Memory Cards Complete Guide
Ever wondered what are these tiny chips? Confused by the names?
We are here to help you.
This article is about the various memory components available in the market for mobile phones.
Memory Stick
MS Memory Stick is a removable flash memory card format, launched by Sony in October 1998, and is also used in general to describe the whole family of Memory Sticks. This family includes the Memory Stick Pro, a revision that allows greater maximum storage capacity and faster file transfer speeds, and Memory Stick Duo, a small-form-factor version of the Memory Stick.
50.0 × 21.5 × 2.8 mm
Memory Stick Duo
MS Duo
31.0 × 20.0 × 1.6 mm
The Memory Stick Duo, which is slightly smaller than the competing Secure Digital format, was developed in response to Sony’s need for a smaller flash memory card for pocket-sized digital cameras and cell phones, as well as Sony’s PSP. Memory Stick Duos are available in all the same variants as their larger cousins (normal ones limited to 128 MB, larger Pro Sticks, with and without High Speed mode, with and without MagicGate support), and a simple adapter (often sold along with the Memory Stick Duo) allows a Duo to be used in any device that can accept their larger cousins.
Memory Stick Micro M2
15.0 × 12.5 × 1.2 mm
In a joint venture with SanDisk, Sony announced a new Memory Stick format on 30 September 2005. The new Memory Stick M2 (“micro”) measures 15 × 12.5 × 1.2 mm and could theoretically have 32GB in the future. Maximum transfer speed is 160MB/s. It will come with an adaptor, much like the Duo Sticks, to ensure compatibility with current Pro devices.
Multi Media Card
MMC
32 × 24 × 1.5 mm
The MMC card or MultiMediaCard was introduced in 1997 by SanDisk Corporation and Siemens AG. At that point the MMC card was the smallest memory card, about the size of a postage stamp, in the market based on flash memory technology. The MMC card is very similar to the Secure Digital Memory Card, actually the SD Memory Card is based on the MMC card. They have almost the same form factor the only differences are that the SD Memory Cards are slightly thicker and they have a write protection switch.
Since the MMC card had slow transfer speed, 2.5 MB/sec, in comparison to other memory cards, mostly compared to SD Memory Card, a new high performance version of the MMC card was introduced in 2005 by the name MMCplus. The MMCplus has today the highest, up to 52 MB/sec, theoretical data transfer speed in the whole memory card industry.
The MultiMediaCard Association announced that by the end of 2005 the secureMMC application will be available only for the MMCplus and MMCmobile memory cards. The secureMMC is a copyright protection application that features DRM, Digital Rights Management, and VPN, Virtual Private Network, capabilities.
Reduced Size Multi Media Card
RS-MMC
16 × 24 × 1.5 mm
MMCmobile (RS-MMC)
RS-MMC, Reduced Size MultiMediaCard, was introduced in 2003 by the MultiMediaCard Association (MMCA) as the second form factor memory card in the MultiMediaCard family. The RS-MMC is a smaller version of the standard MMC card, approximately half in size, and was specifically designed to be used by mobile phones and other small portable devices.
Dual Voltage Reduced Size Multi Media Card
DV RS-MMC
16 × 24 × 1.5 mm
In 2005 the Dual Voltage (DV) RS-MMC was introduced. It is basically the same card like the standard RS-MMC but operates with dual voltage, 1.8V and 3.3V, leading to lower power consumption which contributes to longer lasting battery life for the host devices. The DV RS-MMC and the RS-MMC are completely compatible with each other but since some mobile phones, mostly from Nokia, only operate with 1.8V cards the regular RS-MMC will not work. We recommend to always buy the Dual Voltage RS-MMC for being sure your memory card will function with the electronic device.
MMCmicro Card
MMCmicro
12 × 14 × 1.1 mm
The MMCmicro, formerly known as S-CARD introduced by Samsung, was adopted and introduced in 2005 by the MultiMediaCard Association (MMCA) as the third form factor memory card in the MultiMediaCard family. MMCmicro is the smallest, about the size of a fingernail, memory card in the MultiMediaCard family and among the smallest in the world. It was specifically designed for being used in mobile phones and other small portable devices.
The MMCmicro memory card is available with an adaptor, MMCplus. This makes it not only compatible to all MMC and MMCplus slots but also to all SD Memory Card slots. It is important to keep in mind that music stored on MultiMediaCards my not be able to play back when inserted into a SD Memory Card slot due to the copyright protection features supported by the SD slots.
Since the MMCmicro is the latest memory card to be developed and introduced to the market it is not that compatible to many mobile phones and electronic devices yet. Still it is expected to be one of the memory card formats that will dominate in the mobile phone industry among the frontrunner microSD and the under development Memory Stick Micro.
Secure Digital Card
SD
32 × 24 × 2.1 mm
The SD Memory Card or Secure Digital was introduced in 2001 by SanDisk Corporation, Matsushita (Panasonic) and Toshiba. The SD Memory Card was based on the MultiMediaCard, MMC, memory card standard and has almost the same form factor, the size of a postage stamp, the only differences are that the SD memory card is slightly thicker and has a write protection switch. Since MMC cards are thinner than SD Memory Cards they can be used in all SD Memory Card slots but not vice versa.
The SD Memory Card is today the most common used memory card. It can be found in most digital cameras, PDAs and in many other electronic devices. The SD Memory Card slots can be used for more than flash memory cards. The SDIO, Secure Digital In & Out, is the general name for the many expansion modules that can be found in the SD Memory Card’s form factor. SDIO modules can be inserted in the slot and be used for other functions like Bluetooth adapters, GPS receivers, digital cameras, TV tuners, etc
miniSD Card
miniSD
21.5 × 20 × 1.4 mm
The miniSD was introduced in 2003 by SanDisk Corporation in cooperation with Matsushita (Panasonic) and Toshiba. Later in that year the miniSD format was adapted by the SD Card Association as the second form factor memory card in the Secure Digital family. MiniSD is a smaller version of the SD memory Card format, about 60% smaller in volume, and offers the same benefits as the SD Memory Card expect of the writing protection switch.
MiniSD was designed specifically to be used in small portable electronic devices like digital cameras and mobile phones. But since all miniSD memory cards always come with a SD Memory Card adaptor, they are compatible to all SD Memory Card slots and thereby provide compatibility with the rapidly growing number of SD Memory Card compatible devices in the market.
MiniSD was the second, after SD Memory Card, memory card to be adapted by the SD Card Association, which today consists of three members. In 2005 the microSD was introduced as the third, and smallest, member of the Secure Digital family.
microSD Card also known as Transflash
µSD
11 × 15 × 1 mm
rashFlash, formerly known as T-Flash, was introduced by SanDisk Corporation in 2004 as the world’s smallest memory card, approximately the size of a fingernail. TransFlash was specifically designed for being used in mobile phones. Motorola was the first mobile phone manufacturer to adapt the TransFlash memory card standard.
In the 3rd quarter of 2005 TransFlash was adapted by the SD Card Association as the third form factor memory card in the Secure Digital family, after SD Memory Card and miniSD. After the adoption, TransFlash changed name to microSD. The microSD has exactly the same dimensions and specifications as the TransFlash and therefore both memory cards are completely compatible to each other.
Today the microSD is the most common used memory card in mobile phones and the SD Card Association’s objective is to make microSD a de facto memory card standard for all mobile phones. All TransFlash and microSD cards always come with a SD Memory Card adaptor, which makes them compatible to all SD Memory Card slots. The microSD is about 10% in size compared to SD Memory Card and about 30% compared to miniSD.
xD-Picture Card
xD
20 × 25 × 1.7 mm
The xD-Picture Card was introduced in 2002 by Fuji Film and Olympus as a replacement to the older SmartMedia Card. It is produced exclusively by Toshiba and can be found branded only under the name of Fuji Film and Olympus.
The xD-Picture Card format was developed to be used in digital cameras and is more or less only used in Fuji Film and Olympus digital cameras. Like SmartMedia Card, the xD-Picture Card does not incorporate a controller chip which allows it to have a small form factor but at the same time making it dependable to the host device’s controller chip.
Shower Door Enclosures to Fit Any Budget
Beautiful shower door enclosures add a touch of class to a simple bathroom by anchoring the room and directing light. They not only serve functional and aesthetic purposes; they also increase the value of your home for resale purposes. No matter what your budget is, there is a wide variety of shower door glass available to fit your budget.
Before you purchase, it is always useful to get ideas from websites and catalogues. Get a feel of what is available in a particular price range. Also, consider what you’re looking for, whether it is a basic framed door, a frameless shower door enclosure, or an elaborate custom shower door enclosure. Besides, there are also different aspects you need to pay attention to when selecting.
Configuration
Look at the location of the shower or tub in the bathroom. The maximum weight of the glass supported by the walls is determined by the type of wall and supporting studs. Besides, it is strategic to ensure that the shower head will not spray water out the door when the door is open. You can ask an expert to evaluate the suitability of shower door enclosures to help you with this matter.
Ventilation
Shower enclosures which are too high in a low room will cause moisture to build up inside due to poor ventilation. This is an environment which causes paint to peel, and mold to grow. This is a big no-no especially if you have a sheetrock ceiling. Unless you are looking for a steam room, in which case special ventilation panels and kits can be installed.
Measurements
Enclosures that are not level or standard lengths will cost more in terms of materials and installation. An expert measurement will help you decide on the best shower door measurements.
For individuals who already have shower door installed, there are also shower glass replacement services available for those who wish to replace damaged or stained shower glass doors. If your current glass door does not have a good glass coating, you can also consider adding a layer of protection to prevent etching caused by water. When considering repair or replacement services, always find out the costs of each option in order to make the most cost-effective and long-lasting decision.
BSNL Online Recharge – A Smart Way to Recharge
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is one of the leading telecommunications Companies that deals with wide range of comprehensive telecom services in India entailing GSM Mobile, Wire line, Internet Broadband, Carrier services etc. BSNL is the number one telecom operative system in India that offers all kinds of facilities and services in all the states and regions of India.
BSNL online recharge services provide tariff schemes that meet the requirements of different types of consumers. BSNL mobile recharge has set up multi-gigabit and multi-protocol convergent IP arrangement for providing voice, data and video facilities via its Broadband Access Network. Consumers can simply recharge their BSNL mobile phone via the Internet from the comfort of their homes.
Consumers need to register with the BSNL website before making an online recharge. After registering at the website, they can get a desired username and password. In order to recharge online, a customer has to login his/her account, and then needs to submit ten digit BSNL mobile number and afterwards, can opt various modes of payment available with prepaid recharge entailing net banking, credit card and debit card.
In case of net banking, customer needs to transfer the relevant bank website where he or she is required to submit Internet Banking login and password. In case of credit cards, consumers need to hand over a secure payment gateway where they need to submit their credit card details. The payment access carries the verification of transaction. In case of debit cards, a consumer is relocated to the relevant bank website where he is required to submit debit card details like number, expiration date, and CV number, etc.
BSNL mobiles can be recharged either with recharge vouchers, coupons or top up cards easily. These days, BSNL online recharge makes it quite convenient for the users to recharge their cell phones when their talk time balance gets low or is exhausted. In olden days, people used to carry paper recharge card and also they used to type all the numbers written on the card. Now there is no need to carry any cards and there is no need to go an ATM for withdrawing cash and then going to a coupon retailer. You can simply recharge your cell phone online with a few clicks on the Internet. By logging on to the internet, and providing your particulars with a few clicks and following the guidelines, you can recharge your mobile phone with comfort and without much trouble.
Book Summary: Getting Naked – The Three Fears That Sabotage Client Loyalty by Patrick Lencioni
Customer loyalty is the Holy Grail for all businesses. This needs to be the number one focus for the whole team. Everything else does not matter. According to Peter Drucker, the only goal of a business is to gain a customer. I would like to add as a corollary, the business team needs to make sure that clients become loyal.
Why is this important to me?
I understand that you are going to invest your time reviewing this book so it needs to be important and relevant. I have been studying ways to build business revenue for years. All the books about marketing, sales, management and leadership have something good to say. The issue is what you can put into action today and garners results tomorrow. The number one way to build any business is what I call WOM (Word of Mouth) referrals.
This trumps any sales technique, marketing campaign or pricing strategy. As you may know, loyal clients buy more (have a higher Life Time Value), forgive mistakes and refer business. Think about the power of having a full sales force on the street that you do not have to pay. This is what creating real client loyalty will do for your business.
Acquiring customers is not always easy. You have to be unique in your value proposition and approach. People want to do business with people they like. Wall Street arrogance may work in the back room but on the street will not win you deals.
Getting Naked is really a simple concept. For the sake of time, I will talk about the most important areas of the book.
1. No Ego – Tell the Kind Truth – This seems like total common sense but is hard for sales people and executives to do with clients. It does not mean they are lying, it simply means that they are holding back their full opinion for fear of losing the business. When you tell the kind truth and offer solutions upfront, the clients will love you for it. The fear of losing the business is the barrier that has to be overcome.
2. Fear of Feeling Inferior – Have you ever been in a sales presentation and the sales person uses a ton of buzz words? Typically what happens is that the sales person feels smart by using all of this jargon. The problem is this language alienates the clients because people have a hard time admitting they don’t know what you are talking about. The same holds true if you offer consulting to clients. Every business is different and there are different industry terms. When the client fires off a smorgasbord of jargon, you need to have the will to ask for clarification and simplistic explanations. Most technical people – engineers, accountants and researchers won’t do this because of the fear of looking stupid. An easy way to get around this is to simply make a statement to protect the client.
Sounds like this:
“Who else besides me does not know what this means?” When you do this, you protect the others that are not sure and make it easy for them to admit it.
3. Empathy – I realize many people will disagree with showing true empathy in business situations. At the end of the day, true bonding and relationships are built on empathy. Active listening and true empathy will cement your relationship with the client. Again, ego gets in the way because some executives and sales people have a need to “look professional”. Let me put this in context. Have you ever had a serious illness and the doctor had no bedside manner? The doctor shows no empathy. I know most people will kick that doctor to the curb even if they are the best in the field. Bed side manner and human relations are just as important as expertise.
Getting Naked is a good book. The concepts in it are very simple. The interesting part is that if you follow them you will grow your business but the question is – can you put your ego aside to do it?
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is humility. When you are humble and empathetic to clients, you can give them real solutions and help them even if it means changing their perceptions. This is not always easy because of the fear of losing the business but it works.
