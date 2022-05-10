Finance
Is Money Killing Sport?
Recent news in the UK has featured two knights of the realm. The death was announced of Sir Roger Bannister, the athlete who ran the first four-minute mile in Oxford in 1954 and was later knighted for his contributions to medicine. Bannister competed in the amateur era and was said to have derived no financial benefit from sport. On the other hand, Sir Bradley Wiggins, performed in the modern era in which all elite sport is professional and richly rewarded. He was in the news because a Parliamentary committee had found that though he had done nothing illegal, he had nevertheless acted unethically in taking prescribed medication not for treating an affliction but purely to enhance his performance in winning the Tour de France cycle race in 2012. This latest in a long series of stories of drug abuse in professional sport raises the question of whether it is still sport in the traditional sense, and whether ethical behaviour can survive in an era ruled by big business.
International cycling competition had gained a bad reputation for drug abuse when a former seven-times winner of the Tour de France, Lance Armstrong, was stripped of all his achievements on the revelation of his abuses in 2012. The United States Anti-Doping Agency described him as the ringleader of “the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.” The Sky cycling team, of which Wiggins was a member, was launched on the claim of being a champion of clean sport. It has now been revealed as acting in a way that was technically legal but unethical, behaviour that can be considered as characteristic of much of modern business.
Another interesting reflection on trends in modern sport was provided recently by FIFA’s decision to allow the use of TV monitoring facilities in soccer matches to aid referees’ decisions. Various systems are already in use in cricket and rugby, where spectators are shown replays on a large TV screen. However, replays of action will not be displayed in this way at soccer matches on the grounds that fans would not be prepared to accept marginal decisions that go against their team. This is surely a severe condemnation of a sport by its own ruling body, and shows to what depths sportsmanship and ethics have sunk in this most commercialised of sports.
The lesson from all this would seem to be that the authorities will continue to struggle for legality in sport, as in business, but that little can be done to ensure ethical behaviour, and pure sportsmanship can be expected to survive only in the amateur arena.
How To Find Final Expense Sales Jobs
You may be looking for a final expense sales opportunity because you want to tap into this lucrative market. The final expense insurance market can be quite confusing and overwhelming with all the offers out there and all the different companies to choose from. Most agents aren’t sure whether they should be independent or captive. They’re also not sure if they are getting paid enough commission and whether the company will provide the training and support they promise. It’s all one big question mark and often a big gamble. Many agents just join a company and hope for the best.
If you take to heart what we have to say, you will find that you don’t have to get a job with any company. You can be completely independent. You can be your own boss, making the most commission possible, with complete control of your company portfolio, your lead flow and your time. You can easily make 40% more income a year by being independent.
Most of brokers and agencies just give you contracts with companies (at low commission levels), a few pointers on how to sell Final expense insurance (if you are lucky), and offer you direct mail final expense leads, charging you the same as if you did it yourself.
You don’t have to go this route.
Just sign up for a few companies at 100% commission or higher (120% is optimal), learn how to sell final expense, and generate some leads (or go door to door, cold call, etc.) It’s that easy.
Don’t waste your time with these companies promising you the world. It may be helpful in the beginning but it’s not necessary because there is a roadmap to avoid this route and it will save you a lot of money and time.
Burial insurance is the easiest product in the world to sell and these policies are in great demand. There are so many seniors out there who can’t get approved with the local companies or the previous captive agents that came by. You can easily approve most of these people and you can save them money by having companies in your portfolio that are almost half the price of their current company. If they are paying $70 a month for $10,000, they certainly will switch over if you can do it for $40 a month. It’s a no brainer.
Sometimes, closing the sale is just simply having the best price.
Differences Between Options and Stocks
To allow you to better understand the benefits of trading Options, I want you to first understand some of the similarities and differences between Options and Stocks before I explain more on them.
Here are some similarities between them:
– Listed options are securities, just like stocks. They trade like stocks, with buyers making bids and sellers making offers. They are actively traded in a listed market, just like stocks. They can be bought and sold just like any other security.
On the other hand, the differences are as follows:
– Options are derivatives, unlike stocks. (That is, they derive their value from something else, the underlying security). They have expiration dates but stocks do not. There is not a fixed number of options, as there are with stock shares available. Stock owners have a share of the company, with voting and dividend rights, but Options convey no such rights to their owners.
An option is a contract giving the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset (for example, a stock or index) at a specific price on or before a certain date.
It is a security, just like a stock or bond, which forms a binding contract with strictly defined terms and properties.
To start with, there are only 2 kinds of options, namely Call Options and Put Options.
All options will have expiration dates. The expiration date is the day on which the option is longer valid and ceases to exist.

Re-Branding A Health Care Delivery Facility
“Business problems are like mice – they go unnoticed until they start nibbling your cheese” – and that is when the alarms go off.
A tertiary care cardiac healthcare facility which had been functional for the last one decade and doing good business observed a static pattern in its revenue stream even though the hospital was having ninety percent occupancy (an impressive figure by the industry standards) – even with such high occupancy rates, the hospital was unable to scale up its revenues, which triggered the alarms for the management.
From the onset, the apparent problem was the static revenue stream in spite of average ninety percent occupancy – this symptom called for further probing, to diagnose the root cause.
On further analysis, a set of mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustible list was prepared which shed light on the problem…
Healthcare facility rebranding:
From a multi-speciality facility to a super speciality facility
Shift in the communication scheme
Upgradation of equipment and soft skills
Shift in the referral base
Optimum utilization of resources:
Streamlining the operational processes
Managing the accounts receivables
Healthcare facility rebranding :
On careful analysis of the hospital records, it was observed that the facility was running on ninety percent occupancy, but the majority of these cases were the low end general surgery/general medicine cases which blocked a hospital bed for the same many days as a high end surgery, but the returns were different – the remedial measures involved promoting the hospital as a super speciality centre, doing the high end work. The facility had excellent cardiac and nephrology infrastructure, which it never promoted and the general impression conveyed was of a hospital doing only routine medical work.
Promoting the superspecialities:
This calls for a special focus on the particular medical specialities for which we want the centre to be a super speciality centre – the medical specialists have to be promoted accordingly. They should be encouraged to participate in community programmes (via camps conducted outside the hospital) – this is an inexpensive medium for the specialists to reach out to the people and develop a rapport with the community at large; special CME (Continuous Medical Education) programmes should be conducted in the hospital facility and all referral physicians should be invited to attend – this enables a healthy interaction amongst the medical community and also showcasing the facilities of the hospital which generates trust amongst the referring doctors. The marketing collaterals used by the hospital should also be conveying the same message.
Streamlining the operational processes:
It was observed at another facility that even though the patient was discharged in the morning, yet the patient was able to leave the hospital only in the afternoon – because of a delay in the discharge summary and subsequent delay in the final bill, the hospital bed was blocked till afternoon and it generated no revenues for the facility. Streamlining the discharge process ensured a timely exit from the system and the hospital bed was free to allotted to a another patient.
Managing the accounts receivables:
A major portion of the clientele of the hospital are the corporate customers and insurance companies – their clients avail treatment on credit and the hospital receives payments after a specified number of days as maybe agreed upon.
Generally the hospital should send across all the bills on the month end to maintain its receivables cycle – but due to its internal processes not being in their proper place, the hospital was unable to send the entire receivables before the 10 th of the following month and then the corporate/insurance company would make payments, as per the days specified in the agreement from the date of receiving the bills. The hospital should ensure timely dispatch of bills to maintain its receivables cycle in order.
