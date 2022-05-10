Markovnikov’s Rule Has Nothing to Do With H-Atoms and Everything to Do With Carbocation Stability

25th Edition of International Conference on Pediatric Cardiology and Health



April 22-23, 2019 Madrid, Spain

25th Edition of International Conference on Pediatric Cardiology and Health will analyse the recent advancements and new modes that can be enforced to the research and advancement to take Pediatric cardiology treatment, one step further. Pediatric Cardiology 2019 deals exclusively with heart diseases involving children. Heart Conferences will impact an attractive moment to meet Pediatric Cardiologists, Cardiac Surgeons, Pediatric Surgeons, Investigators, Scientists, Young Researchers, Regulatory Professionals, Pharmacogenetic Professionals, Laboratory Directors and others who stay plunged in learning and practice of the science for Pediatric Health. World-renowned speakers, the most recent techniques, tactics, and the newest updates in Pediatric Cardiology field are hallmarks of this conference. Pediatric Cardiology 2019 is among the World’s driving Scientific Conference, with members from around the world focused on learning about Pediatric Cardiology and Health.



Pediatric Cardiology 2019 is going to be held during April 22-23, 2019 at Madrid, Spain. According to Forbes 2013, Madrid has been ranked as the ninth most expensive city in the world by Mercerand has one of the world’s largest urban economies, being ranked as an alpha global city according to the Globalization and World Cities Research Network and it is also one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world according to the MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index.

Key features of the conference:



• Plenary lectures and Panel Discussions



• Poster Presentations



• Networking in an informal atmosphere



• Scientific Partnering & B2B meetings



• Young Scientist Awards & Best Poster Awards

Scientific Sessions:

Track 1: Pediatric Cardiology



In childhood, a disorder which involves both the heart and lungs problems, called Pediatric Cardiopulmonary disease. Epicardial adipose tissue (EAT) is the visceral fat deposit over the heart and is often increased in obese subjects. EAT is connected to Cardio Metabolic risk factors and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in adults, but this relationship is not well known in children. (MI) Myocardial infarction is rare in childhood and adolescence. Children usually have either an acute inflammatory condition of the coronary arteries diseases or an anomalous origin of the left coronary artery (LCA). Peripheral vascular diseases are circulation ailment that affect blood vessels inside the heart and brain. In PVDs, blood vessels are narrowed. Narrowing is generally caused by arteriosclerosis. The discussion about the widespread problem of the baby heart diseases as Myocarditis, Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy, Heart Murmur, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Pericarditis Effusion, Cardiac Arrest, Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Cyanotic Heart Disease, and Pediatric Arrhythmia.



• Apnea



• Baby Heart Diseases



• Cardiomyopathy



• Heart Murmur



• Hypertension



• Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome



• Myocarditis



• Pediatric Arrhythmia



• Pericarditis Effusion

Track 2: Clinical Pediatrics



Clinical Pediatrics is a restorative diary that take after to distribute and to accessible data on a change of tyke focus mind points alongside those of a clinical, logical, behavioural, instructive, or moral nature. Clinical Pediatrics sensitivity is likewise a standout amongst the most imperative and generally considered territories in novel research of this field. Introductory discovery of growth in youngsters likewise is taking prior consideration in Clinical Pediatrics disease.



• Abnormalities in Children



• Birth Defects



• Pediatric Disorders



• Pediatric obesity



• Pediatrics

Track 3: Cardiovascular Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases are type of heart disease which is commonly seen in children and adolescents. Rheumatic heart diseases are thought to result from an autoimmune reply, but the exact pathogenesis remains unclear. Cardiovascular include more about the acute coronary syndromes, Congestive Heart Failure, inflammatory heart diseases, Pediatric angina pectoris, ischaemic heart diseases, rheumatic heart diseases, valvular heart diseases, peripheral artery diseases, pulmonary embolism and vascular rings.



• Heart Failure



• Acute Coronary Syndromes



• Inflammatory Heart Disease



• Ischaemic Heart Disease



• Pediatric Angina



• Peripheral Artery Diseases



• Pulmonary Embolism



• Rheumatic Heart Disease



• Valvular Heart Diseases



• Vascular Rings

Track 4: Fetal Cardiology



The heart is the primary organ to create in your unborn infant and is the most imperative to his or her lifetime of wellbeing. Fetal Cardiology program attempts to bolster kid’s heart wellbeing or setting up your tyke forever evolving treatment. The most progressive innovation to screen creating child-including fetal echocardiograms and fetal MRIs for assessment which decreases hazard while minimizing time spent in the doctor’s facility. Our gathering will give you more subtle elements data about fetal cardiovascular physiology, Fetal Bradyarrhythmia’s and Tachyarrhythmia’s and some more.



• Administration of Pregnancy



• Fetal Bradyarrhythmia’s



• Fetal Cardiac Intervention



• Fetal Cardiovascular Physiology



• Fetal Tachyarrhythmia’s



• Irregularities of Venous System



• Transesophageal Echo, Fetal Echo

Track 5: Pediatric Dermatology



Pediatric dermatology is an exciting area of medicine. When children are young, they cannot give a history. In fact, pediatrics are said to be much like veterinary medicine. The practitioner should use sharp empirical skills to assess a problem. For instance, instead of asking a one year old if they scratch or if a rash itch, merely observing the child scratching or seeing excoriations on the skin will lead a physician to the right conclusion. Thus, looking for clues further sharpens one’s visual skills.



• Acne



• Vitiligo



• Psoriasis



• Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis



• Current Issues in Pediatric Dermatology

Track 6: Pediatric Endocrinology



Pediatric Endocrinology is concerned with a wide array of disorders related to the hormones and endocrine systems like variations of physical growth and sexual development in childhood, diabetes and many more. Endocrine emergencies represent a bunch of potentially life-threatening conditions that are often unnoted, leading to delay in each diagnosis and treatment, factors that further contribute to their already high associated mortality rates. As such, the true incidence of primary endocrine emergencies is not well outlined, which is likely because the disease process is commonly not recognized. If these endocrine disorders do not seem to be identified or if specific treatment is delayed, vital complications or even death may occur. Examples include diabetes, thyroid issues, blood glucose problems, enhanced or delayed growth, adrenal or pituitary gland dysfunction, and ovarian or testicular disorders. Many Pediatric endocrinologists have interests and expertise in bone metabolism, lipid metabolism, adolescent age, Pediatric endocrinologists, depending upon the age range of the patients they treat, care for patients from infancy to late adolescence and young adulthood.



• Type 1 diabetes



• Growth Hormone Treatment



• Hypoglycemia



• Hypothyroidism



• Hyperthyroidism



• Inborn Errors of Metabolism



• Pseudohypoparathyroidism



• Diabetic Ketoacidosis



• Adrenal Insufficiency



• Turner Syndrome

Track 7: Pediatric Allergy



Allergies in children are those causes pathophysiology, treatments, management, practices and management of allergies that develop in them. 40 percent of children suffer from hay fever. Children are more probable to develop allergies if one or both parents have allergies. Allergies fluctuate between grown-ups and children. Explanation for this is that the respiratory system in kids is smaller. The bronchi and bronchioles are narrower therefore even a small decrease in diameter of those airways will have profound consequences. Your child’s immune system fights infections. If your child has allergies, his/her immune system incorrectly reacts to things that are harmless. Pet dander, pollen, dust, mild spores, insect stings, food, and medications are examples of such things. Additionally, children frequently ‘outgrow’ their allergies. The incidence of childhood allergies has increased within the past 50 years.



• Skin rashes or hives (atopic dermatitis or eczema)



• Difficulty breathing (asthma)



• Sneezing, Coughing, Runny Nose or Itchy Eyes



• Stomach Upset



• Allergic Rhinitis (Hay Fever)



• Nasal Congestion



• Ear Infections



• Food Allergies

Track 8: Pediatric Psychiatry



Pediatric Psychiatry Pediatrics is concerned to determine if a child has any learning, developmental, or behavioral problems. They can upkeep with several issues including learning and attention disorders and delayed development in speech, motor skills, and thinking ability and other habit disorders. Developmental-behavioral Pediatricians are similar, but not the same as child psychiatrists.



• Epilepsy



• Neurocritical care



• Behavioural pediatrics



• pediatric neuro-oncology



• learning disorders



• Developmental disorders



• Delayed development



• Attention disorders

Track 9: Pediatric Neurology



Researchers are engaged in a variety of laboratory and clinical research programs to extend their understanding of the developing nervous system and pathologic processes that underlie neurological disorders in children. Approximately 70% of children who suffer epilepsy during their childhood eventually outgrow it. Magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) is a diagnostic tool used for inherited metabolic disorders. To date, MRS has been limited to the assessment for cerebral lactic acidosis in mitochondrial disorders in children. Neuromuscular and genetic metabolic diseases are the most common genetic related disorders in children. The new frontier to improve outcomes in critically ill pediatric patients with neurological illness is Pediatric Neurocritical Care.



• Neuromuscular Disorders



• Pediatric Neuropsychology



• Neuropathic Pain



• Neuropharmacology



• Neurodegenerative Diseases



• Neuro-Degenerative Disorders and Stroke



• Neuro Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Case Studies

Track 10: Pediatric Oncology



Pediatric oncology is the branch of medicine based on the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in children. oncology is concerned with the children who have cancer, such as leukemia, brain tumors and osteosarcoma. It involves diagnosis and treatment of children with various blood disorders, such as hemophilia, neutropenia and anemia. Pediatric hematologists work with children who have blood, bleeding and clotting disorders and diseases. Examples vary widely and range from most common and pernicious anemia to hemophilia and sickle cell disease.



• Childhood cancers



• Leukemias



• Brain tumors



• Lymphomas



• Radiology



• Advancing our understanding of Neuroblastoma

Track 11: Pediatric Eisenmenger Syndrome



This syndrome may affect adolescents and adults with certain congenital heart defects that were repaired later in life or were never repaired. Though this Pediatric Eisenmenger’s not a type of heart disease specifically, this syndrome typically indicates a problem with the heart. It is a collection of three symptoms, including: cyanosis, due to decreased oxygen in the blood pulmonary. Hypertension, high blood pressure in the blood vessels of the lungs and Polycythaemia, excess number of red blood cells.



• Hypoxia



• Patent ductus arteriosus



• Pulmonary hypertension



• Transposition of the great arteries



• Ventricular septal defect

Track 12: Neonatology



Neonatology focuses on new-born infants, particularly ill or premature new-borns. If a child has a birth defect or is born prematurely, a neonatologist will assist with delivery and the care of the infant. If a problem is discovered before the baby is born, the neonatologist will consult with the patient’s obstetrician during the pregnancy. Neonatologists can address complex and high-risk situations that a general pediatrician may not be well equipped to handle. They can also identify infections, or breathing conditions, treat new-borns for any kind of life-threatening illness, and coordinate the care of new-borns to make sure they receive proper nutrition for healing and growth.



• New born nursery



• Neonatal intensive care unit



• Hyperbilirubinemia



• Neonatal conjunctivitis



• Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome



• Neonatal tetanus



• Neonatal bowel obstruction



• Neonatal diabetes mellitus



• Alloimmune thrombocytopenia



• Neonatal meningitis

Track 13: Pediatric Heart Catheterization



Cardiac catheterization of infants and children is an extremely-specialized methodology, which is performed in selected circumstances for additional diagnostic information. In addition, an increasing number of cardiac catheterization procedures are therapeutic and permanently correct or improve the underlying congenital heart condition, avoiding the need for open-chest surgery. Electrophysiological catheterization procedures allow detailed investigation of heart rhythm abnormalities, and ablation procedures cure certain abnormal heart rhythms. Cardiac catheterization is what is also known as an invasive procedure, meaning it involves going into the body through the skin. Though, it is a minimally invasive procedure and is not considered “open” surgery since it’s performed without making any large incisions. Usually the only sign that a person has had the process is a small puncture hole where the catheter was inserted, generally in the groin area, but sometimes in the arm or neck.



• Balloon Atrial Septostomy



• Blade Atrial Septostomy



• Cardiac Conventional Surgery



• Minimally Invasive Procedure



• Pediatric Therapeutic Cardiac Catheterization



• Static Balloon Atrial Dilation



• Therapeutic Catheter Procedures

Track 14: Pediatric Nutrition



Pediatric Nutrition refers to the dietary requirements of newborns and infants. A diet consists of all the essential nutrients and the adequate calorie intake necessary to indorse correct growth and sustain the physiological necessities at the assorted stages of a child’s development. Nutritional needs vary considerably with age, level of activity, and environmental conditions and they are directly related to the rate of growth. The weight control management plans rely upon the basic nutrition categories with contemplations of the Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) for age. Throughout the infant stage the need for calories is greater than any postnatal stage due to swift increase in both height and weight. Altogether, the normal child develops 55% of energy on metabolic conservation, 25% on movement, 12% growth, and 8% on excretion. The age of the kid will decide consistency and portion of sustenance’s to be consumed.



• Infant Nutrition



• Nutritional Toxicology



• Nutritional Immunology



• Nutrition in Pregnancy and Lactation



• Developmental Disabilities



• Food Science & Chemistry

Track 15: Pediatric Heart Surgery



Heart surgery is done to correct problems with the heart. After the medical approach or for the severe conditions cardiac surgery is the option to treat the cardiac diseases. Anaesthesiologist’s involvement for diagnostic and interventional procedures in cardiac catheterization laboratory has been evolving particularly since last two decades. Sedation and Anaesthesia is requiring to unconscious the patient to precede the cardiac surgery. Cardiac surgical process includes various terms as cardiovascular surgery is surgery on the heart or great vessels performed by cardiac surgeons, Open heart surgery in the chest is cut open and surgery is performed on the muscles, valves, or arteries of the heart and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) which is useful in preventing sudden death in patients with known, sustained ventricular tachycardia or atrial fibrillation. After the certain time the cardiac surgery, monitoring and the evolution is also important.



This tracks mainly discuss about the various surgical procedure are used to treat the cardiac problems as heart transplantation, modern beating heart surgery, neonatal heart surgery, ventricular septal defects surgery, rehabilitation and secondary prevention in cardiology, Pediatric cardiac emergency, transmyocardial revascularization (TMR), cardiac atherectomy, cardiovascular implant devices as well as patent ductus arteriosus and laparoscopy and the modern advancements in the surgical procedure.



• Heart Ablation Surgery



• Cardiovascular Implant Devices



• Heart Stunt Surgery



• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



• Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery



• Neonatal Heart Surgery



• Open Heart Surgery



• Robotic Heart Surgery



• Transmyocardial Revascularization (TMR)



• Ventricular Septal Defects Surgery



• Ventricular Septal Defects Surgery

Track 16: Pediatric Heart Transplantation



A heart transplant is a surgical procedure performed to remove the diseased heart from a patient and replace it with a healthy one from an organ donor. In order to remove the heart from the donor, two or more doctors must declare the donor brain-dead. Before a person can be put on a waiting list for a heart transplant, a doctor makes the determination that this is the best treatment option available for the person’s heart failure. The most common reason is that one or both ventricles aren’t functioning properly, and severe heart failure is present. Ventricular failure can happen in many forms of congenital heart disease but is more common in congenital defects with a single ventricle or if long-standing valve obstruction or leakage has led to irreversible heart failure. While a heart transplant is a major operation, your chance of survival is good, with appropriate follow-up care.



• Cardiopulmonary Transplant



• Complications after Transplantation



• Heart Transplant



• Heart Transplant Surgery



• Heterotopic Heart Transplant



• Pre-Transplant Assessment

Track 17: Coronary Heart Diseases



Coronary heart disease (CHD) is a disease in which a waxy substance called plaque (plak) builds up inside the coronary arteries. These arteries supply oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. When plaque builds up in the arteries, the condition is called atherosclerosis. The build-up of plaque occurs over many years. If blood flow is not proper to the heart muscle, then it is call Angina. Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a complex and rare heart defect present at birth (congenital). Over time, CHD can weaken the heart muscle and lead to heart failure and arrhythmias. CHD is the most common type of heart disease.



Main type of heart coronary diseases are atrial septal defect, Cineangiography, ventricular septal defect, Coarctation of the aorta, transposition of the great arteries, tetralogy of Fallot, acquired heart diseases, aortic dissection, myocardial infarction, pleural effusion, Endocarditis, Atrial Fibrillation and atherosclerosis. About the sudden cardiac death (SCD) is the unexpected death caused by loss of heart function or cardiac stroke.



• Aortic Dissection



• Acquired Heart Diseases



• Atherosclerosis



• Atrial Septal Defect



• Cardiac Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism



• Coarctation of the Aorta



• Myocardial Infarction



• Pleural Effusion



• Sudden Cardiac Death



• Tetralogy of Fallot



• Transposition of the Great Arteries



• Ventricular Septal Defect

Track 18: Interventional Cardiology



Interventional cardiology refers to diagnostics and non-surgical treatments of the heart. Cardiac interventions are used to diagnosis and treat many types of heart disease. Stanford interventional cardiology is a world leader in percutaneous coronary revascularization, which re-establishes blood flow to the heart when its vessels have been damaged or blocked. Each year, the staff of the Section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology sees thousands of patients with almost every kind of heart disease. Our interventionists treat people of all ages from around the world who have serious, sometimes life-threatening, cardiac conditions.



• Cardiac Angioplasty



• Cardiac Atherectomy



• Carotid Stenting



• Embolic Protection



• Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP)



• Intravascular Ultrasound



• Invasive Cardiology



• Nonsurgical Interventional Treatments



• Percutaneous Mitral Valve Repair

Track 19: Pediatric Pulmonology



Pulmonology is a medical skill that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract. It is known as chest medicine and respiratory medicine in some countries and areas. Pulmonologists are specially trained in diseases, conditions of the chest, emphysema, tuberculosis, particularly pneumonia, asthma and complicated chest infections. Pulmonology often involves managing patients who need life support and mechanical ventilation.



• Asthma



• Bronchitis



• Bronchopulmonary Diseases



• Cystic Fibrosis



• Lung Transplantation



• Pneumonia



• Tuberculosis



• Wheezing

Track 20: Pediatric Dentistry



It is that the branch of dentistry dealing with children from birth through adolescence. Pediatric dentists promote the dental health of children as well as serve as academic resources for parents. A dental visit ought to occur within six months after the presence of the first tooth or by a child’s first birthday. This is because early oral examination aids in the detection of the initial stages of tooth decay. Early detection is important to keep up the oral health, modify aberrant habits, and treat as needed and as simply as possible. Pediatric dentists provide care, conduct analysis, and teach in a diversity of clinical and institutional settings, also as private practice and public health. They work in coordination with alternative health care providers and members of social disciplines for the advantage of children.



• Tooth Decay



• Sensitive Teeth



• Bad Breath



• Grinding



• Thumb-sucking



• Gum Disease



• Canker Sores



• Over-Retained Primary (baby) Teeth



• Orthodontic Problems



• Dental Anxiety

Track 21: Tetralogy of Fallot In Infants



Tetralogy of Fallot is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. It happens when a baby’s heart does not form correctly as the baby grows and develops in the mother’s womb during pregnancy. During pregnancy, there are screening tests (also called prenatal tests) to check for birth defects and other conditions. Tetralogy of Fallot might be seen during an ultrasound (which creates pictures of the body). Some findings from the ultrasound may make the health care provider suspect a baby may have tetralogy of Fallot. If so, the health care provider can request a fetal echocardiogram to confirm the diagnosis. A fetal echocardiogram is an ultrasound of the heart of the fetus. This test can show problems with the structure of the heart and how the heart is working with this defect.



Causes and Risk Factors



The causes of heart defects (such as tetralogy of Fallot) among most babies are unknown. Some babies have heart defects because of changes in their genes or chromosomes. Heart defects such as tetralogy of Fallot also are thought to be caused by a combination of genes and other risk factors, such as the things the mother or fetus encounter in the environment or what the mother eats or drinks or the medicines she uses.



• Blue Baby.



• Critical Congenital Heart Defect.



• Main Pulmonary Artery.



• Ventricular Septal Defect.

Track 22: Pediatric Congenital Heart Disease



An inborn issue otherwise called an innate illness, distortion, birth deformity, or inconsistency, is a condition existing at or before birth paying little heed to bring about. Of these scatters, those portrayed by basic distortions are named “intrinsic peculiarities” and include absconds in a creating baby. Birth surrenders fluctuate generally in cause and side effects. Some intrinsic heart deserts in kids are straightforward and needn’t bother with treatment, for example, a little opening between heart chambers that closes all alone. Other intrinsic heart abandons in kids are more intricate and may require a few surgeries performed over a time of quite a long while. The reason for an inborn heart deformity is frequently unknown. Having a guardian with an innate heart imperfection is likewise a danger factor. A number of hereditary conditions are connected with heart absconds including Down disorder, Turner disorder, and Marfan syndrome. Congenital heart imperfections are isolated into two principle bunches:



1. cyanotic heart abandons



2. non-cyanotic heart deserts



• Atrial septal defects



• Ductus Ateriosus Tetralogy of Fallot



• ventricular septal defects

Track 23: Child Anesthesia For Cardiac Surgery



During the preoperative visit, a member of the Anesthesia team will discuss with the family and patient the use of preoperative medications. The decision regarding whether to administer a preoperative medication will depend on the age of the child, the type of cardiac defect and the anxiety level of the child.



The following are the main drugs mainly used for child



Morphine



Morphine is a narcotic that produces sedation and analgesia (blocking the sensation of pain). Morphine may be used as a premedication for certain types of congenital heart defects such as Tetralogy of Fallot or other cyanotic congenital heart diseases.



Atropine



Infants under 6 months of age and children with Down syndrome will sometimes receive a medication called atropine prior to Anesthesia. Atropine is known as an anticholinergic agent, which means it works on the nervous system to produce, among other things, dry mouth and increased heart rate.



Midazolam



Midazolam is the drug most commonly given before surgery. In some cases, morphine may also be used. Midazolam (or Versed®) is a short-acting benzodiazepine (sedative) that can be administered to children orally, intranasally or through an intravenous catheter (IV).



• Adequacy of Anticoagulation



• Distinct Cardiac Defect



• Inhalational Anesthetics



• Severe Aortic Stenosis.

Track 24: Pediatric Atherosclerosis



Pediatric Atherosclerosis begins in childhood with the presence of aortic fatty streaks. Aortic fatty streaks of some degree are there in practically all individuals from every human population that has been studied. The average sum of aortic intimai surface involved with fatty streaks does not differ much among human growths. Coronary fatty streaks begin to form in adolescence. It is abnormal for children or teenagers to have a heart attack or stroke because of atherosclerosis. Though, the process of atherosclerosis begins in childhood. Almost for all childrens, atherosclerosis is mild and progresses slowly. It is because of the vessel narrowing, caused by atherosclerosis, takes many years to develop. In few childrens, atherosclerosis is swiftly increasing the risk of heart disease, and less common, stroke in early adult life. This conversion takes place at earlier ages in populations with high mortality from coronary heart disease.



• Child Obesity



• Cholesterol-filled plaques



• Depressive and bipolar disorders



• High blood pressure

Track 25: Research in Pediatric Cardiology



Research in Cardiology field comprises all aspects related to the physiology and pathology of the structure and function of the heart and the cardiovascular system, including their regulation by neuronal and humoral mechanisms, cardiovascular safety pharmacology etc. To see the drug effects on heart, scientists prefer to do clinical trials on the animals. Because of long term Malnutrition also cardiac disorder will develop in body. With the international Pediatric Cardiology 2016 Meetings or events we will get to know about the new advancements coming from different research in cardiology field.



This session mainly focusses on the research on cardiology filed as clinical monitoring, case studies, cardiovascular genetics, adverse drug reaction, clinical trial management system, and experimental models of cardiovascular diseases.



• Adverse Drug Reaction



• Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis



• Cardiovascular Genetics



• Clinical Monitoring



• Clinical Trial Management System



• Ethics Committee



• Experimental models of Cardiovascular Diseases



• Pediatric Cardiology Case Studies

Track 26: Pediatric Ophthalmology



Pediatric Ophthalmology is that the branch of medicine involved with the care of Children’s eyes. Pediatric Amblyopia is an eye problem which emerges in kids can also be present in adults. The mechanism of this condition includes the differences of vision in both eyes i.e. the vision in one is weaker to compare to other. It is recommended to have regular vision screening of your child to avoid permanent vision damage. Ophthalmologists emphasis on the enhancement of the visual system and the several diseases that disturb visual development in children. They also have knowledge in dealing the various ocular diseases that affect children. They are skilled to perform complex eye surgery as well as to accomplish children’s eye problems using glasses and medications. Moreover, children with apparent vision problems, children with head turns, head tilts, squinting of the eyes, or preferred head postures are referred to an ophthalmologist for treatment.



• Strabismus



• Amblyopia



• Nystagmus



• Convergence insufficiency



• Ptosis



• Conjunctivitis



• Pediatric glaucoma



• Congenital malformations



• Accommodative Insufficiency



• Cataracts

Track 27: Future Diagnostic Strategies-Pediatric



The physicians and patients involved in the early advancement of treatments. With each new procedure creating room for innovation and the robust incorporation of science related to clinical and surgical outcomes, the morbidity and mortality of pediatric diseases has continued to decline, and it is now often regarded as a chronic medical condition instead of a terminal diagnosis. However, as with any disease process, appropriate and innovative treatments rely entirely on accurate diagnoses.



• Noninvasive Imaging



• Cardioskeletal Myopathies in Children and Young Adults



• Update on multiple sclerosis in children



• Approach to the diagnosis of acute demyelination in children



• Emerging Diagnostic Strategies in Cardiac Catheterization



• Integration of Recent Genetic Findings into Pediatric Cardiology Practice

