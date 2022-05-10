Finance
Future Soldiers – What Can You Bring To Basic Training?
The most commonly asked questions recruits ask today is “What Can You Bring to Basic Training?” There are several things you can pack up for boot camp but you don’t want to forget these items such as running shoes, a cell phone, stationery supplies, a debit card, cash and also civilian clothes. After all, you want to have the best experience as possible with the least amount of problems in basic training. Here are some of the few things your allowed to take with you to boot camp.
Running shoes. You can bring your own running shoes to basic. You can bring your running shoes (tennis shoes) but it’ll be up to your drill sergeants on whether they’ll let you wear them or not. Some drill sergeants will make you buy the shoes that they sell at reception. It depends on where you go to training and some drill sergeants let Soldiers wear their own shoes and they didn’t have to buy them.
Cell Phones. You can bring your own cell phone but it’ll be up to the drill sergeant’s decision if you’ll receive any phone privileges (cell phone or phone booth). You can keep your cell phone during reception but once you’re at basic then you’ll have to hand them over to the drill sergeants. You will not get them back until you start white phase or every other Sundays.
Stationary Supplies. You can take your own stationery supplies such as paper, envelopes and stamps or you can buy them while you are at basic training. You have the freedom to write letters every night and have it sent out to a family or friend every day. You will have to do 10 push ups for every letter that you receive during mail call which is worth it.
Debit Card. It is highly recommended that you bring your own debit card tied to your account. You will have to resupply later for personal hygiene’s and to withdraw money from the ATM to pay for haircuts at the PX. Some things are not free in training and you’ll have to reach into your pocket sometimes to pay for the basics such as a haircut or if you want to buy a class yearbook.
Address book. Bring an address book listing your family members and next to kin. It’s very important to have a mailing address of someone so that you can send letters and add them to your life insurance, emergency contact and beneficiary when you in-process during the reception battalion.
Cash. Bring a few extra dollars but not more than $50 dollars. You may never know what might happen during your journey to boot camp. You might need to get a cab or buy something to eat.
Civilian Clothes. Bring the clothes on your back because on the first day you arrive to the reception battalion, the Army will issue you a lot of uniforms and gear. You will wear your PT’s or ACU uniform. You are not allowed to wear your civilian clothes anymore and you must dress according to the uniform of that day.
Finance
Hiring the Best Divorce Or Family Law Attorney For You – Tip Number One
You have been served with a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, Petition for Paternity, or Supplemental Petition for Modification; or, perhaps you need to hire an attorney to help you prepare one of these to serve upon the other side; or, there are post judgment contempt and enforcement matters or modification matters that need to be handled. Whatever it is, you realize that you need to obtain proper legal representation to help you. But, what is proper legal representation and how do you find it?
Your search for a Marital and Family Law attorney could certainly be confusing with all of the information “out there”. How do you sift through all of the nonsense and find the person that is right for you? First, do not open the yellow pages and second, remember that most attorney web sites have become merely expanded yellow page advertisements.
Next, you will want to begin gathering information. Seek out family and friends for recommendations and do your own independent research. In addition to letting you know what to look for, I want to help you know what to avoid. Once you get some names of potential family law attorneys that you would like to gather more information on, then, go to that attorney’s web site.
CAUTION: What do you see there? Do you see credit card logos on the web site pages? Do you see information that the attorney or firm is willing to make payment arrangements with you? Do you see that the attorney is willing to give you a “free” initial consultation? WATCH OUT! These are sales and marketing tactics and do not provide you with any information about the qualifications of the attorney or the quality of legal services that you should expect from the Firm.
TIP NUMBER ONE:
MAKE SURE THAT YOU ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THE ATTORNEY FROM THE START
When you pick up the phone to call an attorney’s office, you are taking the first step down what may be a long road. From the moment you call the attorney’s office, you should get a sense that your call is important and that the attorney and his or her staff are a team who is there to assist you. Ask yourself:
* Are you comfortable with your initial contact with the Firm?
* Did you have a good first impression?
* Were you provided with the information that you need?
* Were you provided with an appointment date and time promptly?
* Will you be seeing the partner or main attorney that will work on your case?
One thing that you should be aware of, many attorneys will not provide quotes for retainers over the phone. There are many reasons for this. Personally, I need to meet with the person, see about the dynamics of the case, ascertain the relative financial positions and needs of the parties, and then make some initial determinations. I actually have plans in my office where we will conduct an entire divorce proceeding for a low, flat rate plus the cost of filing the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage. This plan is not workable for everyone, but, if I do not take the time to meet with you and ascertain your particular situation, then you will never know what your options are. So, do not be concerned if you do not receive an immediate retainer quote during your first phone call to the Firm.
CAUTION: If the law firm or attorney that you call provides you with an initial retainer that seems low, WATCH OUT! A law firm that is merely trying to get people in the door can tell you any retainer just to appear to be more affordable than all the other firms, the only difference is, they will go through your initial retainer quickly and then ask for more money from you to keep representing you. You should look for an attorney that provides you with a realistic expectation of overall costs and fees based upon your particular circumstances. The old adage “you get what you pay for” holds true in this area as well!
However, do not be too surprised if the highly qualified attorney that you meet with tells you that she is unable to provide you with an estimate of the total fees and costs that you will pay in your case. This can be dependent on so many factors, the largest one being the stance that the other side is going to take in the litigation. Your attorney cannot predict this. But, as the case proceeds and your attorney sees the type of litigation that your spouse or the opposing side is taking, then she should be able to provide you with some further guidance as to the overall financial impact of your case.
Your initial meeting with the attorney should provide you with:
* An overall understanding of the law as it applies to your case
* An initial retainer quote along with a discussion of any acceptable payment arrangements based upon your circumstances
* An understanding of her experience in Marital and Family Law, including how many evidentiary hearings and trials she has conducted
* A timeline for the first three to four months of your matter
* An opportunity for you to ask all of your questions
* An opportunity for you to contact her to follow up with any questions that you may have following the initial consultation
When you leave your initial consultation with the attorney, you should feel that you were understood, that the attorney realized what your goals were in terms of the divorce or other family law matter, and that you and your questions were important and will continue to be important throughout the representation.
Copyright 2010 Tami L. Augen
Finance
Has Managing Your Credit Card Debt Become A Juggling Act?
There are many people in the UK who have already experienced, or are currently experiencing credit card debt. Credit cards have historically been relatively easy to obtain, but in recent times lenders have become more cautious about their lending policy – prompting David Kuo of the money advice website Fool, to speculate that as many as 7 out of 10 credit cards applications are likely to be rejected by 2012.
It might sound like a case of closing the gate once the horse has bolted, but its scant consolation for those already burdened by credit card debt. However, credit card debt needn’t be a millstone around your neck – there are ways to alleviate the burden and get your spending back on track. However, before you tackle the problem it is often a good idea to know how the problem arose, so you can hopefully avoid the same mistakes in the future.
For many people, the long, downward spiral into credit card debt begins at university. That credit card given to you by your parents ‘in case of emergency’ soon becomes too much of a temptation and before long, it’s being used to buy clothes, shoes, CDs and cinema tickets rather than food and books. In order to solve the problem, many take out a second card with the intention of paying off the first. However, it rarely works that way, and it isn’t long before the second card – like the one before it – is also maxed out. Thus begins the circle of borrowing, and it’s not uncommon to leave university with a fistful of credit cards, each stretched to breaking point, with the incumbent wondering how they will repay them – especially when that high-profile job doesn’t come along!
Many people in full-time employment still feel the strain of credit-card debt gained from their formative years at university. For some, making the minimum payments on each of their cards is the preferred method of dealing with the problem. While this approach doesn’t do your credit report any harm (it does build a good payment history) it doesn’t address the underlying debt problem, as making only the minimum payment on your credit card balance has little effect on the amount owing when interest is taken into account.
For others, switching credit cards to the best available rate is another option. Many credit card issuers now offer low rates of interest if you switch your balance to them, but the so-called ‘rate tarts’ have given rise to credit card lenders now charging a fee to transfer balances, which can effectively render the drop in interest rate worthless, as what you’ll gain from a lower interest rate you will then lose in transfer fees.
However, the key to addressing credit card debt – as with other debt – is to prioritise and reduce your spending by acknowledging the state of your finances. To do this, ensure you budget for your essential items: your mortgage or rent, council tax, car insurance and similar. Then look for ways in which you can reduce your spending. For example, when shopping, don’t buy the premium range of your favourite foods, instead buy a mid-market brand or even the retailer’s own if available. The chances are you’ll never notice the difference – except in your wallet – and the money saved can be put towards clearing off those credit cards.
Always tackle the credit card with the highest rate of interest first; after all, this is the card that will be accumulating debt faster than the others, so it makes sense to attack it first. Once you have cleared the balance on this card, continue to make the same payment in respect of the next highest card – the snowball effect you create will result in you clearing your debts quicker than you thought possible. Once each card is paid off, cut it up. That way, you won’t be tempted to rack up the debt again.
It’s also a good idea to know your financial situation by making sure you know how much money you have in your accounts. Consider using online banking, which can give you 24/7 access to your bank and credit card accounts, and also consider making payments via direct debit so you never miss one and end up paying unnecessary fees.
Credit card debt can be easy to get into and notoriously difficult to get out of. If you are constantly trying to juggle your credit card debts, it’s only a matter of time before you drop one of them; when you do, the rest will come crashing down too, so it makes sense to tackle the problem now, before it becomes un-workable.
Finance
Enlightened AIDA Marketing for Photographers
Enlightened AIDA Marketing for Photographers
By Chuck Groot
AIDA = tried but true, the famous formula that makes your ads, your advertising literature, your marketing work.
Attention – you must get your reader or listeners attention. We forget that we are not dealing with a captive audience; people are allowing us in to their heads. So in order to get them to pay attention to what we have to say, we need to get their attention. The best way to do this is with a snappy, hard-hitting, headline. One way I work on getting headlines is by writing at least twenty down on a piece of paper. After the first five or six it gets really hard but eventually, the cream will rise to the top and by the twentieth I have a winner.
Are you walls picture poor?
Is your house crying out to be made a home?
Pictures so crisp you can smell the bacon
Art directors will never forget your face
Interest – once the prospective client has been enticed by the bait so to speak, we need to keep their interest. Tell a story about your product, you should mention every benefit, every detail that sets you apart, everything that would entice you to buy from you. Often you have only one chance with this particular customer.
“The house may not have been crying but Mrs. Schmidt certainly was. Her one and only son just got married and now that he had moved with his beautiful bride to his new posting she spends hours gazing at the pictures we took.
A month after the wedding she wrote us and said that every time she looks at the beautiful portraits we created it’s as if she relives the entire wedding day all over again.
Dear Mr. Groot,
Thank you, thank you, and thank you. The portraits of Wolfgang and Sarah are of such high quality and so real, that I feel the warmth of the hugs, I can taste the food, I can hear the music, I can see the couple walking down the garden path, and the emotion of the love caught in each picture carries me back to my own wedding.
And I must say that the album itself is so beautiful I have never ever seen anything like it. But I must say that I am most impressed with you and your staff and how you conducted yourselves on the day of the wedding. I couldn’t believe how professional you looked, how efficient you performed, and how each and every shot you created was like a mini love story.
Also the level of service before, during, and after the wedding was far beyond that of any company that I had ever dealt with. I love my parent’s album and would highly recommend Old Masters Studio to anyone.
Sincerely,
Hildegard Schmidt”
Desire – Make it irresistible for a customer to patronize you by offering such risk free trial propositions – along with such generous guarantees and bonuses – that the customer has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Give the trial propositions as an inducement as well as a free “gift” for their trouble.
” We are only as good as our last portrait session. Each and every wedding that we photograph gets our total undivided care and attention, to that end we only photograph 40 weddings a year and usually get booked up to two years in advance. Your wedding is important to us, so in order for us to deserve your friendship we would like to offer you an:
Engagement Portrait Session valued at $ 100.00 absolutely free.
Just to try us out and see if you like working with us. We will spend an hour taking a variety of beautiful portraits of you and your loved one, capturing the love that flows between you.
And as a special gift we would like to give you our signature…
Old Master 8×10 portrait valued at $ 49.95
At that time we will be glad to present to you, at no cost or obligation, our array of wedding services. We have prices and payment plans to fit every budget. With a guarantee that if you are not 100% happy with your photographs we will give you all of your money back – 100% – no hassles, no questions. “
Action – Lead your customer to action. People are silently begging to be led. Tell them exactly how to buy.
” Call 592-7707 right now to book your first consultation. If you wait, your wedding date might be booked. Can you afford to take that chance with the single most important day of your life? Why wait, you have nothing to lose?
Call 595-7707
Old Masters Studio
1234 Your Drive
Weddingsville, BC, V8V 2S2
250 595-7707
http://www.oldmastersstudio.com”
P.S.
Bring this note with you when you come and you will receive a special bonus gift.
Easy to do marketing activity; create a letter like the one above and bring it to five (5) complimentary businesses (florist, jeweler, hotel, church etc) and ask them to hand it out to the next couple that comes to them to talk about their wedding. Make sure that when you printout the letters somewhere on the bottom of the page in little letters or a code you identify where the letter came from. (i.e. St. Josephs Parish might be 10-18-04-1 the date you brought the letter and St. Joes is number one on your business tracking guide) and explain that for each customer that comes to you with this letter you will give them $50 to do whatever they wish with it. (This is important if you go to a church, because the clergy may have a problem taking the money for them selves but will gladly give out the letter and use the money for the poor box).
Marketing does work. You must market yourself everyday by way of an ad in the newspaper, a magazine, a direct mail piece, your website, your email list, your telephone directory, or your business card etc. You must have your name, address, phone number, and web address on every piece of literature you hand out.
If you have any questions email Chuck at [email protected]
Future Soldiers – What Can You Bring To Basic Training?
40 Best Magic Anime You Must Watch In 2022
30 Best Funny Anime Of All Time
Hiring the Best Divorce Or Family Law Attorney For You – Tip Number One
Has Managing Your Credit Card Debt Become A Juggling Act?
Enlightened AIDA Marketing for Photographers
Are You Seeking Information About How To Make Money Online? Then Check Out These Great Tips!
Digital Marketing Campaigns – Best Strategies For Digital Marketing
Rapid Cash Tactics Review – How to Earn Cash Online?
Understanding Flood Water Damage: Risks, Historical Data and Preventive Measures
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion