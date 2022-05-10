Finance
How to Purchase a Puppy Online Safely and Responsibly
As a lifetime dog owner and a breeder for several years myself, I’ve found a great need for educating people in the process of purchasing a puppy online. There are so many breeders with so many options, it can all become overwhelming in a short period of time. I do support local shelters but I realize that there are many families out there that want a healthy puppy that was raised around kids to add to their family. If you have decided that a puppy like this is what you want for your family, then you will have an adventure finding the right one for you. After you’ve decided which breed is right for your family, you need to find a breeder. You can email your prospective breeder initially, but be SURE to speak with them soon after beginning communication. You can tell a lot by the person’s attitude and you will soon know if they are knowledgable and experienced in what they are doing by asking a few questions. Here is a list of questions to ask before anything else:
1. Are you state licensed? – If a person is not state licensed, then they are breeding dogs as a hobby or illegally. You want to find a puppy that has had research and planning gone into its breeding, not just two dogs thrown together to produce a puppy. If they are not state licensed, don’t consider them. Many states have or are in the process of greatly improving their dog laws so in many states, it’s impossible to run a puppy mill and be licensed.
2. Is this your full-time business? There are many breeders that have OTHER full-time jobs besides their kennel. This makes it nearly impossible to focus on their dogs and puppies properly. At our kennel, we have my husband and I working full-time, as well as two part-time employees. Mostly likely, if your breeder has another job, their kennel isn’t top priority and your satisfaction is not top priority, either.
3. Do you only sell puppies bred by you? There are many, many people advertising on the internet for other people and you never get to see where your puppy was bred and raised. If you can’t physically see the parents of your puppy, then don’t purchase it. This is especially important when purchasing a designer (mixed) breed since so many people think they can get away with breeding anything and then attaching a designer name to it. You also don’t want to support a puppy mill unknowingly by purchasing a puppy from a dealer. Many times the reason that people don’t sell their own puppies is because they have something to hide at their own place or they don’t want to be responsible for any future issues. A good breeder will stand behind their puppies and offer a decent guarantee. If there is no guarantee with your prospective puppy, stay away!
4. Do you wholesale your puppies? There are quite a few puppy mills out there that are retailing only some of their puppies and then send the rest to pet shops, sometimes all over the country. A good breeder will meet, or at least speak to, every new puppy owner. Responsible breeders care about their puppies and where they go. A good breeder will also offer to take the puppy back over the course of its lifetime rather than the puppy or dog going to a shelter due to inability to care for the puppy.
5. Are your puppies AND adults vet checked regularly? I’m appalled at the number of breeders that do not get their puppies or adults vet-checked. This is the single most important step to take to ensure a healthy puppy is being produced. Even breeders that get their puppies checked do not bother to get their breeding dogs checked. EVER. In order to offer the best quality puppy, healthy parents are a MUST. Ask for proof of the parent’s vet reports. You may not think you need to ask, but make sure the puppies have all applicable vaccinations and de-worming and ask for proof.
6. Can I see the place where your dogs are kept? An irresponsible breeder will tell you no. You may not necessarily be allowed into a kennel for several reasons, including Bio-Security and health reasons, but you should at least be able to see the adult dogs.
7. Do you have references from past customers? This is a very important step. Don’t overlook it!
There are many more questions to ask your potential breeder. If your breeders shows signs of good communication and willingness to help you on your quest and tries to work with you, you have found something special. Quick responses mean they care about you and would like to help. No email responses or phone calls returned probably means that you will not get questions answered after the sale either. Don’t expect immediate responses because responsible kennel owners are extremely busy, but 24 hours is a reasonable expectation.
Stay away from dealers and websites with 800 numbers. They are advertising for who knows who and are probably putting a huge mark-up on the puppies. Also beware of websites offering 10-year guarantees. This seems too good to be true and it usually is. Read the fine print and see their outrageous requirements for this guarantee to be in place. Pet shops are out of the question. As cute as the puppy seems, refrain yourself because you could be signing up for a lifetime of heartache and vet bills. You most likely are supporting puppy mills by purchasing from a pet shop anyway.
When you go to the kennel to meet the puppy and the breeder, if you have a gut feeling that isn’t good when you get there AND when you leave, stick with it.
In spite of all the risks and heartache that can be involved in purchasing a puppy online, there are many good, responsible breeders that offer quality puppies and lifetime support. Don’t be afraid to buy online, just be smart!
Online Income: Making Money Vs Earning Money
There are many ways to make a living online these days.
Most people looking at online income opportunities come looking for an end result: money.
If you are one of them, read on.
All methods fall into the two (2) categories below:
OR
- “Making Money
- “Earning Money”
Let’s look at “Making Money” first. Forex trading is one. Commodities trading is an other. Classic off-line investments such as stocks are a further example. There’s nothing wrong with these, however there is a catch.
The issue is that all these do is broadcast your “need” to the universe. “You reap what you sow.” Therefore all you get back is a reflection of your own greed. The marketplace is not appreciative of a “needy” person. No wonder that so many people obsessed with making money are broke. Even if you make some money the results are not sustainable because you are not giving value. And that is IF you make money. No matter how good they are there will always be factors outside their control. (Sad truth is that most people buy high and sell low, thus losing money.)
Not to rosy? The alternative is “Earning Money”. In the age of the Internet this does not have to be a toil. There are 1,6 billion people online and counting. Every netizen has instant access to a global pool of eager customers. Only large multi-national corporations had this power up until a little while ago. These 1.6 billion potential customers all have the same core desire: they are looking for inspiration and leadership. If you manage to deliver these you will have no problems creating a loyal following. A fanclub if you will. Help them get what they want and you will get what you want (and then some). That simple, really.
Using Color Psychology to Sell Your Home
When painting your home for resale, choosing the right colors can make a huge difference in your paycheck at closing. For instance, did you know that the exterior color of houses selling most quickly is a certain shade of yellow, but that choosing the wrong shade of yellow can kill a sale?
You’ll find many brochures in paint stores, showing various combinations of exterior paint colors. But most people don’t realize that most of those combinations actually include three colors, and not just two. Limiting your exterior paint scheme to just two colors also limits your income potential.
For a fast sale, think fun colors and go for a third, or even a fourth, exterior color. Think “Disneyland Main Street,” where every shop is painted in glorious multi-colors. Adding more colors will also add definition to the various architectural details of your home. Use gloss or semi-gloss paint on wood trim.
The Psychology of Exterior Colors
When choosing exterior colors, take the sales price of your home into account. Certain colors, especially muted, complex shades, attract wealthy or highly-educated buyers, whereas buyers with less income or less education generally prefer simpler colors. A complex color contains tints of gray or brown, and usually requires more than one word to describe, such as “sage green,” as opposed to “green.”
On the other hand, simple colors are straightforward and pure. Generally, houses in the lower price range sell faster and for higher prices when painted in simple colors like yellow or tan, accented by white, blue, or green trim.
The Psychology of Interior Colors
Using colored, rather than bland, white walls will increase your profit potential. Lynette Jennings tested the perception of room size and color, and discovered that a room painted white appeared only appeared larger to a few people when compared to an identical room painted in color – and the perceived difference was only about six inches! Most people also look better when surrounded by color, and feel happier, and since buyers pick houses that make them feel happy, that knowledge can put dollars in your pocket at closing!
Entryways should bring the exterior colors into the house. Repeating shades of the exterior throughout your home will make the entire home seem to be in harmony. Living and family rooms painted in a slightly lighter shade of the exterior color will ensure that you’ve picked a color your buyers like, because if they didn’t like your exterior colors, they wouldn’t have bothered to look inside. If they loved the exterior colors, they’ll love the interior, too.
When choosing interior colors, consider the use of each room. For instance, kitchen and dining areas that are painted in “food colors,” such as coffee browns, celery greens, and scrambled egg yellows, feel natural.
Since, deeper shades of color imply intimacy and serenity, I like to paint master bedrooms a medium shade of green or blue for warm selling seasons, and rouge red for cooler weather. Other bedrooms can be painted in creamy tones of green, blue, or a pale shell pink. (See the chapter on the Psychology of Color in my book “Joy to the Home: Secrets of Interior Design Psychology” for further information.)
Selling Season
Always consider your selling season (the time of year you’ll be marketing your home) and climate when choosing colors. Estimate the amount of time you’ll need to get your home ready for sale, and then add on extra days for unexpected delays. Use cool colors, such as blues, greens, and grays, to sell during spring and summer, and warm colors, such as yellows, reds, and maroons, when selling in the fall and winter.
Color Intensity
My husband and I usually use lighter colors when painting the exteriors of our investment dollhouses, because it makes them appear larger. On the other hand, our cabin in the woods looks richer when painted a darker color. When we decided to have it painted, I considered the usual cabin colors of dark brown and barn red, but fell in love with Olympic’s gorgeous “Gooseberry” plum color.
When getting ready to paint your house, look at the colors of neighboring houses and choose colors that harmonize, yet stand out from the crowd. Colors that clash badly with other houses will detract from the overall neighborhood.
At the beginning of the article, I told you that homes with yellow exteriors sell the quickest. But which shade of yellow sells best? First, the yellows to avoid: yellows with green undertones look sickly to most buyers, and yellows with orange undertones give buyers an impression of cheapness.
The best-selling yellow exterior color is actually a pale, sunny yellow, especially when complimented with one or more carefully-chosen accent colors. For instance, a semi-gloss white trim will give your home a clean and fresh look, and adding a third color, such as green, can make your home even more attractive to prospective buyers.
Colors affect human beings in many ways, and by using the principles of Color Psychology, you can make your home stand out from the competition, sell more quickly, and at a higher price.
Affiliate Marketing – Earn Money Through Article Writing and Internet Marketing
Many of you are interested these days in trying to earn money through the affiliate programming method. If you are also one of them who has been trying hard to get success in this internet marketing then you must read this article. Affiliate marketing is considered great business which makes you earn good money but only if you can bring targeted audience to your website and if the traffic generation is not there then you are not considered a good business man.
But how would you bring good traffic to your website with those people who are really interested in buying your products and services? Article marketing is said to be the answer for this. This has been considered the best way by which good traffic can be generated on daily basis if you write and submit articles daily. If your article is good enough that it is able to attract many visitors as soon as you submitted them to the article directories and it get published, then you are surely to get benefit from this. More traffic generation gives you more sales towards your website.
The first step towards this is that you must start at some point of time. This is not necessary that you have to be master in this but you must know how to start it. Many people think that article writing is a tough job so that they may not able to do it. But, believe me it is as easy as anything and when you will start you can soon become a good article writer improving with each article you write.
Although writing article does not bring you profit but traffic generated brings income to you and traffic can be generated only through attractive and good quality writing.
