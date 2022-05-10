How To Find Final Expense Sales Jobs

Share Pin 0 Shares

You may be looking for a final expense sales opportunity because you want to tap into this lucrative market. The final expense insurance market can be quite confusing and overwhelming with all the offers out there and all the different companies to choose from. Most agents aren’t sure whether they should be independent or captive. They’re also not sure if they are getting paid enough commission and whether the company will provide the training and support they promise. It’s all one big question mark and often a big gamble. Many agents just join a company and hope for the best.

If you take to heart what we have to say, you will find that you don’t have to get a job with any company. You can be completely independent. You can be your own boss, making the most commission possible, with complete control of your company portfolio, your lead flow and your time. You can easily make 40% more income a year by being independent.

Most of brokers and agencies just give you contracts with companies (at low commission levels), a few pointers on how to sell Final expense insurance (if you are lucky), and offer you direct mail final expense leads, charging you the same as if you did it yourself.

You don’t have to go this route.

Just sign up for a few companies at 100% commission or higher (120% is optimal), learn how to sell final expense, and generate some leads (or go door to door, cold call, etc.) It’s that easy.

Don’t waste your time with these companies promising you the world. It may be helpful in the beginning but it’s not necessary because there is a roadmap to avoid this route and it will save you a lot of money and time.

Burial insurance is the easiest product in the world to sell and these policies are in great demand. There are so many seniors out there who can’t get approved with the local companies or the previous captive agents that came by. You can easily approve most of these people and you can save them money by having companies in your portfolio that are almost half the price of their current company. If they are paying $70 a month for $10,000, they certainly will switch over if you can do it for $40 a month. It’s a no brainer.

Sometimes, closing the sale is just simply having the best price.