Finance
Investing During a Recession – The Antiques and Collectibles Market
As we muddle through the first half of the year 2009, I have never seen anything like this. Never have I witnessed the fear and panic in investor’s eyes like I have in the past few months. I was thinking of spearheading a new organization–maybe calling it something like the Battered Investors Club or BIA, an acronym for Broke Investors Of America. The stock market has become nothing more than a roulette table, and retirement accounts such as 401K plans have separated the hard worker from half to almost all of the savings they have responsibly set aside for their retirement.
Do you believe in the politicians and financial “gurus” that assure us that the hundreds of billions of “stimulus” dollars that are being printed 24/7 and thrown around like confetti are going to fix this financial disaster that we are in? I don’t–I think it is going to get worse. Sure, you are going to see the stock market, real estate market, etc., rally for a little bit. The amount of money (read: our taxes, children’s , great grandchildren’s) that the government is handing out is bound to cause a blip on the screen for a short term, but then–lookout! The long term result of all this may remind one of something that happened in Rome’s history.
In the interim, I made the decision that I wanted to take back my money (what was left after they got through with me) and control when and how it was invested. I pulled my money out of my 401K and purchased collectibles. I now have something tangible that I can hold in my hand and admire, It does not have the potential to drop to zero value, I can enjoy looking at it or in many cases using it, and then sell it down the road sometime in the future for a nice profit.
You can start investing in collectibles right away and at any dollar level–whether you have $100.00 or $1,000,000 to invest–there are collectibles for any interest you can think of. Some of the most popular areas of investing in collectibles are coins, stamps, antique furniture, art, rare books, autographs, and even classic automobiles are good investments now.
There are dealers, appraisers, and experts in every field that can help you get started. Attending auctions, antiques and collectibles shows, and online venues such as eBay are good places to do some research and see what you may be interested in.
Many investors start out buying a few collectibles just for the intention of selling at a profit– without planning on developing an interest in the collectibles markets. With many, this soon changes as they develop a love for buying and selling collectibles and end up making a business and career with collectibles.
I have been involved in the collectibles business for 25 years, and I feel your investment dollar could not be safer at this time. There are no guarantees in life but I know this — I’ll take a signed document by George Washington or Abraham Lincoln over an equal dollar amount of blue chip stocks every time!
As investors, we all have taken some very hard hits over the past year. But it does not have to continue. You can stop the bleeding today in your investment situation. Place your money in tangible collectible investments and go back to sleeping at night!
Finance
Online Penny Stock Brokers – Choose the Right Penny Stock Broker
Online penny stock brokers vary from ultra cheap and straight forward services to expensive brokers who offer comprehensive support and guidance. I will summarize the different categories and when you should go with a specific category. I will also help you identify the specific fees that apply to penny stock trading.
Trading Fees
Keep in mind that trading penny stock often involves an extra charge or at least a different fee structure. So don’t just look at a broker’s basic structure and fees; specifically look for how they handles penny stock trades. In some cases, you won’t see penny stocks identified. You might also see them referred to as micro cap stocks or nano stocks.
However, you can still identify how a broker handles penny stock trades by spotting trades with the Pink Sheets and the OTCBB (Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board). You may also see different charges for stocks under a $5 per share, which usually indicates a penny stock fee.
Will you be day trading? If so, to trade on margin be prepared to pony up a $25,000 starting balance. This is enforced by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), so if you find a broker willing to skirt this rule, run fast the other way.
Discount
Discount brokers will offer lower fees and less of a discrepancy between standard trades and penny trades. Quality discount brokers include services like E*Trade, Zedo, LowTrade and ChoiceTrade. Don’t expect a lot of help from these services. Some of them provide great tools and resources (like E*Trade), but you have to utilize them yourself. Despite the allure of low fees, I urge you to only move to a discount service once you’ve gained significant skill and experience in this industry.
Brokers Who Offer Both Discount and Full Service
Some full-service brokers kind of ride the line between being full-service brokerages and discount brokers. What this means is that they offer inexpensive trades (though maybe not quite as cheap as some true discount brokers) but also more expensive service for investors who desire greater assistance and service. Brokers like this include ING’s ShareBuilder and TDAmeritrade.
Full-Service
Then you have true full-service brokers. If you’re new to investing, I encourage you to stomach the extra expense of working with a full-service broker as you learn the ropes. Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are quality examples in this category. These brokerage firms will offer you guidance and hands-on assistance in determining your investment strategy. If you dream of working entirely on your own and you desperately want to avoid high fees, I still encourage you to start with a full service broker to build a solid foundation of experience and knowledge.
Finance
Various Types of Insurance Plans – How to Choose the Right Plan?
In this world, every person wants to secure his family. He can invest money in PPF, Mutual funds, insurance plans and many more.
There are numerous insurance policies provided by various insurance companies. So we can not easily decide the perfect policy for ourselves. There is a short description of some life insurance policies that may help you in choosing the right plan.
Term Life Insurance: – Term life insurance is an insurance which gives coverage for a particular time of period. After this period, the policy holder can continue his policy or can drop his policy. If the policy holder dies in the term period, nominee will get the death benefit. This insurance plan is very affordable. The policy holder can pay a low monthly premium that is based on the term length and amount of the coverage you choose.
Whole life insurance: – Unlike term insurance, a whole life insurance policy gives the coverage for the entire life not a particular time of period. In this insurance policy, the policy holder gives the insurance premium amount from the date of issue of policy until he completes 100 years. If he dies in this period, then his dependent will get the face value of the policy. This policy can also used as an asset. A person can also take loans from the cash accumulation with the help of policy. If the person reaches at the age of 100, he will get full amount immediately.
Money back insurance: – In money back insurance plans, the policy holder will get periodic payments of partial survival benefits during the term of the policy. The main feature of this policy is that if the insured person dies during the policy term, the death claim will be given to his nominee with sum assured without deducting any of the survival benefit amounts.
ULIP insurance plans: – ULIP plans are the combination of investment and insurance. This is a long term, systematic and goal based investment plan. One can get tax benefits under section 80c of the Income Tax Act. The two key features of this product are flexibility and transparency. Many ULIP plans provide options to increase or reduce premiums after three years.
Riders: – Riders are additional benefits that one can opt to include in one’s policy over and above what the insurance policy provides. These add-ons come with extra premium charges that depend on the rider you have opted. One can not buy these riders separately.
To summarize, there are details of some insurance policies that may help you to select the right plan for you. Before purchasing any insurance policy, an individual should compare all the policies and choose the policy that meets his requirements.
Finance
Daniel Craig Bond Workout – The 007 Workout Principles
Nowadays Daniel Craig has got his acting skills down pat and he is showing it in the newest James Bond 007 film — Quantum of Solace.
There has been a lot of interest lately in the Daniel Craig Bond workout.
One of the two key concepts used in the Daniel Craig workout has been coined — Super Sets.
Here are two of the main benefits of using this training protocol.
1. One of the most interesting benefits of using supersets is that it allows you to “attack the muscle. “What that means is that super sets allow you work your muscles in a fashion that increases the intensity level comparable to no other workout concept. Super sets also allow you to cut down on your workout time. Because you are moving quickly from one exercise to another with no rest in between.
The most beneficial method to apply these principles in the Daniel Craig Bond workout are to first of all do a compound movement for your 1st physical exercise. For instance you could start with a bench press exercise for 8 to 12 reps — then take hold of a pair of dumbbells and perform a set of dumb bell flys for 8 to 10 reps.
In the first James Bond movie that Craig did, Casino Royale, there is that famous scene in which you see Daniel Craig coming out of the water and you get to see his incredible shoulder, chest and arm development. As well as his six pack abs.
This is not the same James Bond of old but, a new better built and hard-core and the Daniel Craig Bond workout created it.
To develop a rugged chest like Craig you need to target your upper pectoral muscles. One of the best ways to do this is to superset incline dumbbell presses with a seated shoulder press. This exercise targets the upper pectoral — upper chest — and the deltoid pictorial tie in. You perform one set of 10 to 15 repetitions of the dumbbell press and then you immediately switch to the seated shoulder press. That counts as one.
Rest for approximately 1 minute, then begin your second superset. Do a total of four super sets in this fashion.
To gain some variety in your workout you could also change the type of equipment use. In other words one day you can use a smith machine to do your incline bench presses instead of dumbbells. Then on your next workout you can do incline presses on the hammer strength machine. This way your muscles will not become accustomed to the exercise movement and you will not plateau. This is referred to as the — muscle confusion principle.
The second training protocol that Sam Waterson used in the Daniel Craig Bond workout is the principle of — circuit training.
2. Circuit training is a principal similar to supersets but, instead of performing one set of two exercises you perform an entire series of exercises for example a circuit of five exercises or movements with no rest in between. This would constitute one circuit.
These are the top two training concept used in the Daniel Craig Bond workout program.
If you would like to learn more about the James Bond workout there are many websites which claim to have information. I urge you to be careful many of these individuals have no idea of what they are talking about.
As a personal trainer for many years, I urge you to start out slowly in any training program if you have never exercised before. The Daniel Craig Bond workout is an advanced training program. If you want to use it, start slow and build your strength.
