INDIA:
3.1 Bhoomi (Land Records)
Bhoomi is a self-sustainable e-governance project for the computerized delivery of 20 million rural land records to 6.7 million farmers through 177 Government owned kiosks in the Indian state of Karnataka, which has eliminated red tape and corruption in the issue of land title records, and is fast becoming the backbone for credible IT-enabled Government services for the rural population.
3.2 Stamps Registration and Archiving (SARITA)
The Stamps and Registration Department of a State is typically one of the top revenue earners for any Government. Stamp & Registration software provides efficient government citizen interface, and also enables enhanced revenue earnings for the Stamps and Registration operation. The heart of this application consists
of the Registration and Valuation module. Other modules are the Networking and Scanning modules that enable exchange of information securely across departments, and “electronic copying” of the registered documents thereby enabling return of the original document within few minutes of presentation.
3.3 Versatile Online Information for Citizen Empowerment (VOICE)
Municipalities have a challenging task of providing various kinds of citizen services.VOICE caters to these challenges through the use of state-of-the-art information Technology.In addition to computerisation of the day-to-day operations,VOICE also provides a powerful Community and empowers the citizen. This application ensures a quick, transparent and efficient administration at a lower operating cost
with increased revenue collections.
3.4 e-Seva
eSeva is the first-of-its-kind of service in the country, providing a wide spectrum of citizenfriendly services that save citizen the bother of running around various departments. The services offered are Payment of Utilities Bills,Registration of Birth/Death, Issue of Birth/Death certificates, Permits/Licences, Reservations etc.
There are 35 eSeva centres (with 280 service counters) spread over the Twin Cities and
Ranga Reddy District.
3.5 Gyandoot
Gyandoot is an intranet in the tribal district of Dhar in Central India connecting rural Cybercafes catering to the everyday needs of the masses. It is a community-based, highly costeffective and financially self-reliant approach to bringing the benefits of Information Technology to the doorsteps of tribal villagers. The objective of the Gyandoot project has been to establish a community-owned, innovative and sustainable
information technology project in the most poverty stricken and tribal dominated rural
areas. The project is designed to cater to social,economic and development needs of the
villagers through an innovative G2C model.There are around 1600 villages in Dhar district and 80 information kiosks/cyber offices(Soochanalayas). Each kiosk caters to about 25 to 30 villages. The entire network of 31 kiosks covers 311 Panchayats (village committees),over 600 villages and a population of around half a million (nearly 50% of the entire district).
3.6 e-Choupal
Started by ITC’s international Business Division as a cost-effective alternative supply chain system to deal directly with the farmer to buy products for exports is getting transformed into a meta market for rural India. The tobacco giant
has already set up over 700 choupals covering 3,800 villages in four states
— which include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra
Pradesh — dealing with products ranging from soya bean, coffee, aquaculture and wheat.
3.7 VidyaVahini
This portal provides the opportunity for schools,teachers and students all across the nation to express and share their creative and academic potential via the internet. The portal aims at creating such an environment by providing facilities for content development, content deployment and collaboration. Shiksha India – a
non- profit organisation – is working in partnership with the Ministry of Information
Technology in the project Vidya Vahini and Ministry of Human Resources under the CLASS scheme, which aims to connect 60.000 schools (approximately 20 million students) across the country in the next five years.
3.8 Aarakshi
Aarakshi is an intranet-based system for the Jaipur City Police to facilitate FIRs,criminalsrecords, vehicle thefts, missing person’s records etc. It is like a private & closed user group accessible to only authorised personnel. Its potential users are all field level officers of the city like police station, circle officers SP and even district collector.
3.9 Webciti
WebCITI (Web based Citizen-IT Interface) is an e-Governance project for building citizen-IT interface for services offered by district administration at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. It provides web-based interface to citizens seeking services from district administration and provides complete workflow automation in District Commissioners office. It is information dissemination system designed to facilitate public to get information about various government schemes such as eligibility criteria, procedures, contact addresses, downloadable forms etc. These include issuance of certificates
such as death/birth, caste, rural area etc.,licenses such as arms license, permission for
conferences/rallies etc., benefits from socioeconomic schemes etc. The information about
various schemes and procedures, status of an application etc. can be found through the web Interface available at the intranet counters at developmental block/revenue tehsil and kiosks.
3.10 Drishtee
Drishtee is a unique socio-technological effort towards creating an Information backbone in Indian Villages. Drishtee is a public limited company providing IT enabled, fee based services to villagers through community owned kiosks. It is a platform for rural networking and marketing services for enabling e-governance, education, health and allied IT based services. The services it enables include access to government programs & benefits, market related information and private information exchanges & transactions.
4. E-GOVERNANCE IN TAMILNADU:
Government has taken as a policy to promote e-governance initiative to
ensure transparent, speedy and responsive delivery of government services to the
citizens. E-governance initiatives were taken in major departments like Registration,
Revenue, Transport, etc. The Electronic Delivery of Services (EDS) is receiving a lot
of thrust. The payment of utility payment service charges of TNEB, Metrowater and
Chennai Corporation can be effected through the EDS centres. To promote egovernance
in the Government during 2004-05, a sum of Rs.2357.52 lakhs has
been provided in the State Budget under Part-II (new) schemes for 2004-05 of which
Rs.1836.52 lakhs is provided under Plan schemes and Rs.521 lakhs under Non-
Plan towards hardware and software for the Departments of Commercial Taxes,
Registration, Treasuries & Accounts, Survey & Settlement, BC & MBC, Town and
Country Planning & Adi-Dravida Welfare, etc.
4.1 Tamil Nadu e-governance Mission:
As part of the increased thrust on e-governance, IT department is setting up
an e-governance Directorate exclusively to work on the Policy and Planning of
Information & Communication Technology initiatives of the Government and also to
augment the e-Governance initiatives and projects of the Government of Tamil
Nadu. As a first initiative, e-governance cell at ELCOT in the name
and style of “TN e-governance Mission”, is formed which will form a part of the
Directorate later. TN e-governance Mission, from its inception has been
scouting around for the best e-governance practices world over for adoption in the
e-governance project initiatives of the Government to provide electronic delivery of
services to the citizen at a reasonable cost and for improvement of Government –
Citizen Interface.
The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to give a major push to its e-governance initiatives. Besides constituting panels at three different levels for implementation of National e-Governance Action Plan (NeGAP), it is also planning to appoint a consultant to conduct a study and prepare an information and communication technology (ICT) roadmap for e-governance.
Besides floating a global tender for appointment of the consultant, the government has constituted a State Apex Committee (SAC) that will oversee and provide policy direction to NeGAP and ensure inter-ministerial co-ordination.
There will be a State e-Governance Group (SeG) to provide overall direction, standardisation and consistency through programme management of e-governance initiatives of the state.
The SAC will be headed by the Chief Secretary, with Information Technology secretary as the Chief Information Officer and the Managing Director of Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) as the member secretary.
The SeG will have the Development Commissioner and Principal Secretary (Finance) as the chairman and the director of the to-be created directorate of e-Governance as the member secretary. The IT secretary, who will also be a member of the SeG, will have the lead role in advising the government on IT trends and also coordinating technology utilization
The deputy director general of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will also be a member of the SeG to provide technology expertise and to monitor new technologies, besides assessing their potential to use in the e-governance programme.
The SeG will function as a permanent advisory body to develop and implement processes for management of programmes like conflict management, audits, knowledge management, financial management, risk management, and project planning and monitoring, besides institutionalizing e-governance processes and tools.
The e-governance groups will also be set up at state government department levels, with the secretary of the department concerned as the chairman, to help the departments prepare detailed project reports, business process re-engineering, change management, financial sustainability, technology expertise and manage implementation of the project.
5. SOME OF THE IMPORTANT E-GOVERNANCE PROJECTS IN TAMILNADU:
5.1 TamilNadu InfoSystem on Land Administration and Management (Tamil NILAM):
TamilNILAM is an important e-governance initiative of Government of TamilNadu. All the taluk offices in TamilNadu have been provided with computers under this programme.
The major applications on these systems are,
§ Land Records
§ Old Age Pension Management
§ Certificates Management
§ Public Grievances Redressal
§ Personnal and Payroll system
At present twenty nine taluks were provided with the touch screen for the public use. The services offered by it are,
Land owners can view their own Land ownership and can also obtain a copy of Chitta Exact.
Birth and Death certificate particulars can be viewed and a copy of the certificate can also be obtained.
Old age pension details can also be maintained in it.
The welfare Scheme of the Revenue Department are explained with the details for availing these services and the benefits.
5.2 Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration(STAR):
Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration is a Citizen-centric application which has been implemented at 300 sub registrar office in TamilNadu. With the computerized system the issue of Encumbrance certificate has become quicker and easier. The documents are scanned and archived. The Data will be maintained in Tamil.
The Application software was developed by NIC TamilNadu state Unit with the active involvement of the team from Registration Department. The hardware procurement and installation has been carried out by the ELCOT.
5.3 Treasury Computerization:
The Treasury computerization is one of the earliest e-governance project developed for the Government of TamilNadu. Now the system is used in the following offices,
§ 29 District treasuries
§ 205 sub treasuries
§ 7 pay and accounts office
§ Pension Pay office, Chennai
The Daily transaction is captured in batch mode at sub treasuries and consolidated at the district treasuries. The monthly account prepared using the system by the district treasuries, pay and accounts department are submitted to the AG’s office.
6. Conclusion:
Although e-government has been around since the 1990s, many developing countries have not fully reaped its benefits because they lack the key conditions for it to thrive:
· healthy political and regulatory environments,
· well-developed IT infrastructure, and
· a large pool of Internet users.
Skeptics believe that e-government is not an appropriate tool for low-income countries with limited technical capability. But some developing countries, such as India, have successfully implemented e-government in certain areas, despite this shortcoming.
Finance
Using Gifts to Avoid the US Estate Tax
The U.S. estate tax and U.S. gift tax are similar but not identical taxes. The first is a tax on what a person owns at death (the estate). The tax is paid by the estate after death. The second tax is imposed on all gifts of property made during a person’s life and if paid by the person making the gift (the giftor). In principle, the gift tax applies to transfers of property that would otherwise have been part of the estate and subject to estate tax at death.
The estate tax and gift tax are conceptually one unified tax. There is one exemption amount ($5.4M for U.S. Persons and $60,000 for non-resident aliens). At the moment when (I) the sum of the lifetime taxable gifts, or (ii) the amount of the lifetime taxable gifts + the taxable estate, exceed the exemption amount, tax is due.
Given the policy of preventing a person from gifting away assets before death to avoid estate tax, one would think that the definition of what is subject to the two taxes would be identical, to avoid manipulative tax planning. Is this indeed the case? Not for non-U.S. citizens who reside outside the U.S.! And here the fun begins for us tax-geeks.
For such people, what are the main types of property subject to estate tax?
– U.S. real property
– Tangible personal property located in the U.S. at the time of death
– Stocks and bonds issued by a U.S. entity.
For such people, what are the main types of property subject to gift tax?
– U.S. real estate
– Tangible personal property located in the U.S. at the time of the gift.
Given the differences in the definitions, it appears that it would be possible for a person to simply gift away their U.S. stocks and bonds before death. The gift itself would not be subject to U.S. gift tax. Furthermore, when the gifter passes away, these stocks and bonds would no longer be his/hers, thus avoiding U.S. estate tax as well.
Why this apparent loophole, which makes no sense from a policy point of view? Well, as they say, the legislative process and the making of hotdogs are two things you don’t want to observe up close. The historical reasons for this policy inconsistency is not pretty.
But, for the benefit of us tax-geeks, the above solution of course is not that simple for two main reasons:
1. The lessor problem is that the persons receiving the gift of U.S. stocks and bonds remain subject to estate tax should they die owning these assets. And if the value of the stocks and bonds are substantial, coupled with the fact that the recipient does not know he/she will die, this solution is not optimal. Much better solutions exist.
2. The greater problem is that any gift make in anticipation of death is ignored for purposes of estate tax, unless specific conditions are met. In other words, unless certain conditions are met, should a person gift the stocks and bonds away without careful planning, the gift will be ignored, included in the estate, and subject to estate tax.
What is “anticipation of death”? And what are the conditions that must be met to avoid the return of the gift into the estate of the giftor? Very good question.
Both the “anticipation of death” provision and the conditions to avoid the inclusion of the gifted assets in the taxable estate are not subjective tests where the giftor can simply say “I had no intent of making the gift because of death”. The tests and the conditions are objective tests that must be carefully complied with in order for both the gift to be tax free and for the assets to avoid estate tax.
Finance
Writing Sales Copy – How to Close the Deal
Dear Business Builder,
OK … So you’ve grabbed your prospect’s attention with a compelling proposition, story, USP, intrigue or advertorial headline.
You’ve intensified his resolve to read your ad with deck copy that illuminates and expands on your head … intrigues him with reasons why, if he stops reading now, he’ll regret it for the rest of his life … and just for good measure, you threw in a heaping helping of credibility elements.
You’ve opened your body copy fast – so fast in fact, that your prospect was emotionally invested and completely committed to reading every word you had to say before he knew what hit him.
You’ve led him through your sales arguments hand-in-hand; showing him how your product will bring tremendous value to his life by granting him his heart’s deepest desires.
Starting from a fact or proposition he can’t help but agree with, you’ve led him, step-by-careful-step through every benefit your product provides and every “reason why” he deserves to have those benefits in his life.
You’ve proved every product claim with testimonials from recognized experts, the media and of course, your customers.
You’ve heaped on tons more credibility; validating your sales propositions with quotes, charts, tables and data from third parties he trusts.
You’ve anticipated and defused every objection he could possibly have to buying this product … from you … today.
And you’ve sweetened the pot by regaling your prospect with a truckload of additional free gifts he gets just for buying the product.
At this point, anyone with a pulse or capable of fogging a mirror should already be cutting you a check or reciting their MasterCard number to one of your customer service reps.
And frankly, because you’ve salted your spreads with action devices that present your toll-free number and/or direct him to your order form, some of your prospects will be.
But you’re not through writing your sales copy yet – not by a long shot.
Because now, it’s time to turn up the heat – with closing copy that’s so powerful, it vaporizes every remaining ounce of resistance and magically transforms mere prospects into paying customers.
You’ve got to close the deal.
Of course, when writing sales copy, how you present your offer and close your promotion will vary widely from product to product and from offer to offer. However, I’ve found that an outline like this one is a great way to get started …
8 STEPS TO A COMPELLING CLOSE
1. DIMENSIONALIZE VALUE: When writing the sales copy, use a few short bulleted paragraphs to remind your prospect of everything he gets when he purchases your product.
Begin with the product itself and all the benefits it will bring to him. Then, move on to each of the extras and each of the free gifts if he buys now. If permissible, be sure to include the value of each of the freebies.
I also know before I begin writing my closing copy the value and savings my prospect will receive on the basic service … the free extras that come with the service … the premiums or free gifts he gets and the total value of the savings and freebies he gets by joining my client’s newsletter service now.
[NOTE: Postal regulations prohibit assigning a value to the premiums offered if the product itself is delivered via Second Class (Library Rate) mail. It pays to make sure it’s OK to use these values before investing your time writing the close.]
2. PRESENT YOUR PRICE – CAREFULLY: When writing sales copy, I typically approach the first mention of my price in one of two ways:
A. Lead with the discount: “Charter Offer: You SAVE HALF – a Whopping $189”
B. Lead with the nominal price: “Normally, XYZ is a bargain at just $379 for two years. But during this Charter Membership period, you save half! You get two full years for just $189 – you save $189!”
3. TRIVIALIZE YOUR PRICE: This is a great way to close the deal. Again – there are many ways to do this, and I try to use several price-trivializing rationales in each promotion …
A. Compare the price with what it gets you. If, for example, a financial service is producing average annual gains of, say 86% on its recommended investments, your price justification might go something like this:
Look: Our average recommendation over the past two years has produced an 86% annual gain. Investing a paltry $10,000 per year would have earned you $8,600 in profits in a year and $17,200 in two years.
That’s 91 TIMES MORE than our two-year Charter Membership rate!
B. Compare the price with what others charge. Example: One of my clients gives full and free access to his world class website to every subscriber. The website offers the same investment research tools another famous website does, and that site charges $480 per year.
So my copy read …
Heck – XYZ.COM website charges $40 per month for the same investment tools you get with your FREE membership to my ABC site. That alone could save you $480 per year.
C. Compare the price with the value of the free gifts and discounts. Example …
And remember: By joining me for two years now, you get $1,091 in discounts and FREE gifts designed to multiply your profits – all for just $189.
D. Break the price down to smaller increments. This is where the second spreadsheet I showed you earlier comes in handy …
Just $7.88 per month … only $1.82 per week – a mere 26 CENTS A DAY for recommendations that can nearly double your money every year.
E. Compare the price to what they pay now for a mundane item:
Twenty-six cents a day: That’s less than ONE-TENTH of what you pay for a single gallon of gasoline!
4. ERASE ALL RISK: Now that we’ve whittled the perceived price down to just pennies, it’s time to crank up the heat again – by pointing out that he gets his lousy quarter a day refunded any time he asks for it.
Now, this is no place to sleepwalk. Think about your guarantee for a moment. What is it, really?
It’s a contract … a promise … a vow your spokesperson makes to the customer. It’s a sacred commitment and it’s personal.
So instead of simply stating your terms, why not present it as a personal letter … an official-looking contract … or as “My Sacred Promise to You”?
This is also the perfect excuse to restate all the benefits your prospect will receive when he becomes a customer – something like …
When you join me in XYZ, I promise I’ll never let you make a high-risk investment. I’ll be there for you every single day, guiding you to stocks that give you double-your-money potential with safety.
If I can do that for you, the twenty-nine cent daily investment you make in XYZ will prove to be the wisest you’ve ever made. If I can’t, I won’t keep a penny of your membership. It just wouldn’t be fair …
Also: Giving the rationale behind your guarantee is a great way to create a bond with the prospect by demonstrating your spokesperson’s fairness and honesty …
If the world was a fair place, no doctor would get paid a penny when his treatments fail to cure you. No stock broker would earn a dime unless he makes you richer. The truth is, if I can’t help you, it wouldn’t be right to keep a penny of your money …
5. OFFER INSTANT GRATIFICATION: Over the years, we’ve learned that when we order something through the mail, it could be an eternity – up to six or eight weeks before the product is delivered.
We also know that in this Internet-driven, fast-food society, consumers have come to crave and even expect instant gratification.
So if your product is delivered quickly, why not shout it from the rooftops?
Sadly, the number one mistake even top copywriters make is forgetting to ask their clients “How fast will new customers receive their purchases?” – and then featuring this fast turn-around in their closing copy.
One of my clients ships within 24 hours – so I include a subhead and short section of body text to let my prospect know that if he orders today, he can be enjoying my product’s benefits in just a few days.
6. ASK FOR THE SALE: It’s the oldest rule in direct response: When writing your sales copy, always tell your prospect, step-by-step what he must do to order.
Assume he’s a three-year-old …
Just pick up your telephone right now and dial TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 and say, “I want to join XYZ for just twenty-nine cents a day – and don’t forget to include my $902 in bonus services and free reports!”
Or, if you prefer, just complete the Free Gift Certificate on page 23 of this report and return it to me today in the postage-paid reply envelope we’ve provided.
7. PLACE YOUR PROSPECT AT A CROSSROADS: The “Crossroads Close” is an extremely powerful device. It helps close the deal by focusing the prospect on the decision he’s about to make. Here’s an example …
In this report, I’ve shown you how you can nearly double your money every year.
I’ve offered you investment services others pay up to $728 for – FREE …
I’ve offered you 6 valuable profit guides worth $174 – FREE …
I’ve invited you to save half – up to $189 – when you to join me in XYZ investment service during this Charter Membership period …
I’ve shown you how you must be thrilled with the profits I bring you, or you’re entitled to a 100% refund …
Now, the decision is completely in your hands.
Only one of two things can happen now. Either we’ll go on from here together, or you’ll go it alone.
Either you’ll join me and begin doubling your money every year like our other XYZ members do, or you’ll continue to settle for the higher risk and lower returns you’re getting now.
I wish I could take the next step for you. I can’t of course; it’s completely up to you.
I urge you: The stocks I told you about today aren’t going to wait for you, me or anybody else. They’re beginning to move now. If you hesitate, it could cost you a small fortune in profits.
Just call TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 now and say you’ll join me in XYZ. That way, I can rush your first issue and your free gifts to you tomorrow, and in a few days, you’ll be growing richer, faster.
Please do it now – there’s nothing to lose and substantial new profits to gain.
Yours for Lower Risk and Greater Profits,
[SIGNATURE]
8. LOAD UP ON YOUR P.S.S: Tests have shown that many prospects want to know who your sales letter is from – so they’ll flip through your sales letter quickly, looking for the signature.
For that reason, the copy around the signature – most notably your P.S. – occupies a powerful place in your copy.
It’s important to keep in mind that prospects who check out the signature first have not seen the rest of your copy – so divulging your price or other possible negatives here is a definite no-no.
It’s also OK to have a P.S., a P.P.S., even a P.P.P.S – as many as you need to convince scanners to read the letter and to compel readers to place their orders now.
Here are four of the most powerful P.S. techniques I’ve ever used …
A. Guarantee Reminder: Simply restate your major benefit(s) and your guarantee in a short paragraph.
Remember: Either I double your money in the next 12 months or I’ll cheerfully send you a full refund.
And everything I’ve sent you – including the $902 in free bonus services and gifts I just described – are yours to keep, FREE.
There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain – so please: Call TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 now.
B. Urgency Motivator:
Early-Bird Bonus – an extra $79 Value, FREE: Let me hear from you now, and I’ll also include The #1 Money-Doubling Stock to Buy NOW – my hot-off-the-presses guide to my top pick for 2007 …
This P.S. would then follow with strong sales copy presenting the benefits delivered by this additional gift and asking the prospect to call now.
C. Testimonial: Select one of your strongest short testimonials – one in which the customer relates specifically how you helped him or her – and use it as a credibility-boosting P.S.
D. Final Rationale: This kind of P.S. amplifies and intensifies the Crossroads Close you’ve already used above …
Before you make your final decision, please ask yourself, “What if George is right?”
“How will I feel watching these stocks take off like a moon shot — knowing that I blew the chance to double my money in just twelve, short months?”
I don’t want that for you. Please – your membership is fully guaranteed – there’s simply no reason NOT to give XYZ a fair try: Call TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 and say you’ll join me today!
Hope this helps …
Finance
Make Money Online Free – The Two Alternatives
The main concern people have about how they can make money online is if they need to pay something to participate in the program or whether it is free. Naturally most people have no problem trying out something that will not cost them a single dime. But the big question is whether this is realistic expectation. Can virtually anybody make money online for free without investing anything upfront?
The answer will surprise you. Actually it is not only possible but many folks have already accomplished the feat. You just have to be prepared to do lots of research and self-education using search engine to find relevant sites. You will then need to launch your make money online free venture and grow and learn further from trial and error. Naturally it will take you a long time but the truth is that if you are determined enough, you can achieve it.
However the easier and faster way to success making money online is to find somebody who has already done it and then get him or her to teach you for a small fee. Or purchase their special report, ebook or course on the subject. Naturally here you will have to be careful to get somebody who actually knows what they are talking about and have done it themselves. Not just some mere writer peddling smart theories that they have read somewhere else.
Once you have found a real expert who is willing to sell you the secrets at a price you can afford, it is fairly easy for anybody determined and focused enough to make money online and to do it free of any further investments.
