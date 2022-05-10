Finance
Internet Marketing Information – How to Make Money Online
Todays economy really hurts a lot of people and individuals are always looking for a way to better themselves financially. With that being said, I will share with you some basic Internet marketing Information on How to Make Money Online. Remember that these are only basic items and I want to make this short and sweet for you.
You must of course have a product that you wish to promote or a niche as we call it. One of the greater things that I want to stress the importance of is you must have the correct mindset to do Internet Marketing. You have to learn a few new simple skills and have the desire, dedication, and the determination to succeed. I have always said that “Failure is NOT an Option” and I use this daily to get me through the everyday success.
Three things you have to have that are relatively inexpensive to operate your online business and these are a domain name, a webpage or a squeeze page, an auto responder. These will run you approximately (by the time of this writing) about $50 per month. Now where else can you get a business up and running for about $50 per month?
The domain name will represent your product. The squeeze page will direct your readers to receive something of value that they are looking for and they will receive a free gift in exchange for their name and email address so you may build a list of subscribers to market to. Sounds simple doesn’t it? It is and with this basic “Internet Marketing Information on How to Make Money Online, with a few simple techniques and knowledge, you could have a business up and running by the afternoon.
Learn all you can, have patience and don’t get too excited. Most people who try Internet Marketing fail because they don’t have the proper mindset or a system in place before they get their feet wet, they get frustrated and quit before they give it a chance to work. Anyone can Make Money Online, but only a few of us succeed.
Are Utility Liens Worth Buying At Tax Sales?
Delinquencies other than property taxes may be sold at a tax sale. This includes unpaid utilities, sewer, water or garbage bills or any special assessments. Basically any unpaid bills that are payable to the local government (township, municipality, county or taxing district) and go unpaid can be sold at the tax sale as a tax lien. Just as with unpaid taxes, the lien-holder is in first position and can foreclose on the property if the lien is not redeemed within the redemption period. The lien-holder also has the ability to pay the subsequent utility charges (and even the subsequent taxes) if the property owner does not pay them on time.
Many states give you the opportunity to pay the subsequent taxes and collect the maximum or default interest on your subs. The exception to this is Florida: Florida counties do not allow you to pay the subsequent taxes and they will sell the lien each year in the tax sale. So you don’t get that opportunity there, you just have to try to purchase the lien each year.
Utility liens can be a good investment for a couple of reasons. First the delinquent amounts for these liens are usually less than they are for the taxes, so you need less money to purchase a utility lien than you do to purchase a tax lien. And because these liens are smaller, the institutional investors rarely bid on them, so they are a little less competitive than the larger tax liens. Secondly when you own a utility lien, you can pay the subsequent taxes, as well as the subsequent sewer charges if the owner doesn’t pay them. I’ve had a few liens that I originally purchased as small sewer liens, and then later when the owner of the property stopped paying the taxes, I was able to pay the overdue taxes as well as the sewer amounts. This added thousands of dollars to my original lien. Since this was a New Jersey tax lien I was able to get 18% on all of my subsequent tax payments!
Buying utility liens is one the strategies that I use to keep my tax lien portfolio in the double digits!!
Is Money Killing Sport?
Recent news in the UK has featured two knights of the realm. The death was announced of Sir Roger Bannister, the athlete who ran the first four-minute mile in Oxford in 1954 and was later knighted for his contributions to medicine. Bannister competed in the amateur era and was said to have derived no financial benefit from sport. On the other hand, Sir Bradley Wiggins, performed in the modern era in which all elite sport is professional and richly rewarded. He was in the news because a Parliamentary committee had found that though he had done nothing illegal, he had nevertheless acted unethically in taking prescribed medication not for treating an affliction but purely to enhance his performance in winning the Tour de France cycle race in 2012. This latest in a long series of stories of drug abuse in professional sport raises the question of whether it is still sport in the traditional sense, and whether ethical behaviour can survive in an era ruled by big business.
International cycling competition had gained a bad reputation for drug abuse when a former seven-times winner of the Tour de France, Lance Armstrong, was stripped of all his achievements on the revelation of his abuses in 2012. The United States Anti-Doping Agency described him as the ringleader of “the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.” The Sky cycling team, of which Wiggins was a member, was launched on the claim of being a champion of clean sport. It has now been revealed as acting in a way that was technically legal but unethical, behaviour that can be considered as characteristic of much of modern business.
Another interesting reflection on trends in modern sport was provided recently by FIFA’s decision to allow the use of TV monitoring facilities in soccer matches to aid referees’ decisions. Various systems are already in use in cricket and rugby, where spectators are shown replays on a large TV screen. However, replays of action will not be displayed in this way at soccer matches on the grounds that fans would not be prepared to accept marginal decisions that go against their team. This is surely a severe condemnation of a sport by its own ruling body, and shows to what depths sportsmanship and ethics have sunk in this most commercialised of sports.
The lesson from all this would seem to be that the authorities will continue to struggle for legality in sport, as in business, but that little can be done to ensure ethical behaviour, and pure sportsmanship can be expected to survive only in the amateur arena.
How To Find Final Expense Sales Jobs
You may be looking for a final expense sales opportunity because you want to tap into this lucrative market. The final expense insurance market can be quite confusing and overwhelming with all the offers out there and all the different companies to choose from. Most agents aren’t sure whether they should be independent or captive. They’re also not sure if they are getting paid enough commission and whether the company will provide the training and support they promise. It’s all one big question mark and often a big gamble. Many agents just join a company and hope for the best.
If you take to heart what we have to say, you will find that you don’t have to get a job with any company. You can be completely independent. You can be your own boss, making the most commission possible, with complete control of your company portfolio, your lead flow and your time. You can easily make 40% more income a year by being independent.
Most of brokers and agencies just give you contracts with companies (at low commission levels), a few pointers on how to sell Final expense insurance (if you are lucky), and offer you direct mail final expense leads, charging you the same as if you did it yourself.
You don’t have to go this route.
Just sign up for a few companies at 100% commission or higher (120% is optimal), learn how to sell final expense, and generate some leads (or go door to door, cold call, etc.) It’s that easy.
Don’t waste your time with these companies promising you the world. It may be helpful in the beginning but it’s not necessary because there is a roadmap to avoid this route and it will save you a lot of money and time.
Burial insurance is the easiest product in the world to sell and these policies are in great demand. There are so many seniors out there who can’t get approved with the local companies or the previous captive agents that came by. You can easily approve most of these people and you can save them money by having companies in your portfolio that are almost half the price of their current company. If they are paying $70 a month for $10,000, they certainly will switch over if you can do it for $40 a month. It’s a no brainer.
Sometimes, closing the sale is just simply having the best price.
