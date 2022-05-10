For How Long Will Bitcoin Continue With “No Sign Of Recovery”?

BTC’s liquidation in the last 24h accounts to $1.11B.
Bitcoin and Ethereum crashed below 50% from their all-time high (ATH).
The global crypto market witnessed a 10% drop in terms of capitalization from $1.65 trillion USD to $1.45 trillion USD in the last 24 hours. Bear markets continue to overpower the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum.
For the past week, BTC and ETH have set a peculiar trend of breaching down their lower support levels of $30,000 USD and $2,300 USD. At the time of writing, according to CMC, the price of BTC stood at $ 31,450 USD and that of ETH stood at $2,382 USD. Due to this, all other cryptos are subjected to hard crashes and continue to trade in red.
The worst case scenario was exhibited by LUNA, Terra ecosystem’s native coin. This altcoin had a 50% drop in the last 24 hours from $61.32 USD to $ 29.46 USD. Due to the network congestion on Terra, Binance, the largest crypto exchange, temporarily suspended the withdrawals of LUNA and its stablecoin TerraUST (UST).
The On-going Dips
Bitcoin fear and greed index drops down to 10, the “extreme fear” zone for the crypto. Despite the current dips and bearishness, the exchange inflows of BTC is quite impressive amidst the on-going negative sentiment. As per statistics, 212,320 BTC is received by exchanges in the last 24h. The increase in inflows indicates an increase in selling pressure in the market. On Tuesday, the Central American, El Salvador, had just bought 500 coins when the price was at an average of $30,744 USD. The country has also revealed the layout of Bitcoin city.
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, in his tweet, compared the current BTC bear market with those of the past, 2015-2021 markets, saying the “flat” trend may continue for a few years too. He suggested the investors in panic to lower their “investment size by 2x or 10x” to hold their positions during the dip.
When it comes to acquiring Bitcoin, El Salvador follows a "buy the dip" approach.
This is the country’s lowest-cost purchase to date.
El Salvador, known as the Bitcoin nation, recently stated that it had acquired 500 BTC at an average price of $30,744 per coin, totaling approx. $15.4M. President Nayib Bukele tweeted, “El Salvador just bought the dip! 500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 #Bitcoin.”
Long-term Goals Into Play
It’s a bloody Monday for the whole cryptocurrency market, with all tokens down more than 10%. The market continues to sell down after the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement last week. In addition, Bitcoin had been approved as a legal currency in the Latin American country, a decision that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international organizations have slammed.
Efforts to stem the tide of soaring inflation in El Salvador began in September 2021 with the adoption of BTC as legal money. When bitcoin became legal cash in the nation, it acquired a significant amount of the most valuable cryptocurrency asset. When it comes to acquiring Bitcoin, El Salvador follows a “buy the dip” approach. When the price of Bitcoin drops, the President declares that additional Bitcoin will be added to the nation’s reserve currency fund.
Since El Salvador’s adoption of BTC as legal cash, this is the country’s lowest-cost purchase to date. Bukele feels that “some guys are selling really cheap,” which supports his long-term goal of widespread Bitcoin acceptance in the face of the current market sell-off.
The price of BTC increased steadily starting in mid-July 2021 and reached a record high of about $69k in the first week of November. However, investors shifted their earnings from BTC to other tokens over the following five months, resulting in a significant drop in market values.
BTC momentarily fell to $29,000 before regaining its previous level of $30,000.
Bitcoin has been down 5.18% in the last 24 hours.
After a week of severe consolidation, Bitcoin (BTC) looks to have found support around the 2022 lows. Just over the $30,000 mark is where the token is trading at the moment. Concerns about growing inflation and interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve accounted for a large portion of BTC’s drop. As a result, BTC momentarily fell to $29,000 before regaining its previous level of $30,000.
Strong Correlation to the Index
The level is now widely predicted to serve as a firm foundation for BTC’s price movement. Already, bargain hunters are flocking to the token in anticipation of a possible low. Even though Bitcoin is now trading at its lowest price since July 2021, traders aren’t willing to let the currency go much farther. El Salvador has also acquired BTC at a discount amid colossal accumulation.
Another factor likely to bolster BTC is a probable comeback in US stock markets. It’s been a year of mostly following Nasdaq’s tech-heavy index. With Nasdaq indications reaching the top end of the range, CNBC data shows that US stock futures are up between 1% and 2%. After a rough trading day on Monday, Wall Street seems to be on the road to recovery.
In the wake of Monday’s losses on Nasdaq, BTC will probably follow a rebound in this tech-heavy index. Blockchain expert Kaiko’s data indicates a record high connection between BTC and the index. No triggers in crypto seem to be challenging this association in the medium run. While the Nasdaq 100 is down 26% this year, Bitcoin is down 34%.
According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $31,429.25 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $82,245,638,251 USD. Bitcoin has been down 5.18% in the last 24 hours.
The mysterious organization known as The Proof Collective defines itself as “a private members only collective of 1,000 dedicated NFT collectors and artists.” To join the Proof Collective someone would have to, you guessed it, own their NFT. So, in theory, anybody can be a part of it. In practice, though, the floor price for one of their passes is around 88 ETH at the time of writing. The size of the investment keeps the undesirables away.
The Proof Collective is all about NFTs. Because it’s the law, they run a private Discord in which you can probably receive the biggest alpha available. The organization also provides NFT info via its social media, produces a podcast in which they interview the biggest names in the NFT world, and, reportedly, owns a huge NFT collection. At least its members do.
According to the website, those members own 153K NFTs, including 148 CryptoPunks and 817 Bored Apes. Who are those members? We wouldn’t know for sure. Its founders are Kevin Rose, of Diggs fame, and illustrator Justin Mezzell. And it has been widely reported that the Proof Collective gave free memberships to digital artist Bleeple and motivational speaker and NFT millionaire Gary Vee.
Enter The Influencers
In the following video, one of the Proof Collective founding members, Internet legend and Diggs co-founder Kevin Rose, says. “This is the very beginning of what’s going to be a multi-decade journey to build a new media company.”
He also promises that Proof will combat FUD that comes with success by constantly shipping product. Moonbirds holders can expect benefits, airdrops, and physical objects related to the nascent brand.
What Is The Proof Collective?
The Proof Collective NFTs’ main benefit is the world’s most valuable currency: information. Besides a social club of sorts, the organization believes in “group bottoms-up-driven research.” Besides that, the members are early NFT adopters that own all of the projects you hear about on social media and are looking for the next one. If you play your cards right, that Proof Collective NFT might pay for itself in a few months.
The organization takes things one step further, though. As “a new media company,” The Proof Collective produces and releases its own NFT masterpieces. Their first product where the Grails, which mint was solely for the members of the organization and had the slogan, “20 artists. 20 unique pieces of art. Artist names revealed after the mint.” So far, they’ve unveiled art by Tyler Hobbs, Claire Silver, Mike Shinoda, Larva Labs, Rachel Ryle, and Gary Vaynerchuk among others.
The Proof Collective’s second product was the incredibly successful Moonbirds, who conquered the world on a bearish market. “There are a total of 10K Moonbirds, they were issued under the ERC-721 standard on the Ethereum blockchain. The mint price for each one was a whopping 2.5 ETH. That means that, at current prices, the Proof Collective made over $70M on that first day,” our report said.
At the moment, the floor price for the Proof Collective NFT is 88 ETH, which at today’s prices is more than $200K. And the prices of the listed for sale ones go up to a whopping 700 ETH. Currently, these NFT tickets sit at #17 in Cryptoslam’s “NFT Collection Rankings by Sales Volume” list. It has sold more than $800K in the last 24 hours and more than $52M since the Proof Collective’s creation.
BTC price chart for 05/10/2022 on Gemini | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
We Need A Little Controversy
Look, they don’t have any proof (no pun intended), but NFTethics suggests there’s something shady going on. “Some mentioned that we should check the purchases of proof collective, as many wallets only contains the proof collection and the floor is now 88 ETH. Wash trading is so common (…) these days that it’s not even noteworthy anymore.”
3/ Also nepotism is completely standard in the NFT space, so the fact that GaryVee (Gennady), his brother AJ, Beeple and some old friends received the Proof collective for free is standard. We saw quite a lot of other "old" friends that received the proof collective for free/$3.
Wash Trading is the process of buying and selling an asset in order to increase its perceived price. “In some situations, wash trades are executed by a trader and a broker who are colluding with each other, and other times wash trades are executed by investors acting as both the buyer and the seller of the security,” according to Investopedia.
Could the Proof Collective have done that? Maybe. But there’s no evidence, all of this is mere speculation.
In Conclusion
The Proof Collective entered the NFT space with a bang. The space has never seen an ascension this fast and a track record this clean. So far, they’ve done everything right. Does that guarantee future success? No, it doesn’t. But it certainly is impressive.
Featured Image: Proof Collective NFT, promotional image from their site | Charts by TradingView