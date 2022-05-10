News
Masamune-Kun No Revenge Season 2: Everything You Need To Know
Masamune Kun no revenge is a famous manga series of Japan penned by Hazuki Takeoka and exemplified by Tiv. This series falls under the romantic comedy genre that got published by Ichijinsha from October 2012 to June 2018 in the Monthly Comic Rex. Masamune-kun no revenge season 2 is going to set you on the dge of the seats!
There were a total number of eleven volumes, so you can imagine how much it was in demand. They executed the plot perfectly throughout the episodes, but the audience did not appreciate the ending.
The Masamune Kun, no revenge telly series, was soon licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment in the US and started running from 5th January to 23rd March 2017.
Masamune-Kun No Revenge First Season
The first season of Masamune kun no revenge aired in the year 2017 and consisted of 12 episodes.
Mirai Minato directed the series, and the producers associated with the fabrication of the series are Oshi Yoshinuma, Takashi Okada, Hideyuki Saida, Mika Shimizu, Yohei Kisara, Shunsuke Matsumura, Jun Fukuda Yoshiyuki Shioya and Yukihiro Ito and penned down by Michiko Yokote.
Where Did The Season Air?
The series aired on Tokyo MX; KBS, Sun TV, AT-X, BS Fuji. The series premiered its episodes within 3months, starting in January and ending in March of 2017.
The Silver link studio helped in the fabrication of this series. However, about Season 2, Silver link has not released any statement.
Characters Of Masamune Kun No Revenge
Manga series consists of several characters, and so does Masamune kun no revenge. The characters associated with the first season of this anime series are Masamune Makabe voiced by Natsuki Hanae; Adagaki Aki voiced by Ayaka Ohashi; Yoshino Koiwai voiced by Inori Minase; Neko Fujinomiya voiced by Suzuko Mimori; Tae Futaba voiced by Azusa Tadokoro; Kojuro Shuri voiced by Saori Hayami and Kanetsugu Gaso voiced by Mitsuki Saiga.
The series has also been dubbed in English, so the cast is different.
Plot Of Masamune Kun No Revenge
There has been only one season of this popular anime series. It covered the story of Masamune Makabe and his struggle to be with Aki Adagaki. Aki Adagaki is a rich girl who is also beautiful and intelligent at the same time. But Masamune Makabe is quite the opposite. He is not a handsome boy but a chubby boy who gets oppressed by the brutal princess. She even gives him the name “Pig’s foot”.
However, the ending is way better. The love story and romance might have ended for the two but did start a revenge story. Masamune decides from then onwards to seek revenge and does his best. He changes his name and physique with the utmost effort in all these years and grows into a fit and handsome guy and eventually succeeds in pursuing Aki Adagaki, only to ditch her later.
In the end, Masamune decided to be with Yoshino Koiwai, who is both Aki’s classmate and retainer. But there are also a few twists. If you want to know all the details, you need to watch it out soon.
What Happened In The Concluding Part?
The manga ended quite abruptly, and fans were not at all pleased. The story always focused upon Masamune’s revenge, but that never did happen. Everyone waited for the concluding part and wanted it to be the best. Some climatic scenes were supposed to occur, but there were no signs of it.
Adagaki also failed to know the actual truth of Masamune, and that was the biggest disappointment for all. The concluding part could not provide what the audience expected.
Several questions remained unanswered, like what happened between Kanetsugu and Adagaki and their engagement? How did Masamune Kun’s revenge take place, which was the very theme of the series?
The light novel became famous for the motif of revenge, but no such emphasis was given, and not even a lengthy episode took place.
What Is The OVA Episode?
There has also been an OVA Episode of Masamune kun no revenge. It depicted how happy Masamune was when he was welcomed by a beautiful lady he thought to be his mother but soon recognized that she was his cousin named Haruka. It is also revealed that his mother, aunt, and Haruka look similar, and thus, the confusion seems justified.
The audience also sees how Masamune’s sister Chinatsu comes and asks the three ladies to dress up and quality time. This anime series covers a happy and cheerful moment that serves as one of the most astonishing OVA Episodes.
Why Does It Have One Of The Most Dissatisfying Endings?
We all have seen that the concluding episodes are the most awaited ones and the revenge season of this series was already in the hype, and thus the high expectations from the last part especially were obvious.
The series failed to have a proper ending and left the story on a cliffhanger. Aki Adagaki hated boys and even Masamune, which let him change himself totally and seek revenge. Still, there were no such climax or dramatic scenes to satisfy the demands of the plot, thereby making it have one of the most dissatisfying endings.
Is Another Season Of Masamune Kun No Revenge Happening?
There has been no official announcement or news from their Twitter accounts to know about the release date of the second season. The series adapted only six manga volumes, and few are still left, which hints at the release of another sequence. A few main factors are to be noticed to judge whether a sequel is at all needed or not, like manga status, its popularity, and the financial situations, and even a sequel needs enough source material.
However, it is doubtful that a new season will happen. It has already been four years, and there is no statement about season 2. Fans believe that since the first season left us with a cliffhanger, there is a scope of releasing another season but wait until it is official confirmation, let’s not believe rumors.
When Can Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Release?
The officials have yet released no such dates or news. If you all are looking for another season and new updates, you should stay tuned with us and be sure to get all verified details.
Is Masamune Kun No Revenge Worth Watching?
This series has a rating of 6.4/10 according to IMDb ratings and is worth watching but be sure that it will disappoint only in the concluding part.
Where To Watch Masamune Kun No Revenge?
Masamune Kun no revenge has always been anime lovers’ one of the loved series, and if you have not watched it yet, you can stream it now on Crunchyroll and Gogoanime.
For more such news and latest updates, follow us and no more.
The post Masamune-Kun No Revenge Season 2: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on Gizmo Story.
The Funboy x Barbie Swim Collection Is Here, Just in Time for Summer
Summer is just around the corner, which means there are plenty of plenty of lazy pool days and sunny beach excursions ahead. This year, let Barbie be your warm weather wardrobe inspo, thanks to Funboy’s latest collab. The Instagram-beloved pool float brand has partnered up with Barbie on a new swimwear collection, with perfectly summery brightly-colored prints and silhouettes.
The six-piece drop marks Funboy’s first foray into swimwear; it’s a brand-new category for the brand, which is perhaps best known for their highly photogenic pool floats (including the infamous unicorn float), and counts Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner as just a few of their celeb fans. The latest Funboy Barbie collection is inspired by vintage Barbie and the famous doll’s iconic Dream House, and the entire drop was made using eco-friendly materials.
The swim collection, which ranges in price from $22 to $160, features two bikini top styles, two swim bottoms, a one-piece and a scrunchie, all in the same whimsical print that pays homage to peak Barbie nostalgia.
The new swim collab is part of Funboy’s Barbie Dream Collection, and the new items happen to perfectly coordinate with the brand’s recently launched Barbie Dream pool accessories drop, which is composed of retro-inspired, ’70s-esque patterned floats, towels and beach balls, including a pretty-in-pink swan, chaise lounge and tube float. It’s available to shop at Funboy now, if you’re interested in adding a little pizzaz to your summer aesthetic. Below, take a peek at the best pieces from the new collection.
Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition
By KIM CHANDLER and MIKE BALSAMO
An Alabama murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in a ditch in Indiana waived extradition on Tuesday.
Jess Powers, director of the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force, told The Associated Press that Casey White appeared in court by video and “will be immediately extradited. Most likely he will be moved as quickly as possible.”
Vicky White, 56, the jail official who helped him escape was pronounced dead at a hospital on Monday after Casey White, 38, gave up without a fight in Evansville, Indiana — nearly 300 miles (480 kilometers) — from where the two fled an Alabama jail. The fugitives had spent more than a week on the run.
NBC’s “Today” show reported Tuesday that federal marshals said Casey White told officers at the scene, “Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it.” The two Whites were not related, let alone married, officials said.
Before Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear announced her death, the sheriff in Alabama had said he hoped to get answers from his once trusted jail employee.
“I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. She has been an exemplary employee. What in the world provoked her, prompted her to pull a stunt like this? I don’t know. I don’t know if we’ll ever know,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.
Authorities closed in after receiving a tip on Sunday that a man closely resembling Casey White had been recorded by a surveillance camera at a car wash getting out of a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Marshals Service said. White stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters) tall and weighs about 260 pounds (118 kilograms).
After locating the F-150, authorities got information that the two may have then gotten into a beige 2006 Cadillac, U.S. Marshal Marty Keely told “Good Morning America.”
“We dispatched our people into the area of the car wash and observed the vehicle at a hotel,” Keely said.
Members of a U.S. Marshals task force went to investigate, leading to a brief chase, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said on “Today.”
“The pursuit was very short. It went up a major artery here in Vanderburgh County and they cut across a parking lot at a large factory. They were in a grassy area so three of our task force members actually rammed the vehicle, pushed it into a ditch so it ended up on its side. As they approached the vehicle it was obvious that the female driver was unconscious and still had a weapon in her hand. And they removed the murderer from the vehicle simultaneously,” Wedding said.
Wedding said it has not been officially determined that Vicky White did in fact take her own life.
“The coroner’s office will do an investigation and they will determine if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The initial indication is that it was, but we won’t rule anything out until we have a thorough investigation by the coroner.”
Casey White will be returned to Lauderdale County in Alabama where he’ll be arraigned, Keely said.
The manhunt began April 29 after Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, told co-workers she was taking Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case, from the jail for a mental health evaluation. There was no such appointment.
“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Singleton said.
Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Federal and local law enforcement officials also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Vicky White’s family members and co-workers said they were stunned. Singleton said it appeared the plan had been in the works for some time. Jail inmates said the two had a special relationship and she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates.
In the past several months, she bought a rifle and a shotgun and also was known to have a handgun, Keely said. She also sold her house — for about half of market value — and bought a 2007 orange Ford Edge that she stashed at a shopping center without license plates.
“This escape was obviously well-planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles,” Singleton said.
On what Vicky White said would be her last day at work, video showed the pair went from the jail to the shopping center, where they picked up the Ford and left, Singleton said. Their flight was not discovered for much of the day.
___
Associated Press writer Ken Kusmer contributed from Indianapolis.
Hamstring forces Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. 76ers
There was no waiting game for Kyle Lowry on Tuesday morning, no Game 5 for the veteran Miami Heat point guard on Tuesday night.
Rather than hold off on decision with Lowry’s balky left hamstring, the Heat announced at their gameday shootaround that Lowry would sit out for the third time in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Initially injured April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss during the opening round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Lowry missed the final two games of that series that the Heat won 4-1, as well as the first two games of this series against the 76ers.
After the Heat won the first two games against the 76ers at FTX Arena, Lowry returned to play in the Heat’s two losses in Philadelphia, struggling with his shooting and mobility.
He reaggravated the strain in the Sunday’s Game 4 loss at Wells Fargo Center that left the series tied 2-2 going into Tuesday night’s Game 5.
Gabe Vincent started in the four playoff games Lowry initially missed, with the Heat winning all four.
Lowry, 36, is completing the first year of a three-year, $85 million contract he signed in August as part of a sign-and-trade transaction that sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors.
This story will be updated.
