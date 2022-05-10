News
Frank Schwindel — less than a day after being optioned to Triple-A — is set to rejoin the Chicago Cubs
First baseman Frank Schwindel’s time with Triple-A Iowa didn’t last long.
Schwindel is expected to rejoin the Chicago Cubs in San Diego ahead of their series opener Monday night, a source confirms. A Cubs fan spotted Schwindel on a Monday morning flight from Chicago to San Diego.
It is not yet clear what corresponding move the Cubs will make for Schwindel. However, for Schwindel to be so quickly recalled and not spend the minimum stint in the minors indicates the Cubs have some sort of injury or injured list move within the roster.
Left-hander Justin Steele exited Sunday’s start with left thumb soreness. He was originally slated to start Monday against the Padres but had his outing pushed up. Right-hander Marcus Stroman was scratched from his scheduled Sunday start and placed on the IL without an injury distinction. Players can only go on the IL under those circumstances when it relates to COVID.
Schwindel, 30, was optioned to Triple A before Sunday night’s 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He does not lose his final minor-league option because he has not spent the minimum 20 days in the minors. The Cubs hoped the move would allow Schwindel to get locked in and recapture what made him successful during his stellar two months to close out last season.
After missing time in spring training because of back tightness, Schwindel has struggled to get going. He posted a .209/.250/.308 slash line with a 62 OPS+, five extra-base hits, 21 strikeouts and five walks. His strikeout rate is nearly 7% higher than last year while his walk rate has dipped by 1.5%.
()
News
Wild star Kevin Fiala has been bottled up by Blues. Can he overcome his frustration?
Much was made about Kevin Fiala’s hot streak heading into the NHL playoffs. He was an absolute force for the Wild toward the end of the regular season, making a highlight-reel play seemingly every night, and finishing with a career high 33 goals, 52 assists and 85 points.
“Honestly, I haven’t seen that many guys go on a tear like that,” general manager Bill Guerin said a couple of weeks ago. “He’s just been a one-man wrecking crew.”
Still, the biggest test for Fiala was always going to be whether he could carry that confidence into the playoffs. He was ineffective against the Vegas Golden Knights last postseason, recording a goal and an assist during the series as the Wild bowed out in the first round this time a year ago.
It has been a similar story for Fiala this postseason as he’s been bottled up by the St. Louis Blues through the first four games of the opening-round series. He has no goals to his name with the series tied 2-2 and his lone assist came thanks to a late scoring change.
“They play pretty tight,” Fiala said after the Wild suffered a 5-2 loss in Game 4 on Sunday in St. Louis. “Not a lot of space out there.”
Asked if he was frustrated with himself, Fiala took a deep breath before simply replying, “Yeah.”
There might as well have been a million words packed into that short response from the 25-year-old forward from Switzerland. He was clearly biting his tongue so not to get himself riled up by his lack of production.
This time was supposed to be different.
Not only did Fiala enter the playoffs playing the best hockey of his life, he had finally figured out how to managed his emotions on and off the ice. That’s something Fiala prided himself on after struggling with such things early in his career.
Now, instead of overthinking a missed scoring chance for an entire game, or exasperatedly staring skyward after not converting on a shot from in close, Fiala has shown the ability to move on quickly when things aren’t going his way. He will need to tap into some of that now with Wild-Blues series hanging in the balance.
The next chance for Fiala to respond comes in Game 5 on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, and man, the Wild could certainly use him.
“Well, frustrated or not, it’s a new game,” Fiala said. “New game. New chances.”
There were some positives from the final 20 minutes of Game 4 that give Fiala some confidence heading into Game 5. After being kept off the scoring sheet to that point, he assisted on Matt Boldy’s goal that cut into the big deficit.
“I felt like after that goal we got going a little bit,” Fiala said. “Hopefully we can keep it up.”
The combination of Freddy Gaudreau centering Fiala and Boldy proved to be a dynamic line for the Wild late in the regular season. Most nights, that line’s production was on par with the top line of Ryan Hartman centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
“We definitely know that we can help our other guys out a little bit more,” Boldy said. “We have other guys scoring goals. Obviously, it’s not always going to be perfect and go our way. We’ve got to find a way to be better and take the momentum we created and use it to our advantage. We have to be better, for sure.”
If anyone has seen Fiala grow as a player, it is coach Dean Evason. They were together with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League in earlier times, and thus, Evason saw the worst side of Fiala when it came to managing his emotions.
Does he think Fiala can overcome his frustration?
“We’ll see,” the coach said. “That’s his challenge. That’s everyone’s challenge, right?. It’s not one guy, it’s the Minnesota Wild that didn’t get to our game quick enough.”
As Evason noted, the Wild as a whole looked good down the stretch against the Blues, as did Fiala and the rest of his linemates.
“It was just a little too late,” Evason said. “We need to get to it from the drop of the puck.”
Sometimes all it takes for Fiala to get going is to see the puck hit the back of the net once. He has proven in the past that he can get hot in hurry. Could that be the case?
“Maybe,” Fiala said. “Let’s see.”
News
The year of Suni Lee through the eyes of her support system
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — After the regional final came a familiar scene for the older sister. She could tell it had become a routine by then, this dance Suni Lee does with herself. Go pose for all the photos? Or slip out of the arena, unscathed by lost time and mental exhaustion, but leaving all those loving fans feeling unrequited?
“Her security guard,” Shyenne says — that preface alone is enough to reveal the extent of Suni’s unusual college existence — “would be like, ‘Oh no, Suni. Don’t do it. You’re going to get held for an hour.’” But Shyenne saw this happen at Auburn gymnastics’ recent meet in Huntsville, too. She knew the result.
Suni appeased the crowd.
“I think she feels some type of guilt saying no,” Shyenne says. “I think she feels for them. She just wants people to feel good.”
Lee’s freshman year has been characterized by that tension between her sense for the influence she has as a role model — a sense that’s well beyond her 19 years — and the yearning to just be a 19-year-old. That was always going to be difficult after her Olympic title last July, meaning instant celebrity status as the first all-around gold medalist to compete in NCAA.
Her remarkable but trying season ended in April at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Throughout the Year of Suni Lee, her support system has found various ways to help her find joy through the anxiety and impostor syndrome of competing with unprecedented expectations.
“I hate to use the word normal,” said Alison Lim, one of Lee’s coaches back home in St. Paul. “Whatever, that seems not super appropriate. But keeping life kind of normal. We’re still stressing about exams. We’re still turning in homework at the 11th hour.”
RITES OF PASSAGE
The visits to Los Angeles last fall were supposed to be about gymnastics training. Instead, Jess Graba quickly found he was most useful as an adulting coach.
Lee’s schedule on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was so busy, she barely had time to practice her sport. It took 45 minutes to drive to and from her two-hour rehearsal sessions.
It was the least she has ever trained in a 20-week stretch.
“Gymnastics is kind of her sanctuary,” a space to “just play around,” said Graba. “She didn’t get a chance to do that. So she did struggle with her mental health a little bit because of all the expectations but no release.”
He’s Lee’s Olympic coach and the brother of Auburn coach Jeff Graba. Lee began training with Jess when she was 6, so his new title as a makeshift dad worked smoothly. Suni’s father, John Lee, was paralyzed from the chest down after falling from a ladder in 2019, so traveling is a challenge.
The first time Jess landed in Los Angeles to visit, Lee was busy with rehearsal. He agreed to bring her coffee the next morning. When he arrived, he found Lee trying to hang up a load of damp laundry. The dryer wasn’t working, she told him. Jess checked the machine and found piles of lint that had accumulated over several weeks. “She was running that dryer for probably hours,” he said, “and it wasn’t getting anything dry.” Lee needed a lesson in lint traps.
Los Angeles was a daunting setting to experience independence for the first time. Jess had fun with it. Their coffee and lunch outings included pep talks about time management. He prepared her for her first red-eye flight. He taught her how to properly store food in the refrigerator. (“Don’t leave the spoon in there!”)
Lee’s rites of passage back in Auburn often involve driving. When she parks at her building, she often uses street spaces rather than the parking lot. That’s taboo on weekdays. “You may want to observe your signs,” Alison Lim, one of Lee’s coaches back home in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jess Graba’s wife, has said after multiple towed car ordeals.
She’s glad Lee is having those learning moments. They’re a reminder that it’s OK to mess up — in life and gymnastics. The sudden pressure of international fame can be consuming. “It’s uncharted territory right now,” Jess said. “Everybody expects her to be perfect all the time, and then if she makes a mistake they assume something must be wrong. Instead of: This is gymnastics. These things happen.”
MOMENTS TO HERSELF
Every morning, Lim texts Lee a quote. It’s a ritual she discusses with self-consciousness. “I could be completely missing the mark,” she says. “Hopefully it helps. If it doesn’t that’s fine.” But the joy, for Lim, is in the search for a timely aphorism and the thought that goes into each discovery. On some days, Lim is on a tough-love crusade. But she knows Lee enough to recognize when she might need reassurance instead.
“You get what you focus on,” Lim often writes. “So focus on what you want.” Tuning out distractions is the recurring theme these days.
Everyone in Lee’s support system has their own way of helping. For Lim, the quotes. For her sister, it’s keeping her “sane.” They talk every day. Rarely gymnastics. They share a love of fashion and Justin Bieber, dating back to childhood dance sessions to “Baby.” Suni saw him in concert this semester.
For Jess, it’s journaling.
Lee started when she was a beginner for Jess at Midwest Gymnastics. The entries were simple: “I want to do good today.” With age, she began sharpening the focus and ambition. She wanted to be an Olympian. The day before a meet, she wrote specific goals. On meet day, she discussed them with Jess.
She made one vital change at Auburn: Now she writes immediately before a meet begins.
“Just to help calm herself and get the nerves or anxiety out on the paper,” Jess says. Home or away, the applause is always louder for Lee. She can feel the eyes on her.
“She likes the crowds and she likes all that love,” Jess says. “But sometimes you’ve just got to have a moment for yourself. In the world for her right now, she just won’t get many moments for herself.”
He can tell when the journaling works. Her personality shows more. From a young age, she was “not the easiest kid to coach, and that’s on purpose.” Jess remembers once when she was struggling to execute her Yurchenko double full vault in practice. He told her if she can’t consistently hit, he would have to simplify it for the next meet. Lee stomped to the other end of the gym, aghast, and told Lim, “I think Jess is serious. I think he might pull this.”
She was cranky. She stuck her next three landings. Years later, that vault helped her win gold in Tokyo.
The Grabas embrace that negotiation with her, when she’s at her most brazen. Jess always encouraged her to keep her childhood journals to remember that simple enthusiasm, the moments that make competition transform back into a space “to just play around.”
Asked what Suni Lee has brought to Auburn, Jeff Graba countered the typical “grit and determination” idea. “Lightness,” he said, “and an air of enjoyment.” She and teammates give one another crap. “There are definitely side jokes among the girls about Suni getting towed,” Lim said.
Lee laughs along at her mistake. These things happen.
News
Alo Yoga’s First-Ever Anniversary Sale Has Begun—Here’s What to Shop
Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga makes some of the best activewear and wellness essentials out there, whether you’re looking for a stylish workout bra, a trendy pair of flared leggings, a comfortable yet chic yoga mat or antioxidant-infused beauty essentials. Alo, which counts Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen as loyal fans, just kicked off its first annual anniversary sale today, with every single item on the website offered at a 20 percent discount.
The four-day Alo-versary Celebration sale is live for VIPS (and that includes you: just enter your email address to get early access!) starting May 9, and runs for everyone from May 10 through May 14. The site-wide sale includes the latest spring-y drops from the brand as well as best-selling classic styles, so you can get everything from a versatile black top and bike shorts set and a creamsicle-colored workout dress to magnesium body spray and a diffuser.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
If you’re looking to add another piece (or two) to your current Alo Yoga wardrobe, or if you want to try out the chic brand for the first time, now’s the time to scoop up comfy and stylish celeb-approved items from the brand at 20 percent off. Below, see a few of our favorite Alo Yoga pieces to shop during the Alo-versary Celebration sale.
Frank Schwindel — less than a day after being optioned to Triple-A — is set to rejoin the Chicago Cubs
25Th Edition of International Conference on Pediatric Cardiology and Health
Wild star Kevin Fiala has been bottled up by Blues. Can he overcome his frustration?
Why Choose Emergency Loans in Adverse Financial Situations?
4 Solid Reasons to Make Sure You Are Protected By Flood Insurance
Veritatrust Receives Grant To Power On-chain Reviews by HUMAN Protocol Foundation
Need Cash For Home Repair? Get Free Grant Money You Never Pay Back
The year of Suni Lee through the eyes of her support system
Do I Need an LLC for My Rental Property?
Alo Yoga’s First-Ever Anniversary Sale Has Begun—Here’s What to Shop
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion