Finance
Free Ways to Make Money Online – Writing on eHow
If you want to traffic and money, you have to give your target customers something in return. In this article we are going to talk about helping your audience for free and how you can use that to generate traffic and ultimately money for your online business.
Free Ways to Make Money Online using eHow.com Tip Number One: help them with things you are expert on
Try to offer help in your area of expertise, the area that your online business is concerned with. This has two benefits, your readers get the expert help they needed, and you get the publicity and traffic you need. Everybody wins!
Free Ways to Make Money Online using eHow.com Tip Number Two: Use pictures if possible
Pictures are a great way to help simplify complex subjects, if the subject calls for it, use pictures, but don’t use them just for the sake of it. If you overload your eHow.com article with pictures it will take time to load and users may wander off or just get bored and quit.
Free Ways to Make Money Online using eHow.com Tip Number three: don’t advertise
Don’t use eHow.com to overtly advertise your online business, this will just make you look like a spammer and your account may be canceled. Your advice should be focused on helping the reader first, then pointing out that if the reader wants more specialized help, he or she can always visit your online business’s website and get all the help they want.
We hope this article helped you get closer to what you want, If you want to know more free ways to make money online and read about other related subjects, all you have to do is visit our site http://www.doubleurincome.com.
Finance
What Are the 2009 401K Limits?
The current year’s 401k contribution limits determine how much money you are entitled to contribute to your 401k plans for the entire year. This means the collective total of contributions to all 401k plans in your name cannot exceed this maximum amount. It even includes Roth 401k plans in the same total.
There are two numbers you need to collect before determining your personal maximum contribution limit. First, find out how much of your salary your employer’s plan will allow you to contribute. For example, if your employer has set up a plan that allows you to contribute up to 10% of your salary and you make $45,000 for 2009, then your employer’s limit will be a yearly contribution up to $4,500.
This is not necessarily your personal limit because there is also a maximum contribution level set by the government. Your limit will be the lower amount between your employer’s allowance and that set by the government. The government rate is really a guideline for those that make well over $100,000, as it is usually set quite high.
As far as the 2009 401k limits, the IRS has determined that no one can contribute more than $16,500.
For our example, since the employer’s limit is lower, that would be your contribution maximum for all of your 401k plans for the year. The government set limit would not apply to you.
Also, there is something called a “catch up contribution” for anyone over the age of 50. This allows for an extra $5,500 over the course of the year. This is as of the latest 2009 401k limits. Again, this is collective over all of the 401k plans held.
The 401k contribution limits change every year and are a reflection on the changing cost of living in the country. It is important to check each year to determine how much you are allowed to contribute and how you wish to split up the total amongst all of your 401k investment plans.
Finance
Discover 4 Lucrative Ebook Income Ideas
If you are like many people in the world today, you may be interested in creating ebooks through which you can earn an income or through which you can enhance the income of an ongoing home business. This article will provide you with four lucrative eBook income ideas for your business.
First, when it comes to lucrative eBook income, you may want to write an eBook based upon an area in which you have a specific expertise. By writing about something in which you have a specific expertise, you have a better chance of enjoying eBook income success. It’s much easier to write about something you know and enjoy to share with others.
Second, if you have an interesting personal experience or professional history, you may be able to develop an interesting eBook based upon your own life history. However, you need to be very objective about your own experiences. Too often, a person thinks that he or she has in fact had an interesting experience of other people want to hear about when that, in reality, is not particularly the truth. If you are not sure on this, have a friend or relative read your ebook after you have
finished and get their response.
Third, one way that you can get on the road to lucrative eBook income is to consider a joint writing effort with another writer. In this day and age, many individuals are able to experience income success by partnering with another writer. Once your eBook is finished, your joint venture partner and yourself can share it to your own opt-in list for its full potential.
Fourth, if you are truly interested in lucrative eBook income, you may want to consider writing fictional pieces. There are a growing number of individuals who are attracted to fictional eBooks. Of course, if you’re going to succeed in writing fiction, you definitely have to have a creative mind.
Finance
Real Estate – Investment Property in Gurgaon
Gurgaon is a millionaires’ land. It has come a long way from being a farmland of 1990s. The DLFs, Unitechs and Ansals made it real estate haven in 2000s and today it is called the ‘Singapore of India.’
In Gurgaon, you find skyscraping high-rise apartment buildings at one place while to the other end, you notice lush green golf courses all the way ready to nurture the cosmopolitan culture the city has developed for itself. The gleaming corporate parks and malls have further established Gurgaon among the most-after cities for real estate investment in the Northern India.
Here we bring you a few of the high-quality properties that are under-development and can make a viable investment option in the future:
DLF Park Place and The Belaire, at Phase V. Apartment Size: 1875, 2150 and 2550 sq. ft. Strengths:
· An easy access from a 60 m wide Sector Road – connecting Delhi & Faridabad on one side and Sohna & Jaipur on the other , through a 24 m wide boulevard to avoid any congestion in the future.
· Located at a close proximity to DLF Golf and Country Club, it is only at a 14.7 kms drive from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.
· Escape and Fresco at Nirvana Country by Unitech Group, near South City II. Apartment Size: 1550, 1983, 2050 sq. ft. Penthouse and Townhouse: 3000-3974 sq. ft. Strengths:
· Located in the city prime land. Equidistant to major commercial and residential centres like MG Road, Sector 14, DLF, etc.
· Quality construction, and unblemished track record of Unitech.
Vatika City at the intersection of Golf Course and Sohna Road. 1,400 mid-size to large-size apartments. Strengths:
· An integrated township spread in 53 acre, with all modern amenities and standard infrastructure.
· Super markets, ATM, gift shops, florists, beauty salons, bakeries, stationary shops, chemists, banks, nursing homes, and restaurants right inside the township.
For more details on Gurgaon Properties, log on to magicbricks.com
