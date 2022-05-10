Finance
Earn Money Taking Online Surveys – A Real Opportunity to Make Money Online
Tell the truth – haven’t you wondered if you can really earn money taking online surveys? You have probably heard the stories of people doing it, but is it for real? Yes it is – IF you know which sites to use. This article will explain more about how surveys work, and tell you where to find the ones that pay the most.
There are many free online survey sites you can join to make extra money. The problem is, these free sites limit the number of surveys you can do in one day. Also, you don’t know if they will send you high paying or low paying opportunities.
Many of these sites allow you to complete a couple of surveys each day, paying an average of $5 to $25 dollars. Can you make a living on this much money? Certainly not. It is some nice spending change, but it won’t pay the bills. So, what to do?
If you are serious about earning money by taking online surveys, here is the information you need. There are membership sites that allow you to join their survey club for a small fee. These are the best opportunities on the internet.
These sites don’t limit you to one or two per day. You can actually do as many as you like, and they pay extremely well. Most people make their membership fee back with the first couple of surveys they complete. This is the kind of money that can help you go from the 9 to 5 job to working your own hours in your own home!
Taking surveys certainly isn’t for everyone, especially if you don’t like things that are redundant. But if making money doing something simple that doesn’t require previous experience sounds good to you, this is the easiest way you can earn money from your own home.
Are you ready to earn money taking online surveys? We’ve done the research, and found the best sites that will allow you to make the most money. Get started today – you will be earning money by tonight!
Finance
The Importance of Volunteering in Today’s Society
A major problem that affects local communities is the lack of motivation people have to go out of their way to volunteer. There are so many ways to dedicate your time to helping people in every community, but for some reason, the majority of individuals in this world do not.
The importance of volunteering should begin at a young age. Every school must have a community service requirement that not only forces a minimum number of hours served, but also incentivizes students to want to volunteer more than that amount.
As people get older, they need to continue participating in programs that allow them to give back. The problem a lot of the time is that work, family and other personal issues can get in the way of adults having the time to donate.
However, everyone from investment bankers to graduate school students can find a few hours every month to tutor a student or work at a soup kitchen. Once individuals get in a groove of doing this habitually, it will become part of their lives as something they don’t even think about.
Helping people less fortunate or others who just need help with something is beneficial not only for them, but for you as well. Many are generally surprised how good they feel after volunteering and more often than not, they actually enjoy doing it.
When you see that smile on another person’s face or you receive a heartfelt “thank you” from them, you know you’ve made a difference in someone else’s life. It doesn’t matter how big or small it is, as long as you took the time and did it, whatever it may be.
Another benefit of volunteering that most do not think about is that by setting a positive example, your friends and family may follow you and dedicate some time of their own to a good cause. By you giving up two hours per month and bringing three friends along, you have just contributed six hours of help for other people in need.
Today’s society allows for so many opportunities for people to help one another and there must be ways to facilitate this process. Once those mechanisms are set in place, our communities will be much better off, both for the people being helped as well as for the volunteers.
Finance
How to Use Article Marketing to Earn Money Online?
Article marketing is a method you can use in order to make money online. Article marketing is done when an article has certain chosen keywords that tell about the content of the article. This is an effective way to promote the website and is a technique utilized by small and large businesses. Certain articles with specific keywords have specific readers.
The articles that you have can be posted and once it is up on the internet, it is basically free for the public to use. These articles can then become”link bait” for other sites. This can also be considered as back link. For example, you own a business that sells herbal products. You can write an article regarding your products or on the effectively of using herbal products. Others who have also written about your topic or are interested in it can then link their own post or blog to your article. In this way, there is also increased traffic. Plus, more viewers may be able to write their own comments which you can view too and advertise at the same time through a reply.
To learn how to make money online through article marketing, read on below to learn four tips. You will find that this strategy may be a big help on how to make money online.
Conduct a research on the best keywords to use.
You need to know what internet users would most likely write for a search engine. This requires research. If you do not have correct keywords, it is less likely that someone may see your article which will not help you in your pursuit to make money online.
Use Google Alert.
There are sites that can help on how to make money online through keyword-focused articles. You can use Google Alerts to know which keywords or articles are getting exposure.
Write good material to make money online.
Article sites that will allow you to do a post want to make sure that the content of the writing is good. A strong article will engage a reader and more will be drawn to your article when there is content which they can really use for their own purpose. It is equally important to place the keyword strategically to be effective on how to make money online. Take note that there may be some sites which can reject the article written; it could be for various reasons such as not meeting their quality content standards. For example, the article submitted might be lacking research or a certain number of words.
Be consistent.
If one consistently writes and submits, the higher potential of being known on the internet. This is another way that will aid to make money online. Over the internet, it is easy to be established as an expert on certain topics; the more articles you write, the more you also promote your work.
Finance
Social Media Advertising Vs Traditional Marketing Campaigns
Every time you try to research the effectiveness of social media advertising, you constantly obtain very vague and ambiguous. Does social media advertising really work? Is there a measurable return on investment? I think the answer to both of these questions is obvious. Yes, social media advertising works, and No, you cannot measure the return on investment. Digital zombies will have you think otherwise, but the there is no real measurable return. Consider the IPO of Facebook recently; many investors simply could not put their arms around a valuation of a company selling something intangible with no real data to support their marketing strategy.
Before we explore the context of this piece and get into deep, brain wrenching thoughts on how to effectively balance and structure your strategic marketing platform, first we must consider some data points.
Based on a non scientific study recently conducted, we ran some numbers on social media advertising platforms. The first was a Google AdWords campaign that received slightly over 28,000 impressions and got 128 clicks, that is a click-through rate of about .45%. The second was a Facebook campaign that received over 505,000 impressions with less than 45 clicks; this is a click-through rate of less than .01%. Finally, there was a similar campaign on Linked-In that had slightly under 30,000 impressions with a click-through rate of 15, once again a rate of less than .01%. At this point you can clearly see why the Facebook IPO was somewhat of a under-value proposition. In essence, not really, because you need to carefully weigh your total marketing campaign between many forms of media to effectively deliver your message and get measurable results, read on:
Let’s now look at the total dollars spent on marketing across all mediums in the U.S.:
Television: $66.4 billion in 2013 to $75.4 billion in 2012
Digital Media: $32 billion in 2013 to $61.4 billion in 2017
Television remains the top advertising medium in the country with an annual spend of over $66 billion in 2013 and is expected to capture the dominant position well into the future. With almost 2/3 of all marketing budgets being spent on TV and digital media, the real question is to extrapolate is the return on investment of one versus the other. I would speculate to say, despite vast opposition from the geek community, that TV is enormously more effective that social media. But don’t stop here, you need to be the final judge based on some of the data we will present.
Social Media vs. traditional marketing platforms: Social media is inexpensive, it is interactive, somewhat measurable, and in most cases very time consuming to accurately implement an effective campaign. Comparatively, traditional marketing is costly; it is non-reciprocal, somewhat measurable, and very tangible. Most proponents will tell you that an inverse relationship exists between effective growth and decline of each medium. On one hand, the pro-social media authorities will tell they are on the increase and traditional forms are declining, with the opposite being proclaimed from the traditionals. The fact of the matter is that both of them are growing and an effective marketing campaign will need to utilize both mediums.
The cost of social media marketing makes it extremely attractive, roughly $5.00 per thousand impression vs. $10.00/M for TV, $30.00/M for print and $55.00/M for direct mail. However, when it comes to engagement levels, Television is at the top with over 50% compared to Facebook at 12% and Twitter at 2%. Additionally, consumers place a higher level of trust with TV marketing because higher costs have a direct association to a more reliable message.
With traditional advertising we often measure a wide demographic reach as compared to social media where we can measure a more finite message to speak to an individual’s concerns or more customized message. Social media creates a broader overall customer experience that allows you to monitor and participate what people are saying about your brand or company. Unfortunately, designing a campaign to address these finite concerns is very difficult, primarily because the likes of Facebook and others do not share demographic profiles to allow companies to effectively target a specific demographic. Mark Zuckerberg recently purchased all the homes surrounding his Palo Alto residence because he was concerned with privacy, his company has collected more information on you that you care to know, if they ever release this data, look out, the barrage of targeted ads will be overwhelming.
What should the future of your marketing platform look like? It should contain a carefully balanced mix between traditional mediums and digital mediums depending on y0ur brand and company marketing objectives. As the chart above clearly illustrates, all forms of medium are alive and growing, with the possible exceptions of newspapers. Nonetheless, all need to be considered. Most people are tired of sharing information and are making their social profiles much more private almost to the point of being annoyed. Social media is not immune to users feeling like they have been mistreated, and if they want to proliferate, they must create useful interactions with their users.
We have become an empathetic society, Obama, his staff, and his economic policy has clearly demonstrated this cultural shift. Marketers need to focus on a strategy of “shared responsibility” and supercharge their movement to this platform. Shared responsibility? Yes, we have embraced a cultural change, a least temporarily, to have our life decisions run by 3rd party entities. It reminds me of being on the Titanic when the front of the ship was underwater and people and the back were saying, “I am just glad I am on the back of the boat” This may be an extreme example, but many consumers will be looking for targeted advertising campaigns to lead them rather than suggest.
The millenials (18-34 year old) continue to demonstrate unprecedented interest in working together to support this empathetic society. They believe a fractious government unable to make meaningful change for the better is the way to the future. Marketers need to recognize that this is the number one force in America and beyond. This philosophy dictates that you deliver value and relevance that can be measured on the same scale that the millenials think, your marketing strategy needs to embrace these behavioral changes while increasing sales. See my publication entitled “The Gen Y Influence” and “Marketing Strategy for the Gen Y Influence”.
I believe this will be the year of the global “drop” in terms of more localized marketing platforms. Consumers will be further influenced by localized marketing campaigns that hit the heart of their sphere where they live, where they shop, and what they buy. As stated earlier, people are getting tired of being ruled by Google algorithms and will be looking to make decisions that are free of some digital result. Look to employ five local marketing officers than one global marketing officer, it will provide dramatic results. Consumers will be looking for coherence, impact, pleasure and simplification from the brands they will be supporting.
Anticipate a movement in the future towards a disconnection from the online community to a more traditional approach. Consumers are looking for more touch, more connection, and more fun from marketing strategies. So ask yourself this question, “Ask not what your customers will do for you, but what can you do for your customers”.
Conclusion: How you interpret this report is entirely up to you and should be structured towards your brand and company strategy. In essence, it is critical that you understand your customer and your marketing campaign. At the end of the day, no one can effectively place a value on digital media; no one has been able to determine if the return on investment is worthy. However, the one take-away is this: digital media has an enormous impact and cannot be overlooked, it is inexpensive to implement but difficult to target. Digital media needs to be combined with traditional forms of marketing to create the most effective strategy.
