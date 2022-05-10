Share Pin 0 Shares

Government Employees Promotion Rule Changed: Good news! Government made big changes in promotion rules, know rules

Government Employees Promotion: There is good news for government employees. Now government employees will get promotion easily. In fact, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking a big decision in the interest of the employees, has decided that promotion will be given in government departments after 5 years.

The government has also issued an order for this. Actually, government employees often have to face problems regarding promotion. In such a situation, the state government has taken a big decision and said that instead of 10 years, promotion will be given on every 5 years entries.

Government employees will get more benefits

Apart from this, the government has also made big announcements for the employees. Under this, the rules of state employees on whom any charge has been proved or who have been punished in any case, have also been changed. Under this, if someone has a big fine, then he will not be given a promotion for 3 years, while if someone has a lesser fine, then he will not be given a promotion for 1 year. Keeping in mind the interests of the employees, the state government has also announced to issue health cards, through which the employees can also be treated in private hospitals.

Rules instead of increments

The government has also changed the rules of increment. The government has said that if an employee is convicted, then after the order is passed, the first three years will be set aside for salary hike. The employee will not be promoted until the period mentioned in the fine is over. When the period of sentence of the employee is over, he will be promoted.

