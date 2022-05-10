News
Kyle Hendricks dazzles for Chicago Cubs in a near complete game — but Seiya Suzuki exits early in the 6-0 win
Establishing consistency from start to start had eluded Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
The typically reliable Hendricks has endured a slow start. One outing the veteran delivered a vintage performance, the next he struggled to get in a rhythm. Hendricks’ inconsistencies represent a microcosm of the Cubs rotation’s issues nearly five weeks into the season.
But when Hendricks, 32, is locked in, he remains one of the best starters in the league. Count his performance Monday night in San Diego as a classic Hendricks start. He came one out away from his fifth career shutout in the Cubs’ 6-0 victory versus the Padres. In a dazzling effort, Hendricks limited San Diego to three hits over 8⅔ innings while walking one batter and striking out seven.
Hendricks talked manager David Ross into letting him go back out for the ninth at 99 pitches. Ross planned to let Hendricks face the first three Padres hitters, with reliever Scott Effross warming up to be ready to face Manny Machado. But a seven-pitch, one-out walk to Jake Cronenworth prevented Hendricks from going the distance.
Hendricks said he started to fatigue a little after striking out Jose Azocar to begin the ninth.
“I can’t walk somebody 6-0 right there,” Hendricks said. “(Ross) knows that, I know that. He’s got all the trust in the world in me and I appreciate it so much.”
Hendricks became the first Cubs starter to pitch into the eighth inning this year and nearly was the first to throw a shutout since Alec Mills’ no-hitter on Sept. 13, 2020.
Hendricks threw 116 pitches Monday, the third-highest pitch count of his career. The only two games he threw more came in 2016: 123 pitches in a shutout versus Miami and 117 pitches in a win at Cincinnati.
“You never want to really come out no matter what it is, but I also didn’t realize kind of how high my pitch count was,” Hendricks said. “It’s good to get to see some of the results from the good pitches. But again, that can’t be the focus. I’ve got to establish what I’ve been doing and try to carry that over to the next start.”
Hendricks credited catcher Yan Gomes’ pitch sequencing early in the game and generating bad swings for helping him build confidence early. He executed the plan and limited the damage, the latter of which the righty hasn’t always navigated well this year. He neutralized the Padres by effectively mixing in his curveball enough to enhance his changeup (10 whiffs) and four-seam fastball (four whiffs and 10 called strikes).
“The thing with Kyle is he’s one of the elite pitchers in the game, so guys are going to try to make adjustments,” Gomes said. “He’s probably got one of the best changeups you’ll see whether it’s to righties and lefties, which is usually not a common thing. So guys are going to make adjustments to him, and right now it’s just up to him to try to catch up to that side.
“I think you’re starting to see him get a little bit more comfortable and starting to trust all his pitches.”
For the Cubs to be merely competitive, they need Hendricks as a consistent, reliable force in the rotation. Stringing together consecutive quality starts is imperative. His last two outings suggested he is on the right track and creating some momentum in May. The Cubs can feed off Hendricks when he gets rolling.
“Seeing the way he works both sides of the plate and the movement on his pitches and just kind of the master of his craft he has, it’s really special,” Nico Hoerner said. “The way that he pitches is not common in this game anymore and it’s amazing to see a guy that has mastered his craft and that’s who he is.
“A pitcher that is getting early contact and has a good tempo and all that, it’s incredibly fun to play behind.”
Right fielder Seiya Suzuki seemingly avoided a serious injury in the win. Suzuki exited the game in the bottom of the sixth because of right ankle soreness. He is day-to-day after awkwardly stepping on first base in the fifth inning while trying to beat out his double-play ball that scored a run to put the Cubs ahead 3-0. The trainer told Ross that Suzuki’s ankle ailment is “nothing major.”
Suzuki said his ankle felt fine after the game, but it will be up to Ross whether he plays Tuesday.
“I just wanted to be aggressive there and try to be safe to get that run in,” Suzuki said of the play through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “In that case you want to be careful, but my feelings are stronger to be safe there.
“You want to play the whole game, but I felt that it was going to affect the team negatively if I kept on playing so I decided to come out of the game.”
()
News
Rookies Velus Jones and Trestan Ebner may be gearing up for a special competition to be the Chicago Bears kick returner
Trestan Ebner didn’t need long Friday to identify his favorite kickoff return from his five seasons at Baylor.
“Probably Iowa State,” Ebner said with a grin. “Called it in the huddle.”
Indeed, Ebner told teammates last September that Andrew Mevis’ third-quarter kickoff at McLane Stadium was coming to him and was about to go the distance the other way. A few moments later, he caught the football just outside the right hash marks at his 2-yard line and got rolling.
Ebner angled toward the middle of the field, made one sharp cut inside, then found daylight to his left. When he stepped on the gas, the Cyclones coverage team was finished. Receiver Darien Porter may have gotten a fingertip on Ebner’s right ankle around the Iowa State 30. But otherwise, it was highlight-reel material. Called and delivered.
That proved to be a pivotal play in a 31-29 Baylor win and offered evidence of the confidence, speed and vision that make Ebner dangerous. Now he’ll try to use those talents with the Chicago Bears.
Velus Jones rewound a little further when asked to identify the moment he realized he had gifts as a return man. Pop Warner, Jones said, as a 10-year-old in Alabama.
That’s when Jones, against a top-tier opponent that he said had lost only game in the previous half-decade, took a chance.
“The ball was just rolling on the ground and I picked it up,” he said. “But I remember at one point that I was slow picking it up so I could bring (the coverage team) in a little more. Then I scooped it up and I knew I could get away with my speed.”
Jones used his blockers, found an opening and turned on the jets.
End zone. Touchdown. Celebration.
“I remember that like it was yesterday,” he said. “I realized sky’s the limit when it came to that. Ever since, I’ve just been perfecting my craft.”
Now Jones, too, will work to use those special skills to help him break through in the NFL.
As the Bears slowly make their way toward the starting line of the 2022 season with the team rebooting in so many ways, a special teams showdown between two explosive rookies should be fun to keep tabs on.
“It will be an exciting competition,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Saturday.
Yes, general manager Ryan Poles drafted Jones and Ebner with visions of each carving out a significant role in the offense. But the two players’ special teams achievements also were circled and highlighted.
At Tennessee last season, Jones was the SEC’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Year after averaging 27.3 yards per kickoff return, including a 96-yard touchdown against South Alabama. He was also dangerous as a punt returner, finishing second in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 15.1 yards per return.
Ebner, meanwhile, scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns in his Baylor career and last season was honored as the Big 12′s Special Teams Player of the Year.
Hightower has been quick to point out that the Bears’ bid to find a kick returner will include more than the two rookies. Running back Khalil Herbert and wide receiver Byron Pringle have NFL experience in that role and will get a look. Others could blend into the battle as well.
But there’s a lot to like about Ebner and Jones.
Ebner brings an aggressive mindset to the role and was quick to identify his strengths as a returner.
“It’s my vision to find the hole and hit it and the speed to pull it off,” he said.
Jones complements his blazing speed with an impressive combination of physicality and fearlessness.
“I’ve never, ever been afraid of contact,” he said. “Always run through the smoke. That’s a part of my DNA.”
A think-big mentality is also part of Jones’ wiring. So while he wore No. 12 for rookie minicamp over the weekend, he has aspirations of switching to No. 23. Yep, for Devin Hester.
“It would be nice to put that number on,” Jones said. “It’ll put a little pressure on myself. But it’s the kind of pressure you want. I just hope I can be half of what he was.”
So do the Bears.
For now, Jones and Ebner will continue getting their feet on the ground. When training camp intensifies in August, the two rookies will have opportunities to step up in a big way on special teams. Both remain eager for what’s ahead.
()
News
30 Best Josei Anime To Watch Right Now
Catered towards women and female audiences, Japanese anime targets the age demographics of women in their late teens to women in their 20s or 30s as these kinds of anime tackle mature topics like the realities of life, relationships, drug use, etc. abuse, sex, and other related topics. Josei anime is a category from out of the box!
The common misconception about josei is that if the protagonist is not female, it does not fall under the category. However, this is not true.
What is shoujo anime vs. josei anime?
As previously stated, josei anime focuses on a particular age group which is also true for shoujo anime. However, the josei anime’s audience is women in their late teens to women in their 20s or 30s, while the shoujo anime focuses on younger girls aged 8 to 14 years.
What are some best josei anime?
We have catered a list of the 30 best josei anime for you all josei fans. The list below places the best IMDb series first, then the worst. Scroll down to read our picks for you.
30. Super Seisyun Brothers
- Director: Masahiro Takata
- Writer(s): Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Ai Kayano
- IMDb Rating: 5.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: NA
Josei drama Super Seisyun Brothers follow two sets of elder sister and younger brother siblings. The distinguishing point between them is that the Shinmoto siblings are selfish, and the Saitou siblings look mysterious. The anime follows the journey of their everyday life in school and at their homes.
We hope that you have read our curated list from the start. The list follows the best IMDb-rated josei series to the worst. Thank you for reading!
29.Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu
- Director: Atsushi Nigorikawa
- Writer(s): Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hakaishin ga Imasu explores the lives of a knight who ruled over light and darkness named Sturmhurt and Miguel, the God of Destruction who was sealed inside the knight. He has a friend, Gestöber, accompanying the knight on various adventures.
Strumhurt and Gestöber are reincarnated as two classmates named Kabuto Hanadori and Seri Koyuki. Their reunion should be the talk of the town, but it is more of an embarrassment as Seri thinks Kabuto is delusional. His claa]ssmate Utsugi Tsukimiya also joins the situation with mind-reading abilities, eventually destroying Seri’s life.
Seri tries his hardest to stay away from his crazy classmates, but due to Kabuto’s chuunibyou and Utsugi’s unpredictability, he will be swept eventually.
28. Norn9: Norn+Nonet
- Director: Takao Abo
- Writer(s): Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Yuuki Kaji, Daisuke Ono
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
In the imagined future WorldWorld of the josei anime Norn9: Norn+Nonet, The World is responsible for world peace. It has been doing its job for so long that the war is an imagined story now.
The World needs nine ability users, which is the task of airship Norn. After collecting the people, the airship takes off. However, something is amiss. There are eight men and three women on board named Koharu, Mikoto Kuga and Nanami Shiranui.
Soon, the travelers become suspicious of the number of passengers and realize that their ship is crowded. They have to find the unknown foe who is secretly trying to stop the progress.
27. Servamp
- Director: Shigeyuki Miya, Hideaki Nakano
- Writer(s): Kenji Konuta
- Cast: Yuuki Kaji, Takuma Terashima
- IMDb Rating: 6.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Mahiru Shirota, a fifteen-year-old, has a principle that simplicity should avoid best and disturbing things at any cost. According to him, doing nothing having regrets about it is troublesome. With this ideology, he decides to adopt a cat while returning home from school. He names the feline Kuro.
Later, it is revealed that his cat is not a cat but a shape-shifting vampire who promises to get out of his hair. However, one thing leads to another, and Mahiru is sucked into the WorldWorld of supernatural entities.
26. Akkun to Kanojo
- Director: Shin Katagai
- Writer(s): Yuka Yamada
- Cast: Ayaka Suwa, Tatsuhisa Suzuki
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Akkun to Kanojo follows the daily life of Atsuhiro’ Akkun’ Kagari, who has a girl of dreams, Non-Katagiri. But he is so embarrassed to show any feelings towards her and insult her. However, he is still in love and shows that in his way. He tails his girlfriend, eavesdrops on her conversation, and finally stalks her.
Katagiri has no problem with this, finds this cute, and knows that he does not want to insult her. Even the couple’s friend, Masago Matsuo, finds their relationship odd. But Katagiri loves her partner, no matter what.
25. Makai Ouji: Devils and Realist
- Director: Chiaki Kon
- Writer(s): Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Takuma Terashima, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Makai Ouji: Devils and Realists is a journey of William, a child of an aristocratic family. He is born with rare intellect. When his uncle loses his valuables, he tries to help by searching for anything converted into currency to uphold the lost reputation. With the help of his family butler, he sets upon his task and happens upon an underground room of an ancestor. There he discovers a magical seal that summons a devil. The devil named Dantalion tells him that William is the designator who can choose the ruler of the demon world.
24. Hatenkou Yuugi
- Director: Nobuhiro Takamoto
- Writer(s): Yasuhiro Imagawa
- Cast: Sanae Kobayashi, Takahiro Sakurai
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: HiDive
Hatenkou Yuugi is a popular josei anime that follows Rahzel, the daughter of a wealthy family who is kicked out of her house. Her family sends her on the journey while ordering her to see and explore World. He meets Heat and Alzeid on her journey. Both the men have different personalities but have followed similar paths.
With the magical powers, Rahzel, a clever, stubborn, and confident girl, will help the people on her way while also discovering the WorldWorld.
23. Loveless
- Director: Yū Kō
- Writer(s): Yūji Kawahara
- Cast: Junko Minagawa, Katsuyuki Konishi
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the josei anime Loveless, everyone is different as they are born with cat ears and a tail, but they lose it when they are involved in a sexual encounter. The ears and tail thus symbolize purity and innocence.
Ritsuka Aoyagi, a 12-year-old boy, suffers from amnesia for an unknown reason. His brother got killed recently, and he meets Agatsuma Soubi, who claims to have known his late brother. Ritsuka finds out that Agatsuma and his brother used to be a fighting pair, as fighting is only done by “fighting pairs” or couples, where one is known as the Sacrifice and the other as the Fighter. The Sacrifice is at the receiving end of the damage while the Fighter attacks.
Ritsuka learns that Agatsuma has inherited him. The duo tries to find the truth behind his brother’s death while the clues lead to the organization known as the “Seven Moons.” Through their journey, Ritsuka and Agatsuma have come closer to each other.
22. Karneval
- Director: Eiji Suganuma
- Writer(s): Touko Machida
- Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Mamoru Miyano
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Karneval is a fun josei anime following Nai, a young boy who has been held captive by a beautiful woman. But one should not be fooled by her beauty as she has a unique hunger for human flesh. Nai meets Gareki, a thief who comes to rob the woman’s house. Gareki agrees to help Nai escape, but they are discovered, and the woman turns into a ghoulish monster. The boys, however, somehow managed to escape.
The two boys are discovered by Circus, a government defense agency that deals with criminal activity and protects civilians from the monsters that devour humans for sustenance. They take refuge in the organization with Nai, hoping to find his missing friend eventually. But, instead, they learn about the monster and a shadow organization called Kafka on their adventure.
21.07-Ghost
- Director: Norihiro Takamoto
- Writer(s): Natsuko Takahashi
- Cast: Junichi Suwabe, Mitsuki Saiga
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Josei anime 07-Ghost introduces the viewers to the WorldWorld of Barsburg Empire’s Military Academy, known for training elites who bring victory to the empire. The students use an ability called Zaiphon, which helps them fight their enemies.
Teito Klien is a student with a promising future, but he is a center of ridicule due to being a slave. He is suffering from amnesia and has no idea about his past. A fellow student, Mikage, befriends him. Teito discovers a secret about himself while preparing for his final exam.
During an assassination attempt on Ayanami, an officer who killed his father, Teito fails to kill him and is locked away as punishment. However, he is freed by Mikage, and he escapes with his help.
While on the run, he ends up in church and is taken in by the bishops. With Ayanami hot in his pursuit, Teito will have to learn to evade his grasp while also learning about his forgotten memories.
20. Natsuyuki Rendezvous
- Director: Kō Matsuo
- Writer(s): Kō Matsuo
- Cast: Yuuichi Nakamura, Sayaka Ohara
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
The must-watch josei romance anime Natsuyuki Rendezvous is a perfect balance of comedy and drama. The series follows a young man named Ryousuke Hazuki who has given his heart to a beautiful flower shop owner Rokka Shimao. He tries to get close to her by getting a part-time job at her shop. However, he finds an obstacle in his mission: a ghost of her dead husband that lives in her apartment.
The ghost of Rokka’s husband, Atsushi Shimao, has watched her since his death three years ago. He or rather his ghost form is noticed by Hazuki. They both are on the opposite spectrum. Shimano wants to possess the suitor’s body and foil his plans to pursue his widow. At the same time, Hazuki wants the specter to move on, allowing Rokka to move on as well.
As both men butt their heads over Rokka, an unusual and unlikely relationship is formed amongst the trio.
19. Code: Realize- Sousei no Himegimi
- Director: Hideyo Yamamoto
- Writer(s): Sayaka Harada
- Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Saori Hayami
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Code: Realize follows Cardia Beckford as she fights with her impending amnesia. Finally, finally, she can recall some of her memories about her father and how the townsfolk feared her as she carried a deadly substance in her body. Her father Issac embedded an eternally beating heart, Horologium, which can produce infinite power and destroy anything she touches.
Many people are searching for the Horologium, especially a terrorist organization called Twilight, with whom Issac might have worked. However, the British Military Forces force Cardia to leave her home for the Horologium. But she is rescued by Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief whose intent is to steal her heart. She joins his companions to learn the truth about her missing past and the price she is paying in the present.
18. The Gokusen
- Director: Yuzo Sato
- Writer(s): Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Risa Hayamizu, Kenichi Suzumura
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Kumiko Yamaguchi, a bright and enthusiastic teacher, is ready to join her new all-boys high school, Shirokin Academy as a maths teacher. However, her first day is not what she expected to go like. It begins with miscreant boys and cringing teachers. Then, she realizes that her new workplace is doing nothing to improve the situation.
Kumiko has a secret. Behind her sweet facade, she is the head of a powerful yakuza clan. She can overpower any gangster in the blink of an eye. But she must not let this secret out. With the vice principal trying to fire her and the leader of the class miscreant trying to put pieces together, she is in a problem.
17. Ristorante Paradiso
- Director: Mitsuko Kase
- Writer(s): Shinichi Inotsume
- Cast: Jin Yamanoi, Fumiko Urikasa
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Ristorante Paradiso, one of the best josei anime, follows Nicoletta, whose mother abandoned her when she was young, to remarry in Rome. She harbors a profound contempt for her. After the incident, she is searching for her mother, intending to ruin her mother’s life. She tails her mother down to Casetta dell’Orso, a restaurant.
However, her life turns 180 when she meets the staff of mature gentlemen and is sucked into their circle of smiles and warmth. She abandons her plans for revenge, and she starts to live her Italian dream life.
16. Otona Joshi no Anime Time
- Director: Hiroshi Kawamata
- Writer(s): Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Miki Nakatani, Tae Kimura
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: NA
The josei anime series Ootuna Joshi no Anime Time is a drama of four episodes based on prize-winning short stories. In the first episode, the story revolves around Noriko, a 33-year-old who decided to move to college in Tokyo and leave behind her life in her native place of Kanazawa. She married a man and had a boy with him. However, she feels an emptiness within herself while also carrying a secret with a man.
Other three episodes were released in 2013, telling the stories of Mimi, a wife in her late 20s, Hatoko, a 40-year-old businesswoman, and a 43-year-old housewife witnessing a complicated relationship between a mother and a daughter.
15. Hakuouki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom
- Director: Osamu Yamasaki
- Writer(s): Ryōta Yamaguchi, Mitsutaka Hirota, Yoshiko Nakamura, Megumu Sasano
- Cast: Houko Kuwashima, Kousuke Toriumi
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Hakuouki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom is a tale set in 1864 Japan where Chizuru Yukimura, a young woman, is searching for her missing father, Koudou. She disguises herself and travels to Kyoto in his search, where she witnesses a horrifying murder. With the members of Shinsengumi hot on her trail, she runs to safety. However, this does not last. Finally, she is found and taken to the headquarters with the pending decision to let her go or kill her.
As soon as she reveals her purpose and her father’s name, the Shinsengumi decide not to kill her as they are also searching for him. With this, Chizuru finds herself in the middle of the political tensions in Kyoto and the conflict between the Shinsengumi and their enemies.
14. No. 6
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki
- Writer(s): Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuuki Kaji
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Based on the manga, josei anime No. 6 is set after the end of a destructive world war and how mankind has taken refuge in six city-states that seemed peaceful on the surface. When Nezumi and Shion, an elite resident of No. 6, encounter, the latter learns new things about WorldWorld. Nezumi is a refugee living in a wasteland beyond the walls of the city-state. The walls of the city-state act as a barrier between the utopic city-state and dystopic wasteland.
Shion decides to help his new friend and shelters him. Unfortunately, his action has a disastrous consequence as he and his mother lose their elite status. They are relocated somewhere else and start gaining a new perspective.
The former elite boy and the refugee embark upon a journey that may reveal a threatening secret about No. 6.
13. Pet Shop of Horrors
- Director: Toshio Hirata
- Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata, Yasuhiro Imagawa, Akane Inoue
- Cast: Toshihiko Seki, Masaya Onosaka
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: HiDive
In an area called Chinatown lives a mysterious pet shop owner named Count D. Count D has an exciting business of selling rare pets for the people, but this comes with a contract. Everything is fine if the rules of the contract have been appropriately followed. However, if they are not, then unfortunate things happen, and it is not the shop’s responsibility.
These unfortunate happenings have been increasing in number, which attracted the attention of Leon Arcot, a homicide detective. He linked all the deaths to the shop. Now he has to answer why the customers of Count D were the victims.
12.Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan
- Director: Kyō Yatate
- Writer(s):
- Cast: Shinichi Tsutsumi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Josei anime Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan’s story centers around Chitose-chan, a penguin is living in Kyoto. She is an enthusiastic creature with always being in touch with people, which helps her get yummy food. That is her favorite thing to do.
The story presents the locations of Kiyomizu Temple, Ginkaku Temple, and Gion, all places based in Kyoto through Chitose-chan’s perspective. This josei anime is a warm story about a penguin making connections while living in nostalgia.
11. Michiko to Hatchin
- Director: Sayo Yamamoto
- Writer(s): Takashi Ujita
- Cast: Rina Hidaka, Suzuka Ohgo
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Michiko to Hatchin follows a criminal named Michiko Malandro who has escaped high-security prison premises to find a man from her past. Instead, she meets and finds a lead by a young girl, Hana Morenos, the latter trapped by her abusive foster family. Hana imagines getting out of captivity and away from her abusive foster family. She dreams of a Prince Charming. However, there is no prince rather a convict with a bike, who claims to be her mother.
The duo goes on an adventure of their own in sunny Diamanda. Throughout their journey, they face poverty, child exploitation, and betrayal, which was never experienced by the two. Michiko’s journey becomes more interesting when the criminal syndicate Monstro Preto gets a whiff of her manhunt as they prepare for the warfare against her.
The josei anime is a gritty story of lively people, hidden agendas, and the improbable connections that gravitate towards a mysterious man.
10. Paradise Kiss
- Director: Osamu Kobayashi
- Writer(s): Osamu Kobayashi
- Cast: Marika Matsumoto, Kenji Hamada
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Paradise Kiss centers around Yukari Hayasaka. One day she is approached by a guy with spiky blond hair, a spiked choker, and multiple piercings on his ears and face. However, she wants nothing to do with him and runs away. Her luck is not on her side, though, as she bumps into a woman with purple hair and faints at her sight.
Later, when she regains consciousness, she learns that they were the fashion designers from Yazawa Art Academy, and they want her to model for their brand for an upcoming show. She turns down the offer and escapes leaving her school ID behind.
Head designer George Koizumi gets obsessed with her and only wants her alone for his model. However, Yukari has never known about modeling and has never done it. The josei anime adaptation from the manga written by Yazawa Ai is a journey into the WorldWorld of fashion, art, and passion.
9. Princess Jellyfish
- Director: Takahiro Omori
- Writer(s): Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Mitsuki Saiga, Kana Hanazawa
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
In the Japanese romance anime Princess Jellyfish, Tsukimi Kurashita has an unhealthy obsession with jellyfish after her late mother took her to an aquarium. Her obsession runs to the point where she imagines their flowing tentacles akin to a princess’s white dress. In the present day, the nineteen-year-old Tsukimi dreams of being an illustrator while living with five other unemployed otaku women.
When a beautiful woman helps her save a jellyfish in the pet store, Tsukimi’s life changes. The beautiful woman becomes a regular in her building, and she is very opposite Tsukimi and her usual company. But this beautiful stranger has a secret. Will Tuskimi learn soon that the strange girl is not a girl but a rich male college student by the name of Kuranosuke Koibuchi?
8. Honey and Clover
- Director: Ken’ichi Kasai
- Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Yuuji Ueda, Hiroshi Kamiya
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Josei’s romance anime Honey and Clover or Hachimitsu to Clover is a tale of five dear friends and art students, Yuuta Takemoto, Shinobu Morita, Takumi Mayama, Hagumi Hanamoto, and Ayumi Yamada, living in the same apartment building and attending the same art school. The anime series Honey and Clover is a heartwarming story of youth and love. The friends explore throughout the series soul-searching and self-discovering while tackling their complex relationship.
7. Shirokuma Cafe
- Director: Mitsuyuki Masuhara
- Writer(s): Tōru Hosokawa
- Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Shirokuma Cafe, owned by a polar bear named Shirokuma, is a popular relaxing spot for animals and humans alike. This charming cafe is situated near the local zoo, which allows its customers to take a break from their heavy schedules and relax. Shirkuma is an exciting individual who enjoys serving his customers while also having a chat.
With his friends Penguin and Panda, the trio has adventures and mishaps involving others, including Grizzly and the human worker at the cafe named Sasako. When the trio is together, there is always something brewing up in the Shirokuma Cafe.
6. Chihayafuru
- Director: Morio Asaka
- Writer(s): Naoya Takayama, Yūko Kakihara, Ayako Katō
- Cast: Asami Seto, Mamoru Miyano
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: HiDive
Chihaya Ayase is a young girl who is a strong-willed tomboy who is growing up in the shadows of her elder sibling. She has no goals, no aspirations, and is contented with her life. This changes when she meets Arata Wataya, a transfer student who introduces her to the WorldWorld of Kurata, a card game.
Chihaya sees how passionate Arata is and gets obsessed with the game. She now has an ambition: to be the best. So, along with her friends, Arata and Taichi Mashima join a local group. She and the two girls spend their childhood together until they are broken apart.
At present, Chihaya is in high school, still obsessed over Kurata. She wants to establish a Kurata club at the municipal level and sets her sights on the upcoming national championship. She is reunited with her old friend Taichi who has now become indifferent. But this is not going to deter her from her goal.
5. Nodame Cantabile
- Director: Ken’ichi Kasai
- Writer(s): Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Ayako Kawasumi, Tomokazu Seki
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Nodame Cantabile revolves around the main characters Shinichi Chiaki and Megumi Noda. Shinichi has a dream to play music among the European elites. He has a comfortable background and regards himself and others around him in critical eyes. He is an infamous perfectionist. What is stopping him from traveling Europe? His irrational fear of flying. Due to this, he is stuck in Japan.
He happens upon Megumi Noda or Nodame during his fourth year at the top music university in Japan. He is not impressed with her. However, one day he listens to her playing the piano and is awed by her skills. But he is not happy when he learns that she is his neighbor and is horrified when he discovers she is in love with him.
4. Sakamichi no Apollon
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer(s): Ayako Katō, Yūko Kakihara
- Cast: Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ryouhei Kimura
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime Sakamichi no Apollon is a journey of Kaoru Nishimi, a first-year transfer in the high school of Kyushu. He has given up hope of fitting in due to constantly moving from place to place throughout his childhood. So he is prepared to be lonely in this new place until he meets Sentarou Kawabuchi, the notorious delinquent.
Sentarou appreciates jazz music, and Kaoru is persistent in learning more. This allows Sentarou to be friends with Kaoru, who never had any friends.
Kaoru starts playing the piano at the after-school jazz sessions in the basement of a record shop. The basement belongs to Ritsuko Mukae, a fellow student. With him discovering his talents, Kaoru’s summer might just have turned better.
This josei anime tells a story of friendship and music and follows three characters who have a mutual appreciation for jazz music.
3. Usagi Drop (Bunny Drop)
- Director: Kanta Kamei
- Writer(s): Taku Kishimoto
- Cast: Ayu Matsuura, Hiroshi Tsuchida
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Based on the manga of the same name, the josei anime, Usagi Drop aka Bunny Drop, is the story of Daikichi Kawachi, a 30-year-old bachelor, and his journey through fatherhood as he raises Rin, his grandfather’s illegitimate daughter. Rin is always considered an outsider and an embarrassment to the family and not treated properly. After witnessing this cold behavior from his relatives, Daikichi is angered and takes her in with him. This josei anime explores family ties tackling the issue of interdependence with love and warmth.
2. Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu
- Director: Shinichi Omata
- Writer(s): Jun Kumagai
- Cast: Akira Ishida, Kouichi Yamadera
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu, based on the manga series, is a story set across time in the past and present. The josei anime takes the viewers on the journey that depicts the art of rakugo, a traditional form of comedic storytelling.
The anime tells the story through Yotarou, a former yakuza member fresh out of prison, and Yakumo Yuurakutei, a distinguished art practitioner. After hearing Yotarou’s pleas, Yakumo decidedly takes him as his student.
During his training with Yakumo, Yatarou meets Konatsu, the daughter of another performer Sukeroku Yuurakutei who passed away. Yatarou was mesmerized when he saw her perform. Yatarou becomes nostalgic about his past life and his promise to his rival.
1. Nana
- Director: Morio Asaka
- Writer(s): Tomoko Konparu
- Cast: Romi Park, Midori Kawana
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on the manga by Yazawa Ai, the josei anime Nana explores the story of two women named Nana: Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki. Nana Komatsu, a 20-year-old, is a dependent and clingy individual who quickly falls in love. She wants to do extensive but ends up in Tokyo to chase her current beau, Shouji Endo.
Nana Osaki, a punk rock vocalist, dreams of being a professional singer. However, she puts her career with the rock band and her former relationship behind and moves on.
Both adult women meet on the train to Tokyo and are brought together by the circumstance, eventually leading them to be roommates. Their friendship deepens, and they support each other through every life event, from love to break up to a break in the career.
The post 30 Best Josei Anime To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
7 questions for 7 positions as the Chicago Bears prepare for OTAs — the next step in the offseason program
The next important step in the Chicago Bears offseason program begins next week with voluntary organized team activities at Halas Hall. It’s another chance for the new front office and coaching staff to implement systems and evaluate a constantly evolving roster.
The Bears signed six tryout players from rookie minicamp over the weekend and have five weeks remaining before mandatory minicamp June 14-16, followed by a break before training camp.
General manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and their staffs will be searching for clues if not answers. Here are seven positions with questions, some of which won’t be resolved until training camp or even the preseason.
1. Is the Week 1 right guard on the roster?
Sam Mustipher lined up with the first unit during the voluntary minicamp last month after playing center the previous two seasons. Free-agent addition Lucas Patrick has taken over at center and the Bears would prefer to keep him there.
Dakota Dozier is an option after he started 16 games at guard for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, giving him familiarity with the outside zone scheme. Sixth-round pick Zachary Thomas might compete for the job, but it’s premature to suggest the San Diego State product can go from Day 3 pick to starter in a matter of months.
The Bears tried to pluck Ryan Bates from the Buffalo Bills as a restricted free agent, and he would have slotted in at right guard. But that move didn’t materialize, and a month and a half later there isn’t a clear starter.
2. Will the offense be OK with Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins at tackle?
That might be a bigger question than the issue at right guard. Borom was at left tackle during minicamp with Jenkins at right tackle. If the Bears didn’t believe the two second-year pros had legitimate chances to settle in, they probably would have made a move for one of the unsigned veteran options.
“I think they both have a really good chance this year to show what they’re made of,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Sunday.
But it’s only a projection at this point.
“They’re working hard,” Poles said when asked about the offensive linemen Friday on the “Mully and Haugh Show” on WSCR-670 AM. “They’re improving. They’re taking coaching, so that is obviously a positive. If you are an O-line guy like I am, you know that we’re not going to be able to tell much about these offensive linemen until we put pads on.
“So I love the work they’re putting in. They’re doing everything right. They’re adapting to the new scheme. They’re changing their bodies. Everything that they’re supposed to. But listen, we all know up front when the pads come on, that’s when we really see what’s going on.”
3. How quickly can quarterback Justin Fields get a complete grasp of the offense?
Despite the sentiment some hold that the Bears’ offseason moves to this point — which haven’t included any eye-catching moves on offense — hint at a lack of belief in the second-year quarterback, that’s simply not the case.
The Bears believe Fields can take a big step forward in the new scheme and they’re working on refining his mechanics with quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko while giving him the blueprint for the offense. Fields should have the basics down by training camp.
“There’s a lot,” Getsy said when asked what he’d like to see from Fields between now and then. “We’re working though this thing step by step. In order to be able to master our craft, we have to master each step.
“We’re staying on track. I think he’s — if anything — ahead of pace and I’m real excited to see by the end of this thing if we’re just going to keep knocking out these steps.”
4. Do the Bears have enough skill and depth at wide receiver to help Fields succeed?
This question won’t be answered until the regular season, but the more work Fields gets with Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Velus Jones, the better their timing will be when camp opens. They’ve been running routes on air and will be able to go against defensive players when OTAs start.
It doesn’t sound like the team is interested in bringing in one of the unsigned name wide receivers. That puts pressure on Pringle and, to a lesser degree, St. Brown to emerge as consistent contributors with elevated roles in the new offense.
5. Is there enough depth on the defensive line?
Eberflus has said he wants to play linemen in waves to keep them fresh and avoid the high snap counts you see on a lot of teams. Only two of his Indianapolis Colts defensive linemen played more than 60% of the defensive snaps last season: tackle DeForest Buckner (77.4%) and end Al-Quadin Muhammad (73.4%).
Muhammad, a free-agent signing, figures to be a main cog for the Bears and Robert Quinn should start opposite him. Behind them, Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominique Robinson could help in pass-rushing situations.
Inside, the Bears have Angelo Blackson, Justin Jones, Mario Edwards Jr. and Khyiris Tonga. Linemen can get thinned out quickly, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the Bears are proactive looking for another player to add to the mix.
6. Where will Roquan Smith play?
The Bears haven’t been able to answer this question, and it’s possible Eberflus and his staff won’t make a decision until training camp.
Smith’s athletic ability seems to make him an ideal fit for the weak-side linebacker position, where Darius Leonard has starred in Indianapolis. It’s also the spot where Lance Briggs was a perennial Pro Bowl selection for the Bears under Lovie Smith. But don’t discount the significance of the middle linebacker position Brian Urlacher played.
Wherever the Bears use Smith, he should be the most impactful player on the defense. Seeing how he reads and reacts during OTAs and minicamp should help influence the decision — or at least give the coaches an idea of where they want him to begin training camp.
7. Do the Bears need another nickel option besides Tavon Young?
The former Raven has been a feisty, effective defender when he’s on the field, but injuries marred his time in Baltimore and the coaching staff had to manage his practice time last season.
Duke Shelley is behind him on the depth chart, and he has been underwhelming when he has had an opportunity. It’s a difficult position to play, and considering Young’s durability history, it’s worth keeping an eye on potential slot cornerbacks.
()
