Finance
How to Use Article Marketing to Earn Money Online?
Article marketing is a method you can use in order to make money online. Article marketing is done when an article has certain chosen keywords that tell about the content of the article. This is an effective way to promote the website and is a technique utilized by small and large businesses. Certain articles with specific keywords have specific readers.
The articles that you have can be posted and once it is up on the internet, it is basically free for the public to use. These articles can then become”link bait” for other sites. This can also be considered as back link. For example, you own a business that sells herbal products. You can write an article regarding your products or on the effectively of using herbal products. Others who have also written about your topic or are interested in it can then link their own post or blog to your article. In this way, there is also increased traffic. Plus, more viewers may be able to write their own comments which you can view too and advertise at the same time through a reply.
To learn how to make money online through article marketing, read on below to learn four tips. You will find that this strategy may be a big help on how to make money online.
Conduct a research on the best keywords to use.
You need to know what internet users would most likely write for a search engine. This requires research. If you do not have correct keywords, it is less likely that someone may see your article which will not help you in your pursuit to make money online.
Use Google Alert.
There are sites that can help on how to make money online through keyword-focused articles. You can use Google Alerts to know which keywords or articles are getting exposure.
Write good material to make money online.
Article sites that will allow you to do a post want to make sure that the content of the writing is good. A strong article will engage a reader and more will be drawn to your article when there is content which they can really use for their own purpose. It is equally important to place the keyword strategically to be effective on how to make money online. Take note that there may be some sites which can reject the article written; it could be for various reasons such as not meeting their quality content standards. For example, the article submitted might be lacking research or a certain number of words.
Be consistent.
If one consistently writes and submits, the higher potential of being known on the internet. This is another way that will aid to make money online. Over the internet, it is easy to be established as an expert on certain topics; the more articles you write, the more you also promote your work.
Finance
Social Media Advertising Vs Traditional Marketing Campaigns
Every time you try to research the effectiveness of social media advertising, you constantly obtain very vague and ambiguous. Does social media advertising really work? Is there a measurable return on investment? I think the answer to both of these questions is obvious. Yes, social media advertising works, and No, you cannot measure the return on investment. Digital zombies will have you think otherwise, but the there is no real measurable return. Consider the IPO of Facebook recently; many investors simply could not put their arms around a valuation of a company selling something intangible with no real data to support their marketing strategy.
Before we explore the context of this piece and get into deep, brain wrenching thoughts on how to effectively balance and structure your strategic marketing platform, first we must consider some data points.
Based on a non scientific study recently conducted, we ran some numbers on social media advertising platforms. The first was a Google AdWords campaign that received slightly over 28,000 impressions and got 128 clicks, that is a click-through rate of about .45%. The second was a Facebook campaign that received over 505,000 impressions with less than 45 clicks; this is a click-through rate of less than .01%. Finally, there was a similar campaign on Linked-In that had slightly under 30,000 impressions with a click-through rate of 15, once again a rate of less than .01%. At this point you can clearly see why the Facebook IPO was somewhat of a under-value proposition. In essence, not really, because you need to carefully weigh your total marketing campaign between many forms of media to effectively deliver your message and get measurable results, read on:
Let’s now look at the total dollars spent on marketing across all mediums in the U.S.:
Television: $66.4 billion in 2013 to $75.4 billion in 2012
Digital Media: $32 billion in 2013 to $61.4 billion in 2017
Television remains the top advertising medium in the country with an annual spend of over $66 billion in 2013 and is expected to capture the dominant position well into the future. With almost 2/3 of all marketing budgets being spent on TV and digital media, the real question is to extrapolate is the return on investment of one versus the other. I would speculate to say, despite vast opposition from the geek community, that TV is enormously more effective that social media. But don’t stop here, you need to be the final judge based on some of the data we will present.
Social Media vs. traditional marketing platforms: Social media is inexpensive, it is interactive, somewhat measurable, and in most cases very time consuming to accurately implement an effective campaign. Comparatively, traditional marketing is costly; it is non-reciprocal, somewhat measurable, and very tangible. Most proponents will tell you that an inverse relationship exists between effective growth and decline of each medium. On one hand, the pro-social media authorities will tell they are on the increase and traditional forms are declining, with the opposite being proclaimed from the traditionals. The fact of the matter is that both of them are growing and an effective marketing campaign will need to utilize both mediums.
The cost of social media marketing makes it extremely attractive, roughly $5.00 per thousand impression vs. $10.00/M for TV, $30.00/M for print and $55.00/M for direct mail. However, when it comes to engagement levels, Television is at the top with over 50% compared to Facebook at 12% and Twitter at 2%. Additionally, consumers place a higher level of trust with TV marketing because higher costs have a direct association to a more reliable message.
With traditional advertising we often measure a wide demographic reach as compared to social media where we can measure a more finite message to speak to an individual’s concerns or more customized message. Social media creates a broader overall customer experience that allows you to monitor and participate what people are saying about your brand or company. Unfortunately, designing a campaign to address these finite concerns is very difficult, primarily because the likes of Facebook and others do not share demographic profiles to allow companies to effectively target a specific demographic. Mark Zuckerberg recently purchased all the homes surrounding his Palo Alto residence because he was concerned with privacy, his company has collected more information on you that you care to know, if they ever release this data, look out, the barrage of targeted ads will be overwhelming.
What should the future of your marketing platform look like? It should contain a carefully balanced mix between traditional mediums and digital mediums depending on y0ur brand and company marketing objectives. As the chart above clearly illustrates, all forms of medium are alive and growing, with the possible exceptions of newspapers. Nonetheless, all need to be considered. Most people are tired of sharing information and are making their social profiles much more private almost to the point of being annoyed. Social media is not immune to users feeling like they have been mistreated, and if they want to proliferate, they must create useful interactions with their users.
We have become an empathetic society, Obama, his staff, and his economic policy has clearly demonstrated this cultural shift. Marketers need to focus on a strategy of “shared responsibility” and supercharge their movement to this platform. Shared responsibility? Yes, we have embraced a cultural change, a least temporarily, to have our life decisions run by 3rd party entities. It reminds me of being on the Titanic when the front of the ship was underwater and people and the back were saying, “I am just glad I am on the back of the boat” This may be an extreme example, but many consumers will be looking for targeted advertising campaigns to lead them rather than suggest.
The millenials (18-34 year old) continue to demonstrate unprecedented interest in working together to support this empathetic society. They believe a fractious government unable to make meaningful change for the better is the way to the future. Marketers need to recognize that this is the number one force in America and beyond. This philosophy dictates that you deliver value and relevance that can be measured on the same scale that the millenials think, your marketing strategy needs to embrace these behavioral changes while increasing sales. See my publication entitled “The Gen Y Influence” and “Marketing Strategy for the Gen Y Influence”.
I believe this will be the year of the global “drop” in terms of more localized marketing platforms. Consumers will be further influenced by localized marketing campaigns that hit the heart of their sphere where they live, where they shop, and what they buy. As stated earlier, people are getting tired of being ruled by Google algorithms and will be looking to make decisions that are free of some digital result. Look to employ five local marketing officers than one global marketing officer, it will provide dramatic results. Consumers will be looking for coherence, impact, pleasure and simplification from the brands they will be supporting.
Anticipate a movement in the future towards a disconnection from the online community to a more traditional approach. Consumers are looking for more touch, more connection, and more fun from marketing strategies. So ask yourself this question, “Ask not what your customers will do for you, but what can you do for your customers”.
Conclusion: How you interpret this report is entirely up to you and should be structured towards your brand and company strategy. In essence, it is critical that you understand your customer and your marketing campaign. At the end of the day, no one can effectively place a value on digital media; no one has been able to determine if the return on investment is worthy. However, the one take-away is this: digital media has an enormous impact and cannot be overlooked, it is inexpensive to implement but difficult to target. Digital media needs to be combined with traditional forms of marketing to create the most effective strategy.
Finance
Rent a Textbook – Save Some Money
If you’ve already started shopping for your college textbooks, you are well aware that they aren’t cheap. They’re quite expensive. When you rent a textbook you will save upwards of 50%. Doesn’t that sound like an opportunity you should jump on…?
Specifically, Campus Book Rentals has a great program that I would like to introduce you to in this article.
So, how does it work…? When you create an account, you can browse the textbooks available, add them to your shopping cart and you’re off to the races – with money left over. Shipping takes the average 7-14 business days and if you expedite, 5-8 business days. You can search by ISBN, author, title, or keyword. Their system allows you to preview the book details in order to confirm that you’ve got the right one. Upon checkout, add insurance for peace of mind.
If you find yourself in a situation where you have changed your class or dropped it, you have the option of returning your book within a specified period of time. Refund rates vary depending on how soon you return the book. See their Frequently Asked Questions for the most up to date information on their return policy.
Remember, ordering early will safeguard the timely arrival of your textbooks. As with anything – planning ahead and staying prepared is the name of the game. So, If you don’t mind carrying around used books for the semester and – who doesn’t like saving money… renting your textbooks will fit your needs very well.
Finance
Investing During a Recession – The Antiques and Collectibles Market
As we muddle through the first half of the year 2009, I have never seen anything like this. Never have I witnessed the fear and panic in investor’s eyes like I have in the past few months. I was thinking of spearheading a new organization–maybe calling it something like the Battered Investors Club or BIA, an acronym for Broke Investors Of America. The stock market has become nothing more than a roulette table, and retirement accounts such as 401K plans have separated the hard worker from half to almost all of the savings they have responsibly set aside for their retirement.
Do you believe in the politicians and financial “gurus” that assure us that the hundreds of billions of “stimulus” dollars that are being printed 24/7 and thrown around like confetti are going to fix this financial disaster that we are in? I don’t–I think it is going to get worse. Sure, you are going to see the stock market, real estate market, etc., rally for a little bit. The amount of money (read: our taxes, children’s , great grandchildren’s) that the government is handing out is bound to cause a blip on the screen for a short term, but then–lookout! The long term result of all this may remind one of something that happened in Rome’s history.
In the interim, I made the decision that I wanted to take back my money (what was left after they got through with me) and control when and how it was invested. I pulled my money out of my 401K and purchased collectibles. I now have something tangible that I can hold in my hand and admire, It does not have the potential to drop to zero value, I can enjoy looking at it or in many cases using it, and then sell it down the road sometime in the future for a nice profit.
You can start investing in collectibles right away and at any dollar level–whether you have $100.00 or $1,000,000 to invest–there are collectibles for any interest you can think of. Some of the most popular areas of investing in collectibles are coins, stamps, antique furniture, art, rare books, autographs, and even classic automobiles are good investments now.
There are dealers, appraisers, and experts in every field that can help you get started. Attending auctions, antiques and collectibles shows, and online venues such as eBay are good places to do some research and see what you may be interested in.
Many investors start out buying a few collectibles just for the intention of selling at a profit– without planning on developing an interest in the collectibles markets. With many, this soon changes as they develop a love for buying and selling collectibles and end up making a business and career with collectibles.
I have been involved in the collectibles business for 25 years, and I feel your investment dollar could not be safer at this time. There are no guarantees in life but I know this — I’ll take a signed document by George Washington or Abraham Lincoln over an equal dollar amount of blue chip stocks every time!
As investors, we all have taken some very hard hits over the past year. But it does not have to continue. You can stop the bleeding today in your investment situation. Place your money in tangible collectible investments and go back to sleeping at night!
How to Use Article Marketing to Earn Money Online?
Social Media Advertising Vs Traditional Marketing Campaigns
Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead
Rent a Textbook – Save Some Money
Investing During a Recession – The Antiques and Collectibles Market
Online Penny Stock Brokers – Choose the Right Penny Stock Broker
Column: Chicago White Sox getting their swagger back as reinforcements — and warm weather — finally arrive
Various Types of Insurance Plans – How to Choose the Right Plan?
Daniel Craig Bond Workout – The 007 Workout Principles
Dolphins signing former American Heritage standout Sony Michel
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion