Finance
How Hospital Cafeterias Are Increasing Retail Revenue
Hospitals retail areas find themselves under increasing pressure to meet revenue goals
Faced with rising costs and financially challenging times, healthcare organizations are increasingly looking to their retail areas as an additional source of revenue generation. Although hospital foodservices operations are well known for providing patient meals, most if not all are also responsible for the retail side of foodservice operations at their onsite cafeteria, snack bar and or coffee bar. Tasked with growing their revenue contribution to the hospital, many Directors of Foodservices and Cafeteria Managers are taking creative steps to increase patronage. Increasing employee participation, enticing members of the local community, and tailoring their food and beverage offerings to the needs and culinary preferences of patrons are all goals of aggressive foodservices operators.
Grab and Go
In a busy healthcare environment, speed is key! That’s why over the past few years, many hospital cafeterias have redesigned their space to accommodate new coolers stocked with appetizing pre-packaged food choices; ranging from yogurt and fruit parfaits, to sandwiches and salads. These portable food options offer a highly convenient and fast way for busy healthcare workers to quickly grab something to eat or drink while on the run. The pre-packaging also enables staff to bring these items back to their desk or another area for consumption at a place other than the cafeteria. When used with a POS system and bar coded labels, check out of these grab and go items at the point of sale takes only a few fast seconds.
Dining Experience
Many healthcare facilities have renovated their cafeterias to offer a more appealing restaurant-like dining experience to attract employees, visitors and guests. Their goal is to entice hospital workers to remain onsite for lunch instead of seeking off site alternatives, appeal to visitors, and in some cases attract the local community. To accomplish this, Foodservices Directors are not only creating a visually appealing dining area, but also are hiring highly talented and experienced restaurant chefs with a flair for engineering new and delicious menus. Using a POS system with menu item performance tracking gives the chefs a clear picture of which menu items are performing well, and which should be removed from the menu rotation.
Employee payroll deductions
Managed through a Point of Sale System as an employee payroll deduction to be deducted from a future pay check, the ability to make a retail purchase by scanning the employee badge already carried by the healthcare worker is seen to be a valuable benefit and convenience. When employees can present the badge they already carry as a form of payment, they no longer have the need to carry cash or credit cards as they move about the facility. Frequently, this convenience means the difference between having the time to enjoy a delicious meal versus a skipped lunch or breakfast. Cashless payment also translates into an increase in add on food and beverage purchases, when the employee doesn’t have enough cash on their person to cover all the choices they’d like to make.
Credit card processing
It’s not unusual for visitors to find themselves without cash on hand when visiting a patient in the hospital. We are all consumers accustom to paying for most everything with our debit or credit cards, and are therefore quite surprised to find out the hospital cafeteria does not accept credit or debit cards. Although most hospitals offer an onsite ATM, the inability to accept credit or debit card payments translates into a lost sale; and quite possibly a full tray of food left at the checkout counter because the visitor didn’t have a convenience payment option. The checkout process is a big part of the customer experience, so it is important that credit and debit card processing is fast and fully integrated with the cash register operations of the POS system.
Inbound Marketing Is A Clever Way Of Growing Your Business
These days, a new technique is revolutionizing how businesses market their products. It is known as Inbound Marketing.
Today, let us talk about what Inbound Marketing is, how it is changing the face of traditional or outbound marketing, and why you should be interested about it.
Traditional or Outbound Marketing
Outbound marketing or traditional marketing is a way in which companies go out and find customers. It is a push strategy. Outbound marketers mainly adopt two strategies:
- They put out advertisements in television, billboards, print media, etc. for people to see.
- They also actively reach out to people by making cold calls, sending direct mails, etc. These are techniques which are interruptive in nature.
Not everyone likes interruption
Remember how you have received calls from marketers while you were attending that urgent meeting, or that ad that came on TV just before the climax of the movie was about to start? What was your reaction to these interruptions?
I remember having blacklisted a financial services company because a sneaky cold caller from its office called me thrice in a single day, and finally got very upset because I couldn’t talk to her as I was on a business tour!
Needless to say, only a handful of those who receive these calls or see the ads actually remember the product and buy it. Outbound marketing relies on purchases made by a small percentage of people who see the ads, or receive such calls. This results in wastage of the money spent in reaching out to people who are not interested.
Another problem is that, with the advancement of technology users are now able to block these marketing messages easily. Most of the direct mass emails land up in the junk mail folder. There are reports that people have also developed a blindness towards most of the ads that are shown on television. And let’s not forget how people get irritated with cold calls made to them. As you can see, the outbound method of marketing is losing its sheen rapidly.
Inbound Marketing
Inbound Marketing on the other hand, is not an interruptive strategy at all. It adopts a Pull Strategy, wherein instead of reaching out to your customers, you attract them to yourself.
Its foundation lies in adding value to the users instead of bombarding them with marketing messages. This value is provided in the form of useful content which helps the users in one or more ways. Many users go online looking for a solution to a problem that they are having. Inbound relies on solving their problems or giving them valuable information first, and building up engagement with them afterwards.
When users get benefited by what you have to say, they try to hear from you more often. Over time they start trusting you and would also be interested in using the product or service that you have to offer. When people come to you looking for solutions, it is far easier to delight them, and increase your sales eventually.
Thus, unlike in outbound marketing, where the communication with the customer starts with trying to sell something to them, in inbound sales is something that comes later, only after the user has become comfortable, and has started trusting your business.
The inbound marketing process
- It starts with attracting visitors to your website
- Next, you convert these visitors into leads
- Close the leads to make them buy your offerings
- Thereafter, you engage with them a lot more and continue to delight them. This will keep them loyal to you, and will also become your brand ambassadors by telling others about you. This increases repeat sales and cross sells. Eventually the need for prospecting for new customers will decrease over time.
The techniques used in Inbound Marketing
Inbound Marketing is a strategy which is created by combining the best of the digital marketing techniques. The exact techniques that are used in this strategy depends on the type of the business, its goals, and the customers that it wants to cater to. The following are the digital marketing techniques that are used to create and Inbound Marketing strategy:
- Content marketing: This is the core of inbound. The business needs to create great content which will attract the users. When the users read content that is valuable to them, they would visit the website of the business in search for more information. The business has to continue to give valuable information to customers regularly.
- Search Engine Optimization: The website needs to be optimized for visits by the users. Various search engine optimization techniques are applied to make sure that they get the best experience by visiting the website of the business.
- Social Media marketing: A strong presence in relevant social media channels has to be built-in order to engage with the users. Apart from the website, the business will provide information through social media also. It also has to listen to what the users are saying, receive feedbacks, and offer solutions to users’ problems. Social Media is also a great way of understanding their needs and expectations of from the business.
- Email marketing: The business needs to keep in touch with customers by sending emails to them. Not only is this a great way of building engagement with prospective customers, but it also is a very effective tool for customer retention. Inbound however, depends on permission-based emails which users have consented to receive. Unlike in outbound marketing, Mass Mailers are never sent out to any customers in inbound.
All these strategies are combined to form an effective strategy that completely changes the way the business markets its products. Inbound can also result in significant cost savings when done correctly. However, the results from Inbound Marketing take some time to show up. Businesses have to consistently do it over a period of time before reaping the benefits. However, once the transition is complete, the benefits keep flowing in.
Cash Against Credit Card in Mumbai
Hello CC holders,
Easy steps are being done over there to induce your cash at any time. Not only simple swipes are being done, also with less tax deductions at the time when you are in need of money. When obtaining cash there are several simple ways that of repaying wherever you’ve got to repay the money at correct period of time. In order that whenever there’s want of cash we provide you with our dedicated and surprise service to create our customers to be glad. So anytime at need of money simply take your card and simply swipe and acquire the cash that you just needed to be spent.
Providing cash against credit card purchase is one of the way to encash your money from your credit card. Even bank provides to withdraw cash from ATM using card. But, if they reduce the interest rate for withdrawing cash from credit card, people will not use other outlets to encash the money. In case of any emergency, one can withdraw cash from credit card in Mumbai. we provide spot cash on card.During urgency, we can take money from ATM using credit card. But, it will be upto the cash limit. Not the total card limit. so, no other way to solve the purpose. We suggest people to do this in a frequent interval. if you continue to do this, bank will not get any benefit. Even though, people are making the transaction into EMI. by doing so, banks are getting interest for the money they are offering.
We are additionally providing the quickest service to our customers wherever the shoppers will get their cash at the necessity of emergency. Once customer comes to us for urgent cash they’re provided and concerned with the short amount of time in order that they’ll simply calculate and manage their times and might be scheduled consequently.
All are earning in our life but only few are spending it in a right way so spend your money wisely. We are always there to help you when you are in need of money at anytime to avail you with the instant cash.
We Provide Cash against Your Visa/Master/Maestro Credit Card. To avail this facility you just need to submit your ID/Address Proof.
Call 9092607812, 7397284961
visit: http://www.cashbazaar.in for more information
We are here to help you in your urgent needs.
Property Management Fees: A Necessary Investment To Cater Problems
Giving house or a portion of the house on rent is one of the common practices followed by mankind from the years. It can also be said that giving property on rent is the source of earning extra income by sitting at home. Going through this practice lots of people either extend the portion of their existing house or construct extra houses forgiving on rent. All these activities in the beginning seem quite simple to them and they exhibit their properties proudly in front of their known ones, but their happiness is not less than a bubble that vanishes in the span of few seconds.
From vanishing I do not mean that their property vanishes or collapses, but I mean the problems which they face before and after giving property on rent smashes their dreams of earning substantial earnings from property within the short period. This is mainly because of complications related to the property giving on rent, because giving property on rent is not stagnated to allowing someone to stay in your house and pay you the asked rent to you. There are lots of formalities which being as a landlord is expected to be followed by you, with this you also have a plethora of responsibilities towards your tenants to which are expected to be accomplished by you on demand.
Anyhow, all these problems can be realized only by the person who has constructed additional property only for the purpose of giving it on rent, because generally if someone has given a portion of his house for rent he can easily look after the matters related to tenancy. But, if a person has developed some additional property, then there are chances that he will definitely realize that managing a property giving on rent is everybody’s cup of coffee.
So how to get rid of this problem is the matter of concern among such landlords or property owners. Interestingly, with an objective to provide remedy to such landlords for their problems today there are various property management firms which look after towards all the matters related to giving property on rent. These groups or firms are mainly constituted by the group of experts having knowledge in dealing with the issues related to the property given on rent.
Types of Property Management Fees: Although property management fees refer to the amount charged for looking after the property given on rent, but depending upon their requirements the property management firms charge the fees in different formats. Some of them are referred below:
1. Monthly Management Fees: It is self understanding term and refers to the payment made to property management firm every month for the services rendered by it. This payment is made for the varied services offered by the group, including receiving rent from the tenants, regular inspection of property, property maintenance, attaining the complaints received from the tenants during odd hours, etc. The amount of this fee mainly varies from 7% to 10% of the monthly rent received from the tenants.
2. Leasing Fees: This fee refers to the investment made for advertising the property, showing the property to your prospective tenants, screening tenants and checking their previous credit score, getting all the legal documents prepared accordingly and various other tasks. This is generally one time fees and mainly varies from 75% to 100% of the rent for the first month.
3. Maintenance Fee: It mainly refers to investment made by the company for maintaining the condition of your property. As a general practice this type of fee is mainly charged on terms and conditions determined between the property management company and the landlord. If the landlord takes the responsibility of looking after the maintenance of property no fees is paid to the group, but in case if the responsibility is handed on the shoulders to the group. Then, depending upon the terms, conditions and maintenance fee is paid to the group.
4. Late Fee: If the tenant is not able to pay the rent on the determined date, in that scenario the management firm might opt for collecting the full portion of rent or certain percentage of rent depending upon the mutually agreed conditions.
5. Eviction Fee: There might be circumstances when the landlord might wish to get his house vacated before the end of the contract. In that scenario the management company can help him in getting the tenants evicted from the house either through mutual agreement or via court. Depending upon the efforts and time, the property management company can charge the necessary fees for the same.
