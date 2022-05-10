Finance
Investment in Renewable Energy: The Panacea to Drive the New Nigeria
We are sure that the newly elected President, Muhammadu Buhari understands that lamps, candles and open fires cannot be our source of lighting, nor darkness an option – as it stops productivity and encourages crime. But what we do not know is whether his administration plans to hands-off Nigeria’s heavy reliance on traditional energy resources, and support developing technologies beyond traditional resource extraction i.e. the development of clean and sustainable energy technologies that can provide economic opportunities to the country.
As rapidly growing economies seek to secure stable energy supplies, Renewable Energy (RE) becomes undoubtedly the panacea. In Nigeria, the government and the people heavily rely on fossil fuel to generate power, despite plethora natural resources that abound in the country which when properly harnessed will secure stable energy supplies that will not only be sustainable and uninterrupted, but will impact positively on the environment.
Energy is strategically substantial to production, distribution and consumption of goods and services which forms every economy. Growth and development within a country are not only shaped by technology and economics, but also by government policies and public acceptance. Although the country strongly relies on traditional energy sources for generation of power; however, global influences over the year are strongly pushing for innovation and growth in the energy sector of most developing countries, and calling to a large degree reliance on renewable energy as an alternative to energy dearth.
Therefore, it is imperative that Nigeria – a country with endowment of natural energy resources develop them to maximize the benefits to the economy as a whole. However, the success will depend largely on policies President Buhari’s government will make towards foreign and local investments into hydro, solar, stranded gas, biomass, wind, and geothermal projects in the country.
Apart from RE being a clean and sustainable alternative to fossil fuel in the production of energy, it also portends a win-win situation anywhere in the world. Although the current huge cost surrounding generation, distribution and marketing of RE especially solar energy seems discouraging, yet the private sector and foreign investors should not be discouraged from boosting investment in RE, while the present government tries as much as it can to reduce the level of bureaucracy in the energy sector in order to attract both local and international investment. Certainly, as more creativity, innovation and demand come into place there is bound to be a sharp fall in the cost of future investment in RE.
There should be a deep synergy between power engineering, construction and investment experience in developing markets that will attract investors, developers and deliverers of renewable power assets; a network of partnering companies to provide engineering, management and financial support, whilst offering the ability to act as a bankable sponsor for small, medium and large renewable power projects in the country.
Clash of the Card Titans (Visa vs Mastercard)
It’s the rivalry to end all rivalries. The competition between Troy and the Spartans for the hand of fair Helen pales in comparison to the battle for supremacy between these two entities. Not everyone knows that about the battle at Troy, but every one is aware of the clash between the two titans of the credit card world: The clash between MasterCard and Visa. Which card is really better?
Before we compare the benefits of these two card conglomerates with each other, it must be made clear to the consumer that Visa and MasterCard are not credit card brands. These are, in actuality, payment systems; a group of financial institutions that back each other up to ensure that the charges the holder makes on his card would be paid, no matter where he is, at any given time of the day. The credit card brand is the name of the financing institution that issues the card. The Visa or MC logo you see on the card simply signify that the card you hold is backed up by one of these two major associations.
Now that that’s out of the way, it’s time to focus on their individual merits. In terms of acceptability, both systems are recognized in various small, medium and large retail and commercial enterprises the world over. And why not, the member companies of both associations number more than 25,000 – each! And they have members from all corners of the globe, from places at the freezing arctic poles to the scorching land located along the equator. There are, however, some places where a specific card type is more prevalently used. You may have to consult with travel guides to know which card (whether Visa or MasterCard) is preferred.
How about if we consider consumer benefits? It would be grossly unfair to use this as a gauge because special offers, rewards, points and rebates are not offered by Visa nor MasterCard. These are actually conceptualized by credit card companies and these promotions are used not to entice people to select Visa or MasterCard, but for consumers to sign up with their services. How these card issuing companies bundle their special packages up depend on how the other card companies present their special offers. Since that’s not a reliable measure, consumer benefits will have to be discarded.
How about interest rates and flexibility of payment? Again, it would not be fair to use these as measures of comparison because, MasterCard and Visa do not have a say on the interest rates levied by card companies on their clients. The interest rates may be dictated by governmental regulatory board, or by the card issuing companies themselves. MasterCard and Visa have no hand on these matters because, as early stated, these two entities are merely payment systems. The same goes with the payment terms. The terms are dictated by the issuing establishment.
Given the facts, it appears that there’s a standstill. Neither Visa nor MasterCard is better than the other. These two entities aim to make sure that those holding cards bearing their logos are covered, no matter where they go. The real rivalry is not between these two, but between the individual card issuing companies! So don’t despair if you only have a MasterCard or a Visa because both give the same service to card holders. Just be secure in the knowledge that, whatever card type you hold (whether it’s a Visa or a MasterCard), your purchases, wherever these may be, will always be guaranteed. And that’s all that matters.
How to Find the Best Forex Technical Analysis Program
Forex technical analysis programs are designed to make your life much simpler in the forex market. These are programs which streamline and carry out time-consuming and difficult tasks in your stead. They have enabled first time traders in the forex market to make serious and reliable profits without having the experience of doing it themselves, and consequently there are more programs on the market vying for your attention than ever.
I’ve personally used this technology for five years now and in that time I’ve put together this list of three things to look for in selecting the absolute best forex technical analysis program for realizing your financial independence from the forex market.
First off, be sure that the forex technical analysis program you go with offers a moneyback guarantee on it. Not only is this a sign of a publisher who believes in their program and its trading patterns enough to guarantee your satisfaction with the full purchase price of the program, but it also enables you to try it out first hand and completely risk-free.
This means setting it up to run within the safe confines of a practice account so that you don’t even have to risk a dime of your own money to see it working first hand.
Next, decide if you need a fully automated forex technical analysis program or just a signal generator. The difference between the two is that an automated forex technical analysis program goes the extra step and actually enacts trades for you and reacts to changes in the market on your behalf so that every aspect of analytics and investing is carried out for you in full.
Conversely, a signal generator simply performs the analytics for you and finds high probability trading patterns to notify you of so that you can invest accordingly. If you’re a complete beginner, you likely will want to go with the automated option whereas the signal generator is for those who have placed trades in the market before and are simply looking for the best tips when it comes to investing.
Finally, if you do go with a fully automated forex technical analysis program, make sure it’s a more conservatively trading program over all. The newer programs are more conservative in terms of the kinds of trades which they enact and don’t take the same risks which the more aggressive programs do. I like the more conservative programs because they boast near perfect winning rates on their trades because they keep much higher standards which a trade must meet before it will invest any money accordingly, thus ensuring so that you always come out well ahead.
Make Money Online – Tips to Make Money Legitimately
Many people are looking to make money online and there are many options for you to be successful. You may have recently lost your job or maybe you are looking to make some extra money. There are great opportunities for you to have your own Internet business. People have found that you can create and grow an online business that can make you a lot of extra money or can even turn into a full-time opportunity. You first need to decide what you like to do, for instance many people like to sell items. If this is something that you like then you may consider having your own website or selling items on eBay.
With your own site you can purchase items wholesale and then sell them for a profit. The great thing about selling items online is the you have a customer base all over the world. Many people will also use eBay to generate sales and to promote their own website. There have been many people that have had very successful businesses by using online techniques to promote and grow their business. It is important that when you start out have a good idea if what you want to sell or promote that you can be successful.
Remember it is not hard making money online but you need to decide what type of items you want to sell or promote. Next you need to decide if you want to use eBay as a platform for selling your items or maybe you want to set up your own website. In many cases people use both so that they can promote their website as well as selling items on eBay. To be successful it is important that you purchase your items at a wholesale price.
