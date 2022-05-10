Finance
How Joint Ventures Can Help You Grow Your Business
As a business owner you need to be resourceful if you want to grow your client list. One of the most effective ways to get easy access to a volume of qualified customers is to set up joint venture partner agreements. Naturally you need to be selective about who you choose to work with as their conduct will reflect back on your business. But if you get it right it can be a very successful way to grow your business.
There are two ways in which you can set up a joint venture. One way is to link up with other businesses that regularly refer business to you. The second way is to use gifts and free offers from joint venture partners as a way of building relationships with your customers.
Creating An Irresistible Offer
If I were to come to your business and offer you a way to build customer loyalty without any cost to your business, would you take it? Of course you would. Most business owners would jump at such an opportunity. If it is something that you know your customers will love, that they will see as great value, the gesture of giving them a free gift can help you build better relationships with them.
For the business offering the gifts to their clients it’s a way of adding value to what they are already purchasing. For the business that has supplied the gifts, it gives them exposure to qualified customers that might otherwise not know about your business. The customers are happy because they are getting something for free and they feel important. Both businesses win because they are building relationships with clients and building their client lists.
For service based businesses this type of joint venture can work really well. For example, if you have a consultancy you can offer an obligation free session. Or you can offer a free training session. While it may take up some of your time, it is not really costing you anything materially. Remember that the objective is not to sell during these sessions. Instead it’s to offer customers something of real value. Regardless of whether they buy from you or not, they must walk away feeling that the experience was really worthwhile.
Rewarding Referrals From Joint Venture Partners
One way in which I get new customers is to offer a free marketing audit and I use joint ventures to help me promote this. For example, I have a publication that I work with called Grapevine. They send out letters to their customers telling them about my free marketing audit. For any of their customers that take up the offer and become clients of mine, I pay them a referral commission. It’s a win-win for everyone. If the client chooses not to sign up they still got valuable information which they can use. My joint venture partner has still added value to their client, which helps improve their client relationships so they also win. If the client signs up they get a commission which has cost them very little to earn. I’ve gained a new client, and yes I’ve paid to acquire the client, but it’s a far better return on investment to pay a referral commission after you’ve got the client than to pay for advertising with an unknown return.
Joint ventures use business synergy to boost business growth. There are many ways in which you can apply this strategy to your business. The above are just two examples. Be on the lookout for joint venture opportunities; it’s a proven way to grow your business.
Finance
Choosing a Divination System – Tarot, Runes Or I-Ching?
There are many divination systems out there, that allows a person to foretell the future events. Europe is famous for Tarot cards, that became a symbol of the western occultism. China on the other side is known for I-Ching, complex and mystical art of hexagrams. And the cold North is known for Runes, magical symbols given to humans by gods. Which system is the best, which one should you choose?
This is a question I’m often being asked when people begin their journey into the occult arts. Many wants to learn some divination system, as they perceive it as mandatory element of their occult practises. Well, you can literally divine from everything – bones, ash, tea, coffee, MacBook Pro if you want – because the object you’re using for divination purposes is just a way of focus. For example, in popular scrying (often known as crystal ball reading) the crystal ball is a mean of focus only and there’s no difference if you’re going to use a crystal ball, a quartz, a mirror or a glass of your LCD monitor.
Personally, for beginners I recommend one of three divination systems – European Tarot cards, China I-Ching and Norse Runes. Which one should a beginner choose? Well, I-Ching is very complex and it requires great interpretation skills so you would have not just learn all the hexagrams possible (and there’s a lot of them, 64 to be accurate) but also different ways of interpreting them. But if your memory is good and you have a plenty of time for learning, then I-Ching will be the best choice – it’s most accurate divination system when used properly.
And if you believe you want something darker and more mysterious, then I recommend learning about Tarot. This 500-years old European system is one of the most mysterious, and at the same time it’s probably the easiest to learn – it requires some time, too, but in the end within few weeks you can start giving readings for people.
And probably the most difficult not to learn, but to use, is runic systems. 24 runes are easy to memorize, and there are easy to cast, but interpretation is very difficult. In most cases, you need to use your innate psychic abilities in order to understand the meaning of cast runes, and the message they contain. That is why runes, probably the most powerful of divination systems, are also the hardest to use on daily basis. But being an accurate runecaster means you earned a respect and skills.
Which one would you choose? Try each system if you want, try to feel which one works better for you, and then pursuit further. Do not try to learn all the divination systems, there is no need for that. If you will learn one good enough, it will provide you with answers to all your questions. Seek perfection with one system, and not minor skills in all.
Finance
How An Online Nanny Pay Calculator Works
If you’re thinking of hiring someone to help with your childcare duties, you might be concerned about the financial implications of becoming an employer. There are a number of things to take into account when you’re considering outsourcing childcare, so it’s best to be aware what your obligations will be.
While it is a great option for working parents, employing a childcare provider to assist with domestic duties isn’t as simple as many parents first think. Not only will you need to negotiate a salary, but there are also certain legal requirements that you must adhere to.
For instance, you are legally obliged to ensure your nanny receives an employment contract within two months of their start date. You are also required to make tax and national insurance contributions, as well as give a clear outline of what your employee’s weekly or monthly salary will be before they commence employment with you.
Using an online resource like a pay calculator will help you work out the estimated monthly cost of employing a nanny. Not only will you be able to work out what you can afford to pay them, you will also get an idea of your general expenditure when tax and national insurance are taken into account.
For instance, if you decide to pay your nanny a net weekly amount of £230, the pay calculator will work out that the estimated monthly cost to you will be £1133.56, which is inclusive of tax, employee’s and employer’s national insurance contributions. If you decide this is too much, you can amend the your weekly payment amount accordingly.
This is an incredibly valuable tool to help you figure out how much you can afford to pay for childcare. It is simple to use and takes just minutes to find online. However, the process usually only applies to employees with only one job who are on a standard tax code (1100L) during the 2016/17 tax year.
If you are looking to obtain details relating to a proposed annual gross salary, or if your employee has more than one job, it’s a good idea to contact an agency that can advise you on all legal and employment matters relating to childcare. Similarly, if you haven’t yet found a nanny, you might want to enlist the help of an expert.
You should be able to find a company offering legal advice to parents by searching online. Here, you will be able to enlist the help of a specialist to find a qualified and trusted nanny in your area. The company will then be able to assist you in all administration matters relating to your new employee until his or her contract has ended.
Services will range from advice about the current rates and thresholds; DBS checks; employer’s costs and liability insurance; interview questions; employment contracts and insurance. Some will even be able to take care of your payroll for you, leaving you free to get on with your day-to-day life knowing your obligations are met.
This sort of company will be comprised of specialists in finance; childcare recruitment; payroll procedures; administration and, of course, parenting. It’s important to find an adviser you can trust that knows the struggles of working parents and is committed to helping you lighten the load, so spend some time researching your options online.
Once you have registered with the service of your choice, you will then be able to reap the benefits of their expertise in the childcare and employment sectors, allowing you to recruit and employ a nanny with confidence, knowing that all of your legal obligations are being met.
Finance
Missouri Expungement Basics: 4 Things to Know About Missouri Expungements
Missouri law permits individuals to expunge, i.e., erase or remove, four kinds of records:
1. MINOR IN POSSESSION (MIP) OF ALCOHOL.
Missouri authorizes the expungement of a conviction for Minor in Possession (MIP) of alcohol so long as certain requirements are met, including being age twenty-two or older when you seek expungement and having been guilty of just one Missouri MIP offense in your lifetime.
2. ALCOHOL-RELATED DRIVING OFFENSE (DWI / OWI).
Missouri code additionally allows the expungement of an individual’s first alcohol-related driving infraction, however, specific requirements must be complied with in order to qualify, including that the conviction occurred a minimum of 10 years ago, the offense was a misdemeanor (as opposed to a felony), and you received no similar convictions during the course of the same ten years. If granted, the judge will order the expungement of all records of your arrest, plea, lawsuit, or conviction.
3. MISDEMEANORS.
Effective July 12, 2012, a brand-new Missouri statute now permits the expungement of certain misdemeanor conviction records. To be eligible, you must have been pronounced guilty of one of the following types of misdemeanor offenses and finished all required probation or sentences at least ten years ago:
–Financial: Issuing a bad check; fraudulently voiding payment on a check; or improper use of a credit or debit card;
–Property Damage: Negligent burning; tampering with a vehicle; damaging property;
–Other: Trespassing; gambling; peace disturbance; and/or public intoxication.
Additionally, a restricted few felony convictions may be expunged if you completed all required probation or incarceration at least 20 years ago, including issuing a bad check; fraudulently stopping payment on a check; and/or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. To be eligible, you may not have been found guilty of another misdemeanor or felony throughout that ten or twenty year time period.
4. ARREST RECORDS.
Finally, Missouri expungement law permits a record of arrest to be expunged if the arrest did not lead to a conviction and you establish that you were not charged, there was no probable cause for the arrest, and you have no previous or subsequent convictions. It may be difficult to meet each of these requirements, and especially the lack of probable cause factor, due to the fact that it is a pliable standard that varies case by case, making it hard to establish, especially without an attorney.
The Missouri expungement procedure includes verifying your eligibility, drafting legal documents for filing with the court, and a potential court date to determine whether your expungement should be granted. You have a right to represent yourself in Missouri courts, but you should speak to a Missouri expungement lawyer if you have any doubts about your qualification for expungement or the expungement process. Lawyers can bill either a flat fee or by the hour to prepare an expungement. Flat fees for standard Missouri expungement cases are around $750.
Expunging your Missouri record can clean up your criminal record, creating opportunities for better employment, credit rating, education, and housing. But getting an expungement requires getting all the facts and then taking action.
How Joint Ventures Can Help You Grow Your Business
Breast cancer survivor and lingerie designer shatters taboos
Choosing a Divination System – Tarot, Runes Or I-Ching?
How An Online Nanny Pay Calculator Works
Missouri Expungement Basics: 4 Things to Know About Missouri Expungements
Basics of Estate Planning: Funding Your Trust
Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Hit Three-Month High As Market Braces For More Downside
Settle Credit Card Debt – How to Reduce Credit Card Debts by 50%
Beyond The Twinkling Stars
Top Free Ways Guaranteed to Boost Your Affiliate Income
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion