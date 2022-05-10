Finance
How to Avoid Being Hacked – Two-Factor Authentication
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) makes it much harder for a hacker to get access to your online stuff, and the most common form of consumer MFA is two-factor authentication (2FA). A very common form of 2FA is the debit card. One factor is the card itself, which contains magnetic identifying info (these days, a chip), and a PIN that you provide when you stick the thing in an ATM machine. It’s simple and fairly good at keeping others out of your ATM-accessible cash. 2FA is important for your online accounts, such as email and your iCloud accounts.
While I admit it can be a bit of a pain to have to do something additional to get into your account, it’s far less of a pain than having one’s identity stolen, losing access to your email, or answering to your friends who wonder why you have said such crazy things about them (unless, of course, you actually said those crazy things!). Or, heaven forfend, someone logging in as you on one of your gaming accounts.
Here’s how 2FA or two-step authentication works for a couple of different online account types. (Note, these services change things up from time to time, so it’s good to keep abreast of such changes.)
Setting up Google 2-Step verification
First you log in with user name and password (we’ll get to choosing smart passwords in Part 3) to your Gmail account. There should be an avatar in a circle near the upper-left hand corner of the window. Maybe it’s even a photo of you. Click on it and you’ll see “My Account.” (Incidentally, this changes every couple of years) On the new window that opens up, click on “Sign-in & security.” Click on “2-Step Verification,” then on “Get Started.” Time to enter your username and password again. Enter a phone number and click on whether you want to receive a text or a phone call. Then you magically get a text or phone call with a 6-digit verification code. Type it in and select the option to turn on 2-step verification. It’s that easy. Okay, it’s several steps, but not that hard.
It may be that you prefer to collect your Gmail with some other app, like Outlook, rather than using a browser to go to the Gmail page for your mail. If so, it may be that once you’ve turned on two-step verification, your Outlook (or other app) keeps telling you that you have the wrong password, even though you know darn well it’s right. This has happened to me. You probably need to have Google give you a specific app password that Google will generate for you. You’ll need to go to the App passwords page, which at the time of this writing is here.
Select the app you want it for (if Outlook, then you would select “Mail”), then the device you are using (Google magically presents a list of the devices you use with their services). Then select “Generate.” It will show you a 16-digit number in a yellow bar for you to use as your new password for that app (Outlook, eg) on that device (don’t enter the spaces). You can save that password in your app and you may need that number again in the future.
Yahoo!
Yahoo! is similar: sign into your account, go to the account security page, click on “two-step verification,” and toggle the button there to turn it on. Select an option to get a text or a phone call for verification. Enter the code that comes to you via text or phone call. At this point, you can create an app password, similar to the Google process above for your various apps like Outlook or Apple (iOS) Mail.
iCloud
Now, let’s set up 2FA on your iCloud account. First, you have to have a passcode set on your iPhone or iPad.
Click on the Settings app. If your device uses iOS 10.3.3, click on your name (or the name of the account you use to sign on), then on “Passwords & Security.” Did I mention that this will change as Apple keeps us on our toes by changing everything up once we’ve gotten comfortable with the previous version? In the most recent previous version, you would have clicked on Settings, and then on iCloud, then your name, then Password & Security. But I digress…
Now tap “Turn on two-factor authentication.” Be prepared to answer some security questions – which we’ll be discussing in a future article – and then enter the phone number where you want to receive the code for 2FA, and as previously, select whether you want a phone call or a text.
Macintosh
For a Mac, open System Preferences, and select iCloud, and then “Account Details.” You might have to login using your Apple credentials. As above, answer your security questions if it asks, enter the phone number where you want to receive calls or texts for verification. Once again, a magical robot instantly sends you the code and you have to enter that into the field that awaits your answer.
Once it’s turned on, you’ll get a message asking for approval if an unknown device or location signs onto your account. Note that on a Mac, that notification can sometimes be on a window that is hidden behind another, so look for that if you find you’re having troubles with getting the approval request.
Speaking of troubles, it seems like a lot of work to have two-factor authentication, but once it’s set up, it’s not too much of a pain and will add considerable safety to your accounts, as well as considerable barriers to potential hackers. So do it!
Next time, we’ll discuss passwords, passcodes, and why you shouldn’t fill out those fun questionnaires that all of your friends send you.
Next, in part three: Choosing smart passwords and secret questions (aka, giving away the form).
4 Things You Must Do to Get Your Google AdSense Account Approved Fast
Making money from Google AdSense seems very attractive and relatively simple. If you have decided to join many other Internet Marketers in this business opportunity, this article will help you get started. Here are some quick tips on some of the important steps you should take to help you get your Google AdSense account approved fast and problem free.
1. It is not important to have a beautiful looking website or getting a professional designer to create one. What is more important is that it looks presentable and you choose nice pleasant color combination for your website.
2. Google looks at the website you include for your Google Account submission so the content you are putting on it determines if it approves your application. Your website should contain at least 15 to 20 pages of content to ensure that Google knows exactly what your website is all about. You don’t necessarily have to write your content yourself as you can outsource this writing to someone else.
3. Since you have a new website, it is expected that it has little or no traffic. Before submitting your Google AdSense account, it is recommended that you generate some quick traffic to your website. Start joining a few popular and high traffic online marketing forums and create the forum signature using your website details.
4. Make sure that your new website is launched or indexed by Google first before you submit it for your Google AdSense application. This may seem obvious to many marketers but there have been cases of bloggers and marketers missing this step when they were just too anxious to start monetizing AdSense on their website.
How to Use Your Credit Card Safely on Online Sports Betting Sites
Giving your credit card number to an Internet website is usually a bit frightening, and if you consider that you are talking about gambling, things seem appear more risky, still, there is no need to panic, you shall simply know how to use your credit card safely on online sports betting sites. Provided some precautions are taken, you can enjoy your gambling activity safely.
On the first place, you must know that when opening an account you will most likely be required to associate your credit card so as to deposit funds through it.
The first unavoidable thing to do for you is to verify that you are dealing with a serious site. There are too many fraudulent sports books. So do not hesitate spending some time searching for information, credentials and if possible personal recommendations from experienced online sports bettors. First hand experiences from someone you trust will be your best source of information.
Once you get involved with a betting site, your credit card number will be asked to deposit money on your account and that is quite safe. But, since some criminals will try to reach you somehow, never ever answer any kind of email asking you to “re enter” your credit card information. You might receive emails that seem to come from your betting site asking you for that kind of info. Those will be just fraudulent attempts to get your credit card data and misuse it.
Another important thing to check before using your credit card is finding out if those e-gambling transactions are allowed. Some banks are very clear about the subject and will block any gambling transaction. So save yourself a disappointment and find that out beforehand.
The Definitive ClickBank Guide – Can You Make Money As a ClickBank Affiliate?
Have you ever wondered… Can you make money as a Clickbank affiliate? This article will help answer that question. You will learn all about Clickbank, the company, what they do, and how you can become a Clickbank affiliate.
Clickbank Company Information
Clickbank is a company that was founded in 1998. They provide digital content to consumers. Most of this digital content consists of ebooks, software, membership subscriptions, and so forth. Everything is done digitally, so there is never any physical products sold.
The Clickbank stats are quite impressive. There are more than 100,000 active affiliates and over 12,000 publishers of 35,000 unique digital products. Every four seconds, a product is bought from Clickbank. They reach over $1 million in sales every day.
Needless to say, Clickbank is a well-known and reputable company.
Can You Make Money as a Clickbank Affiliate?
The answer to this question is yes, you can. It is actually how a large majority of internet marketers out there make their money. Without Clickbank, many would be stuck. Becoming a Clickbank affiliate is free and easy, and once you are signed up you can promote any and all products that are in the Clickbank marketplace.
You will get a percentage of the total sale, also referred to as the “commission” that you get for making a sale.
The Conclusion
Hopefully you are now able to see that Clickbank is a reliable, reputable, and highly recommend company.
You know a company is the “real deal” when they have paid out over 1 billion dollars to their affiliates!
