How to Succeed Online With Pay Per Click
Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising is a great way to get very good and targeted traffic to your website or your new blog. The best part about PPC is that you only get to pay for the advertisement only when someone clicks on the ads. And I must say that it definitely looks easy as ABC.
However, there are many things in PPC advertising that you need to look out for. We are going to highlight a few of which you have to take note of them and learn how to get around them. We definitely hope that you can have better knowledge after reading to achieve good substantial results from PPC after this.
One of the most important element of PPC is Keyword Selection. We noticed too many internet marketing beginners are not good at this aspect and do not choose the proper keywords for their PPC campaign. They will end up having to pay more while not reaping good results.
So let me cite an example. Say you want to marketing a site on Online Network Marketing. Naturally, you will have choose keywords like “Network Marketing” or “MLM”. So when someone looking for information to grow MLM offline goes to Google and search “Network Marketing” only to be disappointed by your website providing ONLINE Network Marketing, not only have you not delivered the correct information to the correct audience, you also spend unnecessary money. So the key here is to use the correct keywords.
Another point to take note is to target your ads based on geographical location. Many marketers do not really give much thoughts to it but the fact is that your ads won’t get you good results if it runs all over the world. Not a good idea at all. Why? Here’s why…
The world is made up of many different cultures, races and religions. And all of them will be able to see your ads if you do not restrict your ads by location. However, not all of them are your targeted audience. Eg, you can’t sell pork to Muslims, neither should you place ads for a chinese website in England. It is therefore very important that you know who are your target audience and advertise only to them.
Of course another point to take note is how much to bid per keyword and the positions you should bid to. Many newbie marketers think that they have to be position at the number one position to be effective.
The sad truth is that the number 1 top position is all good at all. Prospects tend to click on the first ad, then click on the second to compare prices. After several attempts to find cheaper deals, they may well buy the same item on the ads that is at number 5 position. So you should well place your ads between positions 3-7.
Pay Per Click (PPC) Ads can definitely bring you the most targeted form of traffic to your site. But if done wrongly, it can be one big nightmare for you in your online business.
It is therefore important that you learn and study more about PPC before venturing into it.
What Is Passive Income And Wealth Building?
Have you ever thought of keeping on ‘earning money while doing nothing’? Isn’t it a great idea? O yes, it is. All of us want to earn and keep on earning money in abundance without doing a job or work. Some people may feel this thing like a dream, not reality. But, it is quite possible. However, it needs a lot of intelligence, smart work, the right usage of time and energy, experience and knowledge, and a long journey, no doubt.
Today I’m going to talk about passive income and wealth building. There are two types of income: active, and passive. Active income needs you to keep on working constantly like a regular 9-5 job. If you are jobless or fired from the job, unluckily, you will stop getting paychecks. No work; no paycheck. It is that simple. On the other hand, passive income doesn’t need you to go to office daily and work for 6-8 hours.
So, how is it possible to have money in abundance and coming continuously while staying at home and having fun? For this type of income, you need to build assets and wealth, like:
- Purchase a property, plaza/shop/mall etc. and rent it out. You will get a handsome amount of rent money every month.
- Set up a gym, beauty salon, wellness club etc. and hire a team of professionals to run it. Your team will work and earn for you.
- If you have writing talent and can write good books, you can earn money with this talent. Once you write a book, you will keep on earning the royalty as long as the book is on sale. Amazon online book store gives you an opportunity to publish your book there free of cost.
These are a few ideas for earning passive income. But the ideas of purchasing a property and setting up a gym/beauty salon/wellness club needs a great investment. And the idea of book writing requires a great writing talent. Investment and writing capability is not possessed by all of us. Therefore, all the three ideas are not possible for everyone. So, how can you earn passive income and build wealth?
One of the easiest and the most feasible ways of building wealth and assets, and creating a source of passive income is to join a Direct Sales and Network Marketing company.
First of all, let me give you the idea what Direct Sales and Network Marketing companies are:
A direct sales company sells its products through individual distributors. It has authorized shop/dealers to run the business. Its products are not available on retail stores and common shops. You won’t see any type of advertisement of the company and products on media. If you want to have their product(s), you need to join them as distributor or purchase through any authorized distributor. That’s why, it is called direct sales company.
You join such a company through a distributor who performs as a ‘sponsor’ for you. He/she introduces you to the system and products, and you join as his/her ‘downline’ or ‘network’. An authorized distributor can spread his/her network to thousands of people by sponsoring them. When you join a company under one’s sponsorship, you too become an authorized distributor. Then you also invite new people for purchasing company’s products and join it also. The bigger the network grows; the more you and the company earn. If you have an initial network of three people, they will make their network of three persons each. That way, you all will grow. Each of the individual distributor will get his/her own profit as well as a fixed chunk of the sales done by the ‘downline’. That’s why, it is called a network marketing company. Generally, all the companies in this category work on both the models: direct sales and network marketing.
If you want to join such a company, first of all, do research about the Network Marketing companies in your state/country. Have answers of these questions first of all.
- Which field you like the most and the feasible one for you? Like there are the fields of health, food, fashion accessories and cosmetics, electronics etc.
- How much time can you spare for it like a few hours daily or weekends only?
- What skills and right strategy do you need to achieve success in the respective field?
- What talent and characteristics you already possess and can polish to help you in the work, for example, do you have presentation and communication skills?
- What products you are excited about; you need and want to use yourself?
- Are the products beneficial and interesting enough to persuade common people to use them?
- How much time you need to start earning, a few months or more than a year for example?
- What is the company’s compensation plan? How much can you earn on monthly basis?
Don’t forget to check out the rules and regulations of the company you want to join. This is very much necessary for avoiding any misconduct and breach of rules.
21st century is called the century of Direct Sales and Network Marketing business. The beauty of this business is that it doesn’t need a business administration degree, huge investment, and hiring an office building etc. It just needs determination, a burning desire for freedom of money and time, willingness to learn new things, and a strong will power to do anything to achieve success. Direct Sales and Network Marketing companies give you training which won’t be free of cost. This training is going to let you know how to work as a distributor and develop a network.
Around the world, there are hundreds of Direct Sales and Network Marketing companies. Some are working on country level and some on international level also, allowing any person of any creed, color, religion, and nationality to join. This is declared a superb source of passive income and wealth building. A few of the initial years are tough but after that, you have to do nothing. Money will automatically come to you.
If you want to have a great source of passive income, join a Direct Sales and Network Marketing company in your area.
Crafting a Powerful Persuasive Presentation
When it comes to meeting people and presenting in person, you are in a good position to ‘read the room’, to get a sense of how your information is or isn’t being accepted. You can see first-hand the nuances of body language, facial gestures and signs of disengagement of people looking at their mobile phones.
With most of your meetings now happening virtually, it becomes more challenging to put your finger on the pulse of your client or prospects response via the small screen. It can be further complicated when your audience of one or many has their camera turned off forcing you to rely only on verbal clues.
The good news is that you can still deliver an impactful presentation that convert. Before sitting down to craft your next presentation, consider these three things; the objective of the presentation, the decision to be made by the client or prospect and how much time you’ll for delivering the presentation.
Once you know those first few things, you can then sit down to reverse engineer the layout and content of the presentation.
The Objective of the Presentation
When you just read the above paragraph, you might have thought to yourself that the objective and decision to be made are one in the same and they are not.
Before we can even begin to write the content of the message, you need to know what the objective of the presentation is. Determine whether the message is intended to educate on a product or service; to inform the audience, such as a company announcement or to get their buy in. Lastly, is it to inspire or motivate the audience as many corporate leaders might be doing for their employees and stakeholders.
The Business Decision to be Made
In preparation of any presentation you might be giving, you need to understand one key thing-that the presentation is being made so that the person or team members listening can make a decision. Your role as the presenter is to give them the information they need to make a decision to say yes, say no, move forward with the next meeting, raise their hand to an idea or at the very least ask questions.
Delivery Time
You are starting on the wrong foot with your presentation if you have not determined how much time you have to delivery your presentation. It is a huge mistake to have a presentation run longer than the audience is expecting and could effectively squash an opportunity as a result.
First and foremost, find out how much time you are given to speak. Then immediately knock off 10-15 minutes. This will ensure that you end early and allow time for any Q&A at the end.
So, if you are given an hour, plan for a about 45-50 minutes and then reverse engineer the presentation. This means you need to craft the presentation with this timing in mind. Perhaps you allow 5 minutes for the introduction and perhaps another 10 minutes for the conclusion and closing. That means I need to divide up the remaining 35 minutes for the body of the presentation.
The brain likes the number 3. That means your listeners will remember more of your presentation if you deliver the content as three topics. Those three topics along with their talking points would be spread across the 35 minutes for about 10 – 12 minutes for each topic being shared.
You can use this format for any amount of time given for your presentation.
So now that you know your objective, what desired decision the audience needs to make and how much time for delivery, we can now move onto building a persuasive presentation.
Building a Persuasion Presentation
When it comes to delivering your presentation, it is important that you have a structure to your talk-it allows you to establish a foundation for your talk.
There are two formats to consider:
A. Past, Present, Future
Start by having a discussion on where your audience (client, stakeholder, peers) was in the past.
Establish what is happening in the present (what are they achieving or not achieving).
Explain how you can improve their future, where you can take them.
B. Why you?, Why your company?, Why now?
Each time you give a presentation, there are three questions that you need to answer for the prospect or client, even if they don’t ask you directly.
You ned to answer the question of why they should work with you as an individual.
You need to answer the question of why they should consider your company, product or service, especially if they currently have a current vendor or company that they are satisfied with.
You need to answer the question of why they should work with your company right now. This is where you demonstrate the opportunity cost.
Presentation Format
The classic presentation structure has four main parts: An introduction, the body (the 3 main talking points), a conclusion and a close.
Building a persuasive presentation is never complete until you add a conclusion and end with a clear and confident close.
The conclusion provides a quick reference back to your attention-grabbing opening, pulls the loose ends together and brings your argument to an end. The presentation is only complete when you close, i.e., include a specific call to action.
So, there you have it. A process that will allow you to draft a presentation by first asking key questions, using your time strategically and then building the argument for your presentation.
Now That Bitcoin Is Here to Stay, What Next?
Bitcoin is a decentralized peer to peer crypto-currency, and the first of its kind. It is one of the most fascinating innovations in finance in at least the last hundred years. Bitcoin is completely determined by an algorithm and everything is open-source so there are no surprises. No central agency can control the supply of Bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies or even materials like gold. The world can only ever see a total of 21 million Bitcoins in existence.
Like any new disruptive innovation, Bitcoin has a fiercely loyal core group of supporters and followers who are passionate about the idea. They are the ones who take it forward and spread the idea and take it to the next level. Bitcoin has plenty of enthusiasts who are excited about the idea and how it can shape the future of finance, giving the power of money back to the masses instead of under a central control.
It is not just a passing fad. Bitcoin is here to stay. Miners are gearing up for the best of the best equipment to mine Bitcoin more effectively. Exchanges are investing heavily in the security and efficiency of the Bitcoin system. Entrepreneurs are taking their chances and building great businesses around this idea. Venture capital funds are beginning to support projects that revolve around Bitcoin (Coinbase just raised a $5 million venture fund from some of the best VCs, including the team that backed Tumblr).
There are plenty of scenarios, black swan and otherwise where Bitcoins can become a dominant force in the financial industry. There are plenty of doom and gloom scenarios you can think of where Bitcoin will retain it’s worth and value as hyperinflation consumes the fiat currency of a weak central government (there has been at least one recorded case in Argentina where a person sold his house for Bitcoin). However, that’s being too pessimistic. Even without anything bad happening, Bitcoin can happily live alongside the traditional currencies of the world.
Some of the greatest advantages of Bitcoin are realized in efficient markets. It can be broken down into a hundred million parts, each called a satoshi, as opposed to fiat that usually can be broken down only into a hundred parts. Also, transactions over this network are essentially free or sometimes need a small transaction fee to induce the miners. By small, we are talking about less than a tenth of a percent. Compare this to the 2-4% fee charged normally by the credit card companies and you being to see why this concept is so attractive.
So now that you’re convinced that Bitcoin is here to stay for the long run, how to make use of this? It is still in very early stages of development and there are plenty of places where you can make some Bitcoin. Faucets, for example, are supported solely by advertising and captchas and don’t have any catch – you enter your wallet id and you get free Bitcoins.
There are several other concepts from the Get-Paid-To world translated and made especially for the Bitcoin economy. For example, there are several ways in which you can take surveys, watch videos, and visit advertiser websites, all in exchange for some Bitcoins. This being new, it is a great way to test out the waters and secure some of these in the process. Remember that it is far easier to give away Bitcoins because micro-transactions are so convenient. There doesn’t have to be a real minimum payout and even when there is, it is usually very minimal.
In order to participate in the Bitcoin economy, you don’t need to be a technical expert or even delve very deep into the workings of the currency. There are several services you can use to make the process as simple as possible. It is all up to you to take that leap of faith and stay in the game for the long run.
