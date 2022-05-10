Make Money Online Free – How To Make Money Online Without Spending A Dime!

Share Pin 0 Shares

Everyone wants to make money online… that is the ultimate dream, being able to work from home. A lot of ways to make money online involve start up capital though – what if you don’t have the money to invest?

That’s the problem faced by many, and most people need ways to start off making money without having to spend a dime. Some of these will only provide short term income, some can be developed into a sustainable long term business model – here’s three ways to make money online free.

1) Surveys

Thousands of work at home moms are making a good amount of money from their home computers filling in surveys for companies online – advertisers want to know what consumers want and they’re willing to pay for it.

All that’s needed to make money answering surveys is a keyboard – most survey companies have restrictions (country wise for example) so the best opportunities will likely be available only in the USA. If you can get sorted though, doing surveys is an easy way to bring in a few hundred dollars monthly.

The dangerous thing about surveys is that there are a lot of unscrupulous companies out there – make sure you do your research through a Google search to see if people have been paid out.

Choosing a survey company that is well established and with good payment terms is a great (and fun) way to make money online.

2) Freelancing

If you can write, design or code , you can make money online freelancing.

Freelancing is a multi-million dollar business nowadays, with more and more companies wanting jobs done but unable to do it themselves. One of the most common freelancing jobs is writing, where you can be paid to create articles, stories and sometimes even novels.

As long as you proofread your work for spelling and grammatical mistakes, writing should be easy if you have the talent for it. Again, be wary and take some percentage of payment before you start work to avoid being ripped off.

You may need to work cheaper at the beginning to build up a portfolio and some reputation, but once you do so do not be scared to raise your rates. You can find writing jobs at various forums and job boards.

3) Selling items

Websites like eBay mean that you can take stuff you don’t need anymore and sell them for a nice profit.

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure (or so they say) and that piece of jewellery sitting in the back of your cupboard that you don’t use anymore could be worth hundreds of dollars to the right person.

Auction websites allow you to list your old, not needed items for sale and make money – some require a listing fee but with most you only pay if you manage to sell the item.

Most auction websites have protection to deal with fake bidders or scammers, but make sure you only deal with people in the same country as you if possible, or people in registered countries like the USA, Canada and Australia.

The three ways above can be done by anyone and the best thing is that you don’t need any money to start up. You can start making money just minutes from now – so start looking and good luck!