How Do You Make Money With 0844 Numbers?
The opportunity to make money from an 0844 number arises because some UK telecoms suppliers provide a rebate on calls made to an 0844 number that is pointed at a landline. The rebate on offer is typically around one pence per minute.
On the surface the rebate may seem like a get rich quick scheme for most UK businesses but when you sit down and do the maths the figures involved aren’t that tremendous.
If your UK 0844 number was busy every minute of a normal working day then it would net just around the £5 mark – not really enough to keep many people in the style they are accustomed to. Certainly not enough to retire to the Bahamas. If you are considering an 0844 number please don’t suffer from the illusion that you will make vast amounts of money – it’s simply not the case unless you have enormous banks of them that are constantly busy.
Another factor to consider very early on in the thought process is that the rebate only applies to calls made to 0844 numbers pointed to a landline – it does not apply to calls made to an 0844 number that is pointed to a mobile phone. Typically a call charge of around 11p per minute is made to receive a call made to an 0844 number that is pointed at a mobile device. So, in short, don’t point an 0844 number at a mobile and expect to make money.
The charges for the owners of from 0845 numbers and also 0844 to receive calls are very similar indeed. It’s cheaper for members of the public to call an 0845 number than an 0844 number from a mobile phone which is another reason why many businesses in the United Kingdom prefer not to have an 0844 number pointed at their mobile phone.
Another slant on making a profit by using an 0844 number does not involve the concept of a pence per minute rebate but is due to the fact that 0844 numbers can be used for tracking and monitoring purposes. 0800 numbers and also 0845 numbers can be used in the same way. The concept is quite simple in that businesses use a unique 08 non-geographic number for each advert or listing they have. In other words a company with 20 adverts and listings would need to use twenty 0844 numbers to accurately gauge the response from each advert and listing. The call volume date is obtained from the monthly call report provided by the telecoms supplier. Some telecoms companies give instant online access to this type of information.
It’s an old saying in marketing but it still holds true – if you can’t measure it you can’t manage it. Using 0844 numbers to measure the effectiveness of adverts and listings allows canny marketing professionals to eliminate poor performing media which adds to the bottom line. Making a profit isn’t just about creating revenue – it’s also about controlling costs.
What Every New Trader Should Know About Trading Stocks
Do you sometimes feel that trading stocks isn’t going the way you think it should?
Just when you think you’re getting the hang of it, the market comes along and bodyslams you back to reality. It’s enough to make you think the market’s primary function is to make a fool of traders.
We’ve all been there. We make a buck here and give back a few bucks there. Then, all of a sudden, we give back several. The market did it again…it had its way with us.
It’s just not fair.
Or is it?
It’s always easy to rationalize our losses. The market did something unusual…the specialist ripped us off…only the big boys make money…
But consider this…all traders take losses…it’s part of trading. However, good traders make money. Sure they have losses but they don’t go back to square one wondering what happened. They expect to take losses.
And, if they make money, it’s because they know what they’re doing. But they know something many of us never think about. They understand something so basic it often escapes attention.
No, it’s not a new trading system…or indicator…or chart pattern. And it’s not anything your computer can crank out. And it’s not anything your broker will tell you. But it is a basic truth that has always been with us.
Let me tell you what I’m talking about…
I believe John Carter, author of MASTERING THE TRADE, said it best, “The financial markets are naturally set up to take advantage of and prey upon human nature. As a result, markets initiate major intraday and swing moves with as few traders participating as possible. A trader who does not understand how this works is destined to lose money.”
Think about this for a minute…
It may go a long way to explaining why many traders don’t make money. And to understand it is to realize we are often our own worst enemy where trading stocks is concerned.
Imagine…your own human nature is holding you back. Many of the things that make you what you are….your emotions…your behavioral patterns…your biases…are the very things that conspire to deplete your bank account.
They are what the market preys on to take advantage of our very nature. What’s more natural than fear and greed. And what’s more detrimental to trading than decisions based on these two emotions…you’re own silent saboteurs.
It’s easy to deceive yourself when buying a stock. It’s even easier to deceive yourself when you own the stock. Human nature goes into action to override decisions that are in your best interest.
Astute traders have said for a long time that the market works diligently at creating the most pain for the most people. It means the same thing. This is not a new concept. Winning traders have understood it forever.
So, if you’re interested in trading stocks, why not step back and take a good hard look at at this statement. In itself, understanding Carter’s statement is not the end all to trading success. But it is a good beginning because it involves a basic concept.
When you understand this statement, trading suddenly makes more sense. It’s not the haphazard affair that some people create. You don’t just throw money at the market and hope good things happen.
You begin to understand that trading stocks with a plan is the way to overcome emotions and habits that work against you.
It becomes easier to see why most traders often do the wrong thing… they’re fearful when they should be aggressive…and they’re aggressive when they should be fearful. It’s called trading on your emotions. It’s also called following the crowd. And it’s why the train leaves without you.
But it doesn’t have to…
Good things happen when you begin to understand how the market preys on human nature.
Five Ecommerce Marketing Tools You Need to Know
More and more people are using the Internet to conduct their shopping, especially with the growing use of smartphones and mobile-based product browsing. For this reason, it is wise for almost any type of retailer to consider having an ecommerce store to help sell more products.
But what’s more than just selling products on the web, is effectively marketing those products to prospective customers. Search engine optimization (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising are two marketing channels that are ideal for ecommerce stores. SEO and PPC are both important because they increase the advertising exposure of certain products of an ecommerce site in search engine results pages (SERPs). The more visibility an ecommerce website has, the more traffic and sales potential the site can earn.
There are several SEO & PPC tools available that will better your ecommerce marketing campaigns. Many of these tools are free, so take them each into consideration when building or optimization your Internet marketing strategies.
SEO Digger
SEO Digger is a free online tool that is used to help optimize websites for Google. To use this handy SEO tool, simply visit the website (seo-digger.com), enter your URL, and click on ‘search’. The tool will give you the top 20 Google rankings of your website.
This tool is advantageous in that it helps you determine if your website is clearly defined in Google. The tool is also nice because it allows you to check some of your top rankings without needing to buy rank checker software. In addition, SEO Digger enables you to know your competitor’s best keywords, enabling you to devise an effective ecommerce SEO strategy.
Google AdWords Preview Tool
Another helpful tool designed for Pay Per Click advertising is the Google AdPreview (Google AdWords Preview Tool). Google AdWords is the most popular paid search advertising platform, and this tool helps you fine-tune and optimize your campaigns. The AdPreview tool will display your text ads, as they will appear in the Google results.
This tool does this without applying the impressions towards your account, meaning a preview will not lead to decreased CTR (click through rate). Google AdPreview allows you to select the location where you are promoting your ads so that you can see the ads as they would appear for a user in a certain location. In essence, the AdPreview tool in AdWords can help you determine how effective your ad placement is with respect to your bid price.
SEO Book’s Firefox Plugin
Yet another helpful tool for search engine optimization is SEO Book’s Firefox Plugin. The Mozilla Firefox plug-in shows 22 different SEO metrics on the standard Google SERP. These include incoming links, Domain age, Technorati Rank, Alexa rank, Cached, DMOZ listing, WhoIs, Bloglines and PageRank.
This data is highly valuable for competitive analyses. With information like incoming links and PageRank, Internet marketers can gauge how powerful their competitor’s pages are with respect to their own.
Google Sets
Google Sets (Google Search Engine Tools) is unique tool from Google Labs. In short, the Sets tool helps marketers get keyword ideas and insights for SEO. All you need to do is enter the keywords you are interested in and Google will give you related search terms. There is word that Google Sets may be shut down, however many professionals are petitioning to have this tool remain because they find it much nicer to use than the Google Keyword Tool.
AdCenter Keyword Mutation Tool
The last tool on our list that helps for both SEO and PPC optimization is the AdCenter Keyword Mutation Tool. This unique tool helps you find keywords that have unique spellings (sometimes misspellings) and typos. This helps you optimize your website since Web users will not find you if you have misspellings or typos in your keywords. This is among a number of Microsoft AdCenter Ad Labs Tools.
Well there you have it – five handy tools for ecommerce Internet marketing. We hope these tools will help you pinpoint opportunities in your strategies and better your overall marketing efforts.
Markovnikov’s Rule Has Nothing to Do With H-Atoms and Everything to Do With Carbocation Stability
As an organic chemistry student you will learn many ‘tricks’ for understanding what happens in reactions. One of these is how Markovnikov’s rule helps you identify the products of alkene addition reactions.
Understanding Markovnikov’s rule is key to quickly identifying products in alkene and alkyne reactions.
I’ve heard many mnemonics over the years that help you memorize without really understanding They do help so I won’t mock them. In fact, here are the two that I think are most useful
- The (H) rich get (H) richer Translation: The carbon atom containing more H-atoms at the start of the reaction gets the new H-atom
- H goes to the less substituted carbon Translation: Once again, the carbon atom with less bonds to carbon (therefor more bonds to hydrogen) gets the hydrogen atom
These tricks are OK if you’re in a crunch and need answers fast. However, without understanding why the reaction proceeds as it does, you risk forgetting the ‘trick’ and thus missing a question on your next organic chemistry quiz or exam
If you don’t understand why this happens, you will find yourself confused when faced with a reaction that doesn’t follow Markovnikov’s rule. Or perhaps a reaction that has a tricky intermediate step.
So here’s my bold statement:
Markovnikov’s rule has nothing to do with H-atoms.
Instead, it has everything to do with carbocation stability.
The speed of an organic reaction is determined by the stability of its intermediates. The more stable an intermediate, the more likely it will form, therefor the faster the reaction.
Let’s see how this plays out using a simple reaction of H-Br adding to an alkene
Nucleophilic pi electrons reach out for the partially positive electrophilic H-atom on the H-Br molecule
The electrons which used to form the pi bond now form a sigma bond between one of the former sp2 carbon atoms and hydrogen
The question is WHICH ONE?
Don’t answer this just yet, instead think of what happens to the other carbon atom. It used to have 4 bonds and thus a complete octet. Having lost the pi bond it now has just 3 bonds and 6 electrons in its octet. This deficiency makes the carbon unstable, unhappy, and results in a net charge of +1
Carbon doesn’t like a +1 charge and will try to prevent the reaction from forming. That’s why the carbocation formation step is referred to as the rate-determining step (very important for SN1/E1 reactions)
If the 2 carbon atoms are equivalent there is no concern for Markovnikov’s rule. However if 1 carbon is more substituted than the other, the more substituted carbon will be much happier holding the pi bond
Back to Markovnikov’s rule, What he’s really saying is as follows:
A molecule prefers to undergo a reaction with a more stable carbocation intermediate. This refers to the more substituted carbocation intermediate
When breaking the pi bond, choose the more stable carbon to be the carbocation.
H winds up on the other carbon atom BY DEFAULT.
Do you see the difference? It’s not about the product.
Instead it’s about the stability of the intermediate.
Since we started with the H-Br example let’s complete the mechanism.
Opposites attract, and so the negative nucleophilic Br- will attack the carbocation since it’s positive. It’s not that Bromine wants to add to the more substituted carbon. Instead, it’s about Br as a negative ion wanting to attack a positive carbon.
