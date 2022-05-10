News
Kristian Winfield: Why Joel Embiid was my MVP pick this season
Three different players could have won NBA Most Valuable Player this season. But the candidate that best fit my definition of “value” this season, and whose value has been substantiated through two playoff rounds, did not hoist the award on Monday.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic took the crown, according to ESPN, over Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Yes, the three most dominant players in the league all hail from overseas.)
The league is expected to make the official announcement during Monday night’s playoff games.
Jokic’s name reigning supreme a second consecutive season should remind you that an ostensibly popular opinion isn’t always the prevailing thought.
I voted for Embiid as MVP because he’s the most dominant player we’ve seen since Shaquille O’Neal. Like Jokic, Embiid played first half of the season without his co-star (Ben Simmons), then had to carry the Sixers in the second half of the season with James Harden not shouldering his load until Game 4 of the second round.
If you could fuse Shaq and Kobe into one hooper, you’d probably get Embiid: the Cameroonian legend who can dominate on the low block, shoot over you in the high post, knock down an open three and still take you off the dribble.
None of that includes the value he brings defensively, which has been on display in each of the Sixers’ last two playoff games. The 76ers were dead in the water, down 0-2, with Embiid nursing an orbital fracture, recovering from a concussion and playing with a torn ligament in his thumb. With him back on the floor, rocking a black protective mask, the series tied at two-apiece. Embiid, the best player on the court, shifted the momentum in his team’s direction.
But the MVP, and its accompanying league-wide awards, are regular-season honors in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league. Jokic has done nothing lately because his shorthanded team proved no match for the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile Embiid and Antetokounmpo remain on national television, dominating their opponents with brute force and skill that’ll pave a definitive path to the Hall of Fame.
Jokic is undoubtedly a worthy MVP. If Larry Bird was Serbian, he’d probably look and play something like The Joker. The Nuggets were in position to compete for a playoff spot because Jokic was on the floor. The same can also be said of Antetokounmpo’s Bucks and Embiid’s 76ers. Remove either from the equation and both franchises don’t go hunting for playoff wins.
Maybe it’s not the result that’s jarring, but the timing of its announcement. Why wait nearly a month after the regular season to announce results that can be tabulated overnight? (Ballots for voting members were due April 12.)
While we’re on the subject of NBA awards votes, here’s how I voted for:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
1) Joel Embiid (PHI)
2) Nikola Jokic (DEN)
3) Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
4) Devin Booker (PHX)
5) Kevin Durant (BKN)
The Nets lost 11 straight and fell from first to 10th with Durant out of the lineup with an MCL sprain back in January. If that’s not value, I don’t know what is.
It’s also valuable being the best player on the best team in the league.
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
1) Ja Morant (MEM)
2) Darius Garland (CLE)
3) Jordan Poole (GSW)
This was almost as tough as voting for MVP, because I was looking for somewhere to sneak Desmond Bane onto this ballot, too. Morant evolved from a star to superstar season-over-season in Memphis, while Garland took the reins from the injured Collin Sexton to fill in as a star in Cleveland. It’s a crime Poole didn’t finish third and missed out on the spot to San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, who continues to be who I thought he was: a third tier point guard.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1) Marcus Smart (BOS)
2) Bam Adebayo (MIA)
3) Mikal Bridges (PHX)
I thought it was abominable that more voters chose Rudy Gobert over Miami’s Adebayo on DPOY ballots, but like MVP voting, its to each their own. I am happy to be part of the movement that ushered in our first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in the 90′s. Smart is as advertised, as is Phoenix’s Bridges.
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
1) Tyler Herro (MIA)
2) Kevin Love (CLE)
3) De’Anthony Melton (MEM)
If there’s an award for deepest team in the NBA, the Grizzlies are probably top-three, and not No. 3. Melton torched the Nets for 22 points in March when Morant wasn’t on the floor. He’d been a steady presence for Memphis this season, but that was definitely an outside-the-box pick that easily could have gone to Phoenix’s Cameron Johnson.
I found it laughable Herro wasn’t the consensus Sixth Man by basketball pundits given he is the second-leading scorer on the top seed in the East.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
1) Scottie Barnes (TOR)
2) Evan Mobley (CLE)
3) Cade Cunningham (DET)
I watched Barnes strip Durant on back-to-back possessions and made my mind up at that moment I was watching the Rookie of the Year. Mobley’s a franchise cornerstone in Cleveland, but Barnes had the better opening season in my book.
COACH OF THE YEAR
1) Taylor Jenkins (MEM)
2) Monty Williams (PHX)
3) Ime Udoka (BOS)
I value coaches who do more with less, and for the Grizzlies to go 20-5 this season in games without Morant is a direct nod to the coaching Taylor Jenkins has done this season. Monty Williams’ Suns are the best team in basketball and he’s more than deserving of the honor, but I don’t think the Grizzlies are supposed to be here.
FIRST TEAM ALL-ROOKIE
1) Jalen Green (HOU)
2) Cade Cunningham (DET)
3) Ayo Dosunmu (CHI)
4) Scottie Barnes (TOR)
5) Evan Mobley (CLE)
SECOND TEAM ALL-ROOKIE
1) Jonathan Kuminga (GSW)
2) Herbert Jones (NOP)
3) Josh Giddey (OKC)
4) Chris Duarte (IND)
5) Franz Wagner (ORL)
FIRST TEAM ALL-DEFENSE
1) Bam Adebayo, Bam (MIA)
2) Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM)
3) Rudy Gobert (UTA)
4) Mikal Bridges (PHX)
5) Marcus Smart (BOS)
SECOND TEAM ALL-DEFENSE
1) Herbert Jones(NOP)
2) Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
3) Robert Williams III (BOS)
4) Fred VanVleet (TOR)
5) Jrue Holiday (MIL)
FIRST TEAM ALL-NBA
1) Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
2) Jayson Tatum (BOS)
3) Joel Embiid (PHI)
4) Devin Booker (PHX)
5) Luka Doncic (DAL)
SECOND TEAM ALL-NBA
1) LeBron James (LAL)
2) Kevin Durant (BKN)
3) Nikola Jokic (DEN)
4) Ja Morant (MEM)
5) Trae Young (ATL)
THIRD TEAM ALL-NBA
1) Bam Adebayo (MIA)
2) DeMar DeRozan (CHI)
3) Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN)
4) Stephen Curry (GSW)
5) Chris Paul (PHX)
Fugitive inmate, ex-jail officer in custody after manhunt
By KIM CHANDLER
A former Alabama jail official and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody were apprehended Monday in Indiana after more than a week on the run, law enforcement officials said.
The two fugitives were caught in Evansville, Indiana, when U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it, authorities said. Casey White, 38, surrendered and Vicky White, 56, shot herself, and was taken to a hospital, authorities said.
“This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama said.
The arrest of the pair, who are not related, ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two instead fled the area.
The car they took off in was later found abandoned in Tennessee, but there was no trace of the pair until U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that surveillance photos from an Evansville car wash showed a man who closely resembled Casey White exiting a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Marshals Service said. White stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters) tall and weighs about 260 pounds (118 kilograms).
On Monday, officials learned that the pair was spotted near the sheriff’s office, said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding in Indiana. As officers arrived, the pair fled in a vehicle and led police on a pursuit, he said. U.S. Marshals collided with them “to try to end the pursuit,” he said. Casey White was injured, not too seriously, in the crash and Vicky White then shot herself, causing “very serious” injuries, he said.
“We’re lucky that no law enforcement was injured, no innocent civilians were injured, the pursuit was short in nature and we have both people in custody,” Wedding said.
Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Singleton said.
Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Vicky White’s family members and co-workers said they were stunned by her involvement. Singleton said she had been an exemplary employee but, in hindsight, it appeared the plan had been in the works for some time. Jail inmates said the two had a special relationship and she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates.
In the past several months, she bought a rifle and a shotgun and also was known to have a handgun, U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said.
She sold her house for about half of market value and bought a 2007 orange Ford Edge that she stashed at a shopping center without license plates.
“This escape was obviously well-planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles,” Singleton said.
The escape happened on what Vicky White said was going to be her last day at work. She told co-workers that Casey White had a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but none was scheduled. She did not have a second officer accompany them, which was against jail policy.
Video showed the pair went from the jail to the shopping center, where they picked up the Ford and left, Singleton said. Their flight was not discovered for much of the day.
Investigators believe the pickup truck Casey White had at the car wash was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles (280 kilometers) to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
___
Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo contributed from Washington.
Dolphins signing ex-Patriots RB Sony Michel, a former American Heritage standout
The Miami Dolphins are bringing a South Florida product back home and adding another tailback to a crowded running back room
The Dolphins are signing former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, a former Broward County high school football standout at American Heritage, according to multiple reports by NFL Network and ESPN.
Michel has collected 3,137 rushing yards in four NFL seasons after he was drafted as a late-first-round pick out of Georgia in 2018. His first three were with the Patriots, the Dolphins’ AFC East rival, and he spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He was won two Super Bowls between his two prior stops.
At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Michel can present Miami with a between-the-tackles runner in a crowded backfield that mostly has quick, elusive running backs. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency and have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning from last year’s roster.
This story will be updated.
