For How Long Will Bitcoin Continue With “No Sign Of Recovery”?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bitcoin Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 10
  • BTC’s liquidation in the last 24h accounts to $1.11B.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum crashed below 50% from their all-time high (ATH).

The global crypto market witnessed a 10% drop in terms of capitalization from $1.65 trillion USD to $1.45 trillion USD in the last 24 hours. Bear markets continue to overpower the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

For the past week, BTC and ETH have set a peculiar trend of breaching down their lower support levels of $30,000 USD and $2,300 USD. At the time of writing, according to CMC, the price of BTC stood at $ 31,450 USD and that of ETH stood at $2,382 USD. Due to this, all other cryptos are subjected to hard crashes and continue to trade in red. 

The worst case scenario was exhibited by LUNA, Terra ecosystem’s native coin. This altcoin had a 50% drop in the last 24 hours from  $61.32 USD to $ 29.46 USD. Due to the network congestion on Terra, Binance, the largest crypto exchange, temporarily suspended the withdrawals of LUNA and its stablecoin TerraUST (UST).

The On-going Dips 

Bitcoin fear and greed index drops down to 10, the “extreme fear” zone for the crypto. Despite the current dips and bearishness, the exchange inflows of BTC is quite impressive amidst the on-going negative sentiment. As per statistics, 212,320 BTC is received by exchanges in the last 24h. The increase in inflows indicates an increase in selling pressure in the market. On Tuesday, the Central American, El Salvador, had just bought 500 coins when the price was at an average of $30,744 USD. The country has also revealed the layout of Bitcoin city.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, in his tweet, compared the current BTC bear market with those of the past, 2015-2021 markets, saying the “flat” trend may continue for a few years too. He suggested the investors in panic to lower their “investment size by 2x or 10x” to hold their positions during the dip. 

El Salvador Buys the Dip, Accumulates 500 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth $15.4M

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

El Salvador Buys the Dip, Accumulates 500 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth $15.4M
Editors News
  • When it comes to acquiring Bitcoin, El Salvador follows a “buy the dip” approach.
  • This is the country’s lowest-cost purchase to date.

El Salvador, known as the Bitcoin nation, recently stated that it had acquired 500 BTC at an average price of $30,744 per coin, totaling approx. $15.4M. President Nayib Bukele tweeted, “El Salvador just bought the dip! 500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 #Bitcoin.”

Long-term Goals Into Play

It’s a bloody Monday for the whole cryptocurrency market, with all tokens down more than 10%. The market continues to sell down after the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement last week. In addition, Bitcoin had been approved as a legal currency in the Latin American country, a decision that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international organizations have slammed.

Efforts to stem the tide of soaring inflation in El Salvador began in September 2021 with the adoption of BTC as legal money. When bitcoin became legal cash in the nation, it acquired a significant amount of the most valuable cryptocurrency asset. When it comes to acquiring Bitcoin, El Salvador follows a “buy the dip” approach. When the price of Bitcoin drops, the President declares that additional Bitcoin will be added to the nation’s reserve currency fund.

Since El Salvador’s adoption of BTC as legal cash, this is the country’s lowest-cost purchase to date. Bukele feels that “some guys are selling really cheap,” which supports his long-term goal of widespread Bitcoin acceptance in the face of the current market sell-off.

The price of BTC increased steadily starting in mid-July 2021 and reached a record high of about $69k in the first week of November. However, investors shifted their earnings from BTC to other tokens over the following five months, resulting in a significant drop in market values.

