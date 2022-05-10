How to Succeed Online With Pay Per Click

Share Pin 0 Shares

Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising is a great way to get very good and targeted traffic to your website or your new blog. The best part about PPC is that you only get to pay for the advertisement only when someone clicks on the ads. And I must say that it definitely looks easy as ABC.

However, there are many things in PPC advertising that you need to look out for. We are going to highlight a few of which you have to take note of them and learn how to get around them. We definitely hope that you can have better knowledge after reading to achieve good substantial results from PPC after this.

One of the most important element of PPC is Keyword Selection. We noticed too many internet marketing beginners are not good at this aspect and do not choose the proper keywords for their PPC campaign. They will end up having to pay more while not reaping good results.

So let me cite an example. Say you want to marketing a site on Online Network Marketing. Naturally, you will have choose keywords like “Network Marketing” or “MLM”. So when someone looking for information to grow MLM offline goes to Google and search “Network Marketing” only to be disappointed by your website providing ONLINE Network Marketing, not only have you not delivered the correct information to the correct audience, you also spend unnecessary money. So the key here is to use the correct keywords.

Another point to take note is to target your ads based on geographical location. Many marketers do not really give much thoughts to it but the fact is that your ads won’t get you good results if it runs all over the world. Not a good idea at all. Why? Here’s why…

The world is made up of many different cultures, races and religions. And all of them will be able to see your ads if you do not restrict your ads by location. However, not all of them are your targeted audience. Eg, you can’t sell pork to Muslims, neither should you place ads for a chinese website in England. It is therefore very important that you know who are your target audience and advertise only to them.

Of course another point to take note is how much to bid per keyword and the positions you should bid to. Many newbie marketers think that they have to be position at the number one position to be effective.

The sad truth is that the number 1 top position is all good at all. Prospects tend to click on the first ad, then click on the second to compare prices. After several attempts to find cheaper deals, they may well buy the same item on the ads that is at number 5 position. So you should well place your ads between positions 3-7.

Pay Per Click (PPC) Ads can definitely bring you the most targeted form of traffic to your site. But if done wrongly, it can be one big nightmare for you in your online business.

It is therefore important that you learn and study more about PPC before venturing into it.