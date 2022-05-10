Masamune-Kun No Revenge Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

Share Pin 0 Shares

Masamune Kun no revenge is a famous manga series of Japan penned by Hazuki Takeoka and exemplified by Tiv. This series falls under the romantic comedy genre that got published by Ichijinsha from October 2012 to June 2018 in the Monthly Comic Rex. Masamune-kun no revenge season 2 is going to set you on the dge of the seats!

There were a total number of eleven volumes, so you can imagine how much it was in demand. They executed the plot perfectly throughout the episodes, but the audience did not appreciate the ending.

The Masamune Kun, no revenge telly series, was soon licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment in the US and started running from 5th January to 23rd March 2017.

Masamune-Kun No Revenge First Season

The first season of Masamune kun no revenge aired in the year 2017 and consisted of 12 episodes.

Mirai Minato directed the series, and the producers associated with the fabrication of the series are Oshi Yoshinuma, Takashi Okada, Hideyuki Saida, Mika Shimizu, Yohei Kisara, Shunsuke Matsumura, Jun Fukuda Yoshiyuki Shioya and Yukihiro Ito and penned down by Michiko Yokote.

Where Did The Season Air?

The series aired on Tokyo MX; KBS, Sun TV, AT-X, BS Fuji. The series premiered its episodes within 3months, starting in January and ending in March of 2017.

The Silver link studio helped in the fabrication of this series. However, about Season 2, Silver link has not released any statement.

Characters Of Masamune Kun No Revenge

Manga series consists of several characters, and so does Masamune kun no revenge. The characters associated with the first season of this anime series are Masamune Makabe voiced by Natsuki Hanae; Adagaki Aki voiced by Ayaka Ohashi; Yoshino Koiwai voiced by Inori Minase; Neko Fujinomiya voiced by Suzuko Mimori; Tae Futaba voiced by Azusa Tadokoro; Kojuro Shuri voiced by Saori Hayami and Kanetsugu Gaso voiced by Mitsuki Saiga.

The series has also been dubbed in English, so the cast is different.

Plot Of Masamune Kun No Revenge

There has been only one season of this popular anime series. It covered the story of Masamune Makabe and his struggle to be with Aki Adagaki. Aki Adagaki is a rich girl who is also beautiful and intelligent at the same time. But Masamune Makabe is quite the opposite. He is not a handsome boy but a chubby boy who gets oppressed by the brutal princess. She even gives him the name “Pig’s foot”.

However, the ending is way better. The love story and romance might have ended for the two but did start a revenge story. Masamune decides from then onwards to seek revenge and does his best. He changes his name and physique with the utmost effort in all these years and grows into a fit and handsome guy and eventually succeeds in pursuing Aki Adagaki, only to ditch her later.

In the end, Masamune decided to be with Yoshino Koiwai, who is both Aki’s classmate and retainer. But there are also a few twists. If you want to know all the details, you need to watch it out soon.

What Happened In The Concluding Part?

The manga ended quite abruptly, and fans were not at all pleased. The story always focused upon Masamune’s revenge, but that never did happen. Everyone waited for the concluding part and wanted it to be the best. Some climatic scenes were supposed to occur, but there were no signs of it.

Adagaki also failed to know the actual truth of Masamune, and that was the biggest disappointment for all. The concluding part could not provide what the audience expected.

Several questions remained unanswered, like what happened between Kanetsugu and Adagaki and their engagement? How did Masamune Kun’s revenge take place, which was the very theme of the series?

The light novel became famous for the motif of revenge, but no such emphasis was given, and not even a lengthy episode took place.

What Is The OVA Episode?

There has also been an OVA Episode of Masamune kun no revenge. It depicted how happy Masamune was when he was welcomed by a beautiful lady he thought to be his mother but soon recognized that she was his cousin named Haruka. It is also revealed that his mother, aunt, and Haruka look similar, and thus, the confusion seems justified.

The audience also sees how Masamune’s sister Chinatsu comes and asks the three ladies to dress up and quality time. This anime series covers a happy and cheerful moment that serves as one of the most astonishing OVA Episodes.

Why Does It Have One Of The Most Dissatisfying Endings?

We all have seen that the concluding episodes are the most awaited ones and the revenge season of this series was already in the hype, and thus the high expectations from the last part especially were obvious.

The series failed to have a proper ending and left the story on a cliffhanger. Aki Adagaki hated boys and even Masamune, which let him change himself totally and seek revenge. Still, there were no such climax or dramatic scenes to satisfy the demands of the plot, thereby making it have one of the most dissatisfying endings.

Is Another Season Of Masamune Kun No Revenge Happening?

There has been no official announcement or news from their Twitter accounts to know about the release date of the second season. The series adapted only six manga volumes, and few are still left, which hints at the release of another sequence. A few main factors are to be noticed to judge whether a sequel is at all needed or not, like manga status, its popularity, and the financial situations, and even a sequel needs enough source material.

However, it is doubtful that a new season will happen. It has already been four years, and there is no statement about season 2. Fans believe that since the first season left us with a cliffhanger, there is a scope of releasing another season but wait until it is official confirmation, let’s not believe rumors.

When Can Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Release?

The officials have yet released no such dates or news. If you all are looking for another season and new updates, you should stay tuned with us and be sure to get all verified details.

Is Masamune Kun No Revenge Worth Watching?

This series has a rating of 6.4/10 according to IMDb ratings and is worth watching but be sure that it will disappoint only in the concluding part.

Where To Watch Masamune Kun No Revenge?

Masamune Kun no revenge has always been anime lovers’ one of the loved series, and if you have not watched it yet, you can stream it now on Crunchyroll and Gogoanime.

