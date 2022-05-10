News
Hamstring forces Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. 76ers
There was no waiting game for Kyle Lowry on Tuesday morning, no Game 5 for the veteran Miami Heat point guard on Tuesday night.
Rather than hold off on decision with Lowry’s balky left hamstring, the Heat announced at their gameday shootaround that Lowry would sit out for the third time in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Initially injured April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss during the opening round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Lowry missed the final two games of that series that the Heat won 4-1, as well as the first two games of this series against the 76ers.
After the Heat won the first two games against the 76ers at FTX Arena, Lowry returned to play in the Heat’s two losses in Philadelphia, struggling with his shooting and mobility.
He reaggravated the strain in the Sunday’s Game 4 loss at Wells Fargo Center that left the series tied 2-2 going into Tuesday night’s Game 5.
Gabe Vincent started in the four playoff games Lowry initially missed, with the Heat winning all four.
Lowry, 36, is completing the first year of a three-year, $85 million contract he signed in August as part of a sign-and-trade transaction that sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors.
This story will be updated.
Jameson Taillon’s cutter significantly reducing his walk rate this season
Jameson Taillon isn’t giving anything away this season. The Yankees right-hander has battled back from cancer, two Tommy John surgeries and last season’s unusual (for baseball) ankle injury. Coming off October 2021 surgery to repair that ankle, the Yankees did not know what to expect from him coming back this season.
The 30-year-old is simply a more complete pitcher, who has added a cutter that is now a weapon in his repertoire, and who has dramatically cut down on giving away free bases. Taillon has a career-low 1.9 walk percentage this season, the lowest since his 2016 rookie season when he walked batters at a 4.9%. The 1.9% is the fourth best in the majors.
“The cutter is good. He doesn’t have overpowering stuff, so the cutter really works with the fastball and slider,” one American League scout said. “He uses it on the outside to righties to get them off the fastball. He can jam the lefties with it.
“It’s been a good pitch for him, it helps him attack and stay in the (strike) zone.”
That helps him create weak or soft contact and keep away from the walks.
Taillon flashed the cutter at the end of last season, mostly against left-handers, but this year it has been a growing presence in his pitch mix. In his last start, a win against the same Blue Jays he’s scheduled to face Wednesday at the Stadium, Taillon threw it a career-high 20 times in six innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. He did not walk a batter.
Taillon is now throwing his cutter 12% of the time, which has cut some of his reliance on the fastball to 33% (9.5% less than 2021) and slider to 16.5% (2.9%) less.
“There’s a lot more weapons now,” Taillon said after beating the Blue Jays in Toronto on May 3. “Last year, I feel like to righties, it was fastball slider and a lot of fastballs up. To lefties I was like fastball, curveball, changeup. We’re now throwing curveball to righties, cutters to lefties and righties now, so I’ve definitely kind of expanded the package. I was just backing myself into a hole last year, kind of showing the pitch ability that I have.”
The results have been effective. He’s 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched over five starts. He has walked just two batters in that time.
Coming into this season, the Yankees really didn’t know what they had returning to their rotation. Gerrit Cole had struggled at the end of the year, though they thought and hoped that was due to a hamstring injury. Luis Severino was finally healthy after missing most of the last three years, but they had no idea how he would return. Nestor Cortes has started to show how he could be effective without overpowering stuff.
And Taillon had to have a ligament in his right ankle repaired, something that was unusual for a baseball player. Initially, the Yankees didn’t expect him back until this month, but even though he was on his own during most of the rehab because of the MLB lockout, Taillon was ready ahead of schedule.
Now, he’s part of a rotation and pitching corps that has been part of the bedrock of this team. Yankees starters have combined for the best ERA in the American League and the third-best in the big leagues (2.50) behind only the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. Their combined K/BB rate (4.11) is the best in the big leagues, in part because of Taillon’s ability to cut down on walks.
“I mean, our job is to keep the offense in the game and just give them a chance to win,” Taillon said. “So, I still would like to be going deeper, but, we’re keeping the team in the game and then with the bullpen that we have, if we can turn it over the bullpen with a lead or a close game, I like our chances. If it’s any other team especially when it comes down to the bullpen it’s been consistent efforts. Starting staff is extremely prepared. Our catchers are extremely prepared. And that allows us to keep our team in the game.”
Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death
By KIM CHANDLER and MIKE BALSAMO
The death of an Alabama jailer found shot in the head with a gun in her hand after a weeklong manhunt has only deepened the mystery of why a trusted official would help free a hulking murder suspect with a violent and frightening history.
Vicky White, 56, was pronounced dead at a hospital after Casey White, 38, gave up without a fight in Evansville, Indiana. The fugitives had spent more than a week on the run.
NBC’s “Today” show reported that federal marshals said Casey White told officers at the scene, “Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it.” The two Whites were not related, let alone married, officials said.
Before Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear announced her death, the sheriff in Alabama had said he hoped to get answers from his once trusted jail employee.
“I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. She has been an exemplary employee. What in the world provoked her, prompted her to pull a stunt like this? I don’t know. I don’t know if we’ll ever know,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.
Authorities closed in after receiving a tip on Sunday that a man closely resembling Casey White had been recorded by a surveillance camera at a car wash getting out of a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Marshals Service said. White stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters) tall and weighs about 260 pounds (118 kilograms).
A local police officer then spotted a vehicle they were looking for on Monday, and members of a U.S. Marshals task force went to investigate, leading to a brief chase, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said on “Today.”
“The pursuit was very short. It went up a major artery here in Vanderburgh County and they cut across a parking lot at a large factory. They were in a grassy area so three of our task force members actually rammed the vehicle, pushed it into a ditch so it ended up on its side. As they approached the vehicle it was obvious that the female driver was unconscious and still had a weapon in her hand. And they removed the murderer from the vehicle simultaneously,” Wedding said.
Wedding said it has not been officially determined yet that Vicky White had in fact taken her own life.
“The coroner’s office will do an investigation and they will determine if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The initial indication is that it was, but we won’t rule anything out until we have a thorough investigation by the coroner.”
The manhunt began April 29 after Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, told co-workers she was taking Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case, from the jail for a mental health evaluation. There was no such appointment.
“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Singleton said.
Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Federal and local law enforcement officials also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Vicky White’s family members and co-workers said they were stunned. Singleton said it appeared the plan had been in the works for some time. Jail inmates said the two had a special relationship and she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates.
In the past several months, she bought a rifle and a shotgun and also was known to have a handgun, U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said. She also sold her house — for about half of market value — and bought a 2007 orange Ford Edge that she stashed at a shopping center without license plates.
“This escape was obviously well-planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles,” Singleton said.
On what Vicky White said would be her last day at work, video showed the pair went from the jail to the shopping center, where they picked up the Ford and left, Singleton said. Their flight was not discovered for much of the day.
___
Associated Press writer Ken Kusmer contributed from Indianapolis.
Loons to host Everton in midseason friendly at Allianz Field
Minnesota United will play an international friendly against Everton, the club announced Tuesday.
The Loons will also play an exhibition match this summer against SC Paderborn 07 of the German second division at 7 p.m. June 11 at Allianz Field.
As an an attacking midfielder, current MNUFC manager Adrian Heath made 308 total appearances and scored 94 goals for Everton from 1982 to 1988. He was the club’s record signing for 700,000 English pounds in 1982 and was inducted as an Everton “Giant” in 2018.
Everton, which has never been relegated since the Premier League became England’s top flight in 1992, is one point above the relegation zone with four games remaining this season.
