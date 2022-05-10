News
Hackers Rename Amber Heard’s IMDb Page “Amber Turd” In An Attempt To Steal Her Identity
The lawsuit that almost snatched the sleep of so many Hollywood stars and became the most significant talk of the Holly town is the defamation case against Johnny Depp. Moreover, the matter became extra spicy, with the case filer being his ex-wife and famous actress Amber Heard. The allegation against Depp was that of domestic […]
News
30 Best Lesbian Anime Of All Time
Anime creators have included LGBT characters in their films and shows for a long time. While most personalities are sexualized, Lesbian anime have intriguing and essential plot line.
We’ve attempted to gather a list of anime that contain lesbian characters. Most of the anime you’ll read about are from the Yuri genre. So, we got you the best anime featuring lesbian characters. Watch these anime if you’re looking for gorgeous anime lesbians. You may find a few of these yuri anime on Crunchyroll, Netflix, or YouTube.
30. Maria Watches Over Us
- Director: Yukihiro Matsushita
- Writer(s): Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Kana Ueda, Candice Moore, Sarah Hauser
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
Yumi Fukuzawa did not see it coming. She captured the attention of Sachiko Ogasawara, another of the school’s famous students, when she got into Lillian Girls’ Academy, a famous girl’s high school in Tokyo. Yumi’s soeur, she so-called sister and mentor for most of the time at the school, Sachiko gave her this time. Yumi is shocked because they’ve just met!
The duo is the topic of several rumors around campus, but Yumi is confused about accepting Sachiko’s offer. As she idolizes Sachiko, the offer would put her as the talk of the town!
29. Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Megan Shipman, Yuka Iguchi, Mikako Izawa
- IMDb Rating: 6.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation, amazon
This perfect anime tells us about the heartwarming story of Mamori, a virgin girl who comes on an island is forced to fight using extraordinary powers that she can only activate through sexual contact with other girls just on the island.
28. Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san
- Director: Shinpei Nagai
- Writer(s): Shinpei Nagai
- Cast: Nao Tôyama,Sumire Uesaka,Yuka Otsubo
- IMDb Rating: 6.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
Yachiyo Inugami, a cat-loving extroverted person, and Suzu Nekoyama, a dog-loving introverted person, are abruptly put together into a relationship. The duo is attracted together by an unexplainable connection between their contradicting personalities. Inugami’s toughened will to acquire Nekoyama’s favor only leads to wild replies as they swiftly begin to comprehend one another. Soon after their historic nuptials, the two continue to spend extra time together, gradually growing closer.
They attract the notice of Mikine Nezu, Inugami’s classmate, and they are quickly a part of the “biology” club. They encounter Ushikawa Ukiji, a quiet upperclassman who looks like a cow. Nezu and Nekoyama continue to deepen their bond, with many quarrels too.
27. Konohana Kitan
- Director: Hideki Okamoto
- Writer(s): Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Lindsay Seidel, Yuko Ono, Sawako Hata
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Funimation
A happy fox girl, Yuzu starts her first work as an attendant at the historic hot springs inn in a lively hamlet of spirits. Although Yuzu’s inadequate experience operating at such a luxury establishment, Kiri, the pleasant head attendant, sets her to work right away knowing the basics.
Yuzu’s zeal at first confirms to become a problem than a benefit, and her lighthearted demeanor endears the inn customers and coworkers. They were warm to her clumsy but friendly intentions. Yuzu progressively learns the skill of an inn attendant while growing to enjoy the magical world around her under the supervision of the other foxes—the rigorous Satsuki, the playful Natsume, the analytical Ren, and the silent Sakura.
26. Sakura Trick
- Director: Kenichi Ishikura
- Writer(s): Kenichi Ishikura
- Cast: Yuka Iguchi,Haruka Tomatsu
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
Sakura trick is about Yuu Sonoda and Haruka Takayama, who have been friends since middle school and want to attend school together. Despite being in the same class, they are on different ends of the room due to a nasty twist of Fate! their institution will close in 3 years, leaving them as the final class in the final year. Haruka is worried, but she is determined to be with Yuu and make many lovely memories.
Yuu’s easygoing nature, much to Haruka’s chagrin, immediately draws the interest of their female classmates. Yuu ends up enjoying a passionate, emotional kiss with her pal in an empty classroom, sympathizing with her rising insecurity. The deed defines the closeness as ” friends,” eventually giving a new side to their unique friendship and introducing fresh fights. Sakura trick is hands down the best yuri anime.
25. Kiniro Mosaic
- Director: Tensho
- Writer(s): Yuniko Ayana
- Cast: Asuka Nishi,Manami Tanaka,Risa Taneda
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hulu, Itunes Store
Shinobu Oomiya went to England to take part in a homestay program. She made good friends with Alice Cartelet, the child of the household she was staying with, during her stay there. Notwithstanding the language problems, when it came time for Shinobu to leave for Japan, the duo conveyed their misery.
Shinobu, a first-year high schooler, receives an airmail letter in a language she can not comprehend half a decade later. Alice wrote it by herself and said about her own home in Japan. Alice is a learner at Shinobu’s junior high and will stay with her! The five girls are together with their pals.
24. Riddle Story of Devil
- Director: Keizō Kusakawa
- Writer(s): Kiyoko Yoshimura
- Cast: Morgan Berry,Hisako Kanemoto,Lauren Landa
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Tokaku Azuma got into Myoujou Academy, an excellent private ladies’ boarding school. But she’s an assassin and a part of a plan to assassinate their lovely classmate, Haru Ichinose, with eleven of her mates in Class Black. Regardless of the hardship or expense, whoever achieves will be awarded their most actual wish. Each assassin has only a single chance to murder her; failure will push them to exile.
Despite the large sum of money at stake, she takes a different path. Haru is her target, and she is soon captivated by the exact girl she is expected to kill. However, Tokaku does not let Haru die .whole class is out for her, promising to defend her from a mounting bloodlust.
23. Bleach
- Director: Noriyuki Abe
- Writer(s): Masashi Sogo ,Tsuyoshi Kida,Kento Shimoyama
- Cast: Johnny Yong Bosch, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Ichigo Kurosaki is a student, and then his family is invaded by a Hollow spirit devouring human souls. Then he meets Rukia Kuchiki, wounded while defending the family from the attacker. Ichigo takes Rukia’s idea to accept her powers for his family, so he is now a Soul Reaper.
Rukia cannot get back her abilities, Ichigo tracks down the Hollows, who destroy their village. However, he is not alone in the battle,his friends eventually join him, each of whom has their special powers. As Ichigo and his teammates assist one another on the battlefield, the beautiful Soul Reaper finds that Hollows aren’t the only real threat to mankind.
22. Kase-san and Morning Glories
- Director: Takuya Satō
- Writer(s): Hiromi Takashima
- Cast: Minami Takahashi,Ayane Sakura,Ibuki Kido
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Hidive
Yui Yamada enjoys gardening and plants dates Tomoka Kase, the star of her school’s athletic team. Yui is timid, feminine, did not have a boyfriend ever. Tomoka, on either hand, is vibrant, tomboyish, and well-liked by her peers. They seek to understand and encourage one another while enjoying the first love.
Asagao to Kase-san is a story about two girls struggling with feelings and other issues in love.
21. Bloom Into You
- Director: Makoto Katō
- Writer(s): Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Luci Christian, Amber Lee Connors, Brittney Karbowski
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
Yuu Koito was astonished by beautiful shoujo manga and romantic song lyrics. That day she finally hears a confession. She waits patiently again for wings of love to blossom and sets her heart fluttering.Yuu feels hollow when a classmate confesses at their graduation. She comes to the revelation that while she knows love as a concept, she cannot experience it firsthand.
Yuu is still confused about how to reply to her now that she goes to high school. She meets Touko Nanami, the seemingly faultless student council president, who rejects her confession. Stirred by Touko’s graceful way, Yuu seeks her for help, only to be startled when the president proposes to her! Yuu is in Touko’s grip and puts on a quest for the feeling that has confused her for so long.
20. Strawberry Panic
- Director: Masayuki Sakoi
- Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Hitomi Nabatame,Ai Shimizu,Mai Nakahara
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: TubiTV, Amazon
Strawberry panic tells us about Nagisa Aoi and her new school year as a new kid at St. Miator’s Girls Academy, three prominent all-girls schools in her locality. She gets lost during her day and sees a strange student whose beauty and charisma are so alluring that she finds herself in the hospital. This anime series is named strawberry panic for a reason!.
Tamao Suzumi, her roommate, sees her as she wakes up, eagerly introducing her to college life. Most significantly, she reminds the lead that each of the three schools has an extraordinary student representative, “star.” Nagisa is happy when she discovers that the beauty she saw before, Shizuma Hanazono, is a “star ” herself! Shizuma looks to be overtly interested in Nagisa! Her situation with Shizuma is simply famous on campus, but Nagisa worries if something does not seem reasonable. Strawberry panic is the best yuri anime.
19. Citrus
- Director: Takeo Takahashi,Naoyuki Tatsuwa
- Writer(s): Naoki Hayashi
- Cast: Tomoaki Maeno,Kana UedaI,kumi Hayama
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Yuzu Aihara’s mother remarried over the summertime of her sophomore year in high school, causing her to relocate to a new school. This uncomfortable event is an opportunity for a trendy extrovert like Yuzu to find new acquaintances, find love, and lastly, experience her special kiss. But unfortunately, Yuzu’s style does not match her strict, all-girls school, full of submissive and exceeding expectations of grade skippers.
Mei Aihara, the attractive student government president, is immediately interested in Yuzu’s looks and begins sensually touching her body in a trial to take her mobile phone.
Yuzu comes home, fatigued after her day, to discover a stunning fact: Mei is now her step-sister! she tries to be cordial with her, but Mei’s habit drives Yuzu to begin tormenting her. Mei drags Yuzu to the ground and embraces her before she can finish her statement, despite Yuzu’s desperate attempts to get free. Mei runs out of the room as she’s finished, leaving Yuzu to contemplate the real nature from her first kiss and the mysteries beneath her new sister’s tortured gaze.
18. RIN: Daughters of Mnemosyne
- Director: Shigeru Ueda
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Ōnogi
- Cast: Jamie Marchi,Chris Cason,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
Many people fantasize about being immortal. But, will people be in danger? Rin Asougi, an immortal private detective, faces this scene because many individuals expect her death. She has suffered numerous terrible deaths over the centuries, but she has always survived.
Rin meets a guy who thinks his memories are wrong while searching for a missing cat in the 90s. Rin assures to aid him, only to discover that he is not what he looks like to be, bringing her closer towards her true foe. Unfortunately, this foe is all too known with Rin and her kind, so if she passes away in his arms. These cute anime explicit scenes and graphic scenes too.
17. Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer(s): Gen Urobuchi
- Cast: Aoi Yûki,Chiwa Saitô,Emiri Kato
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
Madoka Kaname, 14, has a bad dream one night: she eyewitness accounts a girl battle a lost cause against such a terrible being hovering above her, while a cat-like mystical monster tells Madoka that the only way to change the terrible ending is for her to sign contracts with him and be a magical girl. Following morning, the teen’s fantasy comes true when the girl she has seen in her dream – Homura – comes as a transfer student at Mitakihara Middle School, strangely instructing Madoka to stay exactly as she is.
However, when she and her closest friend Sayaka run into the same cat-like mythological beast from her dream, who identifies herself as Kyubey, they learn that magical girls do exist and that they can first become one. All they have to do is sign the contract with Kyubey agreeing to combat abstract beings known as “witches” that spread sadness throughout the human world, and they will be given any single wish they choose. However, as Homura’s omen hints, being a magical girl may entail considerably more so than Madoka and Sayaka realize.
16. A Certain Scientific Railgun
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer(s): Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Rina Satô,Brittney Karbowski,Satomi Arai
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix, Hulu
Mikoto Misaka and her classmates prepared for the Daihasei Festival, a seven-day athletic competition amongst various Esper schools, including the Tokiwadai middle school, in Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T. Misaka and the other Tokiwadai students are highly motivated and eager to compete in the next competition. However, all of the excitement comes to a stop as another terrible secret of the Academic City of Technology and Science is revealed.
15. Sweet Blue Flowers
- Director: Ken’ichi Kasai
- Writer(s): Fumihiko Takayama
- Cast: Ai Takabe,Yûko Gibu,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Funimation
The anime focuses on the Shy, sensitive Fumi who has recently transferred to Kamakura’s Matsuoka Girl’s High School. It has been 10 years since she drifted away left her best friend Akira behind, but the two will soon be reunited. Even though Akira is now enrolled at Fujigaya Girls’ Academy, she and Fumi still get to visit each other. As a result, the two will feel love, the effort to admit one’s genuine sentiments, and the company’s delight between those groups and social activities.
14. Maria Watches Over Us
- Director: Yukihiro Matsushita
- Writer(s): Oyuki Konno
- Cast: Kana Ueda, Candice Moore, Sarah Hauser
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hidive
Yumi Fukuzawa did not think about capturing the eye of Sachiko, another of the academy’s most known girls, when she enrolled just at Lillian Girls’ Academy, a high school in Tokyo. Yumi’s soeur, her “sibling” and mentor for the period at the academy, Sachiko gave it by now. Yumi is stunned by the concept. This is so new!
The duo comes across several rumors around campus, but Yumi is confused about accepting Sachiko’s invitation. However, as she admires Sachiko, being her soeur is like being the center of popularity for the whole school!
13. Kämpfer
- Director: Yasuhiro Kuroda
- Writer(s): Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Katelyn Barr, Brittney Karbowski, Christina Marie Kelly
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hidive, Amazon
The story centers around Natsuru, a regular high school student with blue coloured hair. He awakes one day to find himself transformed into a girl. Harakiri Tora, a stuffed tiger, comes alive and informs him that he’s been selected as one of the “Kampfer,” female fighters. The Kampfer are doomed to battle other Kampfers. When he is assaulted by an unknown woman who also happens to be a Kampfer, the narrative begins.
12. Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer(s): Masaki Tsuzuki
- Cast: Jennifer Cascio, Jonathan Meza, Bailey Chadwick
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Amazon
Nanoha Takamachi, an ordinary girl in the third grade who loves to be with families and friends, finds an injured ferret she fantasized about the previous night.
It magically reaches out to Nanoha the next day, asking her to save it. Yuuno Scrya, a magician from another world, exposes himself as the ferret attempting to gather the deadly 21 Jewel Seeds, which he mistakenly distributed over the world. He enlists her assistance, looking upon her the fairy spell making her Heart raise and guiding her on becoming a strong magician.
After retrieving a couple of the Jewel Seeds, magic appears some days later. However, Fate, mightier than Nanoha, declines to reveal why she attempts to acquire the Jewel Seeds. Nanoha sees misery in Fate’s eyes, but she hesitates to speak. This is about the clash of feelings that occurs when aims meet. This lesbian show is a great anime series.
11. Kannazuki no Miko
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer(s): Sumio Uetake
- Cast: Noriko Shitaya,Ayako Kawasumi,Junji Majima
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hidive, Crunchyroll
Himemiya Chikane, the highborn, is calm and distant, the ideal young girl of good genes. Himeko Kurusegawa is loyal to her and a hidden pal. Their school lives are unaffected till an old evil appears out of nowhere. Chikane & Himeko will assume the positions of shrine maidens of a Moon and Sun to confront it.
10. Oniisama e…
- Director: Osamu
- Writer: Hideo Takayashiki
- Cast: Tesshô Genda,Mami Koyama,Ken’yû Horiuchi
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Pluto TV and Peacock.
With her school friend Tomoko, Nanako enrolls in a unique all-girl high school for upper-class pupils. The story revolves around events throughout her school years, which she documents in letters to her sibling.
9. Sailor Moon
- Director: Junichi Sato ,Kunihiko Ikuhara,Takuya Igarash
- Writer(s): Sukehiro Tomita (season 1–S), Yōji Enokido (SuperS), Ryōta Yamaguchi (Sailor Stars)
- Cast: Susan Roman, Jill Frappier, Katie Griffin
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hulu, Netflix
Usagi, an air-headed whiner, and her companions Ami, Rei, Makato, & Minako focus on the plot. They can turn into Sailor Soldiers by using unique abilities. Respectively, they are renamed Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus, and the sailor name is common for all. They struggle for love and justice against the Dark Kingdom’s terrible henchmen. They take the guidance of two speaking cats, Luna and Artemis, and the enigmatic Tuxedo Mask to aid them in their mission.
8. El Cazador de la Bruja
- Director: Kōichi Mashimo
- Writer(s): Kenichi Kanemaki
- Cast: Maxey Whitehead, Trina Nishimura, Kenta Miyake
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation
Ellis and Nadi are the two main female characters in the story. Ellis is a convicted murderer who is on the run from such an underground group known as “Hunters,” according to the plot. She encounters a bounty hunter named Nadi, who is originally after the reward on her head but later decides to assist her in uncovering the truth about her background. Even though she is summoning the Hunters’ wrath, Nadi joins Ellis in the Hometown, in which she was allegedly born.
7. My-HiME
- Director: Masakazu Obara
- Writer(s): Hiroyuki Yoshino
- Cast: Caitlynne Medrek, Carol-Anne Day, Jordan Schartner
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms:
A group of schoolgirls discovers they have been given the power to materialize objects and control robotic bests called Children to stop an evil committee from carrying out their plans. Meanwhile, a more sinister plot develops.
6. Maria Holic
- Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto
- Writer(s): Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Marianne Bray, Jessica Calvillo, Kalin Coates
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hidive, Crunchyroll
Even though you’re the same sex, finding the perfect girl is difficult! Kanako believed that joining an all-girls school would provide her with the best chance to meet the woman of her dreams. Still, she’s not so sure once her sexy roommate turns out to be a man in drag, and capturing the attention of the most famous girl in school only draws down her wrath of all the other similarly enamored girls! But then, things get complicated with a kitty dorm leader, her roommate’s nasty mannered maid, and an identical twin sister.
There are just too many lovely girls with dubious morals, and Kanako wonders whether she’ll die of frustrated nosebleeds! Will Kanako ever discover a non-polar counterpart of a non-opposing polarity that is consistent? Let’s all just say that Maria Holic’s quest for real love will not be easy.
5. YuruYuri
- Director: Masahiko Ohta
- Writer(s): Takashi Aoshima
- Cast: Rumi Okubo,Shiori Mikami,Minami Tsuda
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
A comedy series about Akari Akaza, her childhood friends and her classmate, and their daily activities at the Amusement Club.
The protagonist is treated uniquely in the anime. She is rarely seen compared to the supporting characters, and the show makes fun of this. It has the most delicate blend of hilarity and cuteness.
4. Simon
- Director: Junji Nishimura
- Writer(s): Hayase Hashiba
- Cast: Ami Koshimizu,Nana Mizuki,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Everyone is born a woman on the Daikuuriku planet, and at the age of 17, they choose one sex they want to be. Simulacrum’s tranquil theocracy is defended on this planet by magical transport aircraft known as “Simoun,” which could only be flown by adolescent females who haven’t decided on sex yet.
The Simoun can use a magical ability known as “Ri Maajon,” which allows them to kill a significant number of foes at once. When the industrialized nation of Argentum chooses to attack Simulacrum to obtain the Simoun’s secret, war is to break out, pitting the Simoun’s “Sibyllae” against each other in a lopsided conflict.
Because of the ongoing battle, the Sibyllae are excused from choosing permanent sex as long as they are willing to keep flying. So Aaeru, a motivated young Sibylla with a strange past, and Neviril, the commander of Simulacrum’s most elite Simoun squadron, Chor Tempest, must lead their fellow goddesses through internal and external conflict.
3. Revolutionary Girl Utena
- Director: Kunihiko Ikuhara
- Writer(s): Yōji Enokido
- Cast: Tomoko Kawakami,Yuriko Fuchizaki,Rachael Lillis
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation, Crunchyroll
This revolutionary girl tale follows Utena, a young woman who a lovely prince helps during a trying moment. She was so enamored with him – and she promised to one day become a princess. She is a student at a boarding school, where she sticks out with her gender-bending habits and boy’s clothing, and she makes friends with the other students, particularly a strangely meek Indian girl named Anthy. However, the revolutionary girl objects after one of her classmates are thoroughly shamed by her crush, and the lad challenges her to a duel in a strange arena.
Revolutionary girl triumphs against Anthy and discovers that she is now “engaged” about her as a “Rose Bride” who holds the key to a global revolution. She now finds herself fighting recurring adversaries for Anthy, dealing with similar rivalry in her own life, and attempting to assist Anthy in developing her willpower. Meanwhile, the battles she must fight are pushing her toward a goal of global revolution with consequences she is unaware of. The revolutionary girl is the best pick!
2. Sweet Blue Flowers
- Director: Ken’ichi Kasai
- Writer(s): Fumihiko Takayama
- Cast: Ai Takabe,Yûko Gibu,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Amazon prime video
Soft-spoken and bashful In elementary school, Fumi Manjoume and the forthright and kind Akira Okudaira were close friends, but this altered when Fumi & her family drifted away. Fumi returns to her home after she is admitted to Matsuoka Girls’ High School years later. She sees Akira from Fujigatani Girls’ Academy. However, their connection isn’t identical as it was years ago, notwithstanding their reunion.
As soon as the lead goes to school, renowned Yasuko Sugimoto sees her and pleases her a little extra than almost any other student. Fumi must find out what she’s doing in person rather than sitting in somebody else’s shadow after relying on Akira for support so many times. That does not mean to stop Akira from asking for her relationship with Fumi to return to its earlier glory. Will the ladies be able to overcome the challenges of high school before it tears them apart?
1. Whispered Words
- Director: Eiji Suganuma
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Ayahi Takagaki,Megumi Takamoto,Emiri Kato
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
The setting for the narrative is a high school. Murasame Sumika, the central protagonist, is actually in love with her closest buddy, Kazama Ushio. Kazama had an interest in other girls for years, but they have always rejected her. So she keeps searching for a partner and is unaware that Murasame adores her.
The manga is quite realistic, and it takes a while to present best friends in high school who have unrequited affections and find their love, as well as suffering through challenges with the companionship of their friends. Even if the anime is faster, it is just as fun and faithful to the manga.
The Yuri element in anime, manga, and novels is a loving relationship between girls. Yuri is also a feminine version in Japan. Because same-sex relationships are still taboo in Japanese society, the central premise of the Yuri genre in anime is usually about having affection for a friend of a different gender. Lesbian relationships are the center point of the anime series. Shoujo-ai anime is pretty inclusive with the list. Anime fans, we got your back with romantic anime, and some comedy anime included.
News
20 Best Space Anime Which You Would Love To Watch
Hello, there, space warrior! Doesn’t this reference talk more about planets and stars, which are the one who populates the universe, night sky, and solar system, which you may also find in ancient rock alike or maybe asteroids drawings, myths, and religious literature from all around the world? space anime will bring out the kid inside you!
But the good news for all anime watchers is that many Japanese anime production houses have been doing a terrific job of showing its new dimension of Space in the world of anime. Also, there has been a unique new genre in the world of anime for Space where you get to access many such popular and well-critic received anime installments that are mainly themed about space travel.
A Bit Of Sci-fi In Anime
When it introduced the concept of science fiction in anime, it was most frequently focused towards out of this planet. This does give us a clear answer that new space anime won’t be reusing its certain tried and tested science fiction or Space clichés, which involved including so “space kinds of stuff” like a spaceship, mechs, and stories which are more tangled as like octopus wiring.
But, you can take it more like an anime sci-fi 2.0, which will be coming with some tremendous and strongest influencing and world-building storyline. Still, it is an accepted fact that no space movie cannot come with Space stuff, including a spaceship, aliens, ships, and more, and it will be identical in the anime world.
It’s quite a known fact to many manga watchers that you won’t find any scarcity for sci-fi genre-based movies in the world of anime. However, as things sum up to science fiction, the sky is the limit. Everything is quite conceivable for sci-fi manga artists as long as the narrative and characters successfully engage their audience.
Sci-Fi installments also make a great fit to continue the storyline with more twists and turns by introducing more newcomers or even combining two different dimensions of anime.
With just a tiny start about Sci-fi anime, now if you are still for some space stuff, then why not just have a look at the list of 20 space anime series which you would love, even if you are already into space anime or you are just boosting up yourself to start with space anime, we have covered for all of you!
List Of 20 Space Anime You May Like
If you are one of the anime fans and you are up for some good new space anime series, then you are in the right place as here we have got you covered with a few popular and well-known animes coming under Space or sci-fi anime movie and TV series. So let’s start with it:
20. Eureka Seven
- Director: Tomoki Kyoda
- Writer: Dai Satō
- Cast Members: Yûko Sanpei, Keiji Fujiwara, Kaori Nazuka
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Many things are happening in Eureka Seven which doesn’t make much sense yet! There’s a battle going on, but between renegades and a military state, a girl who was found with many unique skills, mechs with hoverboards, and a mouthy lad named Renton Thurston is the one about which the series has been revolving.
19. Code Geass
- Director: Gorō Taniguchi
- Writer: Gorō Taniguchi, Ichirō Ōkouchi
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Lelouch, who is also the primary character for the series. he has a British nobility in hiding who has been selected as a vessel for the strange power . It is known as “Geass.” The series has had varying effects depending on a person’s goals or disposition. Code Geass is one of the best anime space series you can go with.
18. Steins; Gate
- Director: Hiroshi Hamasaki, Takuya Satō, Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Hideaki Anno, et al
- Cast Members: Jukki Hanada, Naotaka Hayashi, Tatsuya Matsubara
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Steins; Gate is a video game and an anime TV series in 2011. Although the series lacks mechs, visits to other worlds, and space wars, the series even tackles science fiction’s flicks, mostly a “perplexing concept” following about time travel.
17. Psycho-Pass
- Director: Hideaki Anno, Masayuki
- Writer: Hideaki Anno, et al
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
There’s no reason you shouldn’t enjoy Psycho-Pass as well. It’s pretty similar to the anime Minority Report. Although the series does take us to a place that shows less of a future of Japan.
Even the storylines for the series center around a statistical evaluation. It can foresee crimes and criminals already when they occur.
This does make the job of law enforcement officers a little simpler. But, they are quite popularly known as Enforcers in this anime, and two of them, Shinya Kogami and Akane Tsunemori, have their job cut out for them.
16. Trigun
- Director: Satoshi Nishimura
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Trigun is quite an incomparable masterpiece from its oldest sci-fi anime franchise! However, It doesn’t rate on a higher side as it isn’t entirely into science fiction. Furthermore, Trigun is complicated to categorize to any genre other than action. The series is a good combination of steampunk, spaghetti Western, and sci-fi themes. Again, Trigun is an excellent choice for many anime manga series lovers to go and watch.
15. Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Director: Hideaki Anno, Masayuki
- Writer: Hideaki Anno, et al
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
It does deliver a lot of bizarre puzzles when it comes to talking about narrative and scenarios. The anime also follows about a species of enormous aliens who have been known to humans as “Angels” and have awoken on Earth and started wreaking the entire havoc. You should check this series out for fans who love to explore more fun from space anime.
14. Irresponsible Captain Tylor
- Director: Kōichi Mashimo
- Writer: Kōichi Mashimo, Hiroyuki Kawasaki
- Cast Members: Maria Kawamura, Crispin Freeman, Veronica Taylor
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Irresponsible Captain Tylor is one of the famous Japanese manga movie franchises inspired by a Hitoshi Yoshioka scripted light novel series titled “The Most Irresponsible Man in Space.”
The series is a distant future for one of the main characters, Justy Tylor, yearning for a simple existence. However, he later takes the opportunity to join the space navy to achieve that goal.
Tylor was also granted the command of a destroyer as a prize after joining into space navy and working so well! But, he also gets the pressure to take part in that struggle for Earth’s protection, which unfortunately proves out to be unbeatable.
13. Galaxy Express 999
- Director: Shinichi Masaki
- Writer: Mugi Kamio
- Cast Members: Masako Nozawa, Masako Ikeda, Kaneta Kimotsuki
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll
Let’s talk about the stories followed in the series! Galaxy Express 999 is a 1979 old cinematic adaptation showing Maetel and Tetsuro. They have been returning to the Mechanized Empire’s home planet after making a visit to four different planets along the way.
The plot also gives its central involvement about the Tetsuro, an orphaned street urchin who wished to board on a titular space train one day in quest of a mechanical body and perpetual life. And after he grows up, he also gets his dream opportunity after a mysterious woman whose name is Maetel offers him a ticket after he finally agrees to accompany her throughout the journey.
12. Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex
- Director: Kenji Kamiyama
- Writer: Kenji Kamiyama
- Cast Members: Shirô Saitô, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, William Frederick Knight, Richard Epcar
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%
- Platforms Available: Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Crunchyroll
Ghost in the Shell has owed a lot to Hollywood. The primary influence for its stunning storyline for Ghost in the Shell anime flicks has been taken from the Matrix movie. And, with that also, the anime franchise was able to gather a massive success in worldwide level.
Ghost In the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is also considered one of the most potent cyberpunk franchise-inspired movie series. The story focuses on the adventures of the android protagonist, named Major Motoko Kusanagi. He has gone for a mission battle against hackers, cybercriminals, and other androids.
11. Irresponsible Captain Tylor
- Director: Kōichi Mashimo
- Writer: Kōichi Mashimo, Hiroyuki Kawasaki
- Cast Members: Maria Kawamura, Crispin Freeman, Veronica Taylor
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Irresponsible Captain Tylor completely exploits a space naval commander who has been either an extremely lucky moron or a tactical genius, but it’s confusing! Tylor, a titular character, appears for the role of a mysterious young guy who has been living without a true purpose in life.
A state of mind which has been way tricky to discern, but a talent for unintentionally helping self to get out of near-death situations with a childishly casual attitude in a distant and have highly advanced future.
10. Astra Lost in Space
- Director: Masaomi Andō
- Writer: Norimitsu Kaihō
- Cast Members: Yūsuke Kobayashi, Ayaka Suwa, Ayumu Murase, Sōichirō Hoshi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix
Astra Lost in Space sets the events from the year 2063, where deep space travel is now more feasible and financially sustainable. With a group of students from Caird High School who planned to travel to a nearby planet of McPa for their Planetary Camp.
Soon after, the group makes its final landing on the new planet, but the nine youngsters are attacked by a mysterious and unexpected sentient orbit of light, making them move into the far reaches of Space.
Now they are stuck in orbit lying around an unknown planet, and now they must come across an abandoned ancient ship. After finding it, the group decided to use the spacecraft to return home.
9. Space Dandy
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe, Shingo Natsume
- Writer: Shinichirō Watanabe, Dai Satō, Kimiko Ueno, Ichirō Ōkōchi, Keiko Nobumoto, Toh EnJoe, Masaaki Yuasa, Hayashi Mori, Kiyotaka Oshiyama
- Cast Members: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Uki Satake, Hiroyuki Yoshino
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
The Space Dandy is following about the main character named Dandy, who appears as an alien bounty hunter and he “a dandy person in the entire space,” but as he has looked out for unknown and rare aliens in Space with the help of his robot friend aide QT and his feline pal Meow.
The series takes out to the deep space adventures of a shaky sense of continuity, including a few episodes which depict the majority of heroes and antagonists who have been dying and turning into zombies, or even if they survive from becoming a zombie. They are seen getting stuck on a way separate realm, extending periods.
8. Space Battleship Yamato
- Director: Leiji Matsumoto
- Writer: Eiichi Yamamoto, Keisuke Fujikawa, Maru Tamura
- Cast Members: Takuya Kimura, Meisa Kuroki, Toshirô Yanagiba
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
The space animation genre also includes Space Battleship Yamato, which by its name itself makes it clear that the series is Japan’s most significant deep space anime program out there! The anime makes its shift toward serious subjects and includes intricate plotlines, which have also taken the attention of many viewers and have affected subsequent works for the movies and Tv series in the genre, including Gundam series, Evangelion, and Macross as well.
Talking about the story for the series, the series set for the events happening in the year 2194, showing many mysterious entities known for the name as Gamilons, which travels out of nowhere. Later, the Gamilons bombard Earth with many meteor bombs leading to killing the vast majority of its population on the Earth.
With the newly developed radiation after the bombard, the Earth is still damaged, and it continued to be in the same terrible state for years. Still, things started changing five years later, when survivors from the meteors bomb attack dwell underground.
Also, the series follows Susumu Kodai is, an ex-army pilot who has been investigating the radiated surface. He found a communication capsule from the planet Iscandar, which is about 148,000 light-years away from Earth, with his studies.
On his journey to find the capsule, Susumu Kodai also finds that on Iscandar, a chemical can help eliminate the prolonging radioactive material that has been infecting the Earth’s surface for years. Here his journey to get the chemical starts.
The Defense Forces of Earth constructed the Space Battleship Yamato so that the ex-army pilot could travel to Iscandar to get the chemical material.
7. Cowboy Bebop
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Keiko Nobumoto
- Cast Members: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara, Steve Blum
- IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 47%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
When it comes to talking about a few successful space animes, definitely the list is going to include the Cowboy Bebop franchise! The series has been standing as a part of being a successful anime since 1999.
To recall, Cowboy Bebop was most likely a new flag-bearer for such a unique sub-genre in the anime world. But, there have been numerous space anime that have had sought to dethrone Cowboy Bebop over the past few years, but for the reasons its fantabulous storyline, it still reigns to be the supreme among the animes.
Cowboy Bepop even merges with numerous other genres, including Trigun, and merging was so smooth that it successfully showed the world of Cowboy Bebop, which has lived in a hugely diversified way.
The storyline for the show is relatively straightforward, which revolves more around the motley crew of hungry bounty hunters who have been attempting to make ends meet. Every episode for the series has featured its self-contained plot portraying the different perspectives of the animes with four significant protagonists.
6. Legend of the Galactic Heroes
- Director: Shunsuke Tada
- Writer: Yoshiki Tanaka
- Cast Members: Yûsaku Yara, Ryô Horikawa, Katsuji Mori
- IMDb Rating: 9.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Legend of the Galactic Heroes, also known as Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu, is a popular Japanese manga franchise that has also been called known among anime fans as LOTGH and LOGH. The series makes its perfect fit under science fiction and has been adapted from one of the popular sci-fi books created by Yoshiki Tanaka.
Talking about the narrative, the series shows the events happening in the far future somewhere around Milky Way Galaxy. Section 26 A is another focus on the series, which is all about a galaxy populated with terraformed worlds and have had inhabited by interplanetary travelers. It’s been over 150 years since the two enormous galactic empires existed on their odds.
5. Mobile Suit Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast Members:
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
For the anime fans who aren’t aware! Mobile Suit Gundam was the first-ever installment for the whole new Gundam series franchise, spawning and spreading out with more sequels and spin-offs for the franchise.
The narrative for the series has been mainly revolving around the complete struggle faced between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation from the futuristic calendar year called the “Universal Century” 0079, with the latter revealing a massive new massive robot which was given the name as the RX-78-2 which was Gundam commanded by a civilian mechanic named Amuro Ray.
The space anime sets an entirely different fictitious universe where the Principality of Zeon has had declared independence from the Earth Federation, after long sparking One Year War.
This struggle has directly impacted every continent of the planet, which is practically impacting every space colony and lunar outpost as well. Zeon, who was relatively small back in time, has had the tactical advantage only because of the employment of mobility suits, a new humanoid sort of weapon.
After half of mankind was killed because of one year of prolonging War, it was devolved into a different brutal stalemate that lasted for a total of 8 months. Therefore, the entire Gundam series is a good option for you to start watching!
4. Outlaw Star
- Director: Mitsuru Hongo
- Writer: Katsuhiko Chiba
- Cast Members: Ayako Kawasumi, Bob Buchholz, Bridget Hoffman, Emilie de Azevedo Brown
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
The anime series has been set in the entirely new “Toward Stars Era” world, where you will get to see spaceships that can travel much faster than the speed of light. The narrative also focuses on protagonist star Gene Starwind alongside his motley crew who were aboard the Outlaw Star, an inherited spacecraft. The protagonist, star, alongside the entire crew, has been seeking out a mythical outer space treasure trove known for the name “Galactic Leyline.”
Gene Starwind has been aspiring to be an incredible outlaw, and Gene’s destiny starts shining on to him after he finally lands up with a new terrific job.
But things started going further wrong after he found out by himself who the new owners of the galaxy’s fastest and most technologically sophisticated spaceship were. Unfortunately, it was stolen from him, and after the theft, the owners wanted the spaceship to be returned somehow.
3. Space Brothers
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Writer: Makoto Uezu, Yoichi Kato
- Cast Members: Miyuki Sawashiro, Hiroaki Hirata, Yuko Sanpei, Kenichiro Ohashi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Kodansha
As far as the storyline is concerned for Space Brothers, its primary focus is on Mutta Nanba, who has been with his younger brother, Hibito. However, the storyline for Space Brothers also shows that they both believed that there had been a UFO flying towards the Moon in the summer of 2006.
After looking at the UFO, Hibito also decides that he will go to the Moon! But on the other hand, Mutta had wished to go to Mars as well. Hibito then became a new fully-fledged JAXA astronaut assigned to a new voyage to the Moon but nineteen years later, in the year 2025. Mutta has faced lesser success in his complete endeavors
However, Mutta later recalled his previous objectives and even received a letter that directed him to approve and attend a JAXA training program for future coming astronauts. The story also focuses on Mutta, who strived to become an astronaut, but later, he realized that it was his long-held ambition, just like his brother had accomplished.
2. Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast Members: Jennifer Alyx, Kengo Kawanishi, Sean Finkle, Landon McDonald, Doug Erholtz, Julie Ann Taylor, Yoshimasa Hosoya
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, also often known as Gundam IBO and G-Tekketsu (G), is a fourteenth new mainline entry for Sunrise’s long-running Gundam franchise, and also its new replacing franchise for Gundam Reconguista in G.
Talking more about the synopsis for the series, Iron-Blooded Orphans’ story focuses on the new adventures of a complete new gang of young soldiers who started their own new security company after revolting against them their grownups who had abandoned them, which had terraformed to Mars.
The Space also addresses so many modern real-world issues, including stuff like War, increasing slavery, recruitment of child soldiers, increasing poverty, neocolonialism, and even increasing corruption. So, this is a good choice for many anime manga fans who have been seeking to watch a tv series coming with a mixture of both Space and modern real-life situations.
1. Space Patrol Luluco
- Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi, Akira Amemiya
- Writer: Hiroyuki Imaishi
- Cast Members: Amber Lee Connors, Brittney Karbowski, Mao Ichimichi
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
Hiroyuki Imaishi produces manga space anime. Space Patrol Luluco was created and produced by Studio Trigger. Unfortunately, the entire series was giving its airing as part of “Ultra Super Anime Time programming,” which was blocked from April 2016 to its ending, scheduled for June 2016.
Talking about the story, the series focuses on Luluco, who is just an ordinary young woman who has lived in the solar system’s new frontier space colonization zone of Ogikubo.
Her dad is an active member of the zone’s Space Patrol section! But, even though Luluco was a resident of a magnificent city filled with alien immigrants, Luluco was living the life of a student.
But, things changed for Luluco as she was compelled to take assistance from her dad’s Space Patrol section as she was alleged to become a victim to get mistakenly frozen by alien contraband. Just so that, Luluco would resurrect her father, the section commander for the Space Patrol, Over Justice recruited her as one among the members for the entire Space Patrol section.
After joining the team, Luluco’s everyday life changed drastically as she was dispatched out for daily missions to safeguard Ogikubo from space criminals. On these missions, she had teamed up with her designated companion and extraterrestrial exchange student and with her familiar classmate Midori, who is quite a regular person.
Conclusion:
Here is the complete list of 20 space anime series. Of course, most people would also be looking for more Japanese anime movies and TV shows. Then you can also go for series like Outer Space Wo Nerae. This has been not listed here but is an excellent choice for you all to watch.
News
50 Best Isekai Anime Of All Time
Let us first understand what does the term isekai means. Well, all my fellow anime fans might already be aware of this term. The word isekai originates from Japanese history and means “another world.” The list of best isekai anime is handpicked for you.
It also refers to an isekai genre of light novels, manga, anime, and video game world that mainly show a person teleported to another beautiful world and has to survive it. The isekai genre usually follows stories that include fantasy worlds, virtual worlds, planets, or a parallel universe.
Isekai Anime
In such isekai anime genre, the stories are usually about the protagonist’s transferred to a fantasy world and traveling there or summon. Or either the protagonist finds himself in a new fantasy world after his/her death in the past life or the real world.
Usually, the main protagonist is the hero in the isekai shows. Still, sometimes it may also find himself the unimportant character or the villain teleports him, like in the isekai anime “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom.” Furthermore, some stories even follow reverse isekai anime stories. In such stories, the subject is usually transported from a fantasy life in another world to a real-life, inhuman world on Earth. Some examples of reverse isekai anime are the Laidbackers and Re: Creators.
The isekai series have been noted to start back during the Japanese folk tales, like the Urashima Taro. The first modern isekai series was Warrior from Another World, written by Haruka Takachiho. The other isekai anime series also includes stories from English literature novels such as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Chronicles of Narnia, Peter Pan, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. And the very first isekai anime series was Aura Battler Dunbine, created by Yoshiyuki Tomino.
If you all are isekai anime fans, then go on reading cause here we are to make things easier for you and sort out the 50 best isekai anime for you! Below is the list of 50 best isekai shows since the isekai genre became popular to date. You definitely would not want to miss these best shows in this isekai anime genre.
Let’s start!
50. Digimon Adventure
- Director: Hiroyuki Kakudo
- Writer: Satoru Nishizono
- Cast: Chika Sakamoto, Edie Mirman,. Kae Araki, Laura Summer, Lex Lang, Miwa Matsumoto, Ai Maeda, Kirk Thornton, Hiroko Konishi, Yuto Kazama
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
The show from the Digimon series is one the best shows of all. It is the best isekai anime with rank #1. The show was first released on March 7, 1999, and streamed till March 26, 2000. The series consists of a total of 54 episodes.
The story is about seven protagonists, named Taichi “Tai” Kamiya, Sora Takenouchi, Yamato “Matt” Ishida, Takeru “T.K.” Takaishi, Koushiro “Izzy” Izumi, Mimi Tachikawa and Joe Kido. As they spend time in their summer camp, snow along with mysterious small objects start falling from the sky.
49. Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World
- Director: Masaharu Watanabe
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotami
- Cast: Takehitu Koyasu, Yui Horie, rie Takahashi, Marika Kounu, Yusuke Kobayashi, Yuka Iguchi, Inori Minase, Kaori Nazuka, Satomi Arai
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This is one of the interesting isekai anime of the isekai genre. The show has a total 50 number of episodes. The show first streamed on April 4, 2016, till March 24, 2021.
The story follows a Japanese high school teenager, Subaru Natsuki. he was trying to leave the convenience story one day was suddenly transports to a parallel world. While he is trying to survive in this new world,bandits attack subaru.
48. Digimon Tamers
- Director: Yukio Kaizawa
- Writer: Chiaki Konaka
- Cast: Hiroki Takahashi, Makoto Tsumura, Yoko Asada, Fumiko Orikasa, Hiroaki Hirata, Tomoko Kaneda, Aoi Tada, Mayumi Yamaguchi
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
This is yet another best among the Digimon series. The original release and runtime was from April 1, 2001, till March 31, 2002. This show consists of a total of 51 episodes.
The story is about a 12-year-old Takato Matsuki, a colossal fanatic of the Digimon card game. One day with his two friends, Kazu and Kenta, he finds a mysterious credit card in his box after playing the game of the cards. His reflex is to analyze it in his plastic device, which starts to shine strangely.
47. Now and Then, Here and There
- Director: Akitaro Daichi
- Writer: Hideyuki Iwasaki
- Cast: Kaori Nazuka, Koji Ishii, Asuza Nakao, Yuka Imai, Akio Suyama, Akemi Okamura, Reiki Yasuhara, Dan Olk
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The show’s release was on October 14, 1999, and the streaming period was till January 20, 2000. The show consists of a total of 13 episodes.
The story is about Shū, a young schoolboy who is also very crazy about carefree kendo. Later he meets a very introverted girl named Lala Ru. He falls in love with the girl and does everything to cheer her up by all means. But one day, a robot suddenly appeared and carried the girl through the door.
46. InuYasha
- Director: Masahi Ikeda, Yasunao Aoki
- Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa
- Cast: Noriko Hidaka, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Kappei Yamaguchi, Koj Tsujitani, Houko Kuwashima, Kumiko Watanabe, Ken Narita, Satsuki Yukino, Akiko Yajima
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix
Yet another long-running anime series is the InuYasha, from October 16, 2000, till March 29, 2010. It consists of a total of 193 episodes.
The story takes place in Japan, at the time of wartime around the countries known as the Sengoku era (before 1600). In those times, humans used to live alongside “Youkai” or “Mononoke” (also called “demons” or “monsters” or “spirits”). These Youkai and Mononoke have different powers and appearances and are very different from the humans. Most of them share the same thing in common: envy human flesh. Whereas InuYasha is a half-human and half-demon, also known as hanyo.
45. Digimon Frontier
- Director: Yukio Kaizawa
- Writer: Sukehiro Tomita
- Cast: Sawa Ishige, Junko Takeuchi, Hiroshi Kamiya, Kenichi Suzumara, YokoAsada, Kumiko Watanabe, Kae Araki, Rika Fukami
- IMDb rating: 6.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
The show consists of a total of 50 episodes. The show’s original run takes place from April 7, 2002, to March 30, 2003.
The story follows a group of ten longtime Digimon who gave up their lives to fight the forces of evil that were threatening to the digital world. These Digimons created artifacts, the twelve “spirits”, from their very own data, before leaving the digital world in the hands of three celestial Digimon.
44. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- Director: Yasuhito Kikushi
- Writer: Kazayuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Miho Okasaki, Kristen McGuire, Yumiri Hanmori, Makato Furukawa, Asuna Tomari, Takuya Iguchi, Sayaka Senbogi, Jun Fukushima
- IMDb rating:8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
As we talked above about the unique story of this isekai anime. This is one of the best isekai anime series.
The show’s release was on October 2, 2018, and streamed till June 22, 2021. The show consists of a total of 60 episodes.
The story follows Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old single man living in Tokyo; he will have satisfaction with his mundane life if he had a girlfriend. Later he meets his younger brother on the way, on the street, as he introduces his fiancée to him. Later, Satoru is fatally injured himself to save the couple’s life.
43. Sword Art Online
- Director: Tomohiko Ito
- Writer: Reki Kawahara
- Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Kanae Ito, Miyuki Sawashiro, Rina Hidaka, Koichi Yamadera, Ayana Taketatsu, Saori Hayami
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix
The show consists of a total 96 number of episodes. The original run of this anime television series takes place from 8th July 2012 to 20th September 2020.
The story is about 2022 when the game Sword Art Online is a massive platform for VRMMORPG. In this game named sword art online, the players can change their avatars. The sword art online works by using a virtual headband that controls all the person’s five senses. The sword art online is one of the substantial virtual video games of 2022.
42. Overlord
- Director: Naoyuki Ito
- Writer: Yuki Sugawara
- Cast: Yumi Hara, Sumire Uesaka, Manami Numakura, Ayane Sakura, Shigeru Chiba, Masayuki Kato, Emiri Kato, Yumi Uchiyama, Satoshi Hino
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix
The show consists of a total of 39 episodes. The show’s release was on 7th July 2015 and is presently streaming.
The story takes place in Yggdrasil, a massive virtual role-playing game. But the game is about to close after successful 12 years. On the other hand, a boy named Momonga finds it challenging to accept this fact about the game closing as in reality, he has no friends, no family, no girlfriend, and he feels that there is no meaning in life anymore.
41. No Game No Life
- Director: Atsuzo Ishizuka
- Writer: Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Yoko Hikasa, Mamiko Noto, Yuka Iguchi, Yukari Tamura, Mugihiti, Kara Greenberg, Ai Kayano, Jun Fukushima, Satomi Arai, Risa Taneda
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
This anime’s release was on 9th April 2014 and streamed until 25th June 2014. The show consists of a total 12 number of episodes.
The story follows siblings, the brother and sister named Soro and Shiro. These two are brother and sister in both in the natural world and video games. As individuals, both possess excellent skills and are incredibly genius.
40. Digimon Adventure
- Director: Hiroyuki Kakudo
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Kae Araki, Kaura Summer, Lex Lang, Chika Sakamoto, Toshiko Fujita, Miwa Matsumoto, Ai Maeda, Kirk Thorton
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Netflix
You can never get enough of the Digimon anime, no matter how many shows. The show’s release was on 5th April 2020 and streamed until 26th September 2021. The show has a total 67 number of episodes.
The story is about the world in 2020, where people are entirely dependent on networks. The series of cyberattacks in Tokyo result in catastrophic events in the digital world. The world where the Digimon Creatures live.
39. The Saga of Tanya The Evil
- Director: Yutaka Uemura
- Writer: Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Aoi Yuki, Saori Hayami, Shin Ichiro Miki, Tessho Genda, Hochu Otsuka, Daiki Hamano
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This anime’s release was on 6th January 2017. On 31st March 2017, it had its last stream. It consists of a total 12 number of episodes.
The story is about a Japanese salaryman who insults God. At the time of his death, this arrogant man’s doom is to be reborn in a different universe. He is e born in a worn-torn world empire and constantly torn by wars with other nearby countries. The place is very similar to Europe.
38. Knights’s and Magic
- Director: Yusuke Yamamoto
- Writer: Michiko Yokoto, Noboru Kimura
- Cast: Rie Takahashi, Ayaka Ohashi, Shinsuke Sugawara,Yasuaki Takume, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Shizuka ITo, Natsumi Fujiwara, Atsushi Imaruoka
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll, VRV
The show’s release was on July 2nd, 2017, and streamed up till September 24th, 2017. The show streamed up to 13 episodes.
After a fatal road accident, the genius otaku computer scientist, a fanatic of robots and computers, reincarnate in a different world of giant robots, Silhouetted Knights, the defensive and protectors of the world.
37. Re: CREATORS
- Director: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Rie Hiro, Ei Aoki
- Cast: Daiki Amashita, Aki Toyosaki, Ayaka Ohashi, Mikako Komatsu, Inori Minase, Rie Murakawa, Kenichi Suzumura
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The total number of episodes in this series is 22. The show was first streamed on April 8th, 2017, till September 16th, 2017
The story is about a teenage high school student. Sota Mazushino, a fan of reading anime and always dreams of writing his light novel.
One day while watching anime on his table, the screen touch of the tablet crashes, the anime world pulls him in. He finds himself in the anime world where he witnesses a fight between a young girl and Celejia Upitiria. After his tablet crashes again, he returns to his world, but this time he brings Celejia with him.
36. Digimon Adventure 02
- Director: Hiroyuki Kakudo
- Writer: Atsushi Maekwa, Genki Yoshimura
- Cast: Toshiko Fujiata, Rio Natsuki, junko Noda, Kae Araki, Taisuke Yamamoto, Reiko Kuichi, Romi Park, Lex Lang, Miwa Matsumoto
- IMDb rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll
The total number of episodes in this yet another Digimon show is 50. The show was released on 2nd April 2000 and streamed till 25th March 2001.
The story follows three boys named Davis, Yolei and Cody and two more of the previous generations named Kari and TK who receive a gadget called D-3, a new type of Digivice. This device allows them to open the gateways to any other digital world through any terminal.
35. Isekai Quartet
- Director: Minoru Ashina
- Writer: Minoru Ashina
- Cast: Erica Mwendes, Naofumi Iwatani, Kaito Ishikawa, Inori Minase, Jun Fukushima, Saori Hayami, Sean Chiplock, Asami Seto
- IMDb rating: 7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The show has a total of 24 episodes. It was released on 9th April 2017 and is still streaming.
The story follows a red button that mysteriously appears in different universes, and all those who press it are taken to a new world where they now have to start their school life.
34. Digimon Xros Wars
- Director: Tetsuya Endo, Yukio Kaizawa
- Writer: Riku Sanjo
- Cast: Houko Kuwashima, Chika Sakamoto, Takeshi Kusao, Marina Inoue, Tetsuya Kakihara, Minami Takayama, Takahiro Sakura, Daisuke Kishio
- IMDb rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yes, the next Digimon series is the Digimon Xros Wars. The show was released on 6th July 2010 and streamed up till 27th September 2011. See yet again back with the Digimon series.
During the journey, they come across many other Digimon named Cutemon, Turtlemon, Dorulumon, who later join their quest. Therefore the fate of the whole digital world is in the hands of the boy, Overwhelmed by Shoutmon’s sincere wish to become the King of the digital world.
33. Log Horizon
- Director: Shinji Ishihara, Junichi Wada
- Writer: Toshizou Nemoto
- Cast: Takuma Terashima, Tomoaki Maeno, Nao Tamura, joji Nakata, Emiri Kato, Daiki Yamashita , Ayahi Takagaki, Yumi Hara
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
The original run of the episodes is from 0ctober 5th, 2013, to March 31st, 2021. The show consists of a total 62 number of episodes.
After the release of the twelfth expansion pack, the Alder Tale, one of the massively multiplayer online video games, has become the most played game MMORPG globally with around millions of user play base.
However, after the release of the twelfth expansion, around 30000 Japanese players and even more other people loggs in at a particular time, that is at the time of update. They find themselves trapped in the game and have no way to log out of it.
32. The Devil Is a Part-timer!
- Director: Naoto Hosoda
- Writer: Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Shinobu Matsumoto, Yu Asakawa, Takehito Koyasu, Nao Toyama Hiro Shimono, Kanae It, Asuka Nishi
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This show has 13 episodes and was first streamed on 4th April 2013 and was last streamed on 27th June 2013.
The story follows the Demon lord named Satan. He is willing to conquer the world of Etne Isla and its four continents using the help of other demon generals named Alciel, Lucifer, Malacoda, Adramelech.
Satan Jacob and Alciel escape from the Ente Isla through a dimensional portal. Later they have to confront the Hero Emilia Justina and her companions. Emilia and her companions kill the demon generals, Malacoda and Adramelech.
31. Bleach
- Director: Noriyuki Abe
- Writer: Masahi Sogo, Tsuyoshi Kids, Kento Shimoyama
- Cast: Masakazu Morita, Johny Yong, Fumiko Orikasa, Hiroko Yasumoto, Kentaro Ito, Noriaki Sugiyama, Yuki Matsuoka, Stephanie Sheh, Michelle Ruff
- IMDb rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
One of the longest-running shows of the isekai genre. This might be most extended isekai anime series consisting of 366 episodes. The show was first released on 5th October 2004 and streamed up till 27th March 2012. This is a fun-to-watch series.
The Bleach animated anime television series adapts manga and has included some original and independent story arcs. The story takes place in a town named Karakura. A teenager named Ichigo Kurosaki gets a job at Shinigami Rukia Kuchiki. Kurosaki is the replacement of Shinigami, as she is not performing her duties well.
30. Digimon Hunter
- Director: Kaizawa Yukiyo, Kakudou Hiroyoki
- Writer: Sanjou Riko, Kakudou Hiroyoki
- Cast: Kanae Oki, Chika Sakamoto, Minami Takayama, Huoko Kuwashima, Daisuke Kishio
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yet another Digimon anime. Digimon anime series is one of the best series, as I mentioned before. This show has streamed a total 25 number of episodes from 4th October 2011 to 21st March 2012.
The story takes place a year after the Digimon Xros Wars. Mikey later realizes that Quartzmon is absorbing the DigiQuartz. He also discovers that the space between the two worlds is precarious. Tagiru and Gumdramon are the two protagonists who rise to the lost Digimon. The end of the series occurs with Tagiru, Mikey and their friends projecting themselves in the future.
29. KonoSuba
- Director: Takaomi Kanasaki
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Rie Takahashi, Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Ai Kayano, Sayuri Hara, Masazaku Nishida, Ayaka Suwa
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This anime was first released on 14th January 2016 and streamed up till 16th March 2017. The show has isekai anime.
After and incidental death of a teenager named Kazuma Sato, he is a Japanese hikikomori teenager. After his death, he meets the goddess Aqua, who blesses him with reincarnation in another world off MMORPG elements, where he can go on adventures and combat against monsters.
28. Digimon Data Squad
- Director: Naoyuki Ito
- Writer: Ryoto Yamaguchi
- Cast: Soichiro Hoshi, Taiki Matsuno, Kazuya akai, Ryoko Ono, Yukana, Yui Aragaki, Chie Kojiro, Crispin Freeman, Rie Kugimiya
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: 9anime
This anime is one of the best isekai anime of the isekai genre. Fans are crazy about this anime. The show was first released on 2nd April 2006 and streamed up till 25th March 2007. This show has streamed up to a total 48 number of episodes.
The story is about a 14-year-old teenager named Marcus Damon who comes across Agumon trying to run away from the Digital Accident Tactics Squad (DATS), a government organization in charge of defending the natural world from the threats and malicious activities of the digital world.
After the encounter between the two, they soon click, and these two protagonists turn into best friends. And after a few series of events, they are now included in the DATS operation by the commander Rentaro Satsuma.
The two friends are now going to team up with Thomas H. Norstein and his partner named Gaomon and Yoshino Fujieda and his partner Salamon. Over time Tohma realizes that the Digimon they are dealing with response to the dark inclination of the Humans.
27. Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?
- Director: Yoshiaki Iwasaki
- Writer: Deko Akao
- Cast: Ai Kayanoo, Haruki Ishiya, Lynn, Satomi Arai, Sayaka Harda, Sayumi Suzushiro, Chiaki Kobayashu, Daichi Hayashi
- IMDb rating: 5.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation Now, Crunchyroll, VRV
The show’s release was on 13th July 2019 and last streamed on 28th September 2018. The show streamed with a total number of 12 episodes.
The story follows a high school student named Masato Oosuki. He is very attached to his mother and wants to get out of her dresses, meaning he wishes to do things independently. After participating in a random poll, he finds out that he has been selected for a government scheme. And later, he finds himself in a role-playing video game world.
He seems to be happy about this later, as he wants to get away from his mother and do something independently. Also, being a passionate player now, he will showcase his talent to other people in this new world.
26. Fushigi Yugi
- Director: Hajime Kamegaki
- Writer: Yoshio Urasawa
- Cast: Kae Araki, Nobutoshi Canna, Chikka Sakamoto, Takehito Koyasu, Hikaru Midorikawa, Yumi Toma, Tomoko Kawakami, Tomozaku Seki
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The original run of this series is from 6th April 1995 to 28th March 1996. The show has streamed up to a total 52 number of episodes.
Miaka is stressed a lot about her exams. One day while she is on her way with Yui, her best friend accompanying her to the library, she finds a book named “The Writing of the Four Gods of Heaven and Earth”. This book is so magical that the two friends get sucked into it.
Now they find themselves in the world of the books, which is about ancient China, there in the world of the books, she is the priestess of Suzaku, the God, the protector of the South Country, assigned to protect the kingdom.
25. The Vision of Escaflowne
- Director: Kazuki Akane
- Writer: Hiroaki Kitajima, Shoji Kawamori, Ryota Yamaguchi, Akihiko Inai
- Cast: Maya Sakamoto, Minami Takayama, Tomokazu Seky, Joji Nakata, Shin-Ichiro Miki, Miyumi Izuka, Narumi Hidaka
- IMDb rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The original run of this show is from 2nd April 1996 to 24th September 1996. The total number of episodes in this anime series is 26.
The story is about a high school athletic champion named Hitomi. One day, she sees strange visions and falls unconscious in the middle of her training. After getting conscious, in another class, her vision gets materialized. A column of light forms, and she sees a man in armor standing in front of her. She is left with the feeling of confusion.
The man who appears in front of her is the heir of the Kingdom of Fanelia, named Van Fanel. Before she processes all this and finds out who the man is, a Giant dragon appears in front of Hitomi and her two friends.
24. Kekkai Sensen
- Director: Shigehito Takayanagi
- Writer: Yasuko Kamo
- Cast: Daisuke Sakaguchu, Kazuya Nakai, Rikiya Koyama, Yu Kobayashi, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Hikaru Midorikawa, Nana Mizuki, Akira Ishida
- IMDb rating: 5.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
This anime’s release was on 4th April 2015 and streamed till 23rd December 2017. The total number of episodes in the series is 24.
Three years ago, a rift took place on the Earth in New York City. During this incident, New York was destroyed and then rebuilt. Some New Yorkers got trapped in a dimensional portal and some other-dimensional creatures.
The city is now renamed Hellsalem’s Lot. It is a paranormal melting pot where magic and madness occur along with the ordinary. In this city, every different type of Vermin comes together to harness supernatural powers.
Someone threatens that it will breach the Bull and will unleash the horrors of Jerusalem, but some of the agents of the Libras are ready to fight to prevent the harmful consequences.
23. Problem Children Are Coming from Another World, Aren’t They?
- Director: Kizo Kusakawa, Yasutaka Yamamoto
- Writer: Noboru Kimura
- Cast: Shintaro Asanuma, Sarah Emi Bridcutt, Megumi Nakajima, Hiromi Igarashi, Satomi Arai, Yuko Tasumi
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: HiDive, Crunchyroll, VRV
The show was first released on 11th January 2013 and streamed till 15th March 2013. There are a total 10 number of episodes of this anime television series.
The story is about a boy named Izayoi Sakamaki who misses the world. One day he gets an envelope, instantly transported to another parallel world on opening the envelope. He comes to know that two more problem children have been transported to this world through the envelope. One girl named Yo Kasukabe, and the other young girl named Asuka Kudo.
Later a girl named Kuro Usagi appears in front of them and informs them that she is the one who has summoned all the three of them to join the “No Name” community to overthrow a demon.
22. Princess Connect! Re-Dive
- Director: Takaomi Kanasaki, Asuo Iwamoto
- Writer: Takaomi Kanasaki
- Cast: M.A.O, Miku Ito, Rika Kachibana, Rina Kondo
- IMDb rating: 6.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, VRV
The show’s release was on 6th April 2020 and is still presently streaming. The total number of show episodes streamed to date is 13 total.
The story is about a man named Yuuki. He one day falls from the sky and finds himself in the continent of Astraea. Yuuki has completely lost his memory, and he remembers nothing other than his name. Later he comes across an elf named Kokoro. Kokoro finds him and introduces herself as his guide in this new world. She accompanies him and makes him learn how this world works, how they are supposed to fight monsters, and how to handle currency.
To earn money for a trip, Yuuki and Kokkoro decide to go to this guild association nearby, where they have to complete a simple mission. On their way on the expedition, they encounter a girl in the name of Pecorino. She is a charming girl who is an absolute expert in battles.
21. I’m Standing on a Million Lives
- Director: Kumiko Habara
- Writer: Takao Oshioka
- Cast: Yuto Yumora, Risa Kubota, Azumi Waki, Machoto Koichi, Kanako Takasuki, Toshiyuki Toyanaga, Aoiuki Shin-chiro Mika
- IMDb rating: 6.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The original run of this anime show is from 2nd October 2020 to 25th September 2021. The show has streamed with a total number of 24 episodes.
The story is about a boy from the ninth-grader named Yusuke Yotsuya. He is more of a lone wolf person with no friends and is not a club member. But one day, he and two of his classmates are transported to another world. Now they have to work in teams and survive in the new world. But Yusuke has always been alone and loved his life that way. But how would he survive like a lone person in this whole different world?
20. Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next life?!
- Director: Masahiko Ohta
- Writer: Takashi Aoshima
- Cast: Azumi Waki, Yuki Nakashima, Fumiko Uchimura, Masumi Tazawa, Wataru Hatanu, Hiyori Kona
- IMDb rating: 6.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
The original run of this anime television series is from 7th October 2019 to 23rd December 2019. The series consists of a total number of 12 episodes.
The story is about a genius named Misato Kurihara. She has always been told that she is a genius due to her exceptional abilities. This made people accept a lot of lot from her. One day at her graduation day ceremony, Misato finds an inattentive driver who drives in the way of a little girl. To save the girl, Misato jumps into the street and saves her but costs her own life in the incident.
When she wakes up, she finds herself in front of God. God explains to her that the girl she saved will live a life of great fame in the future.
19. Amatsuki
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Writer: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Koji Yusa, Romi Paku, George Nakata, Kenji Nojima, Kenichi Sujumora, Yuki Matsuoka
- IMDb rating: 6.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
This isekai anime was first released on 4th April, 2008 and streamed up till 28th June, 2008. The total number of episodes streamed in the run are 13.
The story is about Tokidoki Rukigo who is a normal school boy who is an introverted person. As he fails in his history class test, he is sent to a virtual museum which takes you back to the Edo era in order to make up the work. However, later this simple project turn out to be something very dangerous. He is attacked by two supernatural beings known as “the nue” and “the yakou”. This results in him losing his sight of one eye. A girl named Kuchiha, saves him from the nue. Later he comes at a realization that he’s no longer wearing the simulation goggles and has now been trapped in the virtual Edo.
18. Outbreak Company
- Director: Kei Oikawa
- Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Maaya Uchida, Suzuko Mimori, Mai Fuchigami, Sumire Uesaka, Shin-Ichiro Mika
- IMDb rating: 6.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The original run of this isekai anime show takes place from 3rd October 2013 to 19th December 2019. There are a total of 12 episodes of this anime show. Let us see what does the plot says.
The story is about a young boy from otaku culture in the name of Shinichi Kano. After the first meeting with the employee, the boy is kidnapped and wakes up in another world. Shinichi knows that the government selects him as a Japanese salaryman. His work is to help the government improve their relationships with Holy Eldent Empire and promote the Japanese culture in the new market. Due to his vast knowledge of anime history, mobile games, manga and pop culture.
17. Ascendance of a Bookworm
- Director: Mitsuru Hongo
- Writer:Mariko Kunisawa
- Cast: Yuka Iguchi, Show Hayami, Megumi Nakajima, Fumiko Orikasa, Tsuyoshi Koyama, Mutsumi Tamura, Satoshi Hino
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Yet another best isekai anime is Ascendance of a bookworm. The story is about a little girl named Motosu Urano, who loves to read books, dies under a pile of books due to the earthquake during her last few breaths. She wishes to reincarnate in a world where she can read books forever. The show’s original run takes place from October 3rd, 2019, till the present. A total of 26 episodes of this show are out.
But look how her fate plays its role. The girl now wakes up in the body of a little young girl named Myne. She finds her life in another world where books are scarce, and the books are available only to the noble people of the society. Myne slowly and steadily recollects her memories from her previous life and later decides to start writing and printing her books to read them forever.
16. Nobunaga Concerto
- Director: Yusuke Fujikawa
- Writer: Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Nana Mizuki, Yuichi Nakamura, Aoi Yuki, Kazayuki Okitsu, Shintaro Asanuma, Kenta Miyake
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Gogoanime
This show has in all ten episodes. It was released on 12th July 2014 and streamed until 20th September 2014.
The story is from Japan in the twenty-first century. A boy named Saburo is transported back into the sixteenth century of Japan during the Sengoku era. He finds himself in the Sengoku era. There he meets one of the most famous people of Japanese history, Oda Nobunaga, the noble head of the Oda clan.
Nobunaga, who is suffering from poor health, asks Saburo to take his place and run the Oda clan. While Saburo agrees to this, he also has to take care that all the historical events of Nobunaga should take place accordingly to return to his modern world.
15. Drifters
- Director: Kenichi Suzuki
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Yuichi Nakamura, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Naoya Uchida, Mitsuki Saiga, Yutaka Aoyama, Hiroshi Yanaka, Daisuke Ono, Wataru Takagi
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: 4anime
The show was released on 7th October 2016 and has streamed up to 12 episodes till 30th November 2018.
The main character in the story is Toyohiza Shimazu, a young samurai taking part in the battle of Sekhigara. During feudal Japan, he finds himself transported to another new world. He soon discovers that many of the famous warriors have been dragged into this another world. Toyota finds himself stuck in war and is unaware of surviving the war. He is also accompanied by two other famous Japanese personalities, Oda Nobunaga and Yoichi Nasu. Later, he also gets joined by other fighters from different eras, such as Sundance Kid and Hannibal Barca.
14. Restaurant to Another World
- Director: Masato Jinbo
- Writer: Masato Jinbo
- Cast: Jill Harris, Charles C Campbell, Christopher Saat
- IMDb rating: 7.2/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Netflix
Episode one of this show was released on 14th July 2017 and is streaming presently. The total number of episodes released is 14, and yet more to come.
The story is about a western restaurant named Nekoya, situated at a mundane corner of the Tokyo shopping street. The restaurant serves food from the Western world, serving non-Japanese cuisine. The restaurant usually works as the other restaurant. It is open during the weekdays on regular working hours and closed during the holidays and weekends. But the secret about the restaurant is that it is open on Saturday for particular clients and during the weekends the doors of the restaurant lead to a different world. Unlike the other anime shows, isn’t it so fantastic to hear and even more amazing to watch it?
13. The Rising of Shield Hero
- Director: Takao Abo, Masato Jinbo
- Writer: Keigo Koyonagi
- Cast: Briana Knickerbocker, Kaito Ishikawa, Billy Kametz, Erica Mendez
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This anime television series’ release was on January 9th, 2019, and is still streaming. It has released a total 25 number of episodes to date. This Japanese dark fantasy has been directed by Takao Abo (season 1) and Masato Jinbo (season 2).
The main character Naofumi Iwatani was called to a different world of fantasy. They called more than three boys from the parallel world of Japan to become the Legendary Four Heroes or the Four Ancestral Saints of this world.
They gave each of the heroes their special equipment at the time of their summon. Naofumi had been given the Legendary Shield’s defensive equipment, which worked to defend all the four.
At the same time, even the others received some defensive equipment. Unfortunately, due to Naofumi’s lack of experience and charisma, he ended up with a single teammate while the other boys got several. In addition, Naofumi got an attractive young woman to accompany him. Later the next day, Naofumi is harshly betrayed, stripped, and accused by a teammate.
12. Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash
- Director: Ryosuke Nakamura
- Writer: Ryosuke Nakamura
- Cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Fukushi Ochiai, Mikako Komatsu, Haruka Terui, Chika Anzai
- IMDb rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
This show’s release was on January 11, 2016, and the last episode streamed on March 28, 2016. Its consists of a total of 12 episodes. Ryosuke Nakamura directed the show.
The story follows the main character, a boy named Haruhiro, who mysteriously finds himself in a completely unknown place and has no idea about how and where he is, and he does not even know why he is there. But soon finds many more people around him in the same situation. Now Haruhiro and his companions get to know that they are stuck in a world named Grimgar, now they must find ways to adapt to this new world.
11. The Familiar of Zero
- Director: Yoshiaki Iwasak
- Writer: Yuji Kawahara
- Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Satoshu Hino, Nanako Inoue, Yuka Inokuchi, Yui Horie, Mikako Takahashi, Tetso Goto, Masahiro Yamanaka, Cristine Vee, Akari Higuchi
- IMDb rating: 7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Yoshiaki Iwasaki directed the anime television series. This isekai series was released on 3rd July 2006 and streamed until 24th March 2012. The show has a total of 49 episodes.
The storyline is about the world of Halkeginia, where all the noble people are born gifted with some magical powers to use. Louise Françoise Le Blanc de La Vallière is one of the members of the nobility, and she is terrible at her use of magic, and usually, all her magic turns out to be an explosion. Hence, due to the lack of ability to use the four magical elements and the misleading of magical powers, her classmates give the name “Louise the Zero.” She decides to prove her magical abilities in one of the family rituals, where they are supposed to summon a familiar or a companion or a partner, which usually is some magical creature. But to prove her magic, Louise ends up summoning Saito Hiraga, an ordinary teenage boy from Japan who is humiliated in front of everyone.
10. Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious
- Director: Masayuki Sakoi
- Writer: KentaIhara
- Cast: Yuichiro Umehara, Kengo Kawanishi, Aoi Kogi, Aki Toyosaki, Hibiku Yamamura, Atsushi Ono, Fairouz Ali, Keiko Han
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Based on the novel series written by Light Tuchihi. Masayuki Sakoi directed the television series. The original run of this isekai anime show is from 2nd October 2019 to 27th December 2019. The total number of episodes in the series is 12.
The story follows Goddess Ristarte, who manages Geaburande, a world with an S rank Salvation difficulty. Later the hero is called upon to help the Goddess with her task and become a genuinely accomplished deity. However, restart later finds that he is exceptionally cautious regarding everything, including her.
9. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord
- Director: Satoshi Kuwabara
- Writer: Kazayuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Masaaki Mizunaka, Yu Serizawa, Azumi Waki,Yumi Hara, Rumi Okobo, Emiri Kato, Sayaka Senbogi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yuka Morishika
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The next anime show, named How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, is based on a light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki. Yūta Murano directed the anime television series. The series has streamed a total of 22 episodes. The run date of the series is from 5th July 2018 to 11th June 2021.
The story follows the main character, an ordinary human named Takuma Sakamoto, who is suddenly transported to another world of his favorite MMORPG, Cross Reverie, in the guise of his character, the Demon King Diablo. With all the social anxiety, Takuma anyway decided to take the character role and use his power and knowledge of Cross Reverie to survive in that environment.
8. The Ambition of Oda Nobuna
- Director: Yuji Kumazawa
- Writer: Masahi Suzuki
- Cast: Takuya Eguchi, Kanae Ito, Sayuri Yahagi, Hitomi Nabatame, Rei Matsuzaki, Masumi Asano, Tomoko Kaneda, Misato Fukuen, Yui Ogura, Shinya Takahashi
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Yūji Kumazawa is directed by The anime television series, The Ambition of Oda Nobuna. The show first streamed on 9th July 2012 till 24th September 2012. There are a total of 12 episodes of the series.
The story is about a high school student, Yoshiharu Sagara. The show’s main character, a fanatic of video games about feudal Japan, is a game master in Nobunaga’s Ambition games. One day he finds himself suddenly transported during a battle of the Sengoku era. A man somehow rescues him. Now Yoshiharu thinks of how to bring back things in order. However, the story takes a different twist. Unlike what he knew before, Nobunaga Oda is now a young girl named Nobuna Oda.
7. In Another World with My Smartphone
- Director: Takeyuki Yanase
- Writer: Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Yui Fukuo, Marika Kouno, Nanami Yamashita, Chinatsu Akasaki, Maaya Uchida, Sumire Uesaka, Katsumi Fukuhara, Christopher Sabat, Caitlin Glass.
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The series was released on 11th July 2017 and streamed till 26th September 2017. It is based on novel series written by Patora Fuyuhara. Takeyuki Yanase directed the anime television series. The show has a total of 12 episodes.
The story is about a 15-year-old boy named Toya Mochizuki. One day, he accidentally gets struck by lightning and is killed by God. To apologize, God decides to make him reborn in a new fancy world filled with fantasy and a magical realm, with one special request. Toya uses the request to bring his smartphone from his previous life with him to the new world.
God also gives him physical, mental, and magical powers as God’s blessing to apologize to him. So now Toya being in the new world and enjoying his second life makes many new friends and travels from one world to another.
6. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Director: Keisuke Inoue
- Writer: Megumi Shimizu
- Cast: Maaya Uchida, Shouta Aoi, Tetsuya Kakihara, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Miho Okasaki, Inori Minase, Saori Hayami, Toshiki Masuda, Azumi Waki, Akiko Hiramatsu, Takuto Yokoyama
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This isekai anime is one of the most popular in the isekai anime world. As we even mentioned, the unique story of this isekai series. The series is based on a novel written by Satoru Yamaguchi. Keisuke Inoue directs the anime television series. The total number of episodes of this show is 24. The show was released on 5th April 2020 and streamed till 18th September 2021.
The story follows Catarina Claes, the one and only daughter of Duke Claes. She was a young girl who had lost her life in an accident in her past life. She was filled with pride and was selfish due to all her parents’ love having spoiled her. Once during her childhood, her father had taken her to see the Royal Castle, and she accidentally bangs her head on a stone, leading her to recover memories from her past life.
Later she realizes that the present-day world looks like the otome game named Fortune Lover, which she had played before she died. And she has entered this game world where she plays the role of a rival against the game’s heroine.
5. Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest
- Director: Akira iwanaga and Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Shoichi Sato
- Cast: Toshinari Fukamachi, Yuki Kuwahara, Yumiri Hanamori, Minami Takahashi, Saori Onishi, Matt Shipman, Yoko Hikasa, Ai Kakuma, Kate Bristol
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The next amazing isekai anime show was released on July 8, 2019, and is still streaming. Kinji Yoshimoto and Akira Iwanaga direct it. The total number of episodes released to date is 13.
The story follows a high school student named Hajime Nagumo. The rest of his classmates usually mistreat him because he is in a relationship with Kaori’s class idol. One day all the classmates and Hajime Nagumo are teleported to a fantasy world, where all his classmates gain special powers and abilities while he gains mediocre abilities average. He is completely average in the fantasy world. He is defeated during a dungeon raid, but he somehow survives.
4. Gate
- Director: Takahiko Kyogoku
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Koji Yusa, Risa Taneda, Hisako Kanemoto, Nao Toyama, Maaya Uchida, Junichi Suwabe, Haruko Tomastu, Kara Greenberg
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
The next isekai anime is the Gate. The total number of episodes of this anime show is 24. It streamed from 4th July 2015 to 26th March 2016. The story follows a Second Lieutenant named Itami, taking advantage of the permission to go to a fanzine convention. Later he finds himself at a train station in the Ginza district of Tokyo. A giant door appears in front of him, and many soldiers, dragons, and other creatures start coming out of the door and attacking anyone they meet.
Itami is the lead character in the show, and after the arrival of this creature from the Gate, Itami helps them flee while the military forces tackle these creatures.
3. Aura Battler Dunbine
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Sukehiro Tomita
- Cast: Shigeru Nakahara, Sei Ohama, Kira Vincent Davis, Maria Kawamura, Mika Doi, Masahiko Tanaka, Kaytha Coker, George Manly
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: HiDive
A true isekai fan might know this show from the 90s. This isekai series was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. The show has 49 episodes streamed from February 5, 1983, to January 21, 1984. There has also been a video game created for this series.
The story is from Boston Well, a parallel world resembling medieval Europe. The wars there are fought using insectoid mecha armor called the Aura Battlers. The events in the anime unfold after 700 years when the Dark Knight Rabaan kidnaps the princess of the Baran-Baran kingdom named Princess Remus to conquer the Byston Well.
The princess somehow escapes, also now the kingdom of Baran-Baran decides to defend itself using their Aura Battler, Sirbine, piloted by the young man Shion, against the villain Dark Knight and his minions.
2. Mashin Hero Wataru
- Director: Shuji Iuchi
- Writer: Yoshimasa Takahasi
- Cast: Mayumi Tanaki, Tomomichi Nishimura, Megumi Hayashibara,Koichi YamaderaTessho Genda, Kazue Ikura, Konami Yoshida, Naoki Tatsuta, Urana Takano
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: You Tube
Yet other isekai anime is Mashi Hero Wataru, this anime series has been directed by Shūji Iuchi and written by Yoshimasa Takahashi. It streamed up to 45 episodes. The show was first premiered on 15th April 1988 till 24th September 1998.
The story follows a ten year old boy who on his way to the school finds a weird necklace of red stones at the Sylph Lake. Wataru makes the decision to donate it to the spirit of the lake, this results in him arriving late at the school. During a school competition Wataru makes a robot, he reaches out to his pocket just to find the necklace of red stones in his pocket without really knowing that how the object got in there. He then puts the necklace around the neck of his robot, and it helps him win the competition. Later on the bank of the Sylph Lake he stops and gets the robot baptized.
1. Digimon Universe: App Monsters
- Director: Go Koga
- Writer: Yoichi Kato
- Cast: Yumi Uchiyama, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Umeka Shoji, Motoko Kumai, Nao Tamura, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Kokora Kikuchi, Yuri Komagata, Shogo Yano.
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, VRV
In 2045, science has ultimately progressed to the point where humanity can prosper. As a result, the Internet became a home for “App Monsters” or “Appmons,” machine intelligence creatures created inside mobile applications. Haru Shinkai, an ordinary junior high student, finds Appmon hiding in the Phone, exposing him to Gatchmon, and the two become partners throughout the anime.
This is all about the top most 50 animes you would not want to miss on!
