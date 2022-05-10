Finance
How Much a Chiropractic Charges
How much a chiropractic charges depends on each chiropractor you are seeing, and your country, state or province. Luckily, most of the times the chiropractic cost can be covered by private health insurance. These insurances include employee health plan, student health plan, etc.
In reference to a survey and research by Chiropractic Economics magazine, $75 is about how much a chiropractic charges. Nonetheless, it can be as low as $50 or as high as $100. You might need to pay higher than that if for the very first chiropractic session as more often than not the practitioner would perform an overall health consultation before proceeding further. This step is important for the chiropractor to assess the best approach to use, not harming your body or generating major risks. On follow-up visits, the rate would go down.
In cases additional equipment or procedures e.g. massage sessions, acupuncture, and x-ray are required, you would be charged for those. Some people do not realize that some chiropractors require some lab tests for the patients. Usually, the practitioner would notify you should these additional charges be incurred.
Research studies have shown that chiropractic treatment is actually most cost-effective than other types of traditional medical treatment. People are now saving more money. Some ways to reduce your costs can be listed below.
– Chiropractic is defined as tax-deductible.
– Health insurance plan often cover for chiropractic care. Make sure your deductible has been looked into. The lower the deductible means less money out of your pocket.
– Some chiropractors offer a very affordable first office visit. The patients can assess if chiropractic care does really benefit them.
– Some chiropractors charge less than others by performing cash-only treatments. The price of each session is discounted to counterbalance the lack of coverage. Do check your insurances. See definitely what type of coverage you have had.
How To Get Emergency Business Loans
Have a business idea and want to see it come to reality as quickly as possible? Then, you are right in need of Emergency Business loans. Running out of time on execution and can’t wait for regular verifications, sanctions, etc. for a business loan are some of the reasons why you end up taking emergency funds for your business. There may be any other form of emergency in your company like underestimation of a project’s budget overestimating its profit, losing a client etc.
Facts about Emergency loans for your Business
Availing an Emergency business loan does not affect your credit score, but while applying your personal guarantee is a must. Approval of emergency business loans hardly takes a day. After approval the transfer of funds happens within 1-8 business days. Unlike bank loans your credit history is not desired when you are applying for Emergency business loans. There is a threshold revenue that a business is to have, to avail an emergency loan for his/her business. Even though credit scores are not required they sometimes require a complete history of the business within the past year or some specified time period.
Alternatives
Sometimes emergency business loans might come with a higher rate of interests on the business loans as compared to the loans offered by a bank. This may lead you to search for other options for getting money for establishing your business or keeping it alive or in case of any other emergency.
Two of these many alternatives include:
· Line of Credit
If you happen to know the bank well, which handles your business account or you have a good relationship with them, then you can ask for a line of credit. Even though this is not an immediate approval of loan, it may turn out to be useful for funding your businesses future emergencies at a lower interest rates than those offered by emergency business loan providers.
· Friends or family
Even though people think lending money from your close friends or relatives ruin the bonds of relationship, it is advisable to ask for funds from them if all other options are ruled out and you know that the problem can definitely be solved with very little risk. These may be tricky to get but once you receive the funds, then repayment is something that can be adjusted at times.
It is a known fact that emergency money lenders are definitely going to charge a high rate of interest when no one else is willing to provide a business loan in such emergencies. And this is something you don’t want to have at the moment when your business might already be struggling for its survival. Go for this only when you are confident enough that with this loan your business will flourish and it will generate enough revenue to repay the lender on time.
If your company is tough and has a solid history to give to the moneylenders then obtaining an emergency loan won’t be as difficult as it would have been otherwise. Once you receive the funds, all you need to do is work hard and repay it in time
How To Create A Brand – Build Your Brand Development Strategy
How To Create A Brand?
There are four effective steps in brand development strategy to create a brand:
- Choose the brand name and logo
- Establish the brand in the minds of customers
- Brand Sponsorship
- Develop the brand
What Is Brand Equity?
How to create a Brand is no way different from founding your business. It takes time. Gradually you can create Brand Equity. Brand equity is the differential effect when consumers react more favorably to a brand than to a generic or unbranded version of the same product. Whenever we think of buying a smartphone the very first name strikes us is – the iPhone. Ask why? It’s because of comfort and authenticity delivered by iPhone to its users.
Apple throughout their years of research and experience has created a state in our mind of ultimate luxury and comfortability in using their products. There may be a few more similar products of others in line with Apple iPhone and may be superior to that, but the identity of iPhone gives it the edge over others- no matter what the price tag is. This edge is the Brand Equity.
4 Steps of Brand Development Strategy
1. Choose the Brand Name and select the Logo:
While building a brand development strategy name plays a vital role. A good name and style can add positives to a product’s success. It is the most difficult task to start with. Simplicity is the first step. The name should be easy to pronounce, recognize and remember. Moreover, it should suggest something about the product’s benefits and qualities.
Names like Google, Nike, Facebook, Apple, KFC etc. are among the most established brands all over the world. Interesting fact about those names is that they are easily translatable in different languages around the world. Hence the meaning of a particular word should not be something which indicates bad, wrong or negative.
Again the name should be extendable to cover up multiple product lines. For example, Amazon.com started its business with bookselling and now has been extended to multiple product categories.
Once chosen, the brand name should also be protected. Means in many instances brand names were eventually mixed up with the product category and people cannot differentiate the brand identity from the product category.
For example, Xerox is a company builds copier machines, but doing a photocopy is often termed as doing xerox.’Xerox’ is to be pronounced as a noun and not as a verb. Many people find it hard to distinguish between the product and the service which ultimately hampers the brand name of the Company.
2. Establishing the brand in the minds of customers:
An interesting saying by a marketer- Products are created in the factory, but brands are created in the mind. This can be done in multiple ways- At the basic level, it starts with introducing the target customers the product and its distinguishing characteristics.
Let’s took the example of Amazon’s Kindle- e-book reader. Amazon targets its customers, saying that it’s an e-book reader having a distinguished feature of reading books in a virtual format. In this stage, they are simply introduced with the product and has a very low level of impact.
The more effective way a brand can be positioned by associating its name with desirable benefits. Thus, Kindle is beyond an e-book reader- it is lightweight, on the go dictionary, stores thousands of books which are easy to search, no glare and zero distractions.
The strongest brands go beyond establishing features and benefits in customers’ mind and positions itself on strong values and beliefs, rooted to a deep emotional bonding. Like reading books in Kindle is an absolute pleasure and presents itself as booklover’s new best friend. When placing a brand in human mind, the marketer should establish a mission for the brand and a vision of what the brand must be and do.
3. Brand Sponsorship:
Brand sponsorship can be of three types:
- Private Brand sponsorship
- Licensed Brand sponsorship
- Co-branding
Private Brand Sponsorship:
Lots of advertisements and social marketing strategies work behind the big brands to emerge and are termed as National brands. But for smaller Companies, it may not always be possible to endorse brands with a huge out of pocket expenses. In those scenarios, brand sponsorship is very important. As against National or Manufacture’s brands, there are Store brands. In recent decades store brands are gaining more from the market. Here’s why?
Big shopping malls like Big Bazaar, Walmart resale products at significant discount rates especially the generic or no-name brands. They endorse the products citing its advantages or putting side by side comparison with the top brands. The association of the big resellers with less known products works as an aid in uplifting the brand value of the product once termed as ‘no-name’.
Private brand sponsorship is also followed in online shopping too. As we can see small or lesser known mobile manufacturers are recently tying up with Amazon to sell their phones. In fact, this strategy is working great as the ‘no-name’ brands are getting the support of the big brand stores be it online or offline.
Licensed Brand Sponsorship:
In this brand sponsorship, some companies buy the names and symbols of other manufacturers or creators with a fee and endorse its products under such brand name. This is a common thing in the fashion industry like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Armani etc., where the Companies are using the names and initials of well-known fashion innovator. This type of branding turns out as an added fillip but with a pinch in the pocket.
Co-Branding:
Under such a brand sponsorship strategy, to established brand names of different companies are used on the same product. Because each brand dominates in a different category, the combined brands create broader consumer appeal and greater brand equity.
For example, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance where Bajaj is a dominant player in the automobile sector and Allianz is a German financial service major. Now since Bajaj wants an entry in the insurance sector and Allianz wants an entry in the Indian market, they jointly made a brand ‘Bajaj-Allianz’ to reap the fruits of the Indian insurance market.
Co-branding carries some limitations too. Such relationships usually involve complex legal contracts and licenses. Co-branding partners must carefully coordinate their advertising, sales promotion, and other marketing efforts. The onus lies on both the partners to carry the co-brand with trust and dignity.
4. Developing Brands:
To augment the brand equity it is very important to prepare a brand development strategy incommensurate with changing business scenarios. There is no hard and fast rule to dictate over.
Line extensions:
Brands name of a product can be extended to an existing line of products to accredit new forms, colors, sizes, ingredients or flavors of an existing product. However, line extensions involve some risks. An overextended brand name might cause consumer confusion or loss some of its specific meaning.
Brand extensions:
It happens when a current brand name is extended to a new or modified product in a new category. For example, Nestlé’s popular brand of noodles Maagi has been extended to its tomato ketchup, pasta, soup etc. A brand extension gives a new product instant recognition and faster acceptance. But one should be careful while extending brand as it may confuse the image of the main brand.
Multi-Brands:
Multibranding offers a way to establish different features that appeal to different customer segments, lock up more reseller shelf space and capture a larger market share.
For example, a reputed company sells multiple varieties of soft drinks under different brand names. These brands are fighting each other to reign the market and as a result, they individually may have a smaller share of a pie, but as a whole, the Company is dominating the soft drink market. The major drawback here is the individual brands obtain only a small market share and may not be very profitable.
Conclusion
Brands are not created in a day or two; you ought to have the patience to grow it. The above – mentioned points suggest some best practices to build a brand, but the real test begins in the field. Brand development strategy differs from place to place, even urban branding and rural branding are way different in their practical applications. Remember that behind a successful brand development strategy, there lie lots of endeavors, a vividly clear vision and above all an uncompromised quality of product or service.
Make Money Online Scam Free – “Show Me the Money!” How to Make Money Online Scam Free
Make Money Online Scam Free. Internet scams, with such enticing names like “Winning in the Cash Flow Business” and “Shortcuts to Internet Millions”, proliferate over the Internet, and it is quite a challenge to make money online scam free. With the economy on the brink of recession, and with no end to the slump in sight, people have been looking for ways to earn money, to replace the money they earn from jobs lost, or sometimes to just supplement the family budget. With the ever increasing popularity of the internet, people have turned to online businesses to look for ways to earn an extra buck. And because of this, unscrupulous people’s imaginations are on overdrive to create bogus businesses that will fool you into parting with the little cash you have left. So how can you make money online scam free?
If you have internet access, and if you have a little spare time on your hands, why don’t you try “affiliate marketing”? Now what is “affiliate marketing”?
Unless you have been living under a rock for the past ten years, I am sure that at some point you have logged on to the Internet to retrieve an email or to read a blog. Have you ever noticed that in some blogs, especially the more popular ones dealing with a specific topic, like fashion or IT, there are advertisements on the right hand side of the page, or sometimes interspersed within the text of the actual blog? These advertisements are usually by companies offering products and services related to the topic of the blog. And since you are interested in the blog you are reading, there is a big chance that you are interested as well in the products or services being offered by the company advertising in the blog. So you click the advertisement link to take you to the company’s website, and when you do, the owner of the blog gets paid for your visit to that company’s website. This is basically the concept of “affiliate marketing”, and this is one legitimate way to make money online scam free.
But before you start dreaming of your potential earnings, you will have to create a website or a blog first. You have to make sure that your site is interesting enough to create buzz in the internet community, to make sure that you have enough traffic visiting your site. You also need to make sure that your site deals with a specific topic. In other words, you need to create your own niche, to ensure that your visitors are people with specific interests, who will in turn become the target market of the companies who will be posting their advertisements in your site.
In these very tough economic times, you need to be smart. Be very careful when choosing the online business you want to engage in. There are ways to make money online scam free, and “affiliate marketing” is just one of them.
