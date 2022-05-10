Hyperdex Mainnet Launches On Its DeFi Platform

Blockchain
Hyperdex Launches Mainnet to Introduce Advanced Trading Features For DeFi Users
Hyperdex, a Swiss-based decentralized exchange (DEX), announced its mainnet is finally going live following the successful period of its testnet. The launch of the mainnet brings along three major advancements on the platform, named “cubes”, enabling users to adjust to the Hyperdex network and unlock its vast capabilities.
Going live on Wednesday, the Hyperdex mainnet will introduce the Fixed Income, Algo Trading, and Race Trading cubes, adding to a plethora of features available including token swaps, liquidity provision & staking. According to a team statement, the three “cubes” will be the first phase of investment development and strategies integrated into the platform, with more to follow in the coming months.
First, the Fixed Income strategy employs a low-risk strategy that enables them to earn a fixed return on their stablecoins and crypto-assets over a specific period of time. The Fixed Income cubes each offer different rates of return and details pertaining to the investment.
Second, the Algo Trading cubes is a moderate risk strategy that enables users to earn a variable return on their crypto assets. The strategies are based on statistics, with a multidimensional approach stemming from but not limited to arbitrage.
Finally, the Race Trading cube is Hyperdex’s flagship product, offering DeFi users high-risk strategies that allow users to take derivative-like positions on their crypto assets on a decentralized and secure platform. Race Trading Cubes take a relatively more aggressive approach to investing, with users able to speculate on the future price of an asset by selecting long or short positions. The strategies offer a wide variety of Cubes with different assets, target prices, liquidation prices, leverage, and more.
Additionally, the Race Trading cube is built for all users, whether amateur or pro traders, with Hyperdex controlling every complicated component of what is essentially a derivatives contract. Traders on Race Trading will only need to press a few clicks on the platform to start trading derivatives, similar to the convenience of a centralized exchange.
“Hyperdex was designed to drive down the complexity of DeFi investment, and to give users exposure to sophisticated products that were once the preserve of pros,” explains Manfredi Magris, Hyperdex Co-Founder. “Our Race Trading cube, for example, contains a simplified derivatives contract that makes it easy for anyone to experience the rewards of decentralized finance, all boosted by the HYP token.”
Hyperdex launches $HYP on IDO
Once the mainnet launches, Hyperdex will launch its native utility token, $HYP, via an initial DEX offering (IDO) and issued it to private investors. The $HYP token can be used to boost liquidity provision (LP) rewards available to users of the Hyperdex platform and to incentivize the deployment of automated trading strategies.
Finally, the launch of the Hyperdex mainnet kicks off a path to build the platform according to its ambitious roadmap. In the coming weeks, the team plans to introduce more sophisticated ‘Hypercubes’ that boost the investors’ returns two-fold and launch a P2P loan exchange.
Plugin’s Weather Forecast Node Is Here to Solve the Weather Data Problem
Plugin’s Weather Forecast Node enables efficient weather data through blockchain mitigating the problems of climate change.
- Plugin comes with a new Weather Forecast Node (WFN).
- Weather data through Plugin WFN to be decentralized and verifiable .
- Perfect solution to mitigate climate change problems for industries
Anomalies of present weather information technology
Weather intelligence platforms collect weather-related information from distributed radar and satellite systems. While this is useful for gathering data from remote corners of the world, it limits the scope of weather forecasts to wider geographic regions, such as cities and states.
These generic weather forecasts don’t provide details on how the weather will change in a specific street or neighborhood. But having this type of information empowers businesses to make more informed decisions.
The want for Proper Weather Data
Weather data is collected in various ways globally, but the most popular data collection methods are satellites and hyperlocal sensors. While satellites cover a wide range of geography, they compromise accuracy in specific areas that hyperlocal data can mediate. Hyperlocal data collection is the most efficient form of data collection.
One of the largest industries relying on weather updates is the agriculture sector, and the more detailed the weather forecast, the better. Bringing that information to farmers all over the world will prove to be a challenge, although blockchain technology could facilitate the matter.
The future effects of climate change will necessitate better weather information for agriculture. IPCC chairperson “Hoesung Lee” said that “The next few years will be crucial for the state of climate change in this century. This is why an updated assessment of mitigation is more important than ever”.
Identifying Weather Changes through Weather Data
Many industries, ranging from aviation and agriculture to automobiles and transportation, are significantly affected by weather phenomena like fog, freezing rain, thunderstorms, heavy wind, or even a drop in temperature.
The present increase in extreme weather events, accelerated through climate change, is significantly increasing the importance of detailed weather data from trustable systems.
Gains in merging weather data on the blockchain
With every industry getting disrupted by new technology, blockchain wins over competitors by offering immutability, trust, security, and decentralization. Putting weather data at a granular level on the blockchain powers many use cases with real-time data at the push of a button.
The alternative is a centralized data structure, which is vulnerable to malicious attacks and systemic errors.
XDC’s Plugin Decentralized Oracle Network offers due support here.
weather data Solutions through Plugin Weather Forecast Node (Plugin WFN)
Plugin, a decentralized oracle built on XDC Network offers decentralized weather data. This data gets collected and processed through registered weather stations (hyperlocal sensors) placed across different places worldwide.
The weather data from these nodes gets collected and processed at near real-time velocity and pushed into a data lake. This can be scaled up highly by setting up similar units across the globe, forming a great data lake.
The information collected in Data Lake is at a granular level. Each weather unit has latitude and longitude coordinates tagged with data. This provides weather information that is cryptographically signed when uploaded to the Plugin blockchain, so anyone who needs weather information for a smart contract can verify its provenance. The provenance information cannot be forged or falsified.
Plugin WFN data providers are duly compensated by Plugin for providing an important fuel for the future: weather data. There are periodic checks perform at registered weather nodes as a measure of quality.
Due to climate change induced extreme weather phenomena, such weather data is needed for validation and verification of crop insurance claims, which offer payouts when specific conditions are met. It can also be used by commodities investors hedging against a drought or even logistics companies to re-route their cargos on land when unfavorable weather conditions persist.
Plugin’s system a way for a new economy
The Plugin Weather Forecast Node use case setup by Plugin on the XDC Network brings the data from various regions across the globe at a granular level. Through efficient data processing from various units across the globe, Plugin’s data lake will build a new economy in the future, decentralized world.
Using the decentralized application UI, users can get real-time or near real-time data from weather units currently deployed across the region. By selecting ‘Country’, ‘State’, and ‘City’, users can view the data at a latitude / longitude level. More filters can be enabled to drill down to the granular level.
These data can be pushed onto the blockchain using smart contracts, and events can be triggered to make insightful decisions.
Plugin Weather Forecast Node is currently open to the community members. In the near future, it will improve the efficiency of many industries, including agriculture, aviation, and insurance.
Plugin (ticker PLI) is listed on various crypto exchanges such as Bitrue, Liquid, HitBTC and Globiance.
The future is here. WELCOME TO THE PLUGIN WEATHER FORECAST NODE (Plugin WFN).
For more information, please visit the following links:
Whale Alert: Binance Received $32,130,580 Worth BTC From an Anonymous Wallet
The entire crypto space is witnessing a massive downfall in the last two days, reflecting drastic price changes in all cryptocurrencies. To be specific, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled down, raising the risk level for all investors in the marketplace. On that note, BTC slopes down to 50% from its peak which results in the continuation of the crypto plunge.
As this is the current situation in the market, the world’s largest and leading crypto exchange Binance reveals an alert. As the whales usually transfer huge amounts of cryptocurrencies, an unknown wallet address transferred 1000 BTC to Binance wallet.
Thus, the exchange is now curious about the anonymous user and the unknown wallet address for transferring BTC worth $32,130,580 early today.
Binance received 1000 BTC
As the market is already buzzing about the crypto crash, the investors community are facing uncertain market conditions with extreme volatility at present. Moreover, the whale alert team tracks millions of transactions on all the platforms daily. It also ranks as the number one source of trust and transparency through blockchain technology. Thus, while looking at the transactions record on Binance, it found such a suspicious act.
As it’s not something new, the whale activities are always active in tracking the transactions of cryptocurrencies. In addition, the market crashed and prices are all on the red margins depicting huge loss for all investors in this period. Thus, to earn more profits while price spikes, whales used to transfer and store their assets in unknown wallets.
More so, whales have targeted Bitcoins as the price fall of BTC is the recent talk of the town. Besides, the bearish state of the current crypto market is a lucky opportunity for the whales to transfer and store the top cryptocurrencies.
Besides, the overall crypto market capitalization has dropped down to around $1.5 trillion in the last two days. In that case, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) alone fell about 50%from its peak in just one day.
According to CoinMarketCap, the value of Bitcoin is standing at $31,675.50 continuously facing a bearish market performance. Additionally, the BTC graph is on the downtrend with 4.27% in the last 24 hours.
